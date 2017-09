Dissident West African Cartoonist Arrested Upon Returning Home to Renew Passport

POSTED September 28, 2017

A cartoonist from Equatorial Guinea in West Africa, Ramón Esono Ebalé, has been arrested, reports PRI. Known by his pen name, Jamón y Queso, the artist has taken on the nation’s ruler, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, in his work. In 2011, Esono left for Paraguay to continue making his provocative, politically charged cartoons.

He had reportedly returned to Equatorial Guinea to renew his passport when he was arrested, and is currently being detained at an infamous prison called Black Beach, in the nation’s capital, Malabo.

“They have a very active secret police and they really don’t tolerate any dissidents,” journalist Rowan Moore Gerety said of Equatorial Guinea. “People who speak out are either imprisoned or very quickly find a way to get out of the country.”

PRI reports that Equatorial Guinea struck oil in the 1990s, but the money earned by the commodity doesn’t reach the country’s citizens.

Esono published a graphic novel in 2014 that depicted the country’s ruler reduced to a difficult life. According to Moore Gerety, “It imagines Teodoro Obiang the president waking up one morning and discovering that he is just another lowly resident.. Living in a shack that leaks without any running water with an angry wife who sends him out to sort of face the indignities of the market. He goes on this sort of awful day-long adventure where he ends up in jail and goes through all of these terrible things that a normal citizen might have to go through in the course of daily life there.”

The MCA Chicago and the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University in North Carolina have been selected the two winners of the Sotheby’s Prize, according to Artnet’s Julia Halperin. The auction house’s $250,000 award, which will be split between the two venues, recognizes “exhibitions that break new art-historical ground,” according to Halperin.

Ninety-two institutional applicants from fifteen countries were considered by the jury, who ultimately couldn’t agree on one single winner. The winning Nasher show, “Pop América, 1965–1975,” will explore Latino and Latin American artists’ influence on Pop art, while “Many Tongues: Art, Language, Revolution in the Middle East and South Asia,” the MCA Chicago exhibition, will look at connections between the two regions.

Three additional institutions—The Institute of Contemporary Art at the University of Pennsylvania; the Cummer Museum of Art in Jacksonville, Florida; and the Crystal Bridges Museum in Arkansas—will receive $10,000 each for shows opening next year.

Rutgers University-New Brunswick in New Jersey has named museum professional and art historian Thomas Sokolowski as the new director of its Jane Voorhees Zimmerli Art Museum. Sokolowski will begin his tenure on October 16.

Prior to joining the institution, Sokolowski led the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh from 1996 to 2010, was the director of the Grey Art Gallery & Study Center at New York University from 1984 to 1996, and served as chief curator at the Chrysler Museum in Norfolk, Virginia from 1982 to 1984. He most recently advised museums, foundations, educational institutions, and civic organizations as head of his own consulting firm.

“With Thomas Sokolowski’s leadership, vision and expertise, the Zimmerli is poised to achieve new prominence in the field of university art museums and among the outstanding cultural institutions in the regions of New York City and Philadelphia,” Dutta said. “Our entire community welcomes him with enthusiasm. We also extend our appreciation to Marti Mayo, who has done brilliant work in stewarding the Zimmerli as its interim director.”

Augustus (Gus) Casely-Hayford, a research associate at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies, has been named director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art. He will take up the post on February 5, 2018.

“Gus brings an impressive combination of knowledge, experience, communication skills, and passion to the National Museum of African Art,” said Smithsonian secretary David Skorton. “His presence at the museum will boost its already prestigious programs and compelling exhibitions and inspire more people across the nation and around the world to explore the rich cultural heritage of African art.”

Born in London, Casely-Hayford is an author, curator, and broadcaster who has lectured widely on African art and culture. He sits on the board of the Caine Prize for African literature and is currently working on an exhibition that tells the story of the abolition of slavery through eighteenth- and nineteenth-century portraits for London’s National Portrait Gallery. Previously, he presented two series on pre-colonial African history for BBC and wrote the six-part television series “Tate Britain: Great British Walks” for Sky Arts. He also delivered a Ted Global Talk on pre-colonial Africa this past summer.

“It is such an exciting time to be joining the team at the National Museum of African Art,” said Casely-Hayford. “African art is at another fascinating juncture as artists reconfigure our understanding of the medium, helping us to chart courses through the big issues of our time, while reminding us of the complex and long historical tradition upon which they stand.”

Kathy Halbreich, the associate director and Laurenz Foundation Curator of New York’s Museum of Modern Art, is leaving her post to serve as the executive director of the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation, writes Robin Pogrebin of the New York Times. She’ll begin her duties there on November 1, 2017. On her new position, Halbreich said, “It’s a foundation focused on doing the best for artists. The more I learned, the more perfect the match felt as my next chapter.”

During her nine-year tenure at MoMA, Halbreich “focus[ed] on developing strategies and curatorial policies designed to strengthen contemporary programming and initiatives at MoMA and MoMA PS1, both locally and globally,” according to the museum’s website. She was also the lead curator for its exhibition “Alibis: Sigmar Polke 1963–2010” (2014), which was organized with the Tate Modern. Prior to her time at MoMA, she worked as the director of the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis for sixteen years. There, she oversaw exhibitions on Chantal Ackerman, Kara Walker, and Joseph Beuys, among other artists.

“My father’s work was bold, rigorously and relentlessly experimental, and engaged with cultures across the globe,” said Christopher Rauschenberg, the foundation’s president and the artist’s son. “Kathy embodies my father’s belief in art as transformational.” And though she is leaving MoMA, Halbreich will continue to supervise the museum’s upcoming Bruce Nauman retrospective, which opens next fall. She will also be serving as an adviser to the museum's director until the exhibition’s start date. “I’m an insomniac, so it’s really great to have something to do at 3 AM. I think this will be an enormously creative year for me,” said Halbreich.

Canada’s first-ever National Holocaust Monument has opened its doors today, writes Victoria Stapley-Brown of the Art Newspaper. The memorial, unveiled in Ottawa, was a collaborative effort between architect Daniel Libeskind, Canadian landscape architect Claude Cormier, photographer Edward Burtynsky, and Doris Bergman, a Holocaust expert at the University of Toronto. The monument was ten years in the making. A campaign to create the work was started in 2007 by a student at the University of Ottawa, Laura Grossman. The Canadian government and the National Holocaust Monument Development Council provided funding for the memorial, which cost $7.25 million.

The outdoor memorial, which occupies more than 34,000 square feet, is built in the shape of a distorted Star of David, and can hold up to one thousand visitors for civic ceremonies. It is made up of six metal and concrete walls, with forty-foot-high pictures taken by Burtynsky of European Holocaust sites. The photos are set into the monument’s concrete sections.

The memorial has been built around three principles: that the Holocaust was a state-sponsored mass extermination; that Canada, like numerous other countries, did not provide asylum to those who were being victimized by the Nazis; and that the 40,000 survivors of the genocide who came to Canada after World War II made enormous contributions to the country.

Thelma Golden, director and chief curator of the Studio Museum in Harlem, announced today that the institution will break ground on its new building, designed by Adjaye Associates in collaboration with Cooper Robertson, in 2018. The museum also revealed the first design renderings of the 82,000-square-foot building that will be constructed on the grounds of its current venue at West 125th Street.

“We are thrilled to announce that during our fiftieth anniversary year, we will begin construction on the single biggest initiative the Studio Museum has ever undertaken, making David Adjaye’s brilliant design a reality,” Golden said. “We look back with pride on our legacy, so much of which has been built within the space that Max Bond renovated for us. We look forward to constructing a building that provides unprecedented resources for our work and creates a superb new cultural landmark for Harlem and the entire City of New York.”

The museum has already raised 70 percent of its capital campaign goal of $175 million with the city of New York committing $53.8 million towards the new building, which will boast approximately 115 percent more space for exhibitions and other programming. The new structure will have five floors at street level and above as well as a lower level (for lectures, screenings, performances, and educational activities), a welcome center, and a café, among other public amenities. It will also include a roof terrace spanning the entire building and dedicated spaces for its signature artist-in-residence program.

Commenting on the project, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “For nearly fifty years, the Studio Museum has been a trailblazer in the cultural conversation, fostered the careers of emerging artists of African descent, and served as an anchor in Harlem. We are excited about the unique potential that the museum’s new home brings with it. As they embark on creating a one-of-a-kind space to serve as a platform for the creative work of the artists from around the world, the Studio Museum is poised to have an even greater impact on the Harlem community, the City of New York, and the global cultural conversation.” LESS

Jori Finkel of the New York Times reports that Yahoo’s cofounder, Jerry Yang, along with his wife, Akiko Yamazaki, have donated $25 million to the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco for its $90 million refurbishment project. The benefactors are collectors of Chinese art: Yamazaki, the chair of the museum’s board, has an interest in ceramics from the Song dynasty, while Yang owns a selection of calligraphic works. “Both Akiko and Jerry stand out for their support of the arts and culture sector,” said Jay Xu, the director of the Asian Art Museum. Work on the museum is expected to start in January 2018 and be finished by the summer of 2019. A pavilion that will be built on top of the museum’s east wing, an out-of-doors terrace for public artworks, will be named after the couple.

Kulapat Yantrasast, a Los Angeles–based architect, is overseeing the museum’s renovations. In addition to the pavilion, Yantrasast will also be redesigning indoor exhibition and educational spaces, including galleries that highlight important works from the museum’s collections. While $38 million will go towards the renovations, the remaining $52 million will be set aside for various programs and the museum’s endowment.

But in 2010, the institution defaulted on a $120 million loan for a prior refurbishment, taken out just before its 2003 relocation to the Beaux-Arts building it currently occupies, a former library erected in 1917. In 2011 a bond insurer and JPMorgan Chase, the bank that loaned the money, forgave $21 million of the debt, while San Francisco guaranteed $99 million worth of thirty-year bonds in order to keep the museum running. Because of this, the museum is $90 million in arrears. Why would it start a second major renovation with this burden? “We can make the museum more valuable by creating a better visitor experience. People want to invest in growth in the future. They are not necessarily interested in helping you with old debt,” said Xu.

New controversy has arisen around the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum’s decision not to exhibit artworks featuring live animals in its upcoming show “Art and China After 1989: Theater of the World.”

“When an art institution cannot exercise its right for freedom of speech, that is tragic for a modern society,” Ai Weiwei told the New York Times. “Pressuring museums to pull down artwork shows a narrow understanding about not only animal rights but also human rights.”

Opening October 6, the exhibition originally included three works that symbolically address oppression in China. Sun Yuan and Peng Yu’s Dogs That Cannot Touch Each Other, 2003, is a video of a performance featuring eight American pit bulls on treadmills that are trying to fight one another, though restraints prevent them from doing so. Xu Bing’s video A Case Study of Transference, 1994, is a video of two pigs copulating in front of spectators. The show’s signature work, Huang Yong Ping’s Theater of the World, 1993, for which it was named, would have involved bringing hundreds of live insects and reptiles into the museum.