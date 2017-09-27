Activists and Artists Publish Open Letter to Chris Dercon, Director of Berlin’s Volksbühne Theater

POSTED September 28, 2017

Since the April 2015 announcement that Chris Dercon, the former director of the Tate Modern, was succeeding Frank Castorf as the head of Berlin’s renowned Volksbühne Theater (Castorf led the institution for twenty-five years prior to Dercon’s arrival), the Volksbühne’s staff and much of the local theater community have roundly criticized the appointment as being inappropriate, and even a “mistake,” as Klaus Lederer, Berlin’s senator for cultural policy, recently said.

The theater has been occupied by activists since September 22, who are protesting the gentrification of Berlin. Many of them see Dercon’s appointment as another step towards the city becoming more expensive and, therefore, inhospitable to artists.

The global activist coalition Hands Off Our Movement, along with e-flux, the publishing and curatorial platform, recently posted an open letter to Dercon, questioning why he allegedly filed a criminal complaint with the local authorities to have the police “block the theater” and “evict the artists, actors, and others who were occupying it” on September 28.

The letter may be read in full below:

Dear Chris Dercon, We understand that the situation around your appointment as the new Director of Volksbühne theater is complicated, and that the current atmosphere in regards to this matter makes rational discourse difficult. We are appalled that during the past months this situation escalated to the point of physical attacks against your person. Despite the fact that the occupation, which started last Friday, has so far been very peaceful, we are aware that many of the people who work at the theater do not support the occupation and have appealed to be allowed to continue their work. But we are also extremely concerned that this morning, after your filing of a criminal complaint, the police was deployed to block the theater and to evict the artists, actors and others who were occupying it. We would like to remind you that only a few years ago you were part of the jury of the European Cultural Foundation award which selected Teatro Valle Occupato as one of the laureates in 2013/14—an occupation that was precisely for the democratization of a cultural space. We call on you as the Director of the theater to continue seeking a resolution of this conflict through dialogue and engagement with the cultural community. Sincerely,

Hands Off Our Revolution & e-flux LESS

September 28, 2017

Pompeii is inviting artists to produce sculptural pieces that respond to artifacts from the historic Roman site, according to Hannah McGivern in the Art Newspaper. The director-general of the historic ruins, Massimo Osanna, envisions a permanent collection of new works that will dialogue with the old.

Osanna has a potential space for the commissioned works in mind: a former explosives factory acquired from the state last year. That building, over two miles from the ruins, will potentially be the site for storage, education, and conservation programming. It may also house shows and even artists’ residencies. A push to restore the building will take at least two years, says Osanna.

In the meanwhile, Osanna has coorganized “Pompeii at Madre: Archaeological Material,” with Andrea Viliani, director of the Museo d’Arte Contemporanea Donnaregina. McGivern notes that the exhibition will feature “archaeologically inspired works” made by Jimmie Durham, Laure Prouvost, Adrian Villar Rojas, and Mark Dion, among others.

September 28, 2017

The Akron Art Museum has received a new $8-million grant from the Miami-based John S. And James L. Knight Foundation, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer’s Steven Litt. It will be the biggest single donation in the museum’s history. The foundation has invested a total of more than $18 million in the museum over twenty years, helping to support the museum’s 2007 expansion, among other efforts.

About half of the recent round of funding would go toward the museum’s $25 million endowment. The money will also support acquisitions, programming, collection digitization, and outreach. It will also letthe museum commission outdoor artwork for the acre of plazas and terraces toward the south end of the museum’s property.

“It’s a big deal,” museum director Mark Masuoka said in response to news of the grant. He added, “We couldn’t get any better validation from the Knight Foundation on what we’re doing.”

September 28, 2017

A cartoonist from Equatorial Guinea in West Africa, Ramón Esono Ebalé, has been arrested, reports PRI. Known by his pen name, Jamón y Queso, the artist has taken on the nation’s ruler, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, in his work. In 2011, Esono left for Paraguay to continue making his provocative, politically charged cartoons.

He had reportedly returned to Equatorial Guinea to renew his passport when he was arrested, and is currently being detained at an infamous prison called Black Beach, in the nation’s capital, Malabo.

“They have a very active secret police and they really don’t tolerate any dissidents,” journalist Rowan Moore Gerety said of Equatorial Guinea. “People who speak out are either imprisoned or very quickly find a way to get out of the country.”

PRI reports that Equatorial Guinea struck oil in the 1990s, but the money earned by the commodity doesn’t reach the country’s citizens.

Esono published a graphic novel in 2014 that depicted the country’s ruler reduced to a difficult life. According to Moore Gerety, “It imagines Teodoro Obiang the president waking up one morning and discovering that he is just another lowly resident.. Living in a shack that leaks without any running water with an angry wife who sends him out to sort of face the indignities of the market. He goes on this sort of awful day-long adventure where he ends up in jail and goes through all of these terrible things that a normal citizen might have to go through in the course of daily life there.”

September 28, 2017

The MCA Chicago and the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University in North Carolina have been selected the two winners of the Sotheby’s Prize, according to Artnet’s Julia Halperin. The auction house’s $250,000 award, which will be split between the two venues, recognizes “exhibitions that break new art-historical ground,” according to Halperin.

Ninety-two institutional applicants from fifteen countries were considered by the jury, who ultimately couldn’t agree on one single winner. The winning Nasher show, “Pop América, 1965–1975,” will explore Latino and Latin American artists’ influence on Pop art, while “Many Tongues: Art, Language, Revolution in the Middle East and South Asia,” the MCA Chicago exhibition, will look at connections between the two regions.

Three additional institutions—The Institute of Contemporary Art at the University of Pennsylvania; the Cummer Museum of Art in Jacksonville, Florida; and the Crystal Bridges Museum in Arkansas—will receive $10,000 each for shows opening next year.

September 28, 2017

Rutgers University-New Brunswick in New Jersey has named museum professional and art historian Thomas Sokolowski as the new director of its Jane Voorhees Zimmerli Art Museum. Sokolowski will begin his tenure on October 16.

Prior to joining the institution, Sokolowski led the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh from 1996 to 2010, was the director of the Grey Art Gallery & Study Center at New York University from 1984 to 1996, and served as chief curator at the Chrysler Museum in Norfolk, Virginia from 1982 to 1984. He most recently advised museums, foundations, educational institutions, and civic organizations as head of his own consulting firm.

“With Thomas Sokolowski’s leadership, vision and expertise, the Zimmerli is poised to achieve new prominence in the field of university art museums and among the outstanding cultural institutions in the regions of New York City and Philadelphia,” Dutta said. “Our entire community welcomes him with enthusiasm. We also extend our appreciation to Marti Mayo, who has done brilliant work in stewarding the Zimmerli as its interim director.”

September 28, 2017

Augustus (Gus) Casely-Hayford, a research associate at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies, has been named director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art. He will take up the post on February 5, 2018.

“Gus brings an impressive combination of knowledge, experience, communication skills, and passion to the National Museum of African Art,” said Smithsonian secretary David Skorton. “His presence at the museum will boost its already prestigious programs and compelling exhibitions and inspire more people across the nation and around the world to explore the rich cultural heritage of African art.”

Born in London, Casely-Hayford is an author, curator, and broadcaster who has lectured widely on African art and culture. He sits on the board of the Caine Prize for African literature and is currently working on an exhibition that tells the story of the abolition of slavery through eighteenth- and nineteenth-century portraits for London’s National Portrait Gallery. Previously, he presented two series on pre-colonial African history for BBC and wrote the six-part television series “Tate Britain: Great British Walks” for Sky Arts. He also delivered a Ted Global Talk on pre-colonial Africa this past summer.

“It is such an exciting time to be joining the team at the National Museum of African Art,” said Casely-Hayford. “African art is at another fascinating juncture as artists reconfigure our understanding of the medium, helping us to chart courses through the big issues of our time, while reminding us of the complex and long historical tradition upon which they stand.”

September 27, 2017

Kathy Halbreich, the associate director and Laurenz Foundation Curator of New York’s Museum of Modern Art, is leaving her post to serve as the executive director of the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation, writes Robin Pogrebin of the New York Times. She’ll begin her duties there on November 1, 2017. On her new position, Halbreich said, “It’s a foundation focused on doing the best for artists. The more I learned, the more perfect the match felt as my next chapter.”

During her nine-year tenure at MoMA, Halbreich “focus[ed] on developing strategies and curatorial policies designed to strengthen contemporary programming and initiatives at MoMA and MoMA PS1, both locally and globally,” according to the museum’s website. She was also the lead curator for its exhibition “Alibis: Sigmar Polke 1963–2010” (2014), which was organized with the Tate Modern. Prior to her time at MoMA, she worked as the director of the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis for sixteen years. There, she oversaw exhibitions on Chantal Ackerman, Kara Walker, and Joseph Beuys, among other artists.

“My father’s work was bold, rigorously and relentlessly experimental, and engaged with cultures across the globe,” said Christopher Rauschenberg, the foundation’s president and the artist’s son. “Kathy embodies my father’s belief in art as transformational.” And though she is leaving MoMA, Halbreich will continue to supervise the museum’s upcoming Bruce Nauman retrospective, which opens next fall. She will also be serving as an adviser to the museum's director until the exhibition’s start date. “I’m an insomniac, so it’s really great to have something to do at 3 AM. I think this will be an enormously creative year for me,” said Halbreich.

September 27, 2017

Canada’s first-ever National Holocaust Monument has opened its doors today, writes Victoria Stapley-Brown of the Art Newspaper. The memorial, unveiled in Ottawa, was a collaborative effort between architect Daniel Libeskind, Canadian landscape architect Claude Cormier, photographer Edward Burtynsky, and Doris Bergman, a Holocaust expert at the University of Toronto. The monument was ten years in the making. A campaign to create the work was started in 2007 by a student at the University of Ottawa, Laura Grossman. The Canadian government and the National Holocaust Monument Development Council provided funding for the memorial, which cost $7.25 million.

The outdoor memorial, which occupies more than 34,000 square feet, is built in the shape of a distorted Star of David, and can hold up to one thousand visitors for civic ceremonies. It is made up of six metal and concrete walls, with forty-foot-high pictures taken by Burtynsky of European Holocaust sites. The photos are set into the monument’s concrete sections.

The memorial has been built around three principles: that the Holocaust was a state-sponsored mass extermination; that Canada, like numerous other countries, did not provide asylum to those who were being victimized by the Nazis; and that the 40,000 survivors of the genocide who came to Canada after World War II made enormous contributions to the country.