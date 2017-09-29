New York MoMA Promotes Ana Janevski to Curator of Performance and Media Art

POSTED October 2, 2017

According to Alex Greenberger of Artnews, Ana Janevski, an associate curator in the Department of Performance and Media Art at New York’s Museum of Modern Art, has been promoted to curator. She will be responsible for guiding the new media and performance art program planned for the institution’s $400 million-expansion project, which will include exhibition spaces dedicated specifically to time-based work.

Janevski first joined MoMA in 2011. Among the various projects she’s helped organize are performances by Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker, Yvonne Rainer, and Ei Arakawa as well as “Projects” exhibitions by Akram Zaatari and Rabih Mroué.

October 2, 2017

Portrait of a Young Girl with Blond Hair, a small painting by French Impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir, was stolen from an auction house in the Paris suburb of Saint-Germain-en-Laye on Saturday, AFP reports. The oil painting measures 5.5 inches by 4.5 inches and features the initials “A.R.” in its top left-hand corner. It was listed in a catalogue showcasing works that were auctioned in a sale that took place on Sunday, the day after the crime.

According to police, the work, estimated to be worth between $30,000 and $35,000, was on exhibit when it was taken. The thief lifted the piece from a wall and was able to leave the premises unnoticed.

October 2, 2017

The Ford Foundation announced today that twenty-five United States–based artists and cultural professionals have been granted Art of Change fellowships in recognition of the use of their practice to help advance social justice. Among the recipients are performer Mikhail Baryshnikov, writer Sandra Cisneros, director and artist Ping Chong, artist Deborah Luster, musicians Alicia Hall Moran and Jason Moran, arts educator Samuel Hoi, and poet Robin Coste Lewis.

The yearlong fellowship comes with unrestricted stipends of $50,000 for individuals, and $75,000 for collaborative teams. Fellows will be tasked with creating new work that explores notions of freedom and justice, which will be exhibited in 2018.

“Art is essential in a free and flourishing society,” Elizabeth Alexander, the Ford Foundation’s director of Creativity and Free Expression, said in a statement. “Artists are the visionaries who can shine light on complexity and possibility, and inspire us to make those societies more just and more beautiful. This fellowship recognizes an extraordinarily diverse group of brilliant artists and innovators whose works embody social justice, and enables them to come together and collaborate toward a more just and inclusive future.”

The complete list of fellows is as follows:

Luis Alfaro

Mikhail Baryshnikov

Camille A. Brown

P. Carl

Ping Chong

Sandra Cisneros

Edwidge Danticat

Michelle Dorrance

Gustavo Dudamel

Ava DuVernay

Mohammed Fairouz

Nikky Finney

Joy Harjo

Samuel Hoi

Robin Coste Lewis

Deborah Luster

Alicia Hall Moran and Jason Moran

Dominique Morisseau

Mira Nair

Las Nietas de Nonó

Postcommodity

Lori Pourier

Esperanza Spalding

Carlton Turner

Fred Wilson LESS

October 2, 2017

The Institute of Contemporary Arts, London, has elected Hadeel Ibrahim to its governing board. Following recent appointments of Dilyara Allakhverdova, Maria Sukkar, and Wolfgang Tillmans, Hadeel is the fourth new council appointment since Donald A. Moore became chair of the council in November 2016 and Stefan Kalmár was named director in December 2016.

“As I seek to sharpen the voice of the Institute of Contemporary Arts and reconnect it to its progressive past, build new global relationships, I welcome Hadeel’s appointment as she shares and supports what we stand for,” said Kalmár.

Ibrahim is the founding executive director of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, which was established in 2006 to focus on the critical importance of governance and leadership in Africa. She is currently co-chair of the board of directors of the Africa Center in New York; and serves on numerous boards including at organizations such as the Mary Robinson Foundation for Climate Justice, the Clinton Foundation, and the BMCE Bank of Africa. “At a time of such political, social and economic change, institutions that speak with clarity about where we come from, who we are now and what we might become are more relevant than ever,” Ibrahim said. “I look forward to working with the committed and thoughtful leadership of this storied institution.”

October 2, 2017

The Cleveland Museum of Art has appointed Emily Liebert as its new associate curator of contemporary art. Liebert will be charged with further developing the museum’s contemporary art program in collaboration with curator and chair of Modern, Contemporary, and Decorative Art Reto Thüring. She will take up the post in late November.

“I am thrilled that Emily is joining the museum at such a dynamic moment for our contemporary art program, particularly with such upcoming exhibitions as ‘Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors’ and the Front Festival,” said director William M. Griswold. “Emily is a terrific curator with a creative approach to making contemporary art accessible to a very broad audience. We very much look forward to having her as a colleague in Cleveland.”

Liebert has served as a curatorial assistant in the Department of Painting and Sculpture at the Museum of Modern Art, New York, since 2013, and was part of the curatorial team for “Robert Rauschenberg: Among Friends,” organized by Leah Dickerman. Previously, Liebert was the coordinator for education and public affairs at the Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas from 2003 to 2005 and a Joan Tisch Teaching Fellow at the Whitney Museum of American Art from 2008 to 2011.

September 29, 2017

The Royal Institute of British Architects has given its 2018 Royal Gold Medal to artist and architect Neave Brown for being “a pioneer of quality public housing,” reports ArchDaily. The London-based Brown is known for postwar housing projects such as the terraced Alexandra Road estate.

“All my work! I got it just by flying blind, I seem to have been flying all my life,” said Brown upon receiving the news. He added, “The Royal Gold Medal is entirely unexpected and overwhelming. It’s recognition of the significance of my architecture, its quality, and its current urgent social relevance.”

The previous two awardees of RIBA’s gold medal were Brazilian architect Paulo Mendes da Rocha and British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid.

September 29, 2017

Susanne Pfeffer will be the new director of the Museum für Moderne Kunst in Frankfurt am Main, according to Der Spiegel. The curator of Anne Imhof's Golden Lion–winning project at the German Pavilion of this year's Venice Biennale, Pfeffer will succeed Susanne Gaensheimer, who became director of the North Rhine-Westphalia's collection. A contributor to Artforum, Pfeffer became head of Kassel’s Fridericianum in 2013, where she explored post-human futures with shows shows like “Speculations on Anonymous Materials,” 2013, and its sequels, “nature after nature,” 2014, and “Inhuman," 2015.

September 29, 2017

Qatar Museums has revealed that Julia Gonnella will be the new director of the I. M. Pei–designed Museum of Islamic Art. After receiving her Ph.D. in Islamic studies and social anthropology at Eberhard-Karls-Universität, Gonnella joined the Museum of Islamic Art in Berlin in 1994 as assistant to the chief curator. She became curator of the museum in 2009, until being appointed her current position as director of the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha.

Gonnella has done fieldwork on German excavations in Raqqa/Syria, and coordinated the Syrian-German excavations of Aleppo’s Islamic citadel. Her books include The Citadel of Aleppo (2007). She was a curatorial exchange fellow at the Met in 2013.

“I look forward to leading this unique institution into its second decade, building on its extraordinary achievements, and opening up new stories of the treasures of Islamic art,” said Gonnella.

September 29, 2017

This year’s Freelands Award will be given to Nottingham Contemporary to support the institution’s largest-ever solo show of the British artist and filmmaker Lis Rhodes, according to Anna Brady in the Art Newspaper. Rhodes herself will receive over $35,000 of the prize money.

The $130,000 award was founded by Elisabeth Murdoch. A Tate trustee, Murdoch began the foundation in 2015. This year’s jury was composed of Martin Clark (director of Camden Arts Center), the curator Teresa Gleadowe, Jenni Lomax (outgoing director of the Camden Arts Center) and the artist Cornelia Parker.

Murdoch said, “Whilst Rhodes’s influence is irrefutable, her work has never received the attention it most certainly deserves.”