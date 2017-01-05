Louvre Prevents Exhibition of Sexually Explicit Artwork Selected for FIAC Art Fair

POSTED October 3, 2017

The Dutch art collective Atelier Van Lieshout’s architectural work Domestikator—built to look like a couple having sex—will not go on display in the Louvre museum’s Tuileries Gardens towards the end of this month, writes Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper, due to the piece’s explicit nature. It was originally selected to be a part of the FIAC art fair’s Hors les Murs (Outside the Walls) public art program. The French newspaper Le Monde reported that Jean-Luc Martinez, the Louvre’s director, had sent a letter to the fair’s organizers with concerns about the piece, mentioning that “Online commentaries point out this work has a brutal aspect; it risks being misunderstood by visitors to the gardens.” The work was also going to be situated close to a children’s playground.

“The censored artwork is a liveable architectural sculpture, twelve meters in height, with a humoristic and provocative representation of the domestication of human beings in the world,” said the London-based gallery Carpenters Workshop in a statement, which represents Atelier Van Lieshout. “The act of domestication, however, often leads to boundaries being sought or even crossed. It is this difficult balance that Atelier Van Lieshout seeks to address.”

The gallery did say that FIAC and the city of Paris offered to find a different site for the work, but couldn’t with the fair being so close at hand (it opens October 19 and runs until October 22). Domestikator can currently be seen at the the Ruhrtriennale in Bochum, Germany, which closes today.

October 3, 2017

According to the Art Newspaper’s Robert Bevan, two new museums dedicated to the French couturier Yves Saint Laurent are opening in Paris and Marrakech. The Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris, which opens today, is housed in the designer’s former townhouse on the Avenue Marceau. The Moroccan branch of the institution is scheduled to open on October 19, 2017 in a new cultural center on Rue Yves Saint Laurent. A collection of 5,000 haute couture items and 15,000 accessories and archival materials will travel between the two sites, with 1,000 items held in Marrakech at any particular time. The Marrakech museum will focus on the influence Morocco had on the designer’s vision.

“We want to develop a new audience in Morocco, not only for Yves Saint Laurent but for contemporary creations not yet seen [in the country],” said Björn Dahlström, the director of the Marrakech institution. Exhibitions on Etel Adnan and her partner, sculptor Simone Fattal, along with Moroccan fashion designer Noureddine Amir and experimental theater artist Robert Wilson, among other people, are in the works for this site.

The building of both museums was funded by the sale of the art collection Saint Laurent built with his business and life partner, Pierre Berge, who passed away this year in September. The artworks, auctioned off through Christie’s in 2009, raised more than $440 million for the museums and AIDS research.

October 2, 2017

Artist Vern Blosum, who has never revealed his true identity to the general public, has died. Essex Street gallery in New York confirmed the news of his passing. He was perhaps best known for creating paintings that were intended to mock Pop art. Ironically, the works were included in several exhibitions dedicated to the movement and were acquired by institutions such as MoMA in New York.

In the December 2013 issue of Artforum, art historian Natilee Harren said, “At the moment of Pop’s emergence, Blosum took advantage of the conflation of art object and commercial object proposed by the genre’s main protagonists, effectively turning the logic of Pop back on itself. It didn’t matter that Blosum didn’t exist. His ruse succeeded thanks to the institutional acceptance of neo-dada aesthetics and a rapacious art market and culture of criticism desperate for novel products and movements to name.”

Maxwell Graham, founder of Essex Street, told artforum.com that “it was Vern Blosum’s wish that he always remain anonymous.” Blosum chose his non de plume, which refers to his “vernal blossom” series, a number of botanical illustration paintings, in 1961. The artist was represented by both Castelli Gallery and Essex Street. “He was active between 1961–1964, and then again for a brief reprise in 2015, a swan song if you will,” Graham said, adding that “he will be very dearly missed.”

The artist’s early works were included in exhibitions at the Oakland Art Museum; the Albright-Knox Gallery in Buffalo; the Washington Gallery of Modern Art in DC; the Contemporary Art Museum in Houston; the Carnegie Museum in Pittsburgh; MIT in Cambridge and the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Decades later, he reemerged in the art world and was featured in shows at the Musée d’art moderne et contemporain in Geneva; Kunsthalle Glarus; the Aishti Foundation in Beirut; and again at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. A large-scale retrospective, which included forty-four of his works depicting mundane objects was organized by Lionel Bovier, with Fabrice Stroun, at the Kunsthalle Bern in 2014. Commenting on the paintings in the exhibition’s catalogue, Bovier wrote: “The way I understand their ‘fictionality’ has more to do with a literary tradition than the visual arts: the invention of the ‘figure’ of an author, whose production is in tune with its context, rather than a body of more or less ‘fake,’ or ironic, or critical works. This is a historical corpus. We can track down where and when it was created and exhibited. It disappeared from view for a number of decades, and has just recently resurfaced as a collection of some kind of UPOS (unidentified painted objects). . . .That's precisely what always fascinated me in art history: there’s a narrative that emerges and it subsumes many artist’s production; it becomes dominant and solidifies (in museums, collections, books, university syllabus, etc.), but it also needs disruption if it is to remain alive.” LESS

October 2, 2017

Portrait of a Young Girl with Blond Hair, a small painting by French Impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir, was stolen from an auction house in the Paris suburb of Saint-Germain-en-Laye on Saturday, AFP reports. The oil painting measures 5.5 inches by 4.5 inches and features the initials “A.R.” in its top left-hand corner. It was listed in a catalogue showcasing works that were auctioned in a sale that took place on Sunday, the day after the crime.

According to police, the work, estimated to be worth between $30,000 and $35,000, was on exhibit when it was taken. The thief lifted the piece from a wall and was able to leave the premises unnoticed.

October 2, 2017

Ana Janevski, an associate curator in the department of media and performance Art at New York’s Museum of Modern Art, has been promoted to curator. She will play a major role in shaping the new media and performance program planned for the institution’s $400 million-expansion project, which will include exhibition spaces dedicated specifically to time-based work.

Janevski joined MoMA in 2011, and since then she’s organized a number of significant projects, including the Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker’s celebrated Work / Arbeid / Travail (2017) and Yvonne Rainer’s The Concept of Dust, or How do you look when there’s nothing left to move (2015), as well as exhibitions by Akram Zaatari and Rabih Mroué. She was also the appointed curator for the Annenberg Research Residencies for Ralph Lemon and Trajal Harrell.

Janevski organized Boris Charmatz’s Musée de la danse: Three Collective Gestures in 2013, and edited the new monograph on his work, Boris Charmatz (2017), part of the museum’s new Modern Dance book series, and in 2015 she led the acquisition of Simone Forti’s “Dance Constructions.”

October 2, 2017

The Ford Foundation announced today that twenty-five United States–based artists and cultural professionals have been granted Art of Change fellowships in recognition of the use of their practice to help advance social justice. Among the recipients are performer Mikhail Baryshnikov, writer Sandra Cisneros, director and artist Ping Chong, artist Deborah Luster, musicians Alicia Hall Moran and Jason Moran, arts educator Samuel Hoi, and poet Robin Coste Lewis.

The yearlong fellowship comes with unrestricted stipends of $50,000 for individuals, and $75,000 for collaborative teams. Fellows will be tasked with creating new work that explores notions of freedom and justice, which will be exhibited in 2018.

“Art is essential in a free and flourishing society,” Elizabeth Alexander, the Ford Foundation’s director of Creativity and Free Expression, said in a statement. “Artists are the visionaries who can shine light on complexity and possibility, and inspire us to make those societies more just and more beautiful. This fellowship recognizes an extraordinarily diverse group of brilliant artists and innovators whose works embody social justice, and enables them to come together and collaborate toward a more just and inclusive future.”

The complete list of fellows is as follows:

Luis Alfaro

Mikhail Baryshnikov

Camille A. Brown

P. Carl

Ping Chong

Sandra Cisneros

Edwidge Danticat

Michelle Dorrance

Gustavo Dudamel

Ava DuVernay

Mohammed Fairouz

Nikky Finney

Joy Harjo

Samuel Hoi

Robin Coste Lewis

Deborah Luster

Alicia Hall Moran and Jason Moran

Dominique Morisseau

Mira Nair

Las Nietas de Nonó

Postcommodity

Lori Pourier

Esperanza Spalding

Carlton Turner

Fred Wilson LESS

October 2, 2017

The Institute of Contemporary Arts, London, has elected Hadeel Ibrahim to its governing board. Following recent appointments of Dilyara Allakhverdova, Maria Sukkar, and Wolfgang Tillmans, Hadeel is the fourth new council appointment since Donald A. Moore became chair of the council in November 2016 and Stefan Kalmár was named director in December 2016.

“As I seek to sharpen the voice of the Institute of Contemporary Arts and reconnect it to its progressive past, build new global relationships, I welcome Hadeel’s appointment as she shares and supports what we stand for,” said Kalmár.

Ibrahim is the founding executive director of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, which was established in 2006 to focus on the critical importance of governance and leadership in Africa. She is currently co-chair of the board of directors of the Africa Center in New York; and serves on numerous boards including at organizations such as the Mary Robinson Foundation for Climate Justice, the Clinton Foundation, and the BMCE Bank of Africa. “At a time of such political, social and economic change, institutions that speak with clarity about where we come from, who we are now and what we might become are more relevant than ever,” Ibrahim said. “I look forward to working with the committed and thoughtful leadership of this storied institution.”

October 2, 2017

The Cleveland Museum of Art has appointed Emily Liebert as its new associate curator of contemporary art. Liebert will be charged with further developing the museum’s contemporary art program in collaboration with curator and chair of Modern, Contemporary, and Decorative Art Reto Thüring. She will take up the post in late November.

“I am thrilled that Emily is joining the museum at such a dynamic moment for our contemporary art program, particularly with such upcoming exhibitions as ‘Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors’ and the Front Festival,” said director William M. Griswold. “Emily is a terrific curator with a creative approach to making contemporary art accessible to a very broad audience. We very much look forward to having her as a colleague in Cleveland.”

Liebert has served as a curatorial assistant in the Department of Painting and Sculpture at the Museum of Modern Art, New York, since 2013, and was part of the curatorial team for “Robert Rauschenberg: Among Friends,” organized by Leah Dickerman. Previously, Liebert was the coordinator for education and public affairs at the Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas from 2003 to 2005 and a Joan Tisch Teaching Fellow at the Whitney Museum of American Art from 2008 to 2011.

September 29, 2017

The Royal Institute of British Architects has given its 2018 Royal Gold Medal to artist and architect Neave Brown for being “a pioneer of quality public housing,” reports ArchDaily. The London-based Brown is known for postwar housing projects such as the terraced Alexandra Road estate.

“All my work! I got it just by flying blind, I seem to have been flying all my life,” said Brown upon receiving the news. He added, “The Royal Gold Medal is entirely unexpected and overwhelming. It’s recognition of the significance of my architecture, its quality, and its current urgent social relevance.”

The previous two awardees of RIBA’s gold medal were Brazilian architect Paulo Mendes da Rocha and British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid.