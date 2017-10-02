 

POSTED October 4, 2017

Fifteenth Edition of Frieze London Opens Thursday

Frieze London 2017. Photo: David Velasco

The fifteenth edition of Frieze London, which is bringing together more than 160 galleries from thirty-one countries, will kick off on October 5 and run until October 8, with a preview day on Wednesday, October 4.

For this year’s iteration of the fair Ralph Rugoff of Hayward Gallery in London will curate Frieze Talks for the first time, for which he will explore artists’ response to an age of “alternative facts.” The program will feature numerous speakers and performers including Dominique Gonzalez-Foerster and Nástio Mosquito. The 2017 fair will also feature a new themed gallery section devoted to the legacy of radical feminist artists, “Sex Work: Feminist Art & Radical Politics,” organized by independent curator Alison M. Gingeras. Featuring nine solo presentations of women artists, the section includes works by Betty Tompkins, Penny Slinger, and Marilyn Minter, among others.

Among the returning exhibitors who will join the main section of the fair for the first time are Clearing (New York), Fonti (Naples), Simon Preston (New York), and Société (Berlin). The Focus section also welcomes several newcomers including Gypsum (Cairo), Revolver Galería (Lima), blank projects (Cape Town), Cooper Cole (Toronto), Emalin (London), Institutio de Visión (Bogotá), Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler (Berlin) and Union Pacific (London).

October 4, 2017

Lawrence Abu Hamdan Wins $100,000 Abraaj Group Art Prize

Lawrence Abu Hamdan. Photo: Eric T. White.

Artist Lawrence Abu Hamdan has won the 2018 Abraaj Group Art Prize, worth $100,000, writes Aimee Dawson of the Art Newspaper. The Jordanian-British artist, who currently lives and works in Beirut, will use the funds to create a new artwork for the Art Dubai fair, scheduled to run from March 21 until March 24, 2018. The artists shortlisted for the prize—Basma Alsharif, Ali Cherri, and Neïl Beloufa—will each receive $10,000. The curator Myriam Ben Salah is putting together a show for the fair that will include all four of the artists’ works.

Artforum contributor Daniel Horn reviewed Abu Hamdan’s exhibition at the Kunst Halle Sankt Gallen for the magazine’s November 2015 issue. Of the show, which focused on issues of identity, power, and surveillance, among other topics, Horn said, “Abu Hamdan’s treatment of governmental communication devices and schemata corrupts them, making them register and transmit the dissonances they’re designed to optimize, streamline, administer, and discipline.”

October 4, 2017

Gilbert & George to Launch London Foundation in 2019

Gilbert & George at the site of their new foundation. Photo: David Owens.

Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper reports that British art duo Gilbert & George are preparing to launch a nonprofit foundation in London to exhibit their work and, if funding permits, the work of others. They are refurbishing an old brewery they purchased for about $6.6 million. The foundation is scheduled to open sometime in 2019.

The building will have exhibition, office, and storage spaces, in addition to a small apartment for the foundation’s caretaker. The entrance will have a wrought-iron fence bearing the artists’ initials that will also be protecting a small garden. “We want it to be like [the novel] The Secret Garden,” said the artists. “Everyone has a secret garden; think of the Garden of Eden.”

Gilbert & George’s archive will stay at their current home, located at Twelve Fournier Street, which the artists have lived in since the 1960s. Every single thing they own will be a part of the foundation. They have also created detailed instructions on how to take care of and restore their work. “Young people ask us why we document everything in the archive,” said the artists. “We say: ‘It’s because we want to be immoral.’ They say: ‘Do you mean immortal?’ We say: ‘That too.’”

October 4, 2017

David Geffen Pledges Historic $150 Million to LACMA’s New Building

David Geffen

Philanthropist and media executive David Geffen has promised $150 million to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the largest single cash gift from an individual in the museum’s history. The money will go towards the museum’s “Building LACMA” campaign, which is centered on a new building, designed by Peter Zumthor, that will be named after Geffen in honor of his donation.

“I am excited to see the positive effects this new building will have on Los Angeles’s art and architectural communities,” said Geffen. “This innovative addition to the LACMA campus will ensure ongoing and expanded access to their permanent collection. LACMA will be able to touch millions of lives and create an even healthier and more vibrant community for everyone. At a time when federal funding for the arts is threatened, it’s important that we foster public-private partnerships, like this one, to support arts and cultural institutions. We must ensure that the public, everyone, has access to these venerable institutions.”

“David Geffen is one of Los Angeles’s, and our nation’s, most generous philanthropists,” said Michael Govan, the Wallis Annenberg Director and CEO of the museum. “This gift, for which we are incredibly grateful, ensures that our new building becomes a reality. Pledges of this magnitude are incredibly rare, and David’s commitment demonstrates his belief in the power of art museums to reach a broad and diverse public and create significant civic benefit. ”

October 4, 2017

Art Institutions Join Thousands Striking over Catalonia Referendum Violence

The staff of the Joan Miró Foundation standing outside of its building in solidarity with Catalans striking in protest of police brutality during a succession referendum that took place on Tuesday, October 3.

Following violent clashes that took place between Spanish police and Catalans on Sunday when authorities attempted to shut down an illegal succession referendum, arts and cultural organizations across Barcelona participated in a general strike yesterday, which brought Catalonia to a grinding halt.

Al Jazeera reports that Tuesday’s protest was initiated after several Catalan trade unions called for workers in the northeastern corner of Spain to strike in order to condemn the police brutality that occurred when officers began forcibly removing people from polling stations last Sunday. Witnesses reported that authorities were grabbing women by their hair, dragging people, and shooting rubber bullets into crowds. According to Catalonia government officials, around nine hundred were injured.

Due to the strike, fifty roads had been blocked by people rallying, which brought transportation services to a standstill. Many businesses across Catalonia closed their doors and medical centers and schools in the region were shut down or were operating at a minimal level.

October 3, 2017

Plans Jettisoned for $500 Million Renovation of Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall

Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall. Photo: Sam Hodgson / New York Times.

The $500 million gut renovation planned for David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, nearly twenty years in the making, has been scrapped, according to Michael Cooper of the New York Times. Originally referred to as Avery Fisher Hall, it was renamed in 2015 after media mogul David Geffen donated $100 million to the center. The plan, which Geffen’s gift was supposed to push into high gear, called for creating a new concert hall while protecting the exterior of the Max Abramovitz¬–designed building.

There were many concerns with taking on such an extensive and costly refurbishment project, which would have displaced the center’s primary tenant, the New York Philharmonic, for many seasons. The evacuation would have been quite problematic for the financially struggling orchestra, as it cannot afford rent on a temporary space. “There was a general sense that the project had just gotten too complicated,” said Debora L. Spar and Deborah Borda, Lincoln Center’s new president and the Philharmonic’s new president and chief executive, respectively, in a joint interview.

Since 1999, the Philharmonic has been desperate to spruce up the center. The architect Norman Foster was hired at one time to envision a redesign, which never moved forward, while at another point the orchestra tried returning to its old home at Carnegie Hall, which didn’t work. The orchestra has been mired in indecision for years because it couldn’t figure out what it needed, who was going to pay for it, and how it would continue to operate once construction began. Also, both organizations lost their leaders during the planning: Jed Bernstein resigned last year as Lincoln Center’s president, and Matthew VanBesien, the Philharmonic’s president, bowed out of his position earlier this year. Nonetheless, Lincoln Center and the Philharmonic’s owners are still keen on improving the hall’s acoustics, common areas, and auditorium, so long as it can be done with fewer problems and considerably less expense.

October 3, 2017

Art Basel to Take Place at Miami Beach Convention Center for Five More Years

The 2016 edition of Art Basel Miami Beach. Photo: George Martinez.

The organizers of Art Basel have signed a contract with the city of Miami, Florida, that will allow the fair to take place at the city’s convention center for another five years, reports Ciara LaVelle of the Miami New Times. The contact starts in 2019 and gives the fair exclusive rights to the venue until 2023, including its new meeting spaces and ballroom. The center, in return, will provide direct access to the second-floor ballroom and various exhibition spaces via escalators and elevators.

October 3, 2017

Forty-Five-Foot Statue of Nude Woman Planned for Display in Washington, DC

Marco Cochrane, R-Evolution, 2015. Photo: Catharsis on the Mall.

Christina Caron of the New York Times writes that a four-story-tall sculpture of a nude woman, R-Evolution, created in 2015 by the artist Marco Cochrane for a Burning Man festival, will be installed on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for an event called “Catharsis on the Mall,” a gathering that aims to discuss and further social change (the event is scheduled to open November 10 and run through November 12, 2017, over Veterans Day weekend). The artist sees the work’s presence on the mall as a symbol that “invites viewers to imagine a world where women are safe and live without fear,” he said. “For her to be able to just stand there and express nothing, just to be present in the moment, is a really powerful statement.” The hope is that the sculpture, once erected, remains in place for up to four months.

It will cost $90,000 to move and put up the work, and as of October 2, a crowd-funding site has raised 30 percent of the needed funds. Though the statue is not meant as a direct statement to the Trump administration, the woman who modeled for the work, Julia Whitelaw—also the artist’s partner—acknowledges that the piece does stand as a kind of response to the president’s numerous offensive and sexist remarks he’s made about women. “We are hoping that he will see this sculpture and come experience her and change his perspective,” said Whitelaw.

October 3, 2017

Robert Delpire (1926–2017)

Robert Delpire. Photo: Gerard Julien / AFP.

Publisher and editor Robert Delpire, the former director of the Centre de National de la Photographie, died in Paris on September 26, writes Richard Sandomir of the New York Times. Delpire helped to raise photography’s status to art by championing the work of Robert Frank and Henri Cartier-Bresson.

As a medical student in Paris in 1950, he started Neuf, a faculty bulletin that was transformed into a cultural periodical that printed photographs by Cartier-Bresson, Frank, and Robert Doisneau, in addition to drawings by Saul Steinberg and texts from André Breton and Jacques Prévert. The magazine put him on the map and led to a bright career in publishing that allowed him to work with photographers William Klein, Brassaï, Robert Capa, and Inge Morath. He was the first to understand the artistic value of Frank’s work and published a book of his pictures in 1958, the iconic Les Americains, which was published in the United States a year later by Grove Press as The Americans, with an introduction by Jack Kerouac. “A publisher is a craftsman,” said Delpire to the French newspaper Libération. “He is at the service of the author. To make a good book of photography is not to make a book for oneself but for the author.”

Delpire also ran an advertising agency and was a producer for the 1969 Muhammad Ali documentary Float Like a Butterfly, Sting Like a Bee and the 1966 feature film Who Are You, Polly Maggoo?, both of which were directed by William Klein. Peter MacGill of Manhattan’s Pace/MacGill Gallery said, “[Delpire] was an uncompromising lion. He would not, if he felt something was to be done a certain way, let other realities encroach on the making of a book or exhibition. He didn’t care. He moved forward to do what he felt was right. And he was keeping the photographers’ best interests at heart.”

