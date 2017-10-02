Lawrence Abu Hamdan Wins $100,000 Abraaj Group Art Prize

POSTED October 4, 2017

Artist Lawrence Abu Hamdan has won the 2018 Abraaj Group Art Prize, worth $100,000, writes Aimee Dawson of the Art Newspaper. The Jordanian-British artist, who currently lives and works in Beirut, will use the funds to create a new artwork for the Art Dubai fair, scheduled to run from March 21 until March 24, 2018. The artists shortlisted for the prize—Basma Alsharif, Ali Cherri, and Neïl Beloufa—will each receive $10,000. The curator Myriam Ben Salah is putting together a show for the fair that will include all four of the artists’ works.

Artforum contributor Daniel Horn reviewed Abu Hamdan’s exhibition at the Kunst Halle Sankt Gallen for the magazine’s November 2015 issue. Of the show, which focused on issues of identity, power, and surveillance, among other topics, Horn said, “Abu Hamdan’s treatment of governmental communication devices and schemata corrupts them, making them register and transmit the dissonances they’re designed to optimize, streamline, administer, and discipline.”

October 4, 2017

Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper reports that British art duo Gilbert & George are preparing to launch a nonprofit foundation in London to exhibit their work and, if funding permits, the work of others. They are refurbishing an old brewery they purchased for about $6.6 million. The foundation is scheduled to open sometime in 2019.

The building will have exhibition, office, and storage spaces, in addition to a small apartment for the foundation’s caretaker. The entrance will have a wrought-iron fence bearing the artists’ initials that will also be protecting a small garden. “We want it to be like [the novel] The Secret Garden,” said the artists. “Everyone has a secret garden; think of the Garden of Eden.”

Gilbert & George’s archive will stay at their current home, located at Twelve Fournier Street, which the artists have lived in since the 1960s. Every single thing they own will be a part of the foundation. They have also created detailed instructions on how to take care of and restore their work. “Young people ask us why we document everything in the archive,” said the artists. “We say: ‘It’s because we want to be immoral.’ They say: ‘Do you mean immortal?’ We say: ‘That too.’”

October 4, 2017

Philanthropist and media executive David Geffen has promised $150 million to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the largest single cash gift from an individual in the museum’s history. The money will go towards the museum’s “Building LACMA” campaign, which is centered on a new building, designed by Peter Zumthor, that will be named after Geffen in honor of his donation.

“I am excited to see the positive effects this new building will have on Los Angeles’s art and architectural communities,” said Geffen. “This innovative addition to the LACMA campus will ensure ongoing and expanded access to their permanent collection. LACMA will be able to touch millions of lives and create an even healthier and more vibrant community for everyone. At a time when federal funding for the arts is threatened, it’s important that we foster public-private partnerships, like this one, to support arts and cultural institutions. We must ensure that the public, everyone, has access to these venerable institutions.”

“David Geffen is one of Los Angeles’s, and our nation’s, most generous philanthropists,” said Michael Govan, the Wallis Annenberg Director and CEO of the museum. “This gift, for which we are incredibly grateful, ensures that our new building becomes a reality. Pledges of this magnitude are incredibly rare, and David’s commitment demonstrates his belief in the power of art museums to reach a broad and diverse public and create significant civic benefit. ”

October 4, 2017

Following violent clashes that took place between Spanish police and Catalans on Sunday when authorities attempted to shut down an illegal succession referendum, arts and cultural organizations across Barcelona participated in a general strike yesterday, which brought Catalonia to a grinding halt.

Al Jazeera reports that Tuesday’s protest was initiated after several Catalan trade unions called for workers in the northeastern corner of Spain to strike in order to condemn the police brutality that occurred when officers began forcibly removing people from polling stations last Sunday. Witnesses reported that authorities were grabbing women by their hair, dragging people, and shooting rubber bullets into crowds. According to Catalonia government officials, around nine hundred were injured.

Due to the strike, fifty roads had been blocked by people rallying, which brought transportation services to a standstill. Many businesses across Catalonia closed their doors and medical centers and schools in the region were shut down or were operating at a minimal level.

The Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art, the Joan Miró Foundation, and the Center for Contemporary Culture of Barcelona are among the cultural institutions that joined the strike and denounced the use of excessive force by police. In a statement on Twitter, the foundation said, “The management and the staff of the Fundació Joan Miró join the general strike called for Tuesday, October 3, in response to the serious violations of rights and freedoms during the referendum of October 1. The Fundació Joan Miró will remain closed all day.” Staff of the CCCB also called the weekend’s events “a serious attack on rights and liberties.” In addition, the venue hosted a conversation with writer and activist Arundhati Roy, which following the referendum, it billed as a debate about revolution. While the Catalan government announced that 90 percent of 2.3 million people who cast their ballots voted for independence, the referendum’s tallies could not be independently verified, according to a report by Raphael Minder for the New York Times. In addition, Spain had ordered that the referendum be suspended on the grounds that it was unconstitutional. In an interview with the BBC, Catalonia’s president Carles Puigdemont said that the region’s independence was imminent. He declared that his government would “act at the end of this week or the beginning of next.” He is due to make another statement addressing the situation today. Meanwhile, Spain’s King Felipe VI denounced the vote and said that Catalans were acting above the law. Prime minister Mariano Rajoy at first denied that a vote took place, then he called it “illegal.” He also praised the Spanish police for defending the law. If the standoff between the Catalan and Spanish governments continues, many people are afraid that Rajoy will complicate matters further by invoking article 155 of the Spanish constitution, which states that the Spanish government can step in and take control of an autonomous region if it “does not fulfill; the obligations imposed upon it by the constitution or other laws, or acts in a way that is seriously prejudicial to the general interest of Spain.” The article has never been enforced before. The European Union’s response thus far has been to view the controversy as an internal problem for Spain. “Violence can never be an instrument in politics,” the European commission said in a statement on Monday. “We trust the leadership of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to manage this difficult process in full respect of the Spanish constitution and of the fundamental rights of citizens enshrined therein.” LESS

October 3, 2017

The $500 million gut renovation planned for David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, nearly twenty years in the making, has been scrapped, according to Michael Cooper of the New York Times. Originally referred to as Avery Fisher Hall, it was renamed in 2015 after media mogul David Geffen donated $100 million to the center. The plan, which Geffen’s gift was supposed to push into high gear, called for creating a new concert hall while protecting the exterior of the Max Abramovitz¬–designed building.

There were many concerns with taking on such an extensive and costly refurbishment project, which would have displaced the center’s primary tenant, the New York Philharmonic, for many seasons. The evacuation would have been quite problematic for the financially struggling orchestra, as it cannot afford rent on a temporary space. “There was a general sense that the project had just gotten too complicated,” said Debora L. Spar and Deborah Borda, Lincoln Center’s new president and the Philharmonic’s new president and chief executive, respectively, in a joint interview.

Since 1999, the Philharmonic has been desperate to spruce up the center. The architect Norman Foster was hired at one time to envision a redesign, which never moved forward, while at another point the orchestra tried returning to its old home at Carnegie Hall, which didn’t work. The orchestra has been mired in indecision for years because it couldn’t figure out what it needed, who was going to pay for it, and how it would continue to operate once construction began. Also, both organizations lost their leaders during the planning: Jed Bernstein resigned last year as Lincoln Center’s president, and Matthew VanBesien, the Philharmonic’s president, bowed out of his position earlier this year. Nonetheless, Lincoln Center and the Philharmonic’s owners are still keen on improving the hall’s acoustics, common areas, and auditorium, so long as it can be done with fewer problems and considerably less expense.

October 3, 2017

The organizers of Art Basel have signed a contract with the city of Miami, Florida, that will allow the fair to take place at the city’s convention center for another five years, reports Ciara LaVelle of the Miami New Times. The contact starts in 2019 and gives the fair exclusive rights to the venue until 2023, including its new meeting spaces and ballroom. The center, in return, will provide direct access to the second-floor ballroom and various exhibition spaces via escalators and elevators.

October 3, 2017

Christina Caron of the New York Times writes that a four-story-tall sculpture of a nude woman, R-Evolution, created in 2015 by the artist Marco Cochrane for a Burning Man festival, will be installed on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for an event called “Catharsis on the Mall,” a gathering that aims to discuss and further social change (the event is scheduled to open November 10 and run through November 12, 2017, over Veterans Day weekend). The artist sees the work’s presence on the mall as a symbol that “invites viewers to imagine a world where women are safe and live without fear,” he said. “For her to be able to just stand there and express nothing, just to be present in the moment, is a really powerful statement.” The hope is that the sculpture, once erected, remains in place for up to four months.

It will cost $90,000 to move and put up the work, and as of October 2, a crowd-funding site has raised 30 percent of the needed funds. Though the statue is not meant as a direct statement to the Trump administration, the woman who modeled for the work, Julia Whitelaw—also the artist’s partner—acknowledges that the piece does stand as a kind of response to the president’s numerous offensive and sexist remarks he’s made about women. “We are hoping that he will see this sculpture and come experience her and change his perspective,” said Whitelaw.

October 3, 2017

Publisher and editor Robert Delpire, the former director of the Centre de National de la Photographie, died in Paris on September 26, writes Richard Sandomir of the New York Times. Delpire helped to raise photography’s status to art by championing the work of Robert Frank and Henri Cartier-Bresson.

As a medical student in Paris in 1950, he started Neuf, a faculty bulletin that was transformed into a cultural periodical that printed photographs by Cartier-Bresson, Frank, and Robert Doisneau, in addition to drawings by Saul Steinberg and texts from André Breton and Jacques Prévert. The magazine put him on the map and led to a bright career in publishing that allowed him to work with photographers William Klein, Brassaï, Robert Capa, and Inge Morath. He was the first to understand the artistic value of Frank’s work and published a book of his pictures in 1958, the iconic Les Americains, which was published in the United States a year later by Grove Press as The Americans, with an introduction by Jack Kerouac. “A publisher is a craftsman,” said Delpire to the French newspaper Libération. “He is at the service of the author. To make a good book of photography is not to make a book for oneself but for the author.”

Delpire also ran an advertising agency and was a producer for the 1969 Muhammad Ali documentary Float Like a Butterfly, Sting Like a Bee and the 1966 feature film Who Are You, Polly Maggoo?, both of which were directed by William Klein. Peter MacGill of Manhattan’s Pace/MacGill Gallery said, “[Delpire] was an uncompromising lion. He would not, if he felt something was to be done a certain way, let other realities encroach on the making of a book or exhibition. He didn’t care. He moved forward to do what he felt was right. And he was keeping the photographers’ best interests at heart.”

October 3, 2017

The Dutch art collective Atelier Van Lieshout’s architectural work Domestikator—which resembles a couple having sex—will not go on display in the Tuileries Gardens toward the end of this month, writes Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper, due to the piece’s explicit nature. It was originally selected to be a part of the FIAC art fair’s “Hors les Murs” (Outside the Walls) public art program. The French newspaper Le Monde reported that Jean-Luc Martinez, the Louvre’s director, had sent a letter to the fair’s organizers with concerns about the piece, mentioning that “online commentaries point out this work has a brutal aspect; it risks being misunderstood by visitors to the gardens.” The work was also going to be situated close to a children’s playground.

“The censored artwork is a liveable architectural sculpture, twelve meters in height, with a humoristic and provocative representation of the domestication of human beings in the world,” said the London-based gallery Carpenters Workshop in a statement, which represents Atelier Van Lieshout. “The act of domestication, however, often leads to boundaries being sought or even crossed. It is this difficult balance that Atelier Van Lieshout seeks to address.”

The gallery did say that FIAC and the city of Paris offered to find a different site for the work, but, in the end, they couldn’t with the fair being so close at hand (it opens October 19 and runs until October 22). Domestikator is currently on view at the Ruhrtriennale in Bochum, Germany, as part of an exhibition closing today.