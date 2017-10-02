Family Persecuted by Nazis to Receive Restitution for Lost Art

POSTED October 5, 2017

More than eighty years after Jewish museum director Curt Glaser sold his art collection under duress in order to leave Nazi Germany, his family will receive compensation for an artwork they thought had been lost.

Glaser auctioned Mercury Carriers Psyche to Mount Olympus, ca. 1576, a painting by Mannerist artist Bartholomäus Spranger, along with the rest of his collection to finance his and his wife’s immigration to the United States after he was forced into retirement in September 1933. Glaser had been a respected collector and art historian who served as director of the State Art Library of Berlin from 1924 until his removal from office.

Art dealer Wolfgang Gurlitt acquired the painting during one of the auctions of Glaser’s belongings, which included his furniture and art library, at the Internationales Kunst- und Auktionshaus on May 9, 1933. Upon the dealer’s death in 1965, the painting was purchased from the Lempertz auction house in Cologne by German private collectors and has remained in their care ever since.

Sally Metzler, an art historian and expert on the works of Spranger, discovered the piece which had previously only been known to scholars by virtue of an old black and white photograph. Spranger gave the work to Holy Roman Emperor Rudolf II in Vienna after the death of his father Emperor Maximilian, and it was recorded in the inventory of his famous Kunstkammer in 1621. When its current owners learned of the work’s provenance, they contacted Glaser’s heirs and agreed to sell the work at Christie’s in London on December 7 and give the heirs a portion of the proceeds. In a joint statement, both parties called the settlement “just and fair.” The auction house estimated that the work should net between $525,000 and $788,000. Henry Pettifer, the head of Old Master paintings at Christie’s in London, told the Art Newspaper that the work is “one of the most significant paintings by the artist still remaining in private hands.” LESS

October 5, 2017

The Whitney Museum of American Art has revealed the design of the large-scale public artwork by David Hammons that it has proposed to install along the southern edge of Gansevoort Peninsula in Hudson River Park.

Titled Day’s End, the 373-foot long and 50-foot-tall work draws inspiration from a 1975 Gordon Matta-Clark artwork for which the artist cut five openings into the original Pier 52 shed. A statement released by the museum calls the skeletal stainless steel sculpture, which will extend over the river, a “’ghost monument’ to the earlier work.” Located directly across from the museum, the piece alludes to the history of New York’s waterfront, the heyday of the city’s shipping industry, and the site’s later significance as a gathering place for the LGBTQ community.

According to the New York Times, Hammond first approached the museum about the project shortly after he visited its new building. The artist drew up a sketch of the piece and sent it to the Whitney. The institution then began discussions with structural engineer Guy Nordenson to conceive of a plan on to build the sculpture. While the Hudson River Park Trust has approved of the project, the organization is still in discussions with the Whitney regarding how the maintenance of the work will be funded.

“The Whitney hopes to set forth on this journey with David Hammons, an internationally acclaimed artist with longtime ties to the museum and deep roots in New York,” said director Adam D. Weinberg. “Just steps away from the Whitney, Day’s End would bring a part of this neighborhood’s creative history to life and make what we believe would be an important contribution to our community and the city.” The museum is also working to develop programs that will engage the community. Members of the institution’s staff plan to conduct oral-history interviews with local residents preserve the history of the Hudson River waterfront, the Gansevoort Peninsula neighborhood, and the Day’s End project. Officials from the Whitney presented the proposal for the work to the Manhattan Community Board 2 at its Parks and Waterfront Committee meeting on October 4, which unanimously approved the plans. News about the project was first reported when Barry Diller decided to pull his financial support from the planned $250 million cultural pier and public park that would have also been built in the Hudson. Since many critics of the project were concerned about the environmental impact it would have, Weinberg is set on being as transparent about the project with the public as possible. He emphasized that while the work will extend into the water, it will rest on twelve pilings spaced sixty-five feet apart—with six of the pilings in the water—it will have little effect on the natural environment. LESS

October 4, 2017

While Frieze London has so far only opened for previewing, the fair today announced that their jury of international curators and directors have awarded the Frieze Art Fair Stand Prize, given to an outstanding presentation in the main section of the fair, to São Paulo’s Galeria Luisa Strina (Stand C8). Special commendations went to Mendes Wood (C14), also from São Paulo, Berlin’s Galeria Gregor Podnar (G11), Hubert Winter from Vienna (S5), and the Parisian gallery Air de Paris (S8).

Additionally, the 2017 Frieze Tate Fund, supported by the entertainment conglomerate WME | IMG, have acquired works from Frieze London by several artists as gifts to the Tate collection. The chosen artists are Dorothy Iannone and Mary Beth Edelson, who both had work featured in the section “Sex Work: Feminist Art & Radical Politics,” curated by Alison M. Gingeras, as well as Hannah Black who has a video installation in London gallery Arcadia Missa’s booth in the Focus section, and finally Lawrence Abu Hamdan, whose work is shown in Maureen Paley’s booth in the main section. Abu Hamdan also won the 2018 Abraaj Group Art Prize today, as artforum.com reported this morning.

Other notable acquisitions from the fair so far include the Contemporary Art Society’s purchase of a major installation by Dineo Seshee Bopape. The work, which has been presented at Frieze by Sfeir-Semler Gallery, will be donated to Towner Art Gallery in Eastbourne, UK. For more coverage of Frieze London, see Linda Yablonsky’s Scene & Herd from around town prior to the official opening of the fair tomorrow.

October 4, 2017

The fifteenth edition of Frieze London, which is bringing together more than 160 galleries from thirty-one countries, will kick off on October 5 and run until October 8, with a preview day on Wednesday, October 4.

For this year’s iteration of the fair Ralph Rugoff of Hayward Gallery in London will curate Frieze Talks for the first time, for which he will explore artists’ response to an age of “alternative facts.” The program will feature numerous speakers and performers including Dominique Gonzalez-Foerster and Nástio Mosquito. The 2017 fair will also feature a new themed gallery section devoted to the legacy of radical feminist artists, “Sex Work: Feminist Art & Radical Politics,” organized by independent curator Alison M. Gingeras. Featuring nine solo presentations of women artists, the section includes works by Betty Tompkins, Penny Slinger, and Marilyn Minter, among others.

Among the returning exhibitors who will join the main section of the fair for the first time are Clearing (New York), Fonti (Naples), Simon Preston (New York), and Société (Berlin). The Focus section also welcomes several newcomers including Gypsum (Cairo), Revolver Galería (Lima), blank projects (Cape Town), Cooper Cole (Toronto), Emalin (London), Institutio de Visión (Bogotá), Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler (Berlin) and Union Pacific (London).

Highlights of the fair include Alicja Kwade’s new installation with kamel mennour (Paris), a new video installation by Hannah Black at Arcadia Missa (London), Victoria Miro’s stand dedicated to nocturnal glamour, intrigue, and magic with works by Doug Aitken, Jules de Balincourt, Hernan Bas, and Idris Khan, among others; Marian Goodman Gallery’s curated presentation of works exploring man’s relationship with the environment, featuring a marble and bronze tree sculpture by Giuseppe Penone, Hiroshi Sugimoto’s series of “Seascape” photographs, and a large-scale water installation Interface Surface by Cristina Iglesias. LESS

October 4, 2017

Artist Lawrence Abu Hamdan has won the 2018 Abraaj Group Art Prize, worth $100,000, writes Aimee Dawson of the Art Newspaper. The Jordanian-British artist, who currently lives and works in Beirut, will use the funds to create a new artwork for the Art Dubai fair, scheduled to run from March 21 until March 24, 2018. The artists shortlisted for the prize—Basma Alsharif, Ali Cherri, and Neïl Beloufa—will each receive $10,000. The curator Myriam Ben Salah is putting together a show for the fair that will include all four of the artists’ works.

Artforum contributor Daniel Horn reviewed Abu Hamdan’s exhibition at the Kunst Halle Sankt Gallen for the magazine’s November 2015 issue. Of the show, which focused on issues of identity, power, and surveillance, among other topics, Horn said, “Abu Hamdan’s treatment of governmental communication devices and schemata corrupts them, making them register and transmit the dissonances they’re designed to optimize, streamline, administer, and discipline.”

October 4, 2017

Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper reports that British art duo Gilbert & George are preparing to launch a nonprofit foundation in London to exhibit their work and, if funding permits, the work of others. They are refurbishing an old brewery they purchased for about $6.6 million. The foundation is scheduled to open sometime in 2019.

The building will have exhibition, office, and storage spaces, in addition to a small apartment for the foundation’s caretaker. The entrance will have a wrought-iron fence bearing the artists’ initials that will also be protecting a small garden. “We want it to be like [the novel] The Secret Garden,” said the artists. “Everyone has a secret garden; think of the Garden of Eden.”

Gilbert & George’s archive will stay at their current home, located at Twelve Fournier Street, which the artists have lived in since the 1960s. Every single thing they own will be a part of the foundation. They have also created detailed instructions on how to take care of and restore their work. “Young people ask us why we document everything in the archive,” said the artists. “We say: ‘It’s because we want to be immoral.’ They say: ‘Do you mean immortal?’ We say: ‘That too.’”

October 4, 2017

Philanthropist and media executive David Geffen has promised $150 million to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the largest single cash gift from an individual in the museum’s history. The money will go towards the museum’s “Building LACMA” campaign, which is centered on a new building, designed by Peter Zumthor, that will be named after Geffen in honor of his donation.

“I am excited to see the positive effects this new building will have on Los Angeles’s art and architectural communities,” said Geffen. “This innovative addition to the LACMA campus will ensure ongoing and expanded access to their permanent collection. LACMA will be able to touch millions of lives and create an even healthier and more vibrant community for everyone. At a time when federal funding for the arts is threatened, it’s important that we foster public-private partnerships, like this one, to support arts and cultural institutions. We must ensure that the public, everyone, has access to these venerable institutions.”

“David Geffen is one of Los Angeles’s, and our nation’s, most generous philanthropists,” said Michael Govan, the Wallis Annenberg Director and CEO of the museum. “This gift, for which we are incredibly grateful, ensures that our new building becomes a reality. Pledges of this magnitude are incredibly rare, and David’s commitment demonstrates his belief in the power of art museums to reach a broad and diverse public and create significant civic benefit. ”

October 4, 2017

Following violent clashes that took place between Spanish police and Catalans on Sunday when authorities attempted to shut down an illegal succession referendum, arts and cultural organizations across Barcelona participated in a general strike yesterday, which brought Catalonia to a grinding halt.

Al Jazeera reports that Tuesday’s protest was initiated after several Catalan trade unions called for workers in the northeastern corner of Spain to strike in order to condemn the police brutality that occurred when officers began forcibly removing people from polling stations last Sunday. Witnesses reported that authorities were grabbing women by their hair, dragging people, and shooting rubber bullets into crowds. According to Catalonia government officials, around nine hundred were injured.

Due to the strike, fifty roads had been blocked by people rallying, which brought transportation services to a standstill. Many businesses across Catalonia closed their doors and medical centers and schools in the region were shut down or were operating at a minimal level.

The Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art, the Joan Miró Foundation, and the Center for Contemporary Culture of Barcelona are among the cultural institutions that joined the strike and denounced the use of excessive force by police. In a statement on Twitter, the foundation said, “The management and the staff of the Fundació Joan Miró join the general strike called for Tuesday, October 3, in response to the serious violations of rights and freedoms during the referendum of October 1. The Fundació Joan Miró will remain closed all day.” Staff of the CCCB also called the weekend’s events “a serious attack on rights and liberties.” In addition, the venue hosted a conversation with writer and activist Arundhati Roy, which following the referendum, it billed as a debate about revolution. While the Catalan government announced that 90 percent of 2.3 million people who cast their ballots voted for independence, the referendum’s tallies could not be independently verified, according to a report by Raphael Minder for the New York Times. In addition, Spain had ordered that the referendum be suspended on the grounds that it was unconstitutional. In an interview with the BBC, Catalonia’s president Carles Puigdemont said that the region’s independence was imminent. He declared that his government would “act at the end of this week or the beginning of next.” He is due to make another statement addressing the situation today. Meanwhile, Spain’s King Felipe VI denounced the vote and said that Catalans were acting above the law. Prime minister Mariano Rajoy at first denied that a vote took place, then he called it “illegal.” He also praised the Spanish police for defending the law. If the standoff between the Catalan and Spanish governments continues, many people are afraid that Rajoy will complicate matters further by invoking article 155 of the Spanish constitution, which states that the Spanish government can step in and take control of an autonomous region if it “does not fulfill; the obligations imposed upon it by the constitution or other laws, or acts in a way that is seriously prejudicial to the general interest of Spain.” The article has never been enforced before. The European Union’s response thus far has been to view the controversy as an internal problem for Spain. “Violence can never be an instrument in politics,” the European commission said in a statement on Monday. “We trust the leadership of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to manage this difficult process in full respect of the Spanish constitution and of the fundamental rights of citizens enshrined therein.” LESS

October 3, 2017

The $500 million gut renovation planned for David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, nearly twenty years in the making, has been scrapped, according to Michael Cooper of the New York Times. Originally referred to as Avery Fisher Hall, it was renamed in 2015 after media mogul David Geffen donated $100 million to the center. The plan, which Geffen’s gift was supposed to push into high gear, called for creating a new concert hall while protecting the exterior of the Max Abramovitz¬–designed building.

There were many concerns with taking on such an extensive and costly refurbishment project, which would have displaced the center’s primary tenant, the New York Philharmonic, for many seasons. The evacuation would have been quite problematic for the financially struggling orchestra, as it cannot afford rent on a temporary space. “There was a general sense that the project had just gotten too complicated,” said Debora L. Spar and Deborah Borda, Lincoln Center’s new president and the Philharmonic’s new president and chief executive, respectively, in a joint interview.

Since 1999, the Philharmonic has been desperate to spruce up the center. The architect Norman Foster was hired at one time to envision a redesign, which never moved forward, while at another point the orchestra tried returning to its old home at Carnegie Hall, which didn’t work. The orchestra has been mired in indecision for years because it couldn’t figure out what it needed, who was going to pay for it, and how it would continue to operate once construction began. Also, both organizations lost their leaders during the planning: Jed Bernstein resigned last year as Lincoln Center’s president, and Matthew VanBesien, the Philharmonic’s president, bowed out of his position earlier this year. Nonetheless, Lincoln Center and the Philharmonic’s owners are still keen on improving the hall’s acoustics, common areas, and auditorium, so long as it can be done with fewer problems and considerably less expense.