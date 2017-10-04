Riga Biennial Announces Theme of First Edition

POSTED October 5, 2017

The Riga International Biennial of Contemporary Art has announced the curatorial concept for its inaugural edition, launching June 2, 2018. The exhibition will be titled “Everything Was Forever, Until It Was No More,” referencing anthropologist Alexei Yurchak’s book of the same name, which discusses the collapse of the Soviet Union and the nature of change. Curated by Katerina Gregos, the biennial invites artists from the Baltic and Nordic region as well as international artists to engage with the phenomenon of change as a constant and imperceptible process.

According to Gregos, the exhibition will focus on issues that range from the impact of rapid advancements in science and technology to the negotiation of constant crises of ecology, capitalism, and democracy. “Many of these changes have radically altered the way we experience the world and have undermined—or overridden—all of our senses except vision,” Gregos said in a statement. “A part of the exhibition will also thus refocus on the sensorium—the sum of the human organism’s perceptive tools—creating moments that trigger the senses that have been marginalized, allowing for a much-needed deceleration of perception. The first Riga Biennial aims to paint a political, but also personal and existential, portrait of the unprecedented times we live in and to relate the tectonic shifts that are taking place in the public as well as private realm today.”

October 5, 2017

The Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture in Maine has announced that it was gifted $250,000 from the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation. The donation was made in support of the school’s ongoing campus-wide renovation. The funds will be used to build a new studio building that will be named after the artist, who served as a visiting faulty member at the institution in 1986.

“The Helen Frankenthaler Foundation gift is coming at a moment of critical development that Showhegan has been undertaking for the last twelve to eighteen months,” director Katie Sonnenborn told Andy Battaglia of Artnews. “Their early participation in the development of this vision we think will be critical to its long-term success and viability.”

Sonnenborn described the refurbishment of the institution’s historic campus over the last five years as “not terribly sexy,” since it focused mainly on the maintenance of its studios, dining areas, and residences. She stressed that the school is determined to make sure its facilities fit the needs of artists working in the twenty-first century. Additional proposals outlining the renovation of more buildings as well as plans to construct more facilities will be presented to the school’s two governing boards later this month.

October 5, 2017

The Brighton Festival has announced that the Brighton-based artist David Shrigley will serve as the guest director of its next edition, taking place from May 5 to May 27, 2018. Shrigley is the first visual artist to lead the festival since inaugural guest director Anish Kapoor in 2009.

“The great thing about Brighton Festival is that you see things that are really thrilling and wonderful that you’ve never heard of before,” Shrigley said. “What I’m looking forward to about the role of guest director is having the opportunity to not only see a lot of stuff and program stuff but also make some artwork myself and have it presented in the place where I live. I think it’s a really nice way to communicate with people, to meet people, and to invite people to come to Brighton.”

Highlights of the event will include Calixto Bieito’s new production The String Quartet's Guide to Sex and Anxiety and The Voice Project’s Arms of Sleep, an overnight choral sleepover experience in which audiences encounter a dream-like and immersive night of music, stories, sounds, and images. More details about the festival’s programming will be announced in February.

October 5, 2017

More than eighty years after Jewish museum director Curt Glaser sold his art collection under duress in order to leave Nazi Germany, his family will receive compensation for an artwork they thought had been lost.

Glaser auctioned Bartholomäus Spranger’s Mercury Carriers Psyche to Mount Olympus, ca. 1576, along with the rest of his collection, to finance his family’s immigration to the United States after he was forced into retirement in September 1933. Glaser had been a respected collector and art historian who served as director of the State Art Library of Berlin from 1924 until his removal from office.

Art dealer Wolfgang Gurlitt acquired the painting during one of the auctions of Glaser’s belongings, which included his furniture and art library, at the Internationales Kunst- und Auktionshaus on May 9, 1933. Upon the dealer’s death in 1965, the painting was purchased from the Lempertz auction house in Cologne by German private collectors and has remained in their care ever since.

Sally Metzler, an art historian and expert on the works of Spranger, discovered the piece, which had previously only been known to scholars by virtue of an old black-and-white photograph. Spranger gave the work to Holy Roman Emperor Rudolf II in Vienna after the death of his father Emperor Maximilian, and it was recorded in the inventory of his famous Kunstkammer in 1621. When its current owners learned of the work’s provenance, they contacted Glaser’s heirs and agreed to sell the work at Christie’s in London on December 7—the heirs will receive a portion of the proceeds. In a joint statement, both parties called the settlement “just and fair.” The auction house estimated that the work should net between $525,000 and $788,000. Henry Pettifer, the head of old master paintings at Christie’s in London, told the Art Newspaper that the work is “one of the most significant paintings by the artist still remaining in private hands.” LESS

October 5, 2017

The Whitney Museum of American Art revealed the design of the large-scale public artwork by David Hammons that it has proposed to install along the southern edge of Gansevoort Peninsula in Hudson River Park.

Titled Day’s End, the 373-foot long and 50-foot-tall work draws inspiration from a 1975 Gordon Matta-Clark artwork for which the artist cut five openings into the original Pier 52 shed. A statement released by the museum calls the skeletal stainless steel sculpture a “‘ghost monument’ to the earlier work.” Located directly across from the museum, the piece alludes to the history of New York’s waterfront, the heyday of the city’s shipping industry, and the site’s later significance as a gathering place for the LGBTQ community.

According to the New York Times, Hammons—whose survey at Mnuchin Gallery was reviewed by Sampada Aranke in Artforum’s September 2016 issue—first approached the museum about the project shortly after he visited its new building. The artist drew up a sketch of the piece and sent it to the Whitney. The institution then began discussions with structural engineer Guy Nordenson to conceive of a plan on to build the sculpture. While the Hudson River Park Trust has approved of the project, the organization is still in discussions with the Whitney regarding how the maintenance of the work will be funded.

“The Whitney hopes to set forth on this journey with David Hammons, an internationally acclaimed artist with longtime ties to the museum and deep roots in New York,” said director Adam D. Weinberg. “Just steps away from the Whitney, Day’s End would bring a part of this neighborhood’s creative history to life and make what we believe would be an important contribution to our community and the city.” The museum is also working to develop programs that will engage the community. Members of the institution’s staff plan to conduct oral-history interviews with local residents to preserve the history of the Hudson River waterfront and the Gansevoort Peninsula neighborhood, and to document building of the Day’s End project. Officials from the Whitney presented the proposal for the work to the Manhattan Community Board 2 at its Parks and Waterfront Committee meeting on October 4, which unanimously approved the plans. News about the project was first reported when Barry Diller decided to pull his financial support from the planned $250 million cultural pier and public park that would have also been built in the Hudson. Since many critics of the project were concerned about the environmental impact it would have, Weinberg is set on being as transparent about the project with the public as possible. He emphasized that while the work will extend into the water, it will rest on twelve pilings spaced sixty-five feet apart—with six of the pilings in the water—it will have little effect on the natural environment. LESS

October 4, 2017

While Frieze London has so far only opened for previewing, the fair today announced that their jury of international curators and directors have awarded the Frieze Art Fair Stand Prize, given to an outstanding presentation in the main section of the fair, to São Paulo’s Galeria Luisa Strina (Stand C8). Special commendations went to Mendes Wood (C14), also from São Paulo, Berlin’s Galeria Gregor Podnar (G11), Hubert Winter from Vienna (S5), and the Parisian gallery Air de Paris (S8).

Additionally, the 2017 Frieze Tate Fund, supported by the entertainment conglomerate WME | IMG, have acquired works from Frieze London by several artists as gifts to the Tate collection. The chosen artists are Dorothy Iannone and Mary Beth Edelson, who both had work featured in the section “Sex Work: Feminist Art & Radical Politics,” curated by Alison M. Gingeras, as well as Hannah Black who has a video installation in London gallery Arcadia Missa’s booth in the Focus section, and finally Lawrence Abu Hamdan, whose work is shown in Maureen Paley’s booth in the main section. Abu Hamdan also won the 2018 Abraaj Group Art Prize today, as artforum.com reported this morning.

Other notable acquisitions from the fair so far include the Contemporary Art Society’s purchase of a major installation by Dineo Seshee Bopape. The work, which has been presented at Frieze by Sfeir-Semler Gallery, will be donated to Towner Art Gallery in Eastbourne, UK. For more coverage of Frieze London, see Linda Yablonsky’s Scene & Herd from around town prior to the official opening of the fair tomorrow.

October 4, 2017

The fifteenth edition of Frieze London, which is bringing together more than 160 galleries from thirty-one countries, will kick off on October 5 and run until October 8, with a preview day on Wednesday, October 4.

For this year’s iteration of the fair Ralph Rugoff of Hayward Gallery in London will curate Frieze Talks for the first time, for which he will explore artists’ response to an age of “alternative facts.” The program will feature numerous speakers and performers including Dominique Gonzalez-Foerster and Nástio Mosquito. The 2017 fair will also feature a new themed gallery section devoted to the legacy of radical feminist artists, “Sex Work: Feminist Art & Radical Politics,” organized by independent curator Alison M. Gingeras. Featuring nine solo presentations of women artists, the section includes works by Betty Tompkins, Penny Slinger, and Marilyn Minter, among others.

Among the returning exhibitors who will join the main section of the fair for the first time are Clearing (New York), Fonti (Naples), Simon Preston (New York), and Société (Berlin). The Focus section also welcomes several newcomers including Gypsum (Cairo), Revolver Galería (Lima), blank projects (Cape Town), Cooper Cole (Toronto), Emalin (London), Institutio de Visión (Bogotá), Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler (Berlin) and Union Pacific (London).

Highlights of the fair include Alicja Kwade’s new installation with kamel mennour (Paris), a new video installation by Hannah Black at Arcadia Missa (London), Victoria Miro’s stand dedicated to nocturnal glamour, intrigue, and magic with works by Doug Aitken, Jules de Balincourt, Hernan Bas, and Idris Khan, among others; Marian Goodman Gallery’s curated presentation of works exploring man’s relationship with the environment, featuring a marble and bronze tree sculpture by Giuseppe Penone, Hiroshi Sugimoto’s series of “Seascape” photographs, and a large-scale water installation Interface Surface by Cristina Iglesias. LESS

October 4, 2017

Artist Lawrence Abu Hamdan has won the 2018 Abraaj Group Art Prize, worth $100,000, writes Aimee Dawson of the Art Newspaper. The Jordanian-British artist, who currently lives and works in Beirut, will use the funds to create a new artwork for the Art Dubai fair, scheduled to run from March 21 until March 24, 2018. The artists shortlisted for the prize—Basma Alsharif, Ali Cherri, and Neïl Beloufa—will each receive $10,000. The curator Myriam Ben Salah is putting together a show for the fair that will include all four of the artists’ works.

Artforum contributor Daniel Horn reviewed Abu Hamdan’s exhibition at the Kunst Halle Sankt Gallen for the magazine’s November 2015 issue. Of the show, which focused on issues of identity, power, and surveillance, among other topics, Horn said, “Abu Hamdan’s treatment of governmental communication devices and schemata corrupts them, making them register and transmit the dissonances they’re designed to optimize, streamline, administer, and discipline.”

October 4, 2017

Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper reports that British art duo Gilbert & George are preparing to launch a nonprofit foundation in London to exhibit their work and, if funding permits, the work of others. They are refurbishing an old brewery they purchased for about $6.6 million. The foundation is scheduled to open sometime in 2019.

The building will have exhibition, office, and storage spaces, in addition to a small apartment for the foundation’s caretaker. The entrance will have a wrought-iron fence bearing the artists’ initials that will also be protecting a small garden. “We want it to be like [the novel] The Secret Garden,” said the artists. “Everyone has a secret garden; think of the Garden of Eden.”

Gilbert & George’s archive will stay at their current home, located at Twelve Fournier Street, which the artists have lived in since the 1960s. Every single thing they own will be a part of the foundation. They have also created detailed instructions on how to take care of and restore their work. “Young people ask us why we document everything in the archive,” said the artists. “We say: ‘It’s because we want to be immoral.’ They say: ‘Do you mean immortal?’ We say: ‘That too.’”