Munich’s Haus der Kunst Hires Executive to Address Financial Struggles

POSTED October 6, 2017

In the face of financial turmoil, the management team of the the Haus der Kunst in Munich has added a second top executive, who will be responsible for curbing the institution’s deficit, Monopol reports.

Ludwig Spaenle, the Bavarian Minister of Culture, announced that Stefan Gros assumed the role of commercial managing director of the contemporary art institution on October 1. Gros will co-direct the museum with museum director Okwui Enwezor for the next three months. “Dr. Gros has accumulated a wealth of experience in managing companies in upheaval,” said Spaenle.

The employees’ work council has welcomed the decision. “Over the last few months, we have supported the idea that Okwui Enwezor retains his role as artistic director, and that a commercial managing-director is given an equal rank. . . .The goal now is to ensure that 2018 fiscal planning has the necessary checks and balances so that previous mistakes are not repeated,” said council chairman Anton Köttl. The museum’s current financial imbalance had arisen from an ongoing deficit between revenue and expenditure.

Nigerian-born Enwezor has been the sole head of the Haus der Kunst since 2011. He previously served as the artistic director of Documenta 11 in Kassel in 2002 and of the Fifty-Sixth Venice Biennale in 2015. In addition to Enwezor and Gros, the senior management team also includes Marco Graf von Matuschka and Ulrich Wilmes. LESS

October 6, 2017

The Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens, has received a $375,000 grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. The funds will support the preservation and conservation of digital media. The grant project, “Born Digital: Pathways Towards Preservation,” will be led by Barbara Miller, senior curator of collections and exhibitions.

“Because they are made out of bits and bytes, these ‘objects’ are often created, manipulated, and viewed digitally, requiring brand new preservation strategies and technologies,” said executive director Carl Goodman. “We are honored by this award from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. For the past two decades, the museum has been at the forefront of exhibiting digital media works, from early video art to video games and animated GIFs. This grant will enable us, for the first time in our history, to have an infrastructure for the collection and preservation of such work.”

The Museum has partnered with Small Data Industries, a conservation studio and consultancy founded by Ben Fino-Radin, to conduct activities including reviewing current institutional practices; developing a pilot digital preservation repository for the collection; and facilitating dialogue with colleagues at other museums, libraries, and universities facing similar challenges in the conservation of born-digital art and cultural heritage.

“Ensuring the longevity of born-digital content is essential to preserving the cultural record of our time. With this grant, the Museum of the Moving Image will take an responsible stewardship of this material mission-critical,” said Alison Gilchrest, program officer for arts and cultural heritage at the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. LESS

October 6, 2017

The Rubin Museum of Art in New York has announced that Jorrit Britschgi was appointed its new executive director. Britschgi is currently the institution’s director of exhibitions, collections, and research. He succeeds Patrick Sears, who announced his plans for retirement in April.

“We are very pleased that Jorrit will be leading the Rubin Museum into the future,” board president Bob Baylis said. “Himalayan art has a lot to say about the issues of our time, and Jorrit will help the Rubin leverage the art’s voice in new, dynamic, and engaging ways.”

Before joining the Rubin in 2016, Britschgi served as head of exhibitions and publications at the Museum Rietberg in Zurich, Switzerland. During his tenure at the museum, Britschgi plans to focus on growing its audience, launching philanthropic initiatives, and developing strategic partnerships. “As executive director, I’m excited to help the Rubin do even more to create a cultural space where visitors, rather than being simply presented with answers, encounter experiences that help them make their own discoveries,” Britschgi said in a statement.

October 5, 2017

The Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture in rural Maine has announced that it was gifted $250,000 from the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation. The donation will be used to build a new studio building that will be named after the artist, who served as a visiting faulty member at the institution in 1986. It coincides with an ongoing campus-wide renovation that is still in its early stages.

“The Helen Frankenthaler Foundation gift is coming at a moment of critical development that Showhegan has been undertaking for the last twelve to eighteen months,” director Katie Sonnenborn told Andy Battaglia of Artnews. “Their early participation in the development of this vision we think will be critical to its long-term success and viability.”

Sonnenborn described the refurbishment of the institution’s historic campus over the last five years as “not terribly sexy,” since it focused mainly on maintenance work, but stressed that it was essential in order to allow the school to make sure its facilities fit the needs of artists working in the twenty-first century. Additional proposals outlining the renovation of more buildings as well as plans to construct more facilities will be presented to the school’s two governing boards later this month.

October 5, 2017

The Brighton Festival has announced that the Brighton-based artist David Shrigley will serve as the guest director of its next edition, taking place from May 5 to May 27, 2018. Shrigley is the first visual artist to lead the festival since inaugural guest director Anish Kapoor in 2009.

“The great thing about Brighton Festival is that you see things that are really thrilling and wonderful that you’ve never heard of before,” Shrigley said. “What I’m looking forward to about the role of guest director is having the opportunity to not only see a lot of stuff and program stuff but also make some artwork myself and have it presented in the place where I live. I think it’s a really nice way to communicate with people, to meet people, and to invite people to come to Brighton.”

Highlights of the event will include Calixto Bieito’s new production The String Quartet's Guide to Sex and Anxiety and The Voice Project’s Arms of Sleep, an overnight choral sleepover experience in which audiences encounter a dream-like and immersive night of music, stories, sounds, and images. More details about the festival’s programming will be announced in February.

October 5, 2017

The Riga International Biennial of Contemporary Art has announced the curatorial concept for its inaugural edition, launching June 2, 2018. The exhibition will be titled “Everything Was Forever, Until It Was No More,” referencing anthropologist Alexei Yurchak’s book of the same name, which discusses the collapse of the Soviet Union and the nature of change. Curated by Katerina Gregos, the biennial invites artists from the Baltic and Nordic region as well as international artists to engage with the phenomenon of change as a constant and imperceptible process.

According to Gregos, the exhibition will focus on issues that range from the impact of rapid advancements in science and technology to the negotiation of constant crises of ecology, capitalism, and democracy. “Many of these changes have radically altered the way we experience the world and have undermined—or overridden—all of our senses except vision,” Gregos said in a statement. “A part of the exhibition will also thus refocus on the sensorium—the sum of the human organism’s perceptive tools—creating moments that trigger the senses that have been marginalized, allowing for a much-needed deceleration of perception. The first Riga Biennial aims to paint a political, but also personal and existential, portrait of the unprecedented times we live in and to relate the tectonic shifts that are taking place in the public as well as private realm today.”

October 5, 2017

More than eighty years after Jewish museum director Curt Glaser sold his art collection under duress in order to leave Nazi Germany, his family will receive compensation for an artwork they thought had been lost.

Glaser auctioned Bartholomäus Spranger’s Mercury Carriers Psyche to Mount Olympus, ca. 1576, along with the rest of his collection, to finance his family’s immigration to the United States after he was forced into retirement in September 1933. Glaser had been a respected collector and art historian who served as director of the State Art Library of Berlin from 1924 until his removal from office.

Art dealer Wolfgang Gurlitt acquired the painting during one of the auctions of Glaser’s belongings, which included his furniture and art library, at the Internationales Kunst- und Auktionshaus on May 9, 1933. Upon the dealer’s death in 1965, the painting was purchased from the Lempertz auction house in Cologne by German private collectors and has remained in their care ever since.

Sally Metzler, an art historian and expert on the works of Spranger, discovered the piece, which had previously only been known to scholars by virtue of an old black-and-white photograph. Spranger gave the work to Holy Roman Emperor Rudolf II in Vienna after the death of his father Emperor Maximilian, and it was recorded in the inventory of his famous Kunstkammer in 1621. When its current owners learned of the work’s provenance, they contacted Glaser’s heirs and agreed to sell the work at Christie’s in London on December 7—the heirs will receive a portion of the proceeds. In a joint statement, both parties called the settlement “just and fair.” The auction house estimated that the work should net between $525,000 and $788,000. Henry Pettifer, the head of old master paintings at Christie’s in London, told the Art Newspaper that the work is “one of the most significant paintings by the artist still remaining in private hands.” LESS

October 5, 2017

The Whitney Museum of American Art revealed the design of the large-scale public artwork by David Hammons that it has proposed to install along the southern edge of Gansevoort Peninsula in Hudson River Park.

Titled Day’s End, the 373-foot long and 50-foot-tall work draws inspiration from a 1975 Gordon Matta-Clark artwork for which the artist cut five openings into the original Pier 52 shed. A statement released by the museum calls the skeletal stainless steel sculpture a “‘ghost monument’ to the earlier work.” Located directly across from the museum, the piece alludes to the history of New York’s waterfront, the heyday of the city’s shipping industry, and the site’s later significance as a gathering place for the LGBTQ community.

According to the New York Times, Hammons—whose survey at Mnuchin Gallery was reviewed by Sampada Aranke in Artforum’s September 2016 issue—first approached the museum about the project shortly after he visited its new building. The artist drew up a sketch of the piece and sent it to the Whitney. The institution then began discussions with structural engineer Guy Nordenson to conceive of a plan on to build the sculpture. While the Hudson River Park Trust has approved of the project, the organization is still in discussions with the Whitney regarding how the maintenance of the work will be funded.

“The Whitney hopes to set forth on this journey with David Hammons, an internationally acclaimed artist with longtime ties to the museum and deep roots in New York,” said director Adam D. Weinberg. “Just steps away from the Whitney, Day’s End would bring a part of this neighborhood’s creative history to life and make what we believe would be an important contribution to our community and the city.” The museum is also working to develop programs that will engage the community. Members of the institution’s staff plan to conduct oral-history interviews with local residents to preserve the history of the Hudson River waterfront and the Gansevoort Peninsula neighborhood, and to document building of the Day’s End project. Officials from the Whitney presented the proposal for the work to the Manhattan Community Board 2 at its Parks and Waterfront Committee meeting on October 4, which unanimously approved the plans. News about the project was first reported when Barry Diller decided to pull his financial support from the planned $250 million cultural pier and public park that would have also been built in the Hudson. Since many critics of the project were concerned about the environmental impact it would have, Weinberg is set on being as transparent about the project with the public as possible. He emphasized that while the work will extend into the water, it will rest on twelve pilings spaced sixty-five feet apart—with six of the pilings in the water—it will have little effect on the natural environment. LESS

October 4, 2017

While Frieze London has so far only opened for previewing, the fair today announced that their jury of international curators and directors have awarded the Frieze Art Fair Stand Prize, given to an outstanding presentation in the main section of the fair, to São Paulo’s Galeria Luisa Strina (Stand C8). Special commendations went to Mendes Wood (C14), also from São Paulo, Berlin’s Galeria Gregor Podnar (G11), Hubert Winter from Vienna (S5), and the Parisian gallery Air de Paris (S8).

Additionally, the 2017 Frieze Tate Fund, supported by the entertainment conglomerate WME | IMG, have acquired works from Frieze London by several artists as gifts to the Tate collection. The chosen artists are Dorothy Iannone and Mary Beth Edelson, who both had work featured in the section “Sex Work: Feminist Art & Radical Politics,” curated by Alison M. Gingeras, as well as Hannah Black who has a video installation in London gallery Arcadia Missa’s booth in the Focus section, and finally Lawrence Abu Hamdan, whose work is shown in Maureen Paley’s booth in the main section. Abu Hamdan also won the 2018 Abraaj Group Art Prize today, as artforum.com reported this morning.

Other notable acquisitions from the fair so far include the Contemporary Art Society’s purchase of a major installation by Dineo Seshee Bopape. The work, which has been presented at Frieze by Sfeir-Semler Gallery, will be donated to Towner Art Gallery in Eastbourne, UK. For more coverage of Frieze London, see Linda Yablonsky’s Scene & Herd from around town prior to the official opening of the fair tomorrow.