New Orleans Art Institutions Closed in Anticipation of Hurricane Nate

POSTED October 9, 2017

Alex Greenberger reports in Artnews that as Hurricane Nate approached the Gulf of Mexico, New Orleans museums closed for part of this weekend. Upgraded from a tropical storm, the hurricane made landfall in Louisiana on Saturday night as a Category 1 storm, though after soaking Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana, it has been downgraded to a tropical depression after making its second US landfall.

The New Orleans Museum of Art posted a closing notice on its website for Saturday, with the expectation that it would reopen on Sunday at noon. Likewise, the Ogden Museum of Southern Art tweeted on Friday evening that it would also be closed Saturday, and sent out another tweet indicating that they opened at noon yesterday due to the weather. The Contemporary Arts Center was closed on Saturday and Sunday, and has postponed its Arts For Arts’ Sake festival until further notice.

Tulane University’s Newcomb Art Museum canceled its First Friday Collections Tour due to Hurricane Nate, but otherwise the institution’s operations appear to have been unaffected.

October 8, 2017

After the devastation of Hurricane Maria, many Puerto Rican arts institutions have begun to reopen their doors and are pooling their resources to help their communities with emergency relief efforts.

According to the Art Newspaper, Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, is collecting necessities such as food, water, and medicine to distribute to people in hardship, while also organizing free music and dance performances and other programming . “Today more than ever we are sure that art and culture will be important tools that will help our people cope and recover from this crisis,” the museum wrote in a Facebook post on September 30.

The Instituto de Cultura Puertorriqueña is also putting on public programming to help aid the island’s healing process. Four days after the storm struck, the government organization’s employees were back at work and were calling for volunteers to run events to lift people’s spirits. So far, more than fifty artists have agreed to help.

Beta-Local, a cultural nonprofit that runs a residency, research and production programs, nd “experimental pedagogical platform” launched an emergency fund for artists and cultural workers on Friday that will allow the nonprofit to channel aid directly to community-based organizations and self-organized groups responding to the crisis in different parts of the island. In an interview with Lisa John Roberts for artforum.com Sofia Gallisá Muriente, one of the directors of Beta-Local, said, “The initial phase will be to continue the work we're doing now, channeling resources and equipment to brigades and clearing roads or allies in communities that will be without power and clean water for a long time. . . . While we do this, we hope to raise enough funds to launch a flexible re-granting program that can assist people dealing with everything from loss of income and workshops to the recovery and continuation of preexisting cultural projects and spaces.” While Gallisá Muriente said that Puerto Rico has already seen an immense amount of support, she is concerned about the long-term plan to help the island since it will take years for it to recover and stressed the need for international solidarity. “In a place with deep preexisting economic challenges, a diverse and vibrant cultural scene persisted thanks to people’s solidarity and generosity and without any major institutional support or market viability. Hurricane Maria is a serious threat to our intellectual and artistic production, and will inevitably be a turning point in our history.” People can help out by buying items on the organization’s Amazon registry page and mailing them directly to the nonprofit. Beta-Local staff will then work on distributing the items to those in need. A list of essential materials can be accessed here. Mercado Caribeño (MECA), an international art fair that premiered last summer, is also accepting donations on their website. The funds will go toward Fundación Comunitaria de Puerto Rico, Fundación Hospital Pedriático, and other hospitals in need of support. MECA told artforum.com that after the hurricane they will have to rethink their entire business strategy. In addition to fundraising, director and cofounder of MECA Tony Rodríguez told Rogers that the international art community can help Puerto Rico by “offering grants, fellowships and residencies for this specific population; allying with local art organizations on cultural partnerships; offering temporary space in their depositories to help with artwork conservancy; and providing new opportunities that can be offered in general to art professionals (such as curators, cultural affair managers and advisers) who also need to recommence their careers as many projects will be put on hold indefinitely.” She added, “After the passage of these catastrophic events, the Caribbean is reinventing itself, not only rebuilding to be stable, but re-imagining what the best version of this–culturally rich and complex–region will be.” The art fair will also have to rethink its role for the foreseeable future. “The plans have definitely changed,” Rodríguez said. “We have to make sure that the second edition of MECA is much more accessible, with a more social approach and a reinforced educational program. We have, now more than ever, a great responsibility with our country and we need for this project to reverberate beyond the walls that give rise to the fair. Puerto Rico needed events like MECA prior to the hurricane and now it will be vital that this type of cultural or entertainment projects continue to take shape. Art heals the soul and we are going to work for that relief.” To learn of more ways to help, the organization Americans for the Arts compiled a list of options on their website. LESS

October 6, 2017

Performance artist Marina Abramović has decided to abandon her plan to convert a building she had bought in upstate New York into a performance art institute after she was unable to raise the $31 million needed to fund the project, Cristina Ruiz reports in the Art Newspaper.

Billed as a space that will “cultivate new kinds of performance while functioning as a living archive, preserving and hosting performances of historic pieces,” the Marina Abramović Institute for the Preservation of Performance Art was meant to be a venue where artists and audiences could participate and view long duration performances, lasting six hours or more.

The artist came up with the idea for the project after the success of her exhibition, “The Artist Is Present,” at the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 2010. For the piece, the artist spent more than seven hundred hours sitting silently at a table while people took turns occupying an empty chair that was positioned across from her in order to lock eyes with the artist.

Abramović initially secured more than $660,000 from a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2013 and spent the money on a preliminary design for the institute that was drawn up by Rem Koolhaas. The artist called the designs “absolutely beautiful” during a talk hosted by Fondation Beyeler at the Serpentine Sackler Gallery on Wednesday, October 4. However, after learning of the cost to transform the 33,000-square-foot structure into a flexible space for multidisciplinary initiatives, the artist realized that she would not be able to finance the project. Located in the Hudson, Abramović said the 1936 building is currently filled with pigeons and that she will most likely sell the property. “Whenever institutions invite us [to exhibit], we do the work [there],” she said. “Our slogan now is: ‘Don’t come to us; we come to you.’” LESS

October 6, 2017

The Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens, has received a $375,000 grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. The funds will support the preservation and conservation of digital media. The grant project, “Born Digital: Pathways Towards Preservation,” will be led by Barbara Miller, senior curator of collections and exhibitions.

“Because they are made out of bits and bytes, these ‘objects’ are often created, manipulated, and viewed digitally, requiring brand new preservation strategies and technologies,” said executive director Carl Goodman. “We are honored by this award from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. For the past two decades, the museum has been at the forefront of exhibiting digital media works, from early video art to video games and animated GIFs. This grant will enable us, for the first time in our history, to have an infrastructure for the collection and preservation of such work.”

The Museum has partnered with Small Data Industries, a conservation studio and consultancy founded by Ben Fino-Radin, to conduct activities including reviewing current institutional practices; developing a pilot digital preservation repository for the collection; and facilitating dialogue with colleagues at other museums, libraries, and universities facing similar challenges in the conservation of born-digital art and cultural heritage.

“Ensuring the longevity of born-digital content is essential to preserving the cultural record of our time. With this grant, the Museum of the Moving Image will take an important leap forward toward embedding the necessary infrastructure to make the responsible stewardship of this material mission-critical,” said Alison Gilchrest, program officer for arts and cultural heritage at the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. LESS

October 6, 2017

In the face of financial turmoil, the management team of the the Haus der Kunst in Munich has added a second top executive, who will be responsible for curbing the institution’s deficit, Monopol reports.

Ludwig Spaenle, the Bavarian Minister of Culture, announced that Stefan Gros assumed the role of commercial managing director of the contemporary art institution on October 1. Gros will co-direct the museum with museum director Okwui Enwezor for the next three months. “Dr. Gros has accumulated a wealth of experience in managing companies in upheaval,” said Spaenle.

The employees’ work council has welcomed the decision. “Over the last few months, we have supported the idea that Okwui Enwezor retains his role as artistic director, and that a commercial managing-director is given an equal rank. . . .The goal now is to ensure that 2018 fiscal planning has the necessary checks and balances so that previous mistakes are not repeated,” said council chairman Anton Köttl. The museum’s current financial imbalance had arisen from an ongoing deficit between revenue and expenditure.

Nigerian-born Enwezor has been the sole head of the Haus der Kunst since 2011. He previously served as the artistic director of Documenta 11 in Kassel in 2002 and of the Fifty-Sixth Venice Biennale in 2015. In addition to Enwezor and Gros, the senior management team also includes Marco Graf von Matuschka and Ulrich Wilmes. LESS

October 6, 2017

The Rubin Museum of Art in New York has announced that Jorrit Britschgi was appointed its new executive director. Britschgi is currently the institution’s director of exhibitions, collections, and research. He succeeds Patrick Sears, who announced his plans for retirement in April.

“We are very pleased that Jorrit will be leading the Rubin Museum into the future,” board president Bob Baylis said. “Himalayan art has a lot to say about the issues of our time, and Jorrit will help the Rubin leverage the art’s voice in new, dynamic, and engaging ways.”

Before joining the Rubin in 2016, Britschgi served as head of exhibitions and publications at the Museum Rietberg in Zurich, Switzerland. During his tenure at the museum, Britschgi plans to focus on growing its audience, launching philanthropic initiatives, and developing strategic partnerships. “As executive director, I’m excited to help the Rubin do even more to create a cultural space where visitors, rather than being simply presented with answers, encounter experiences that help them make their own discoveries,” Britschgi said in a statement.

October 5, 2017

The Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture in rural Maine has announced that it was gifted $250,000 from the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation. The donation will be used to build a new studio building that will be named after the artist, who served as a visiting faulty member at the institution in 1986. It coincides with an ongoing campus-wide renovation that is still in its early stages.

“The Helen Frankenthaler Foundation gift is coming at a moment of critical development that Showhegan has been undertaking for the last twelve to eighteen months,” director Katie Sonnenborn told Andy Battaglia of Artnews. “Their early participation in the development of this vision we think will be critical to its long-term success and viability.”

Sonnenborn described the refurbishment of the institution’s historic campus over the last five years as “not terribly sexy,” since it focused mainly on maintenance work, but stressed that it was essential in order to allow the school to make sure its facilities fit the needs of artists working in the twenty-first century. Additional proposals outlining the renovation of more buildings as well as plans to construct more facilities will be presented to the school’s two governing boards later this month.

October 5, 2017

The Brighton Festival has announced that the Brighton-based artist David Shrigley will serve as the guest director of its next edition, taking place from May 5 to May 27, 2018. Shrigley is the first visual artist to lead the festival since inaugural guest director Anish Kapoor in 2009.

“The great thing about Brighton Festival is that you see things that are really thrilling and wonderful that you’ve never heard of before,” Shrigley said. “What I’m looking forward to about the role of guest director is having the opportunity to not only see a lot of stuff and program stuff but also make some artwork myself and have it presented in the place where I live. I think it’s a really nice way to communicate with people, to meet people, and to invite people to come to Brighton.”

Highlights of the event will include Calixto Bieito’s new production The String Quartet's Guide to Sex and Anxiety and The Voice Project’s Arms of Sleep, an overnight choral sleepover experience in which audiences encounter a dream-like and immersive night of music, stories, sounds, and images. More details about the festival’s programming will be announced in February.

October 5, 2017

The Riga International Biennial of Contemporary Art has announced the curatorial concept for its inaugural edition, launching June 2, 2018. The exhibition will be titled “Everything Was Forever, Until It Was No More,” referencing anthropologist Alexei Yurchak’s book of the same name, which discusses the collapse of the Soviet Union and the nature of change. Curated by Katerina Gregos, the biennial invites artists from the Baltic and Nordic region as well as international artists to engage with the phenomenon of change as a constant and imperceptible process.

According to Gregos, the exhibition will focus on issues that range from the impact of rapid advancements in science and technology to the negotiation of constant crises of ecology, capitalism, and democracy. “Many of these changes have radically altered the way we experience the world and have undermined—or overridden—all of our senses except vision,” Gregos said in a statement. “A part of the exhibition will also thus refocus on the sensorium—the sum of the human organism’s perceptive tools—creating moments that trigger the senses that have been marginalized, allowing for a much-needed deceleration of perception. The first Riga Biennial aims to paint a political, but also personal and existential, portrait of the unprecedented times we live in and to relate the tectonic shifts that are taking place in the public as well as private realm today.”