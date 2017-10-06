Desert X Biennial Announces Details for Second Edition

POSTED October 9, 2017

The Desert Exhibition of Art—Desert X for short—will return for its second edition in Palm Springs in 2019, according to a report by Deborah Vankin in the Los Angeles Times. Running February 9 through April 2019, the next iteration will see founding artistic director Neville Wakefield joined by Amanda Hunt, the Museum of Contemporary Art’s director of education and public programs, and Matthew Schum, an independent curator based in Los Angeles.

Jenny Gil, who most recently served as the director of exhibitions at the Buenos Aires- and Miami-based nonprofit Faena Art, will replace Elizabeta Betinski as executive director. Artist Ed Ruscha, collector Beth Rudin DeWoody, filmmaker Mary Sweeney, and former director of the Palm Springs Art Museum, Steven A. Nash, among others, are the driving force behind the biennial.

After last month’s second attack on Nicole Eisenman’s work installed as part of Skulptur Projekte Münster, local residents are now raising money to install the artist’s work permanently in their city, according to a report by Catherine Hickley in the Art Newspaper. The exhibition closed on October 1, and Eisenman’s Sketch for a Fountain, 2017, was not on a list of sculptures that the curators of the exhibition recommended for purchase by the city and regional authority, due to the fact that only two figures in her work are bronze while the other three are in plaster, rendering it incapable of withstanding freezing temperatures and permanent display outside.

But citizens of Münster have already collected some funds and have invited the artist to Münster to discuss how to produce a more durable version. Jana Duda, a spokeswoman for Skulptur Projekte Münster, said, “We think this is great. We never thought of keeping it permanently, but now there is interest and money.” Duda noted that the desire to preserve the sculpture might partly stem from the abuse directed towards it over the course of the exhibition. Many Münster inhabitants were apparently outraged when the piece was vandalized with a swastika in September, an incident that followed from the decapitation earlier in the summer of one of the plaster figures.

Since its first edition in 1977, the city of Münster and the regional authority, the Landschaftsverband Westfalen-Lippe, have purchased a total of thirty-nine works to remain on permanent display after they were shown at the temporary exhibition. Such pieces include Per Kirkeby’s bus shelter and two rings of concrete by Donald Judd. The artworks that the curators have recommended for permanent installation from the 2017 edition of Skulptur Projekte Münster include Alexandra Pirici’s Leaking Territories, 2017, Emeka Ogboh’s Passage Through the Moondog / Quiet Storm, 2017, and Oscar Tuazon’s _Firebuilding (Burn the Formwork), 2017.

A portrait of Abraham Lincoln made entirely of pennies and video documentation of a meal organized for 250 people are the two works being given top honors this year at the 2017 ArtPrize competition in Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to a report by Steve Friess in the New York Times.

ArtPrize is an annual competition founded in 2009 by the tech entrepreneur Rick DeVos, a son of current secretary of education Betsy DeVos and grandson of the Amway billionaire Richard DeVos. Any business or organization in downtown Grand Rapids can declare itself a site and host entries for the prizes, which award a total of $500,000. The contest has four categories—two-dimensional, three-dimensional, time-based, and installation. The works with the most votes in each receive $12,500 prizes, as do the pieces chosen by a jury as the best in those categories. Schlatter’s A. Lincoln received the most overall votes by the public, out of the more than 384,000 votes cast in total across 1,300 entries during a two-week period. Schlatter will receive a $200,000 award and another $12,500 for receiving the most votes in the two-dimensional art category.

A panel of three judges—Gaëtane Verna, director of the Power Plant in Toronto; Christopher Scoates, director of Cranbrook Academy of Art and Art Museum in Detroit; and Gia Hamilton, director at the Joan Mitchell Center in New Orleans—gave the other grand prize to The Heartside Community Meal by the artist Seitu Jones of St. Paul, Minnesota. The time-based installation, which involved a meal served in Grand Rapids on September 23 at a 300-foot-long table meant to represent a range of world food cultures, was awarded the $200,000 prize as well.

Other winners this year included Ryan Spencer Reed’s Oil + Water, an installation of a 100-by-100-foot print on vinyl laid in the Grand River depicting photograph he shot at a Dakota Access Pipeline protest in 2016. His piece won the public vote in the installation category. Meanwhile, New Orleans-based artist Ti-Rock Moore’s work Flint, featuring a drinking fountain continuously spewing brown water under a sign with “Colored” on it, as a commentary on racism’s role in the Flint, Michigan lead contamination crisis, was selected by the jury as the best three-dimensional entry. For more on the winners in other categories of this year’s ArtPrize, see the award’s website. For more coverage of ArtPrize, see Kevin McGarry’s Diary from the 2015 edition of the awards. LESS

Alex Greenberger reports in Artnews that as Hurricane Nate approached the Gulf of Mexico, New Orleans museums closed for part of this weekend. Upgraded from a tropical storm, the hurricane made landfall in Louisiana on Saturday night as a Category 1 storm, though after soaking Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana, it has been downgraded to a tropical depression after making its second US landfall.

The New Orleans Museum of Art posted a closing notice on its website for Saturday, with the expectation that it would reopen on Sunday at noon. Likewise, the Ogden Museum of Southern Art tweeted on Friday evening that it would also be closed Saturday, and sent out another tweet indicating that they opened at noon yesterday due to the weather. The Contemporary Arts Center was closed on Saturday and Sunday, and has postponed its Arts For Arts’ Sake festival until further notice.

Tulane University’s Newcomb Art Museum canceled its First Friday Collections Tour due to Hurricane Nate, but otherwise the institution’s operations appear to have been unaffected.

After the devastation of Hurricane Maria, many Puerto Rican arts institutions have begun to reopen their doors and are pooling their resources to help their communities with emergency relief efforts.

According to the Art Newspaper, Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, is collecting necessities such as food, water, and medicine to distribute to people in hardship, while also organizing free music and dance performances and other programming . “Today more than ever we are sure that art and culture will be important tools that will help our people cope and recover from this crisis,” the museum wrote in a Facebook post on September 30.

The Instituto de Cultura Puertorriqueña is also putting on public programming to help aid the island’s healing process. Four days after the storm struck, the government organization’s employees were back at work and were calling for volunteers to run events to lift people’s spirits. So far, more than fifty artists have agreed to help.

Beta-Local, a cultural nonprofit that runs a residency, research and production programs, nd “experimental pedagogical platform” launched an emergency fund for artists and cultural workers on Friday that will allow the nonprofit to channel aid directly to community-based organizations and self-organized groups responding to the crisis in different parts of the island. In an interview with Lisa John Roberts for artforum.com Sofia Gallisá Muriente, one of the directors of Beta-Local, said, “The initial phase will be to continue the work we're doing now, channeling resources and equipment to brigades and clearing roads or allies in communities that will be without power and clean water for a long time. . . . While we do this, we hope to raise enough funds to launch a flexible re-granting program that can assist people dealing with everything from loss of income and workshops to the recovery and continuation of preexisting cultural projects and spaces.” While Gallisá Muriente said that Puerto Rico has already seen an immense amount of support, she is concerned about the long-term plan to help the island since it will take years for it to recover and stressed the need for international solidarity. “In a place with deep preexisting economic challenges, a diverse and vibrant cultural scene persisted thanks to people’s solidarity and generosity and without any major institutional support or market viability. Hurricane Maria is a serious threat to our intellectual and artistic production, and will inevitably be a turning point in our history.” People can help out by buying items on the organization’s Amazon registry page and mailing them directly to the nonprofit. Beta-Local staff will then work on distributing the items to those in need. A list of essential materials can be accessed here. Mercado Caribeño (MECA), an international art fair that premiered last summer, is also accepting donations on their website. The funds will go toward Fundación Comunitaria de Puerto Rico, Fundación Hospital Pedriático, and other hospitals in need of support. MECA told artforum.com that after the hurricane they will have to rethink their entire business strategy. In addition to fundraising, director and cofounder of MECA Tony Rodríguez told Rogers that the international art community can help Puerto Rico by “offering grants, fellowships and residencies for this specific population; allying with local art organizations on cultural partnerships; offering temporary space in their depositories to help with artwork conservancy; and providing new opportunities that can be offered in general to art professionals (such as curators, cultural affair managers and advisers) who also need to recommence their careers as many projects will be put on hold indefinitely.” She added, “After the passage of these catastrophic events, the Caribbean is reinventing itself, not only rebuilding to be stable, but re-imagining what the best version of this–culturally rich and complex–region will be.” The art fair will also have to rethink its role for the foreseeable future. “The plans have definitely changed,” Rodríguez said. “We have to make sure that the second edition of MECA is much more accessible, with a more social approach and a reinforced educational program. We have, now more than ever, a great responsibility with our country and we need for this project to reverberate beyond the walls that give rise to the fair. Puerto Rico needed events like MECA prior to the hurricane and now it will be vital that this type of cultural or entertainment projects continue to take shape. Art heals the soul and we are going to work for that relief.” To learn of more ways to help, the organization Americans for the Arts compiled a list of options on their website. LESS

Performance artist Marina Abramović has decided to abandon her plan to convert a building she had bought in upstate New York into a performance art institute after she was unable to raise the $31 million needed to fund the project, Cristina Ruiz reports in the Art Newspaper.

Billed as a space that will “cultivate new kinds of performance while functioning as a living archive, preserving and hosting performances of historic pieces,” the Marina Abramović Institute for the Preservation of Performance Art was meant to be a venue where artists and audiences could participate and view long duration performances, lasting six hours or more.

The artist came up with the idea for the project after the success of her exhibition, “The Artist Is Present,” at the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 2010. For the piece, the artist spent more than seven hundred hours sitting silently at a table while people took turns occupying an empty chair that was positioned across from her in order to lock eyes with the artist.

Abramović initially secured more than $660,000 from a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2013 and spent the money on a preliminary design for the institute that was drawn up by Rem Koolhaas. The artist called the designs “absolutely beautiful” during a talk hosted by Fondation Beyeler at the Serpentine Sackler Gallery on Wednesday, October 4. However, after learning of the cost to transform the 33,000-square-foot structure into a flexible space for multidisciplinary initiatives, the artist realized that she would not be able to finance the project. Located in the Hudson, Abramović said the 1936 building is currently filled with pigeons and that she will most likely sell the property. “Whenever institutions invite us [to exhibit], we do the work [there],” she said. “Our slogan now is: ‘Don’t come to us; we come to you.’” LESS

The Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens, has received a $375,000 grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. The funds will support the preservation and conservation of digital media. The grant project, “Born Digital: Pathways Towards Preservation,” will be led by Barbara Miller, senior curator of collections and exhibitions.

“Because they are made out of bits and bytes, these ‘objects’ are often created, manipulated, and viewed digitally, requiring brand new preservation strategies and technologies,” said executive director Carl Goodman. “We are honored by this award from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. For the past two decades, the museum has been at the forefront of exhibiting digital media works, from early video art to video games and animated GIFs. This grant will enable us, for the first time in our history, to have an infrastructure for the collection and preservation of such work.”

The Museum has partnered with Small Data Industries, a conservation studio and consultancy founded by Ben Fino-Radin, to conduct activities including reviewing current institutional practices; developing a pilot digital preservation repository for the collection; and facilitating dialogue with colleagues at other museums, libraries, and universities facing similar challenges in the conservation of born-digital art and cultural heritage.

“Ensuring the longevity of born-digital content is essential to preserving the cultural record of our time. With this grant, the Museum of the Moving Image will take an important leap forward toward embedding the necessary infrastructure to make the responsible stewardship of this material mission-critical,” said Alison Gilchrest, program officer for arts and cultural heritage at the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. LESS

In the face of financial turmoil, the management team of the the Haus der Kunst in Munich has added a second top executive, who will be responsible for curbing the institution’s deficit, Monopol reports.

Ludwig Spaenle, the Bavarian Minister of Culture, announced that Stefan Gros assumed the role of commercial managing director of the contemporary art institution on October 1. Gros will co-direct the museum with museum director Okwui Enwezor for the next three months. “Dr. Gros has accumulated a wealth of experience in managing companies in upheaval,” said Spaenle.

The employees’ work council has welcomed the decision. “Over the last few months, we have supported the idea that Okwui Enwezor retains his role as artistic director, and that a commercial managing-director is given an equal rank. . . .The goal now is to ensure that 2018 fiscal planning has the necessary checks and balances so that previous mistakes are not repeated,” said council chairman Anton Köttl. The museum’s current financial imbalance had arisen from an ongoing deficit between revenue and expenditure.

Nigerian-born Enwezor has been the sole head of the Haus der Kunst since 2011. He previously served as the artistic director of Documenta 11 in Kassel in 2002 and of the Fifty-Sixth Venice Biennale in 2015. In addition to Enwezor and Gros, the senior management team also includes Marco Graf von Matuschka and Ulrich Wilmes. LESS

The Rubin Museum of Art in New York has announced that Jorrit Britschgi was appointed its new executive director. Britschgi is currently the institution’s director of exhibitions, collections, and research. He succeeds Patrick Sears, who announced his plans for retirement in April.

“We are very pleased that Jorrit will be leading the Rubin Museum into the future,” board president Bob Baylis said. “Himalayan art has a lot to say about the issues of our time, and Jorrit will help the Rubin leverage the art’s voice in new, dynamic, and engaging ways.”

Before joining the Rubin in 2016, Britschgi served as head of exhibitions and publications at the Museum Rietberg in Zurich, Switzerland. During his tenure at the museum, Britschgi plans to focus on growing its audience, launching philanthropic initiatives, and developing strategic partnerships. “As executive director, I’m excited to help the Rubin do even more to create a cultural space where visitors, rather than being simply presented with answers, encounter experiences that help them make their own discoveries,” Britschgi said in a statement.