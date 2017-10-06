SESC_Videobrasil Announces Awards for its Twentieth Edition

POSTED October 9, 2017

In a ceremony held last night at the SESC Pompeia Theater, the Twentieth Contemporary Art Festival SESC_Videobrasil gave out a range of awards, including ones that carry cash prizes. The initiative aims to acknowledge and encourage the development of artists producing compelling work, regardless of their idioms and means. The awards were granted by a jury formed by curators and representatives of the residency programs, including Ika Sienkiewicz-Nowacka (Greece/Poland), Jennifer Lange (USA), Katharina von Ruckteschell-Katte (Germany), Lisette Lagnado (Congo/Brazil), Mami Katsuya (Japan), Maria Catarina Duncan (Brazil), Marina Fokidis (Greece), Pablo León de la Barra (Mexico), and Salah M. Hassan (Sudan/USA).

The trophy for this edition, a palm-sized bronze bird, is a sculpture created by the Brazilian artist Flávia Ribeiro. The prizes are given in conjunction with the Contemporary Art Festival SESC_Videobrasil, which this year opened its twentieth edition, titled “Southern Panoramas,” on October 4. The show runs through January 14, 2018 at SESC Pompeia in São Paulo and also includes video programs, open lectures, meetings, and talks with artists and curators. Below are the winners of this year’s awards.

SESC Art Collection Acquisition Awards. Bárbara Wagner and Benjamin de Burca (Brazil/ Germany)

Filipa César (Portugal/Germany)

Trương Minh Quý (Vietnam) Each will receive The following artists will receive about $7,800 each and their works will be included in the institution’s contemporary art collection. O.F.F. Award. Jaime Lauriano (Brazil) Lauriano will receive about $7,800, granted by the Ostrovsky Family Fund. Artist Residency Awards.

Graziela Kunsch (Brazil) Engel Leonardo (Dominican Republic) La Decanatura (Colombia) Emo de Medeiros (France/Benin) Natasha Mendonca (India) Each of these five artists will take part in two-month residency programs in 2018–2019, with airfare, accommodation, and per diem included. An honorable mention was also conferred to the artist Andrés Padilla Domene (Mexico/ França). LESS

October 9, 2017

After relocating to a new $23.5 million exhibition space on the Bowery in 2015, the International Center of Photography announced today that it has plans to pick up and move yet again. The institution, which serves more than 3,500 students each year, will unite its museum and school when it reopens at Essex Crossing in the Lower East Side.

“ICP is that rare institution in today’s cultural landscape—we exhibit, we collect, and we educate. Thanks to the vision and support of our board, the synergy between these different elements of our mission and our identity will be strengthened by this move,” said executive director Mark Lubell. “Our Essex venue will continue to reinforce our ties with the vibrant Lower East Side arts community. It enables us to look forward to an exciting future for both ICP and the neighborhood as a whole.”

ICP will be the cultural anchor of Essex Crossing, a $1.5 billion project being developed by Delancey Street Associates, comprising Taconic Investment Partners, BFC Partners, and L+M Development Partners. The site will boast of 1.9 million square feet of residential, commercial, and community space once completed in 2024. ICP’s new home will be a four-story building featuring 40,000-square-feet of space as well as two additional floors in the adjacent residential building at 242 Broome Street.

The museum will open the doors of its new home in early 2019, while the school will move in later that year.

October 9, 2017

Executive director of the Bronx Museum of the Arts Holly Block has died. She lost her battle with cancer on the morning of Saturday, October 7. The institution confirmed her passing. “Holly was a visionary and a pioneer whose international reputation as a director, curator, and arts administrator is boundless,” it said in a statement.

Under her leadership, attendance at the institution soared—it quadrupled since it ended its suggested $5 admission policy in 2012. She also launched a $25 million capital campaign in May of last year in support of a major renovation and expansion project that will increase exhibition space and establish an endowment. By the time the museum had announced the project, it had already successfully secured $7 million from the city of New York.

Block also spearheaded an unprecedented cultural exchange with Cuba in 2015. The museum agreed to an arrangement with the National Museum of Fine Arts that would allow for hundreds of works to travel between the two institutions. Despite facing backlash over the initiative when the Havana museum pulled works that it had promised to loan for the second half of the exhibition “Wild Noise/Ruido Salvaje,” which opened at the Bronx Museum in February, Block defended her global vision. When she first learned that there the institution might not come through, she told City & State New York, “When you’re the first to do things there’s always challenges!”

Block first joined the Bronx Museum of the Arts as a curator in 1985. After three years there, she left to join Art in General, a nonprofit that assists artists with the production and presentation of new work, as executive director in 1988. After eighteen years at the helm of the organization, Block returned to head the Bronx museum. A champion of Cuban artists, Block authored the book Art Cuba: The New Generation, a comprehensive survey on contemporary art from Cuba, in 2001, and organized several exhibitions mounted at the museum such as “Revolution Not Televised,” 2012; the first solo American museum exhibition of the work of Carlos Garaicoa, “The Ruins, the Utopia,” 2001; and “The Nearest Edge of the World: Art and Cuba Now” in 1991. The arts professional also served as a co-commissioner for the department of state for the 2003 Cairo Biennial and the Fifty-Fifth Venice Biennale in 2013. Block grew up in Washington, DC. After graduating from Bennington College in Vermont in 1984, she moved to New York where she started her career in the arts. “Everyone who knew Holly encountered her determination, brilliance, and open spirit,” said gallerist Nicole Klagsbrun, who praised Block’s many accomplishments in an email to artforum.com. “She established residencies for international artists, highlighted community justice issues, championed the underdog, engaged with the underserved communities. She organized landmark shows on women, AIDS, Latin American art, and for many deserving, overlooked artists,” she said. A memorial service is being planned for November 5. LESS

October 9, 2017

The Ullens Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing has been sold to a group of Chinese investors led by Lunar Capital, a private equity group in Shanghai, Enid Tsui of the South China Morning Post reports. The future of the institution has been uncertain ever since collector and founder Guy Ullens announced in June 2016 that he and his wife, Myriam Ullens, were looking to hand over the reins to new owners. They also revealed they would be selling their art collection of more than two-thousand works.

Director Philip Tinari, who joined UCCA in 2011, will continue to run the center, which will become a nonprofit organization. “The old model had worked under Mr. Ullens’s generosity but he had set it up in 2007 as a private company. Now that the public-facing activities are run by a charity, we will be able to raise funds more easily and hopefully improve the production quality of our exhibitions and the size of the audience,” Tinari said.

Among the investors who purchased the arts space are Lunar Capital partner Jerry Mao, who has made donations to the organization in the past, and Future Edutainment, a business owned by Jason Jiang, the Chinese billionaire who established the advertising company Focus Media. Members of UCCA’s board of directors have yet to be announced.

Currently, the center, which welcomes around one million people each year, is able to self-fund 80 percent of its annual operations budget, roughly $6 million, through businesses launched several years ago such as retailers and children’s arts programs. While the initiatives will be run separately from the foundation, they will still help support the nonprofit because the owners will be required to pay royalties to use the UCCA brand. The center’s campus, comprising four main exhibition spaces, will soon undergo a major renovation. It is scheduled to reopen in the summer of 2018 with an exhibition of works by Xu Bing. LESS

October 9, 2017

The Desert Exhibition of Art—Desert X for short—will return for its second edition in Palm Springs in 2019. Running February 9 through April 2019, the next iteration will see founding artistic director Neville Wakefield joined by Amanda Hunt, the Museum of Contemporary Art’s director of education and public programs, and Matthew Schum, an independent curator based in Los Angeles.

Jenny Gil, who most recently served as the director of exhibitions at the Buenos Aires- and Miami-based nonprofit Faena Art, will replace Elizabeta Betinski as executive director. Artist Ed Ruscha, collector Beth Rudin DeWoody, filmmaker Mary Sweeney, and former director of the Palm Springs Art Museum, Steven A. Nash, among others, are the driving force behind the biennial.

“The inaugural Desert X was both an honor to work on and an extraordinary journey into the unknown with some of the most significant artists working today,” Wakefield said. “I could not have anticipated the overwhelming response to the exhibition, and the lure of the desert and its endless possibilities continue to inspire me. I want to delve even further into its potential and Amanda and Matthew bring valuable experience and a deep understanding and passion for presenting work in response to landscape, place and larger social and environmental issues.”

October 9, 2017

After last month’s second attack on Nicole Eisenman’s work installed as part of Skulptur Projekte Münster, local residents are now raising money to install the artist’s work permanently in their city, according to a report by Catherine Hickley in the Art Newspaper. The exhibition closed on October 1, and Eisenman’s Sketch for a Fountain, 2017, was not on a list of sculptures that the curators of the exhibition recommended for purchase by the city and regional authority, due to the fact that only two figures in her work are bronze while the other three are in plaster, rendering it incapable of withstanding freezing temperatures and permanent display outside.

But citizens of Münster have already collected some funds and have invited the artist to Münster to discuss how to produce a more durable version. Jana Duda, a spokeswoman for Skulptur Projekte Münster, said, “We think this is great. We never thought of keeping it permanently, but now there is interest and money.” Duda noted that the desire to preserve the sculpture might partly stem from the abuse directed towards it over the course of the exhibition. Many Münster inhabitants were apparently outraged when the piece was vandalized with a swastika in September, an incident that followed from the decapitation earlier in the summer of one of the plaster figures.

Since its first edition in 1977, the city of Münster and the regional authority, the Landschaftsverband Westfalen-Lippe, have purchased a total of thirty-nine works to remain on permanent display after they were shown at the temporary exhibition. Such pieces include Per Kirkeby’s bus shelter and two rings of concrete by Donald Judd. The artworks that the curators have recommended for permanent installation from the 2017 edition of Skulptur Projekte Münster include Alexandra Pirici’s Leaking Territories, 2017, Emeka Ogboh’s Passage Through the Moondog / Quiet Storm, 2017, and Oscar Tuazon’s _Firebuilding (Burn the Formwork), 2017.

October 9, 2017

A portrait of Abraham Lincoln made entirely of pennies and video documentation of a meal organized for 250 people are the two works being given top honors this year at the 2017 ArtPrize competition in Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to a report by Steve Friess in the New York Times.

ArtPrize is an annual competition founded in 2009 by the tech entrepreneur Rick DeVos, a son of current secretary of education Betsy DeVos and grandson of the Amway billionaire Richard DeVos. Any business or organization in downtown Grand Rapids can declare itself a site and host entries for the prizes, which award a total of $500,000. The contest has four categories—two-dimensional, three-dimensional, time-based, and installation. The works with the most votes in each receive $12,500 prizes, as do the pieces chosen by a jury as the best in those categories. Schlatter’s A. Lincoln received the most overall votes by the public, out of the more than 384,000 votes cast in total across 1,300 entries during a two-week period. Schlatter will receive a $200,000 award and another $12,500 for receiving the most votes in the two-dimensional art category.

A panel of three judges—Gaëtane Verna, director of the Power Plant in Toronto; Christopher Scoates, director of Cranbrook Academy of Art and Art Museum in Detroit; and Gia Hamilton, director at the Joan Mitchell Center in New Orleans—gave the other grand prize to The Heartside Community Meal by the artist Seitu Jones of St. Paul, Minnesota. The time-based installation, which involved a meal served in Grand Rapids on September 23 at a 300-foot-long table meant to represent a range of world food cultures, was awarded the $200,000 prize as well.

Other winners this year included Ryan Spencer Reed’s Oil + Water, an installation of a 100-by-100-foot print on vinyl laid in the Grand River depicting photograph he shot at a Dakota Access Pipeline protest in 2016. His piece won the public vote in the installation category. Meanwhile, New Orleans-based artist Ti-Rock Moore’s work Flint, featuring a drinking fountain continuously spewing brown water under a sign with “Colored” on it, as a commentary on racism’s role in the Flint, Michigan lead contamination crisis, was selected by the jury as the best three-dimensional entry. For more on the winners in other categories of this year’s ArtPrize, see the award’s website. For more coverage of ArtPrize, see Kevin McGarry’s Diary from the 2015 edition of the awards. LESS

October 9, 2017

Alex Greenberger reports in Artnews that as Hurricane Nate approached the Gulf of Mexico, New Orleans museums closed for part of this weekend. Upgraded from a tropical storm, the hurricane made landfall in Louisiana on Saturday night as a Category 1 storm, though after soaking Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana, it has been downgraded to a tropical depression after making its second US landfall.

The New Orleans Museum of Art posted a closing notice on its website for Saturday, with the expectation that it would reopen on Sunday at noon. Likewise, the Ogden Museum of Southern Art tweeted on Friday evening that it would also be closed Saturday, and sent out another tweet indicating that they opened at noon yesterday due to the weather. The Contemporary Arts Center was closed on Saturday and Sunday, and has postponed its Arts For Arts’ Sake festival until further notice.

Tulane University’s Newcomb Art Museum canceled its First Friday Collections Tour due to Hurricane Nate, but otherwise the institution’s operations appear to have been unaffected.

October 8, 2017

After the devastation of Hurricane Maria, many Puerto Rican arts institutions have begun to reopen their doors and are pooling their resources to help their communities with emergency relief efforts.

According to the Art Newspaper, Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, is collecting necessities such as food, water, and medicine to distribute to people in hardship, while also organizing free music and dance performances and other programming . “Today more than ever we are sure that art and culture will be important tools that will help our people cope and recover from this crisis,” the museum wrote in a Facebook post on September 30.

The Instituto de Cultura Puertorriqueña is also putting on public programming to help aid the island’s healing process. Four days after the storm struck, the government organization’s employees were back at work and were calling for volunteers to run events to lift people’s spirits. So far, more than fifty artists have agreed to help.