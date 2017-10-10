Njideka Akunyili Crosby, Taylor Mac, and Trevor Paglen Among 2017 MacArthur Fellows

POSTED October 11, 2017

The MacArthur Foundation has announced the twenty-four awardees for its 2017 cycle of fellowships. Each fellow will be given a no-strings-attached cash prize of $625,000, paid out over the course of five years. The winners of the grants come from a range of fields and disciplines, such as art, science, music, journalism, and law. Among the artists receiving this year’s prize are photographer and educator Dawoud Bey, painter Njideka Akunyili Crosby, theater artist Taylor Mac, and artist Trevor Paglen.

“‘My gender is performer,’ a bedazzling Taylor Mac announced to a sold-out audience at New York Live Arts. ‘My pronoun,’ he twinkled, ‘is judy.’ Looking like the love-child of Rosalind Russell and a leopard-print-obsessed Lubavitcher, with eyes lashed like Venus flytraps, Mac launched into a six-hour marathon performance of songs and stories of the 1900s to the 1950s—a preview of sorts of his forthcoming opus, A 24-Decade History of Popular Music. Written by Mac, the show reads music history to double as a chronicle of sex, repression, expression, and community, and ‘to remind people what they’ve dismissed, forgotten, or buried,’” wrote critic Jennifer Krasinski of the artist in a 2015 Slant piece for artforum.com.

For Dawoud Bey’s exhibition at the Addison Gallery of American Art, Francine Koslow Miller wrote in the December 2007 issue of Artforum: “Often, seeming inconsistencies between self-image and the camera’s view make for the most compelling work. Gerard, 2003, for example, depicts a pensive young black man sitting bolt upright, crossing his arms in a defensive pose. His simple statement, I AM A HARDWORKING MAN AND I AM BLACK. I HAVE A NICE SMILE AND NICE LONG HAIR is so direct and untroubled that we struggle to align it with the more troubled personality hinted at in the picture. Such revealing or ambiguous intersections of physical nuance and verbal expression mesh with the detailed mapping of facial topography made possible by Bey’s medium-format camera to produce a truly engrossing study.”

For the full list of 2017 MacArthur fellows, you may go here.

Jerry Brown, California’s governor, has declared a state of emergency as a firestorm envelops Northern California, one of the worst disasters in the state’s history. Eleven people have died, and more than one hundred thousand acres of property have been incinerated by the blaze. Robin Scher of Artnews writes that a number of arts institutions are doing what they can to keep safe.

The Napa Valley’s Hess Collection has closed to the public, as did the Di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art, which Tweeted that “fire fighters are on site & galleries are ok.” Another Napa landmark, Norman and Norah Stone’s sculpture sanctuary, Stonescape—with works by artists such as Martin Kippenberger, Jeff Koons, and Cindy Sherman—has not suffered any damage, according to a representative for the site. Oliver Ranch in nearby Sonoma County, a sculpture garden with pieces by Richard Serra, Ursula Von Rydingsvard, and Bruce Nauman, among other artists, also reports that nothing has been harmed.

But in Santa Rosa, the classrooms and east side of the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts have been destroyed, said Sopan Deb in the New York Times. Its staff, however, is safe, and the center’s “main building appears to have minimal damage,” reported the California Highway Patrol.

White Columns, New York’s oldest alternative exhibition venue, has announced that it will be moving from 320 West Thirteenth Street, it’s address for the past twenty years, to Ninety-One Horatio Street—just two blocks from its current location—next spring.

The new White Columns, which will feature 2,500 square feet of exhibition space, will occupy the ground floor of a landmark building close to the Whitney Museum of American Art and the High Line. Architect Stan Allen, who designed the institution’s West Thirteenth Street galleries, will also work on the new space.

“As [White Columns] approaches its fiftieth anniversary, and at a time when the cost of living and working in New York is increasingly prohibitive, the continued vitality and viability of New York’s independent, small-scale, nonprofit cultural organizations could not be more critical,” said Matthew Higgs, the gallery’s director and chief curator.

Jessica Kreps has been made a partner at Lehmann Maupin. Kreps started working at the space in 2009 and became director in 2014. Before her time there, she was the sales director at the New York gallery Two Palms. Kreps also sits on the Whitney Museum of American Art’s artist’s council.

“I remember when Jessica first started working at the gallery—she was young and fresh, and I always saw extreme potential in her. Today, eight years later, I still find the same freshness and curiosity, and I trust her with what is most dear to me, which are our artists,” said Rachel Lehmann.

Martin Bailey of the Art Newspaper writes that Tristram Hunt, the director of London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, has called for the full pedestrianization of Exhibition Road, a thoroughfare that connects a number of major museums in the city’s South Kensington neighborhood. In what was originally thought to be a terrorist attack, a car swerved and injured eleven people walking through the street right outside the museum on the afternoon of Saturday, October 7. The driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, but released a day later. It is not clear what caused the accident.

In 2012, Exhibition Road was only partly refurbished and became a shared space for automobile and pedestrian traffic. Partly because of pressure from local residents who did not want to lose their parking spaces, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea had decided against a total pedestrianization of the road. On October 6, just a day before the crash, Hunt participated in a talk put together by Frieze Academy requesting that the road be fully rehabbed for the safety of museum visitors. Since the incident, the Road Cultural Group, which includes the Imperial College London and several museums, has demanded that a solution to the problem be formulated as soon as possible.

On October 9, 2017, the Bessies announced the winners of 2017 New York Dance and Performance Awards at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. Awards were presented in the categories of Outstanding Production, Outstanding Revival, Outstanding Performer, Outstanding Music Composition/Sound Design, and Outstanding Visual Design, with additional awards for Lifetime Achievement in Dance and Outstanding Service to the Field of Dance.

The complete list of awardees is as follows:

Lifetime Achievement in Dance

Jawole Willa Jo Zollar Outstanding Service to the Field of Dance

Eva Yaa Asantewaa Outstanding Production

Art Bridgman and Myrna Packer Bridgman|Packer Dance for Voyeur at the Sheen Center Antony Hamilton for Meeting at La MaMa with Performance Space 122, COIL 2017 Ligia Lewis for minor matter at American Realness with Lumberyard Contemporary Performing Arts at Abrons Arts Center Taylor Mac for A 24-Decade History of Popular Music at St. Ann’s Warehouse with Pomegranate Arts Abdel Salaam for Healing Sevens with Forces of Nature Dance Theatre, Asase Yaa African American Dance Theatre, Illstyle & Peace Productions, and Dyane Harvey Salaam at DanceAfrica, BAM Howard Gilman Opera House Outstanding Revival

Ishmael Houston-Jones, Miguel Gutierrez, Nick Hallett, and Jennifer Monson for Variations on Themes from Lost and Found: Scenes From a Life and Other Works by John Bernd at Danspace Project’s Platform 2016: Lost and Found Outstanding Performer

PeiJu Chien-Pott in Martha Graham’s Ekstasis, reimagined by Virginie Mécéne, Martha Graham Dance Company at the Joyce Theater Anna Schön for Sustained Achievement in the work of Reggie Wilson’s Fist & Heel Performance Group Ensemble of the skeleton architecture, or the future of our worlds: Maria Bauman, Sidra Bell, Davalois Fearon, Marjani Forté-Saunders, Melanie Greene, Kayla Hamilton, Jasmine Hearn, Marguerite Hemmings, Nia Love, Paloma McGregor, Sydnie L. Mosley, Rakiya Orange, Grace Osborne, Leslie Parker, Angie Pittman, Samantha Speis, Charmaine Warren, Marýa Wethers, Ni’Ja Whitson, and others, curated by Eva Yaa Asantewaa for Danspace Project’s Platform 2016: Lost and Found

Edisa Weeks and Tara Aisha Willis were also in the cast but are ineligible as they serve on the Bessie Selection Committee. Daaimah Taalib-Din for Sustained Achievement with Forces of Nature Dance Theatre Outstanding Musical Composition/Sound Design

Alisdair Macindoe for Meeting by Antony Hamilton at La MaMa with Performance Space 122, COIL 2017 Outstanding Visual Design

Taylor Mac (creator), Niegel Smith (director), Machine Dazzle (costume), Mimi Lien (set), John Torres (lights), Eric Avery (puppetry), Jawole Willa Jo Zollar (choreography), for A 24-Decade History of Popular Music at St. Ann’s Warehouse with Pomegranate Arts *** Emerging Choreographer Award | presented at Bessie Awards press conference in July 2017

Will Rawls Juried Bessie Award | presented at Bessie Awards press conference in July 2017

In a ceremony held last night at the SESC Pompeia Theater, the Twentieth Contemporary Art Festival SESC_Videobrasil gave out a range of awards, including ones that carry cash prizes. The initiative aims to acknowledge and encourage the development of artists producing compelling work, regardless of their idioms and means. The awards were granted by a jury of curators and representatives of the residency programs, including Ika Sienkiewicz-Nowacka (Greece/Poland), Jennifer Lange (USA), Katharina von Ruckteschell-Katte (Germany), Lisette Lagnado (Congo/Brazil), Mami Katsuya (Japan), Maria Catarina Duncan (Brazil), Marina Fokidis (Greece), Pablo León de la Barra (Mexico), and Salah M. Hassan (Sudan/USA).

The trophy for this edition, a palm-sized bronze bird, is a sculpture created by the Brazilian artist Flávia Ribeiro. The twentieth edition of Contemporary Art Festival SESC_Videobrasil, titled “Southern Panoramas,” opened on October 4. The show runs through January 14, 2018, at SESC Pompeia in São Paulo and also includes video programs, open lectures, meetings, and talks with artists and curators.

The winners of this year’s awards are as follows:

SESC Art Collection Acquisition Awards Bárbara Wagner and Benjamin de Burca (Brazil/ Germany)

Filipa César (Portugal/Germany)

After relocating to a new $23.5 million exhibition space on the Bowery in 2015, the International Center of Photography announced today that it has plans to pick up and move yet again. The institution, which serves more than thirty-five hundred students each year, will unite its museum and school when it reopens at Essex Crossing in the Lower East Side.

“ICP is that rare institution in today’s cultural landscape—we exhibit, we collect, and we educate. Thanks to the vision and support of our board, the synergy between these different elements of our mission and our identity will be strengthened by this move,” said executive director Mark Lubell. “Our Essex venue will continue to reinforce our ties with the vibrant Lower East Side arts community. It enables us to look forward to an exciting future for both ICP and the neighborhood as a whole.”

ICP will be the cultural anchor of Essex Crossing, a $1.5 billion project being developed by Delancey Street Associates, comprising Taconic Investment Partners, BFC Partners, and L+M Development Partners. The site will offer 1.9 million square feet of residential, commercial, and community space once its completed in 2024. ICP’s new home will be a four-story building featuring 40,000 square feet of space, as well as two additional floors in the adjacent residential building at 242 Broome Street.

The museum will open the doors to its new home in early 2019, while the school will move in later that year.

Holly Block, the executive director of the Bronx Museum of the Arts, has died. The institution confirmed her passing from cancer on the morning of Saturday, October 7. “Holly was a visionary and a pioneer whose international reputation as a director, curator, and arts administrator is boundless,” it said in a statement.

Under her leadership, attendance at the institution soared, quadrupling since it ended its suggested $5 admission policy in 2012. She launched a $25 million capital campaign in May of last year in support of a major renovation and expansion project that will increase exhibition space and establish an endowment. By the time the museum had announced the project, it had already successfully secured $7 million from the city of New York.

Block also spearheaded an unprecedented cultural exchange with Cuba in 2015. The museum agreed to an arrangement with the National Museum of Fine Arts that would allow for hundreds of works to travel between the two institutions. Despite facing backlash over the initiative when the Havana museum pulled works it had promised for the second half of the exhibition “Wild Noise/Ruido Salvaje,” which opened at the Bronx Museum in February, Block defended her global vision. When she first learned that the institution might not come through, she told City & State New York, “When you’re the first to do things there’s always challenges!”