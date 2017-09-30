Artist-Run Organization Created to Combat Xenophobia And Border Issues

POSTED October 11, 2017

The Federation, an organization created by artist Laurie Anderson, television producer Laura Michalchyshyn, and writer Tanya Selvaratnam—created “to keep cultural borders open in response to the threatened closing of physical borders and increased xenophobia”—launches today. Hundreds of artists, such as Anicka Yi, Glenn Ligon, Shirin Neshat, and Joan Jonas have already joined its ranks, in addition to various arts organizations including the Kitchen, the Public Theater, Danspace Project, St. Anne’s Warehouse, the Poetry Project, and Performance Space 122.

For the launch, the Federation is collaborating with the New York Film Festival to host a conversation today, October 11 at 7 PM, in the Film Society of Lincoln Center’s Amphitheater. Among the panelists from The Federation and the film festival will be Laurie Anderson, Tanya Selvaratnam, Sara Driver, Kali Holloway, Emel Mathlouthi, and Barbet Schroeder. The talk will end with a performance by the Resistance Revival Chorus.

The Federation will also be leading Art Action Day on January 20, 2018—a nationwide in-person and virtual union of people from all over the United States. A free downloadable Art Action Day Toolkit, which will become available on November 1, will provide information for communities around the US to engage in different ways.

October 11, 2017

The MacArthur Foundation has announced the twenty-four awardees for its 2017 cycle of fellowships. Each fellow will be given a no-strings-attached cash prize of $625,000, paid out over the course of five years. The winners of the grants come from a range of fields and disciplines, such as art, science, music, journalism, and law. Among the artists receiving this year’s prize are photographer and educator Dawoud Bey, painter Njideka Akunyili Crosby, theater artist Taylor Mac, and artist Trevor Paglen.

Critic Jennifer Krasinski wrote about Taylor Mac in a 2015 Slant piece for artforum.com: “‘My gender is performer,’ a bedazzling Taylor Mac announced to a sold-out audience at New York Live Arts. ‘My pronoun,’ he twinkled, ‘is judy.’ Looking like the love-child of Rosalind Russell and a leopard-print-obsessed Lubavitcher, with eyes lashed like Venus flytraps, Mac launched into a six-hour marathon performance of songs and stories of the 1900s to the 1950s—a preview of sorts of his forthcoming opus, A 24-Decade History of Popular Music. Written by Mac, the show reads music history to double as a chronicle of sex, repression, expression, and community, and ‘to remind people what they’ve dismissed, forgotten, or buried.’”

For Dawoud Bey’s exhibition at the Addison Gallery of American Art, Francine Koslow Miller wrote in the December 2007 issue of Artforum: “Often, seeming inconsistencies between self-image and the camera’s view make for the most compelling work. Gerard, 2003, for example, depicts a pensive young black man sitting bolt upright, crossing his arms in a defensive pose. His simple statement, I AM A HARDWORKING MAN AND I AM BLACK. I HAVE A NICE SMILE AND NICE LONG HAIR is so direct and untroubled that we struggle to align it with the more troubled personality hinted at in the picture. Such revealing or ambiguous intersections of physical nuance and verbal expression mesh with the detailed mapping of facial topography made possible by Bey’s medium-format camera to produce a truly engrossing study.”

Njideka Akunyili Crosby’s recent show at the Contemporary Arts Center, Cincinnati was covered by Dan Jakubowski in a Critics’ Pick for artforum.com, where he noted that her “paintings exhibit both a generous opulence and a tender grace, taking small moments of intimacy and imbuing them with a meticulously ordered magnificence.”

The full list of 2017 MacArthur fellows is available here.

October 11, 2017

New York’s New Museum has chosen Rem Koolhaas’s firm OMA and Shohei Shigematsu as the architects to design its new building that will be constructed on a nearby property: 231 Bowery. The expansion will be funded by the institution’s $85 million capital campaign.

“OMA is a great choice for our next building,” said Lisa Phillips, the museum’s director. “Koolhaas has thought deeply about the identity and landscape of our city going back to his landmark book Delirious New York, published in 1978, a year after the Museum’s founding. Though he is one of the world’s finest architects with a deeply civic and public spirit, this will be his first public building in New York City.”

“OMA has had an ongoing relationship with the Museum, having taken part multiple times in our IdeasCity festival, where Koolhaas was a keynote speaker in New York and in Arles, and as a cocurator with Shigematsu of ‘Cronocaos,’ an innovative exhibition on architectural preservation, presented at the New Museum in 2011. Together, Shigematsu and Koolhaas have demonstrated a keen understanding of the institution, an exceptional ability to meet our specific program requirements, and a deep sensitivity to the existing museum building,” said Massimiliano Gioni, the New Museum’s artistic director.

October 11, 2017

Following widespread criticism of a performance at Brazil’s Museu de Arte Moderna de São Paulo (MAM), conservatives have launched a wave of protests against institutions across the country that arts professionals are calling an attack on culture.

At the opening of the thirty-fifth Panorama of Brazilian Art on Tuesday, September 26, MAM presented La Bête, by dancer and choreographer Wagner Schwartz, during which he lay naked in front of an audience and allowed spectators to manipulate his body. At some point during the fifty-minute piece, which imitates a piece from Lygia Clark’s series “Bichos” (Beasts), a woman and her young child approached the artist and touched his arms and legs.

A video of the girl, who appears to be around five years old, participating in the performance was posted online and went viral. The footage sparked a strong backlash on social media with people labeling the work “pornography” and alleging that it “incites pedophilia.” An online petition calling for the museum’s closure had 86,000 signatures as of Tuesday, October 10. However, MAM curator Felipe Chaimovich told Lauren Cavalli of artforum.com that the museum will not shut down the exhibition, which runs until December 17.

The controversy escalated on September 30, when several of the museum’s staff were attacked during a demonstration against the performance. According to the Brazilian weekly Veja, the museum’s press officer, Roberta Montanari, was punched by a demonstrator and called a “pedophile.” Other MAM employees were also physically and verbally assaulted by around twenty people, who had gathered outside the institution. That same day, São Paulo mayor João Doria released a video denouncing the piece: “The exhibition held at MAM cannot, in the name of [artistic] freedom, present to the public a libidinous scene that stimulates a condemned artificial relation and is absolutely improper.” Members of the Movimento Brasil Livre (MBL) seem to be behind most of the antagonism. The right-wing group also spoke out against the “Queermuseu” exhibition that opened at the Santander Cultural Center in Porto Alegre in early August. The venue was accused of supporting pedophilia, zoophilia, and the sexualization of children. The criticisms led the center to close the show early and issue an apology to those “who felt offended by any artwork included in the display.” The group is making similar allegations against MAM. During a demonstration that occurred on September 29, one day prior to MBL’s harassment of museum members, Bol Notícias reported that people held banners reading: “They’re eroticizing your children.” In response, the museum released a statement defending the performance, which claimed that the work “has no erotic content.” It also said that viewers were informed of the nudity in advance. On October 2, the São Paulo public prosecutor’s office launched an investigation and has yet to determine whether MAM, the artist, or the child’s mother has violated the Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA), legislation that was passed in 1990 to protect children’s rights. In a statement, the office declared that it was not interested in “curtailing creative rights, freedom, and the exhibition of works of art,” but that it would look into whether the museum’s efforts to communicate with visitors about the content of the piece were adequate. In the meantime, officials have asked social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook to remove videos of the performance. Culture minister Sérgio Sá Leitão also echoed the criticism of La Bête, declaring that the work is in “clear noncompliance” with the statue and that he would not let his children, who are eight and twelve years old, to attend the exhibition. He also met with parliamentarians and other politicians representing conservative and religious groups who wanted to address MAM’s exhibition, as well as the “Queermuseu” show, and propose new censorship laws. In addition, Rio de Janeiro mayor Marcelo Crivella, who also serves as a Bishop of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, an evangelical church founded by his uncle Edir Macedo in 1977, is trying to thwart Museu de Arte Moderna (MAR) director Evandro Salles’s negotiations to bring “Queermuseu” to the city. The curator of the exhibition, Gaudêncio Fidelis, is expected to take legal action against Crivella. Among the thousands who have been rallying to the São Paulo museum’s defense are MAR and the Museu de Arte de São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand (MASP)—both institutions that were mistakenly targeted by protesters of the exhibition—artist Adriana Varejão; actresses Fernanda Montenegro and Maria Ribeiro; and the musician Caetano Veloso, whose wife, the music and film producer Paula Lavigne, recently began a movement to push back against right-wing attacks. The 342 Artes movement claims that the developing controversy isn’t even about art. Responding to an inquiry from artforum.com, they argue that Brazilian art institutions have become embroiled in MBL’s strategy “to divert attention from a series of corruption scandals” by spreading “fake news” about cultural organizations. They are also supposedly being targeted because of their role as advocates for women’s rights and environmental protection laws. 342 Artes is currently working to prevent Brazil’s congress from passing new censorship laws and any legislation that may restrict artistic freedom. LESS

October 10, 2017

Jerry Brown, California’s governor, has declared a state of emergency as a firestorm envelops Northern California, one of the worst disasters in the state’s history. Eleven people have died, and more than one hundred thousand acres of property have been incinerated by the blaze. Robin Scher of Artnews writes that a number of arts institutions are doing what they can to keep safe.

The Napa Valley’s Hess Collection has closed to the public, as did the Di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art, which tweeted that “fire fighters are on site & galleries are ok.” Another Napa landmark, Norman and Norah Stone’s sculpture sanctuary, Stonescape—with works by artists such as Martin Kippenberger, Jeff Koons, and Cindy Sherman—has not suffered any damage, according to a representative for the site. Oliver Ranch in nearby Sonoma County, a sculpture garden with pieces by Richard Serra, Ursula Von Rydingsvard, and Bruce Nauman, among other artists, also reports that nothing has been harmed.

But in Santa Rosa, the classrooms and east side of the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts have been destroyed, said Sopan Deb in the New York Times. Its staff, however, is safe, and the center’s “main building appears to have minimal damage,” reported the California Highway Patrol.

October 10, 2017

White Columns, New York’s oldest alternative exhibition venue, has announced that it will be moving from 320 West Thirteenth Street, it’s address for the past twenty years, to Ninety-One Horatio Street—just two blocks from its current location—next spring.

The new White Columns, which will feature 2,500 square feet of exhibition space, will occupy the ground floor of a landmark building close to the Whitney Museum of American Art and the High Line. Architect Stan Allen, who designed the institution’s West Thirteenth Street galleries, will also work on the new space.

“As [White Columns] approaches its fiftieth anniversary, and at a time when the cost of living and working in New York is increasingly prohibitive, the continued vitality and viability of New York’s independent, small-scale, nonprofit cultural organizations could not be more critical,” said Matthew Higgs, the gallery’s director and chief curator.

October 10, 2017

Jessica Kreps has been made a partner at Lehmann Maupin. Kreps started working at the space in 2009 and became director in 2014. Before her time there, she was the sales director at the New York gallery Two Palms. Kreps also sits on the Whitney Museum of American Art’s artist’s council.

“I remember when Jessica first started working at the gallery—she was young and fresh, and I always saw extreme potential in her. Today, eight years later, I still find the same freshness and curiosity, and I trust her with what is most dear to me, which are our artists,” said Rachel Lehmann.

October 10, 2017

Martin Bailey of the Art Newspaper writes that Tristram Hunt, the director of London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, has called for the full pedestrianization of Exhibition Road, a thoroughfare that connects a number of major museums in the city’s South Kensington neighborhood. In what was originally thought to be a terrorist attack, a car swerved and injured eleven people walking through the street right outside the museum on the afternoon of Saturday, October 7. The driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, but released a day later. It is not clear what caused the accident.

In 2012, Exhibition Road was only partly refurbished and became a shared space for automobile and pedestrian traffic. Partly because of pressure from local residents who did not want to lose their parking spaces, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea had decided against a total pedestrianization of the road. On October 6, just a day before the crash, Hunt participated in a talk put together by Frieze Academy requesting that the road be fully rehabbed for the safety of museum visitors. Since the incident, the Road Cultural Group, which includes the Imperial College London and several museums, has demanded that a solution to the problem be formulated as soon as possible.

October 10, 2017

On October 9, 2017, the Bessies announced the winners of 2017 New York Dance and Performance Awards at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. Awards were presented in the categories of Outstanding Production, Outstanding Revival, Outstanding Performer, Outstanding Music Composition/Sound Design, and Outstanding Visual Design, with additional awards for Lifetime Achievement in Dance and Outstanding Service to the Field of Dance.

The complete list of awardees is as follows: