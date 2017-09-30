Boston’s MFA Receives Landmark Gifts of Dutch and Flemish Art

POSTED October 11, 2017

The Museum of Fine Arts Boston announced today that it has received two major gifts of European paintings. Two families, Rose-Marie and Eijk van Otterloo and Susan and Matthew Weatherbie, have pledged to donate their collections of seventeenth-century Dutch and Flemish art to the institution.

The arts patrons will also fund the creation of the Center for Netherlandish Art, for which the Van Otterloos have promised to give the MFA a library comprising more than 20,000 monographs, catalogues, and rare books assembled by the late art historian Egbert Haverkamp-Begemann.

As a result of the generous donations the museum will nearly double its holdings of Dutch and Flemish paintings. Among the gifted works are portraits, genre scenes, landscapes, seascapes, still lifes, cityscapes and architectural paintings, as well as an oil by Rembrandt. According to the museum, his Portrait of Aeltje Uylenburgh, 1632, is in near-perfect condition.

Dedicated to preserving, studying, and sharing art from the seventeenth-century Netherlands, the Center for Netherlandish Art is expected to launch in 2020. LESS

October 11, 2017

Following widespread criticism of a performance at Brazil’s Museu de Arte Moderna de São Paulo (MAM), conservatives have launched a wave of protests against institutions across the country that arts professionals are calling an attack on culture.

At the opening of the thirty-fifth Panorama of Brazilian Art on Tuesday, September 26, MAM presented La Bête, by dancer and choreographer Wagner Schwartz, during which he lay naked in front of an audience and allowed spectators to manipulate his body. At some point during the fifty-minute piece, which imitates a work from Lygia Clark’s series “Bichos” (Beasts), a woman and her young child approached the artist and touched his arms and legs.

A video of the girl, who appears to be around five years old, participating in the performance was posted online and went viral. The footage sparked a strong backlash on social media with people labeling the work “pornography” and alleging that it “incites pedophilia.” An online petition calling for the museum’s closure had 86,000 signatures as of Tuesday, October 10. However, MAM curator Felipe Chaimovich told Lauren Cavalli of artforum.com that the museum will not shut down the exhibition, which runs until December 17.

October 11, 2017

Independent publisher Semiotext(e) canceled a conversation between author Chris Kraus and editor Bruce Hainley that it had planned to host at a gallery in Los Angeles’s Boyle Heights neighborhood after anti-gentrification activists pledged to disrupt it, Jason McGahan of LA Weekly reports.

Hosted by 356 Mission, the October 5 event was part of a book launch for Kraus’s new biography of writer and artist Kathy Acker, which was published in August. The I Love Dick author was also recently approached by activists associated with the Boyle Heights groups while serving on a panel at the CUNY Graduate Center in New York City. Several of them held a banner that read: “I LOVE DIckSPLACEMENT.”

“In this climate of harassment and online trolling, there’d be no point trying to have a conversation between Bruce Hainley and Chris Kraus about biography, fiction, and historiography,” Hedi El Kholti, co-editor of Semiotext(e), said in a statement. She added that Semiotext(e) had been contacted by activists demanding that the publisher denounce the gallery and its founders and issue an apology. They also urged the company to remove its books from the Ooga Booga bookstore and design shop that shares a space with the gallery.

“As a Moroccan immigrant who grew up in a country with no freedom of the press and general censorship of books, I am troubled by the idea of being asked to remove books from any bookshop and to denounce people who are friends and I believe to be easy scapegoats for a much larger issue that we absolutely care about deeply,” El Kholti said. The incident is the latest in a series of actions carried out by activists fighting to push galleries out of Boyle Heights. A number of arts spaces had reported they were being vandalized in 2016 and PSSST, a nonprofit space that had only been in Boyle Heights for about one year, closed its doors in February, citing “constant attacks.” According to a representative at 356 Mission, pressure from activists led the arts space to abandon plans for a screening of artist Ambar Navarro’s Watch Me Age last February. It also had to relocate a concert by Japanese noise band Hijokaidan that was held in June. In defense of the activists’ motives, Angel Luna, a member of the group Defend Boyle Heights, said, “We are asking all of the art galleries of the warehouse district of Boyle Heights to relocate somewhere else and not contribute to the gentrification of Boyle Heights. We understand that art galleries are a useful tool to increase financial speculation and drive up profit in gentrifying areas. This is our reality and our reason for the boycott.” LESS

October 11, 2017

The MacArthur Foundation has announced the twenty-four awardees for its 2017 cycle of fellowships. Each fellow will be given a no-strings-attached cash prize of $625,000, paid out over the course of five years. The winners of the grants come from a range of fields and disciplines, such as art, science, music, journalism, and law. Among the artists receiving this year’s prize are photographer and educator Dawoud Bey, painter Njideka Akunyili Crosby, theater artist Taylor Mac, and artist Trevor Paglen.

Critic Jennifer Krasinski wrote about Taylor Mac in a 2015 Slant piece for artforum.com: “‘My gender is performer,’ a bedazzling Taylor Mac announced to a sold-out audience at New York Live Arts. ‘My pronoun,’ he twinkled, ‘is judy.’ Looking like the love-child of Rosalind Russell and a leopard-print-obsessed Lubavitcher, with eyes lashed like Venus flytraps, Mac launched into a six-hour marathon performance of songs and stories of the 1900s to the 1950s—a preview of sorts of his forthcoming opus, A 24-Decade History of Popular Music. Written by Mac, the show reads music history to double as a chronicle of sex, repression, expression, and community, and ‘to remind people what they’ve dismissed, forgotten, or buried.’”

For Dawoud Bey’s exhibition at the Addison Gallery of American Art, Francine Koslow Miller wrote in the December 2007 issue of Artforum: “Often, seeming inconsistencies between self-image and the camera’s view make for the most compelling work. Gerard, 2003, for example, depicts a pensive young black man sitting bolt upright, crossing his arms in a defensive pose. His simple statement, I AM A HARDWORKING MAN AND I AM BLACK. I HAVE A NICE SMILE AND NICE LONG HAIR is so direct and untroubled that we struggle to align it with the more troubled personality hinted at in the picture. Such revealing or ambiguous intersections of physical nuance and verbal expression mesh with the detailed mapping of facial topography made possible by Bey’s medium-format camera to produce a truly engrossing study.”

Njideka Akunyili Crosby’s recent show at the Contemporary Arts Center, Cincinnati was covered by Dan Jakubowski in a Critics’ Pick for artforum.com, where he noted that her “paintings exhibit both a generous opulence and a tender grace, taking small moments of intimacy and imbuing them with a meticulously ordered magnificence.”

The full list of 2017 MacArthur fellows is available here.

October 11, 2017

The Federation, an organization created by artist Laurie Anderson, television producer Laura Michalchyshyn, and writer Tanya Selvaratnam—made “to keep cultural borders open in response to the threatened closing of physical borders and increased xenophobia”—launches today. Hundreds of artists, such as Anicka Yi, Glenn Ligon, Shirin Neshat, and Joan Jonas have already joined its ranks, in addition to various arts organizations including the Kitchen, the Public Theater, Danspace Project, St. Anne’s Warehouse, the Poetry Project, and Performance Space 122.

For the launch, The Federation is collaborating with the New York Film Festival to host a conversation today, October 11 at 7 PM, in the Film Society of Lincoln Center’s Amphitheater. Among the panelists from The Federation and the film festival will be Laurie Anderson, Tanya Selvaratnam, Sara Driver, Kali Holloway, Emel Mathlouthi, and Barbet Schroeder. The talk will end with a performance by the Resistance Revival Chorus.

The Federation will also be leading Art Action Day on January 20, 2018—a nationwide in-person and virtual union of people from all over the United States. A free downloadable Art Action Day Toolkit, available on November 1, will provide information for communities around the US to engage in different ways.

October 11, 2017

New York’s New Museum has chosen Rem Koolhaas’s firm OMA and Shohei Shigematsu as the architects to design its new building that will be constructed on a nearby property: 231 Bowery. The expansion will be funded by the institution’s $85 million capital campaign.

“OMA is a great choice for our next building,” said Lisa Phillips, the museum’s director. “Koolhaas has thought deeply about the identity and landscape of our city going back to his landmark book Delirious New York, published in 1978, a year after the Museum’s founding. Though he is one of the world’s finest architects with a deeply civic and public spirit, this will be his first public building in New York City.”

“OMA has had an ongoing relationship with the Museum, having taken part multiple times in our IdeasCity festival, where Koolhaas was a keynote speaker in New York and in Arles, and as a cocurator with Shigematsu of ‘Cronocaos,’ an innovative exhibition on architectural preservation, presented at the New Museum in 2011. Together, Shigematsu and Koolhaas have demonstrated a keen understanding of the institution, an exceptional ability to meet our specific program requirements, and a deep sensitivity to the existing museum building,” said Massimiliano Gioni, the New Museum’s artistic director.

October 10, 2017

Jerry Brown, California’s governor, has declared a state of emergency as a firestorm envelops Northern California, one of the worst disasters in the state’s history. Eleven people have died, and more than one hundred thousand acres of property have been incinerated by the blaze. Robin Scher of Artnews writes that a number of arts institutions are doing what they can to keep safe.

The Napa Valley’s Hess Collection has closed to the public, as did the Di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art, which tweeted that “fire fighters are on site & galleries are ok.” Another Napa landmark, Norman and Norah Stone’s sculpture sanctuary, Stonescape—with works by artists such as Martin Kippenberger, Jeff Koons, and Cindy Sherman—has not suffered any damage, according to a representative for the site. Oliver Ranch in nearby Sonoma County, a sculpture garden with pieces by Richard Serra, Ursula Von Rydingsvard, and Bruce Nauman, among other artists, also reports that nothing has been harmed.

But in Santa Rosa, the classrooms and east side of the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts have been destroyed, said Sopan Deb in the New York Times. Its staff, however, is safe, and the center’s “main building appears to have minimal damage,” reported the California Highway Patrol.

October 10, 2017

White Columns, New York’s oldest alternative exhibition venue, has announced that it will be moving from 320 West Thirteenth Street, it’s address for the past twenty years, to Ninety-One Horatio Street—just two blocks from its current location—next spring.

The new White Columns, which will feature 2,500 square feet of exhibition space, will occupy the ground floor of a landmark building close to the Whitney Museum of American Art and the High Line. Architect Stan Allen, who designed the institution’s West Thirteenth Street galleries, will also work on the new space.

“As [White Columns] approaches its fiftieth anniversary, and at a time when the cost of living and working in New York is increasingly prohibitive, the continued vitality and viability of New York’s independent, small-scale, nonprofit cultural organizations could not be more critical,” said Matthew Higgs, the gallery’s director and chief curator.

October 10, 2017

Jessica Kreps has been made a partner at Lehmann Maupin. Kreps started working at the space in 2009 and became director in 2014. Before her time there, she was the sales director at the New York gallery Two Palms. Kreps also sits on the Whitney Museum of American Art’s artist’s council.

“I remember when Jessica first started working at the gallery—she was young and fresh, and I always saw extreme potential in her. Today, eight years later, I still find the same freshness and curiosity, and I trust her with what is most dear to me, which are our artists,” said Rachel Lehmann.