Walker Art Center Raises $78 Million for Campus Renovation

POSTED October 13, 2017

The Walker Art Center in Minneapolis announced that it has successfully fundraised $78 million in support of its efforts to renovate its campus, grow its endowment, and acquire artworks for its collections.

According to the institution, more than 330 donors, including individual patrons, corporations, foundations, and government agencies contributed, allowing it to surpass its goal of raising $75 million. Margaret and Angus Wurtele provided the lead $20 million gift to the campaign, the largest single donation in the institution’s history.

Raised from the private sector, $66 million funded the landscape of the the five-acre greenspace adjacent to the Walker, known as the Wurtele Upper Garden; the new main entrance and restaurant on Vineland Place; and the renovation of the entire facade of its iconic 1971 building. The monies were also used to strengthen the institution’s operating endowment. $10 million, raised from public bonding support and the Mississippi Watershed Management Organization, supported the overhaul of the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. The reopening of the garden had sparked backlash earlier this year when the American Indian community protested the inclusion of Scaffold, a large-scale sculpture by Sam Durant. After meeting with the Dakota Nation about the controversial piece, institution decided to dismantle the work.

Thirty-one households also contributed nearly $2 million to help acquire new works for art for both the sculpture garden and Wurtele Upper Garden. The Walker campus and Minneapolis Sculpture Garden currently showcase sixty outdoor works. LESS

October 13, 2017

The Hubei Provincial Museum in Hong Kong has pulled its “This Is Africa” exhibit, which featured photographs of Africans show side-by-side images of animals, after it received complaints that the section was racist, Russell Goldman and Adam Wu of the New York Times report.

The offending works included a photograph of a young boy, who appears to be yelling, next to a howling chimpanzee, and a man and a lion who are both bearing their teeth.

While the images were created by award-winning photographer Yu Huiping, who is vice chairman of the Hubei Photographers Association, curator Wang Yuejun said that it was his decision to juxtapose the portraits of Africans with photographs of the continent’s fauna.

“The target of the exhibition is mainly a Chinese audience,” Wang said in a statement. He added that comparisons between people and animals is common in China, and in some cases it’s even considered a compliment since many people believe in the Chinese zodiac as well as proverbs, which often refer to the animal kingdom. Wang was made aware of the racist implications of the exhibit after several African visitors to the museum complained, and to “show respect for our African friends’ opinions” the works were taken down. The show, which was supposed to end this week, was viewed by more than 170,000 people. LESS

October 12, 2017

Adam Nagourney and Adam Popescu report in the New York Times that the Los Angeles philanthropist, arts patron, and billionaire Eli Broad is retiring and stepping down from public life. Broad has been a major force across multiple realms of culture, politics, and business in LA for the past fifty years, and leaves as his legacy his own museum, the Broad, which opened in 2015; the adjacent Walt Disney Concert Hall, a project spearheaded by him; the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum (MSU Broad) at Michigan State University in East Lansing; as well as the Broad Contemporary Art Museum, a wing at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art that opened in 2008. Though he was diagnosed with prostate cancer a decade ago, he said his health was not a factor in his decision.

Moving to LA from Detroit as a young entrepreneur fifty-two years ago, Broad has been a tireless advocate for charter schools and a heavy contributor to medical research, particularly in the area of stem cells. He made his $7.3 billion fortune in construction and insurance, but has given away $4 billion of that to his various causes. The endowment for the Broad Foundations, which operates the Broad, is $2.5 billion. In August 2016, he named Gerun Riley, a longtime aide, as executive director of his foundations, which oversee his investments in art, science, and educational causes. Additionally, Broad last month added four new members to the board of directors of his namesake institution, signs that together indicate he has been preparing to hand the reins over for some time. The MSU Broad at Michigan State University also continues to expand.

Reflecting on the development of culture and the arts in his city, the arts patron noted, “Los Angeles is now the contemporary art capital of the world…We have emerged as one of the four major cultural capitals of the world, together with London, New York and Paris.”

October 12, 2017

The United States and Israel announced today that they will be withdrawing from UNESCO, established by the United Nations in 1945 to safeguard cultural heritage. Both countries cited the agency’s “anti-Israel bias” and the cost of participation as their reasons for leaving.

“At the time when conflicts continue to tear apart societies across the world, it is deeply regrettable for the United States to withdraw from the United Nations agency promoting education for peace and protecting culture under attack,” UNESCO director general Irina Bokova said. “This is a loss to the United Nations family. This is a loss for multilateralism.”

The Trump administration had apparently been planning to leave UNESCO for several months. A statement released by the US State Department said, “this decision was not taken lightly.” It also called for “fundamental reform” in the organization and said that the US will “remain engaged . . . as a non-member observer state in order to contribute US views, perspectives, and expertise.”

According to a report by John Haltiwanger in Newsweek, the US and Israel have a history of standing together over issues regarding UNESCO. In 2011, the US had canceled its budget contribution in protest of the organization’s vote to make Palestine a member. Earlier this year, Israel was angered over UNESCO’s decision to designate the Old City of Hebron in the West Bank as a Palestinian World Heritage Site. America has left the UN agency once before. In 1984, the US withdrew its membership under Ronald Reagan whose administration claimed that it “extraneously politicized virtually every subject it deals with, has exhibited hostility toward the basic institutions of a free society, especially a free market and a free press, and has demonstrated unrestrained budgetary expansion.” The US eventually rejoined UNESCO in 2003 under George W. Bush. The majority of world leaders were surprised over the withdrawal. France’s ambassador to the UN, Francois Delattre, said that UNESCO’s ideals are “part of America’s DNA” and that “we need an America that stays committed to world affairs.” Tatiana Dovgalenko, Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the agency, told the Associated Press that the departure of “one of the countries that founded the UN system” is “a shock and a pity.” Daniel H. Weiss, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Museum, condemned the decision. “For more than half a century the Met and countless other museums have successfully partnered with UNESCO, an organization that has earned the respect of nations and communities worldwide for bringing together curators, conservators, and a range of other scholars to educate, preserve, protect, and support the intellectual and artistic traditions of our shared cultural heritage,” he said in a statement. “President Trump's decision to withdraw from UNESCO undermines the historic role of the United States as a leader in this effort and weakens our position as a strong advocate for cultural preservation.” The US will officially leave UNESCO on December 31, 2018. LESS

October 12, 2017

Alyson Baker executive director of the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Connecticut has announced that she plans to step down at the end of the year. During her six-year tenure, the institution became accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. Baker also oversaw the museum’s exhibition, education, and public programs, and spearheaded a rebranding campaign.

“I am proud to have contributed to The Aldrich’s remarkable 53-year legacy of supporting artists at critical moments in their careers, making influential and prescient curatorial choices that have a significant impact on the field, and developing innovative strategies for introducing and interpreting contemporary art for generations of audiences,” stated Baker. “While I look forward to my next chapter and new opportunities, I will always be an admirer and advocate of The Aldrich.”



Beginning in January 2018, Tracy Moore, the museum’s deputy director, and Richard Klein, the exhibitions director, will act as interim co-directors while the board of trustees conducts the search for Baker’s successor.

October 12, 2017

The University of Manchester and Manchester City Council have announced that Alistair Hudson, currently the director of the Middlesbrough Institute of Modern Art, was named director of Manchester Art Gallery and The Whitworth. Alistair succeeds Maria Balshaw who left to become director of Tate earlier this year. He will assume his responsibilities in 2018.

“Maria Balshaw and her teams. have established both institutions at the forefront of the democratization of art, working for all of society,” Hudson said. “I look forward to driving this mission forward and working across the region on projects that have real impact in people’s lives.”

Prior to joining the Middlesbrough Institute of Modern Art, Hudson was deputy director of Grizedale Arts from 2004 to 2014. Previously, he worked at the Government Art Collection as a projects curator from 2000 to 2004 and at the Anthony d’Offay Gallery in London.

October 12, 2017

The Joan Miró Prize has named Kader Attia as the sixth recipient of its $82,000 biennial award. Attia was recognized for his work on post-colonialism. His works have been exhibited at institution such as the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, Tate Modern, and Centre Pompidou, as well as at the fiftieth and fifty-seventh Venice Biennales.

In a statement released from the jurors, they noted the artist’s practice explores the enduring effects of colonialism: “Attia’s passionate engagement with current affairs and with the shared fate of humanity [which] has close links to Joan Miró’s involvement in the critical episodes that marked his generation, while Attia’s unique take on complex, often traumatic, human relationships across cultures resonates with Miró’s universal aspirations.”

The prize looks for artists whose creativity and spirit is analogous to the award’s namesake. Attia’s experiences growing up between the suburbs of Paris and Algeria, as well as living in Barcelona, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Venezuela inform his works which frequently address how colonialism manifests in culture, nature, science, and gender studies as well as how to “repair” the damages it’s caused. His work will be featured in an upcoming solo show produced by the “La Caixa” Foundation, premiering at the Fundació Joan Miró in Barcelona in 2018.

October 12, 2017

Collector Gary Nader is planning to sell $100 million worth of art from his collection in order to launch a new museum dedicated to Latin American art in downtown Miami, Jonathan Kendall of the Miami New Times reports.

Nader, who currently runs a gallery in the city’s Wynwood district, originally announced that he was establishing a 90,000-square-foot institution designed by Mexican architect Fernando Romero in 2014. He had placed a bid on a property near Miami Dade College last year, but the project was stalled after it got “caught up in bureaucracy” at the school.

More than one hundred works by artists such as Pablo Picasso Henri Matisse, Roy Lichtenstein, Damien Hirst, and Fernando Botero that will range in price from a few thousand dollars to $15 million will be offered for sale at Art Basel Miami Beach this December. “It’s extremely painful because some of these works have been in my collection for more than twenty years, but I have my priorities," Nader said.

October 12, 2017

Due to the political unrest in Catalonia caused by an independence referendum it held on October 1 that was ruled illegal by the Spanish government, French collector Philippe Méaille is withdrawing more than five hundred artworks that he had loaned to the Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art (MACBA).

Méaille had agreed to a long-term loan in order to exhibit his collection of contemporary art at the museum in 2010. However, a statement released by the Château de Montsoreau, the French institution which houses Méaille’s works, said the collector will not renew the loan with MACBA.

“This is not a political decision,” Méaille said in an interview with Lorena Muñoz-Alonso of Artnet. “The decision to repatriate the collection to the Château de Montsoreau-Museum of Contemporary Art has been taken because of the political instability in Catalonia, and because I feel insecure about political issues regarding the collection.”