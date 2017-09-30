Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum Executive Director Steps Down

POSTED October 12, 2017

Alyson Baker executive director of the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Connecticut has announced that she plans to step down at the end of the year. During her six-year tenure, the institution became accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. Baker also oversaw the museum’s exhibition, education, and public programs, and spearheaded a rebranding campaign.

“I am proud to have contributed to The Aldrich’s remarkable 53-year legacy of supporting artists at critical moments in their careers, making influential and prescient curatorial choices that have a significant impact on the field, and developing innovative strategies for introducing and interpreting contemporary art for generations of audiences,” stated Baker. “While I look forward to my next chapter and new opportunities, I will always be an admirer and advocate of The Aldrich.”



Beginning in January 2018, Tracy Moore, the museum’s deputy director, and Richard Klein, the exhibitions director, will act as interim co-directors while the board of trustees conducts the search for Baker’s successor.

October 12, 2017

The University of Manchester and Manchester City Council have announced that Alistair Hudson, currently the director of the Middlesbrough Institute of Modern Art, was named director of Manchester Art Gallery and The Whitworth. Alistair succeeds Maria Balshaw who left to become director of Tate earlier this year. He will assume his responsibilities in 2018.

“Maria Balshaw and her teams. have established both institutions at the forefront of the democratization of art, working for all of society,” Hudson said. “I look forward to driving this mission forward and working across the region on projects that have real impact in people’s lives.”

Prior to joining the Middlesbrough Institute of Modern Art, Hudson was deputy director of Grizedale Arts from 2004 to 2014. Previously, he worked at the Government Art Collection as a projects curator from 2000 to 2004 and at the Anthony d’Offay Gallery in London.

October 12, 2017

The Joan Miró Prize has named Kader Attia as the sixth recipient of its $82,000 biennial award. Attia was recognized for his work on post-colonialism. His works have been exhibited at institution such as the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, Tate Modern, and Centre Pompidou, as well as at the fiftieth and fifty-seventh Venice Biennales.

In a statement released from the jurors, they noted the artist’s practice explores the enduring effects of colonialism: “Attia’s passionate engagement with current affairs and with the shared fate of humanity [which] has close links to Joan Miró’s involvement in the critical episodes that marked his generation, while Attia’s unique take on complex, often traumatic, human relationships across cultures resonates with Miró’s universal aspirations.”

The prize looks for artists whose creativity and spirit is analogous to the award’s namesake. Attia’s experiences growing up between the suburbs of Paris and Algeria, as well as living in Barcelona, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Venezuela inform his works which frequently address how colonialism manifests in culture, nature, science, and gender studies as well as how to “repair” the damages it’s caused. His work will be featured in an upcoming solo show produced by the “La Caixa” Foundation, premiering at the Fundació Joan Miró in Barcelona in 2018.

October 12, 2017

Collector Gary Nader is planning to sell $100 million worth of art from his collection in order to launch a new museum dedicated to Latin American art in downtown Miami, Jonathan Kendall of the Miami New Times reports.

Nader, who currently runs a gallery in the city’s Wynwood district, originally announced that he was establishing a 90,000-square-foot institution designed by Mexican architect Fernando Romero in 2014. He had placed a bid on a property near Miami Dade College last year, but the project was stalled after it got “caught up in bureaucracy” at the school.

More than one hundred works by artists such as Pablo Picasso Henri Matisse, Roy Lichtenstein, Damien Hirst, and Fernando Botero that will range in price from a few thousand dollars to $15 million will be offered for sale at Art Basel Miami Beach this December. “It’s extremely painful because some of these works have been in my collection for more than twenty years, but I have my priorities," Nader said.

October 12, 2017

Due to the political unrest in Catalonia caused by an independence referendum it held on October 1 that was ruled illegal by the Spanish government, French collector Philippe Méaille is withdrawing more than five hundred artworks that he had loaned to the Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art (MACBA).

Méaille had agreed to a long-term loan in order to exhibit his collection of contemporary art at the museum in 2010. However, a statement released by the Château de Montsoreau, the French institution which houses Méaille’s works, said the collector will not renew the loan with MACBA.

“This is not a political decision,” Méaille said in an interview with Lorena Muñoz-Alonso of Artnet. “The decision to repatriate the collection to the Château de Montsoreau-Museum of Contemporary Art has been taken because of the political instability in Catalonia, and because I feel insecure about political issues regarding the collection.”

He added, “MACBA has done a wonderful job in the past seven years and their expertise in contemporary art is irreplaceable. I hope that our two institutions would be able to work together again in the future.” The museum had joined thousands of Catalans who participated in a general strike on Tuesday, October 3. The action was organized in protest of the violent clashes between voters and police, who were trying to shut down voting stations across Catalonia. On Wednesday, October 11, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy asked the Catalan government to clarify whether they have made an official declaration of independence. If the region announces its sovereignty, Rajoy will give Catalonia eight days to reverse the proclamation. If it refuses, Spain is threatening to suspend the Catalan government. LESS

October 12, 2017

The Newhouse family has appointed Tobias Meyer, a former Sotheby’s auctioneer and private art advisor, to help make decisions regarding the collection amassed by media mogul Samuel Irving “Si” Newhouse, Jr., who died earlier this month, Robin Pogrebin of the New York Times reports.

“Si Newhouse possessed an incredible eye, and with astuteness and passion assembled one of the greatest collections of twentieth-century art. He was my mentor and friend, and I am honored to now work with his family,” Meyer said in a statement.

The chairman emeritus of Condé Nast and co-owner of Advance Publications, which owned dozens of newspapers across the country, acquired pieces with his wife, Victoria, by artists such as Piet Mondrian, Willem de Kooning, Mark Rothko, Mark Di Suvero, Claes Oldenburg, James Rosenquist, Andy Warhol, and Lucian Freud.

October 12, 2017

Ninety-five artworks that were smuggled out of Brazil by Edemar Cid Ferreira, the former president of Banco Santos, who was sentenced to twenty-one years in prison for money laundering and other crimes in 2006, will be repatriated, James H. Miller of the Art Newspaper reports.

US authorities have been confiscating the works by artists such as Nan Goldin, Louise Bourgeois, Francis Picabia, Helen Frankenthaler, Anish Kapoor, and Tracey Moffatt over the last decade.

“Our office is proud of our role in returning these treasured works of art,” said Joon Kim, the acting district attorney for the southern district of New York, in a statement. “These works were used to mask an audacious criminal scheme by Edemar Cid Ferreira.”

Officials in Brazil discovered that a large chunk of Ferreira’s illicit collection, estimated to be worth tens of millions of dollars, was missing from his São Paulo home when the court ordered to seize his assets after Banco Santos collapsed in 2005. Shortly after it contacted the US and Interpol and discovered that he had stored art in France, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, among other countries. The US had previously returned several works over the years including Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Hannibal, 1982, and Roy Lichtenstein’s Modern Painting with Yellow Interweave, 1967. LESS

October 11, 2017

Following widespread criticism of a performance at Brazil’s Museu de Arte Moderna de São Paulo (MAM), conservatives have launched a wave of protests against institutions across the country that arts professionals are calling an attack on culture.

At the opening of the thirty-fifth Panorama of Brazilian Art on Tuesday, September 26, MAM presented La Bête, by dancer and choreographer Wagner Schwartz, during which he lay naked in front of an audience and allowed spectators to manipulate his body. At some point during the fifty-minute piece, which imitates a work from Lygia Clark’s series “Bichos” (Beasts), a woman and her young child approached the artist and touched his arms and legs.

A video of the girl, who appears to be around five years old, participating in the performance was posted online and went viral. The footage sparked a strong backlash on social media with people labeling the work “pornography” and alleging that it “incites pedophilia.” An online petition calling for the museum’s closure had 86,000 signatures as of Tuesday, October 10. However, MAM curator Felipe Chaimovich told Lauren Cavalli of artforum.com that the museum will not shut down the exhibition, which runs until December 17.

October 11, 2017

The Museum of Fine Arts Boston announced today that it has received two major gifts of European paintings. Two families, Rose-Marie and Eijk van Otterloo and Susan and Matthew Weatherbie, have pledged to donate their collections of seventeenth-century Dutch and Flemish art to the institution.

The arts patrons will also fund the creation of the Center for Netherlandish Art, for which the Van Otterloos have promised to give the MFA a library comprising more than 20,000 monographs, catalogues, and rare books assembled by the late art historian Egbert Haverkamp-Begemann.

As a result of the generous donations the museum will nearly double its holdings of Dutch and Flemish paintings. Among the gifted works are portraits, genre scenes, landscapes, seascapes, still lifes, cityscapes and architectural paintings, as well as an oil by Rembrandt. According to the museum, his Portrait of Aeltje Uylenburgh, 1632, is in near-perfect condition.