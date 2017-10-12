Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald to Paint the Obamas for Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery

POSTED October 13, 2017

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC, announced today that artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald have been commissioned to paint Barack and Michelle Obama for the institution’s permanent collection. The portraits will be revealed at the museum in early 2018.

“The Portrait Gallery is absolutely delighted that Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald have agreed to create the official portraits of our former President and First Lady,” said Kim Sajet, director of the National Portrait Gallery. “Both have achieved enormous success as artists, but even more, they make art that reflects the power and potential of portraiture in the twenty-first century.”

Wiley, known for his large-scale portraits of young African Americans that reference iconic portraits of prominent figures by Western artists, was selected by Barack to create his likeness. Sherald, was chosen by Michelle for her portrait. Sherald’s works often challenge stereotypes and notions of identity.

At the end of each presidency, the museum partners with the White House to commission two official portraits of the president and of his spouse. One is for the White House and the one is for the National Portrait Gallery. The museum began to commission presidents’ portraits with George H.W. Bush. LESS

More than five hundred New York panel discussions, screenings, and public dialogues about art have been procured by the Smithsonian’s Archives of American Art. Featuring artists such as Louise Bourgeois, Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Agnes Denes, Robert Longo, Ana Mendieta, and Alice Neel, the audio and visual collection is the largest ever acquired for the archive.

Founded in 1974 and considered the longest running art discussion series, the Artists Talk on Art (ATOA) gifted thousands of records dealing with concerns in the American art world, dating from 1975 to 2015. Many of these dialogues were featured in the 1992 book by Judy Seigel, Mutiny and the Mainstream: Talk That Changed Art, 1975–1990, and are considered a primary source for contemporary American art history.

“We see the fit with the Archives of American Art as uniquely perfect in that they are dedicated to maximum accessibility and democratic use, which is what we have always stood for,” said Douglas I. Sheer, co-founder and board chairman of Artists Talk on Art. “We were courted by a number of institutions and only Archives of American Art possessed the experience, capability, massive capacity, and appreciation of our historic content, which is what convinced us to choose them.”

Katie Haw, director of the Archives of American Art, said in a statement how invaluable these artist talks are, “Artists Talk on Art continues a venerable tradition, extending back to the nineteenth century, of artists gathering in studios and clubs to talk about issues of common concern.” LESS

El Museo del Barrio in New York announced today that it has appointed six new members to its board of trustees: CEO of Jose Cuervo Juan Domingo Beckmann; entrepreneur and film producer Moisés Cosio; co-founder of Zona Maco: Mexico Arte Contemporaneo Veronica G. Powell; art historian Clarice Oliveira Tavares; philanthropist and collector Renata Paula; and managing partner at the investment firm A+Capital Monica Vidal.

Director Patrick Charpenel, who began his tenure at the museum on September 18, said, “El Museo del Barrio is thrilled to welcome these extraordinary individuals to its evolving board of trustees. With their valuable input, care, and diverse perspectives, we are confident that El Museo will continue to grow in its exhibitions, programming, and influence in the Latin American and global arts communities.”

Charpenel was tapped to lead the institution in May, after former director Jorge Daniel Veneciano stepped down after two years at the museum. El Museo del Barrio was established as an arts space dedicated to Puerto Rican art in 1969, but it eventually expanded its mission to include Latino, Latin American, and Caribbean cultures.

The Nissan Art Award has named Hikaru Fujii the winner of its 2017 Grand Prix. The artist will receive around $44,500 as well as the opportunity to participate in a three-month residency program at the International Studio and Curatorial Program in New York. Founded in 2013 to celebrate achievements in contemporary art, the biennial award honors emerging Japanese artists.

Playing Japanese, 2017, Fujii’s winning work, is a multi-channel video installation, which shows clips of footage gathered from a workshop for which the artist asked members of the public “to perform” what it means to be Japanese.

“Fujii’s artwork broaches an extremely complex period of Japanese history from around when the nation started to interact with other cultures, and then, through the means of a workshop, presents us with a strong message and questions,” the jury chair, Fumio Nanjo, said. “Responding also to the state of affairs in the world today, his superb work transcends cultures and nationalities to resonate with all kinds of people.”

In May, Fujii and four other artists were chosen as finalists by a jury comprising Nanjo, director of Tokyo’s Mori Art Museum; Jean de Loisy, director of the Palais de Tokyo in Paris; Sunjung Kim, director of Seoul’s Art Sonje Center; Jessica Morgan, director of the Dia Art Foundation in New York; and Lawrence Rinder, director and chief curator of the Berkeley Museum and Pacific Film Archive. The five nominees, Nami Yokoyama, Motoyuki Daifu, Ryuichi Ishikawa, Yuichiro Tamura, and Fujii, were each awarded $8,900 in prize money as well as funding from Nissan to create new artworks. Their work has been on display in a show at the BankART Studio NYK in Yokohama since September 16, coinciding with this year’s Yokohama Triennale. After nearly two weeks, during which time visitors to the exhibition were allowed to vote on the artworks displayed, Yokoyama was chosen as this year’s Audience Award winner. LESS

The Italian Copenhagen-based art historian, curator, and critic Diana Baldon has been named director of the Fondazione Modena Arti Visive, which was founded by the city of Modena and the Cassa di Risparmio Foundation on October 3. The arts organization brings together three of the city’s cultural institutions: the Galleria Civica di Modena, the Fondazione Fotografia Modena, and the Museo della Figurina.

Baldon first joined the Fondazione Fotografia Modena on June 1. Previously, she was director of Malmö Konsthall and Index, the Swedish contemporary art foundation where she staged solo exhibitions by Nina Beier, Goshka Macuga, Ad Reinhardt, Lili Reynaud-Dewar, and Heimo Zobernig among others. Prior to her appointments in Sweden, she worked at the Academy of Fine Arts Vienna as curator-in-residence and as a member of its teaching staff.

The Fondazione Modena Arti Visive aims to strengthen the individual identities of the three institutions while presenting an exhibition program that showcases the twenty-first century art practices of various disciplines and promotes the organizations’ collections of contemporary art.

The Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, China, has pulled its “This Is Africa” exhibit, which featured photographs of Africans show side-by-side images of animals, after it received complaints that the section was racist, Russell Goldman and Adam Wu of the New York Times report.

The offending works included a photograph of a young boy, who appears to be yelling, next to a howling chimpanzee, and a man and a lion who are both bearing their teeth.

While the images were created by award-winning photographer Yu Huiping, who is vice chairman of the Hubei Photographers Association, curator Wang Yuejun said that it was his decision to juxtapose the portraits of Africans with photographs of the continent’s fauna.

“The target of the exhibition is mainly a Chinese audience,” Wang said in a statement. He added that comparisons between people and animals is common in China, and in some cases it’s even considered a compliment since many people believe in the Chinese zodiac as well as proverbs, which often refer to the animal kingdom. Wang was made aware of the racist implications of the exhibit after several African visitors to the museum complained, and to “show respect for our African friends’ opinions” the works were taken down. The show, which was supposed to end this week, was viewed by more than 170,000 people. LESS

The Walker Art Center in Minneapolis announced that it has successfully fundraised $78 million in support of its efforts to renovate its campus, grow its endowment, and acquire artworks for its collections.

According to the institution, more than 330 donors, including individual patrons, corporations, foundations, and government agencies contributed, allowing it to surpass its goal of raising $75 million. Margaret and Angus Wurtele provided the lead $20 million gift to the campaign, the largest single donation in the institution’s history.

Raised from the private sector, $66 million funded the landscape of the the five-acre greenspace adjacent to the Walker, known as the Wurtele Upper Garden; the new main entrance and restaurant on Vineland Place; and the renovation of the entire facade of its iconic 1971 building. The monies were also used to strengthen the institution’s operating endowment. $10 million, raised from public bonding support and the Mississippi Watershed Management Organization, supported the overhaul of the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. The reopening of the garden had sparked backlash earlier this year when the American Indian community protested the inclusion of Scaffold, a large-scale sculpture by Sam Durant. After meeting with the Dakota Nation about the controversial piece, institution decided to dismantle the work.

Thirty-one households also contributed nearly $2 million to help acquire new works for art for both the sculpture garden and Wurtele Upper Garden. The Walker campus and Minneapolis Sculpture Garden currently showcase sixty outdoor works. LESS

Adam Nagourney and Adam Popescu report in the New York Times that the Los Angeles philanthropist, arts patron, and billionaire Eli Broad is retiring and stepping down from public life. Broad has been a major force across multiple realms of culture, politics, and business in LA for the past fifty years, and leaves as his legacy his own museum, the Broad, which opened in 2015; the adjacent Walt Disney Concert Hall, a project spearheaded by him; the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum (MSU Broad) at Michigan State University in East Lansing; as well as the Broad Contemporary Art Museum, a wing at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art that opened in 2008. Though he was diagnosed with prostate cancer a decade ago, he said his health was not a factor in his decision.

Moving to LA from Detroit as a young entrepreneur fifty-two years ago, Broad has been a tireless advocate for charter schools and a heavy contributor to medical research, particularly in the area of stem cells. He made his $7.3 billion fortune in construction and insurance, but has given away $4 billion of that to his various causes. The endowment for the Broad Foundations, which operates the Broad, is $2.5 billion. In August 2016, he named Gerun Riley, a longtime aide, as executive director of his foundations, which oversee his investments in art, science, and educational causes. Additionally, Broad last month added four new members to the board of directors of his namesake institution, signs that together indicate he has been preparing to hand the reins over for some time. The MSU Broad at Michigan State University also continues to expand.

Reflecting on the development of culture and the arts in his city, the arts patron noted, “Los Angeles is now the contemporary art capital of the world…We have emerged as one of the four major cultural capitals of the world, together with London, New York and Paris.”

The United States and Israel announced today that they will be withdrawing from UNESCO, established by the United Nations in 1945 to safeguard cultural heritage. Both countries cited the agency’s “anti-Israel bias” and the cost of participation as their reasons for leaving.

“At the time when conflicts continue to tear apart societies across the world, it is deeply regrettable for the United States to withdraw from the United Nations agency promoting education for peace and protecting culture under attack,” UNESCO director general Irina Bokova said. “This is a loss to the United Nations family. This is a loss for multilateralism.”

The Trump administration had apparently been planning to leave UNESCO for several months. A statement released by the US State Department said, “this decision was not taken lightly.” It also called for “fundamental reform” in the organization and said that the US will “remain engaged . . . as a non-member observer state in order to contribute US views, perspectives, and expertise.”