Audrey Azoulay Elected Next Director General of UNESCO

POSTED October 16, 2017

Though the United States and Israel will be withdrawing from UNESCO, the organization has also recently announced that the former French culture minister, Audrey Azoulay, will be their next director general, according to a report by Aurelien Breeden in the New York Times. She was elected to the position, for the next four years, on October 13, winning the vote to lead the cultural agency by a short margin with thirty votes to twenty-eight against the Qatari candidate Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Kawari. Despite two and a half years of using his financial leverage to campaign for the job, and an expectation that it was the Arab region’s turn to run the organization, Al-Kawari was seemingly handicapped by his country’s diplomatic isolation. The director general is a post usually chosen by UNESCO’s executive board after three rounds and the results of the election shall be confirmed during UNESCO’s general conference next month.

Azoulay, whose father once served as an adviser to the Kings of Morocco, was minister of culture for only fifteen months, after serving as Hollande’s councilor. During her tenure, the country’s budget for cultural heritage was slashed, though funding for French museums was seemingly a priority for the ministry when she headed it. Though she claimed to support the campaign launched by France to protect cultural sites in conflict zones globally, her commitment to this was disputed by multiple observers, including Jack Lang, France’s special envoy for the mission, who publicly stated she “made things very difficult for the project.” The French candidate’s victory was apparently something of an upset also due to the fact that UNESCO’s headquarters are based in Paris and UN tradition dictates that the host country of one of its agencies should not also run it. Her bid was supported by the country’s former president François Hollande—against the counsel of the foreign affairs ministry according to diplomatic sources—and also endorsed by his successor, Emmanuel Macron.

The new director general will take charge of an organization which has “lost 40% of its budget in adjusted value over the last decade,” according to a Western diplomat. The crisis deepened under current director general Irina Bokova’s watch when the US suspended its financial contributions back in 2011—more than thirty percent of UNESCO’s annual budget—after Palestine was admitted as a full member state. The US withdrawal will take effect on December 31, 2018.

October 13, 2017

More than twenty-five thousand people have signed an open letter protesting the appointment of Siegbert Droese as the new chairman of German parliament’s Committee on Cultural and Media Affairs, Monopol reports. Droese is a member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, the country’s young, but growing, far-right political party.

Published on September 26, the “Open Letter – For Freedom and Diversity in Art and Culture!” was sent to members of the Council of Elders of the German Bundestag and to the other main German political parties.

It reads: “The AfD, a right-wing radical party, [is] moving into the German Bundestag for the first time, unashamingly undermining the principles of our co-existence in this country. These new developments call for a clear attitude from all democrats in the Bundestag, beyond [any] coalition-tactical considerations. It cannot happen that in the struggle for spheres of influence, the AfD injects its nationalist poison into the debates within one of the most sensitive, most important places of our parliamentary system: German cultural policy. It is therefore imperative to prevent the AfD from chairing the Culture Committee.”

Signatories of the open letter include actress Iris Berben, artistic director of the Kampnagel performance space Amelie Deuflhard, author and journalist Tanja Dückers, editor of Kulturaustausch (Culture Exchange) magazine Ronald Grätz, cellist and conductor Christian Höppner, author and filmmaker Alfred Holighaus, German dramaturg and director Ulrich Khuon, director of the Badisches Landesmuseum Eckart Köhne, theater producer Shermin Langhoff, president of the Goethe-Institut Klaus-Dieter Lehmann, president of the German commission for UNESCO, Verena Metze-Mangold, film director and screenwriter Jeanine Meerapfel, director of the Berliner Festspiele Thomas Oberender, president of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation Hermann Parzinger, director of Haus der Kulturen der Welt Bernd Scherer, Oliver Scheytt (cultural politician, cultural manager, and pianist), UNESCO chair of Cultural Policy for the Arts in Development Wolfgang Schneider, former president of the Academy of Arts at Berlin Klaus Staeck, and the director of the German Cultural Council, Olaf Zimmermann. In response, Droese issued the following statement: “Our young party has specifically made the preservation and promotion of tradition, art, and culture a central task. The development of our culture as the sum of national and European values can provide cultural self-definition as well as give stability, purpose, and meaning to people of other cultures.” AfD became the third largest political party after the Bundestag elections on September 24, when it secured 12.6 percent of the vote. The Bundestag committees are made up of deputies from the various parties, according to their political power within the government. LESS

October 13, 2017

More than five hundred New York panel discussions, screenings, and public dialogues about art have been procured by the Smithsonian’s Archives of American Art. Featuring artists such as Louise Bourgeois, Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Agnes Denes, Robert Longo, Ana Mendieta, and Alice Neel, the audio and visual collection is the largest ever acquired for the archive.

Founded in 1974 and considered the longest running art discussion series, the Artists Talk on Art (ATOA) gifted thousands of records dealing with concerns in the American art world, dating from 1975 to 2015. Many of these dialogues were featured in the 1992 book by Judy Seigel, Mutiny and the Mainstream: Talk That Changed Art (1975–1990), and are considered a primary source for contemporary American art history.

“We see the fit with the Archives of American Art as uniquely perfect in that they are dedicated to maximum accessibility and democratic use, which is what we have always stood for,” said Douglas I. Sheer, cofounder and board chairman of Artists Talk on Art. “We were courted by a number of institutions and only Archives of American Art possessed the experience, capability, massive capacity, and appreciation of our historic content, which is what convinced us to choose them.”

Katie Haw, director of the Archives of American Art, said in a statement how invaluable these artist talks are, “Artists Talk on Art continues a venerable tradition, extending back to the nineteenth century, of artists gathering in studios and clubs to talk about issues of common concern.” LESS

October 13, 2017

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC, announced today that artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald have been commissioned to paint Barack and Michelle Obama for the institution’s permanent collection. The portraits will be revealed at the museum in early 2018.

“The Portrait Gallery is absolutely delighted that Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald have agreed to create the official portraits of our former President and First Lady,” said Kim Sajet, director of the National Portrait Gallery. “Both have achieved enormous success as artists, but even more, they make art that reflects the power and potential of portraiture in the twenty-first century.”

Wiley, known for his large-scale portraits of young African Americans that reference iconic portraits of prominent figures by Western artists, was selected by Barack to create his likeness. Michelle chose Sherald, whose works often challenge stereotypes and notions of identity, for her portrait.

At the end of each presidency, the museum partners with the White House to commission two official portraits of the president and of his spouse. One is for the White House and the one is for the National Portrait Gallery. The museum began to commission presidents’ portraits with George H.W. Bush. LESS

October 13, 2017

El Museo del Barrio in New York announced today that it has appointed six new members to its board of trustees: CEO of Jose Cuervo, Juan Domingo Beckmann; entrepreneur and film producer Moisés Cosio; cofounder of Zona Maco: Mexico Arte Contemporaneo, Veronica G. Powell; art historian Clarice Oliveira Tavares; philanthropist and collector Renata Paula; and managing partner at the investment firm A+Capital Monica Vidal.

Director Patrick Charpenel, who began his tenure at the museum on September 18, said, “El Museo del Barrio is thrilled to welcome these extraordinary individuals to its evolving board of trustees. With their valuable input, care, and diverse perspectives, we are confident that El Museo will continue to grow in its exhibitions, programming, and influence in the Latin American and global arts communities.”

Charpenel was tapped to lead the institution in May, after former director Jorge Daniel Veneciano stepped down after two years at the museum. El Museo del Barrio was established as an arts space dedicated to Puerto Rican art in 1969, but it eventually expanded its mission to include Latino, Latin American, and Caribbean cultures.

October 13, 2017

The Nissan Art Award has named Hikaru Fujii the winner of its 2017 Grand Prix. The artist will receive around $44,500 as well as the opportunity to participate in a three-month residency program at the International Studio and Curatorial Program in New York. Founded in 2013 to celebrate achievements in contemporary art, the biennial award honors emerging Japanese artists.

Playing Japanese, 2017, Fujii’s winning work, is a multi-channel video installation, which shows clips of footage gathered from a workshop for which the artist asked members of the public “to perform” what it means to be Japanese.

“Fujii’s artwork broaches an extremely complex period of Japanese history from around when the nation started to interact with other cultures, and then, through the means of a workshop, presents us with a strong message and questions,” the jury chair, Fumio Nanjo, said. “Responding also to the state of affairs in the world today, his superb work transcends cultures and nationalities to resonate with all kinds of people.”

In May, Fujii and four other artists were chosen as finalists by a jury comprising Nanjo, director of Tokyo’s Mori Art Museum; Jean de Loisy, director of the Palais de Tokyo in Paris; Sunjung Kim, director of Seoul’s Art Sonje Center; Jessica Morgan, director of the Dia Art Foundation in New York; and Lawrence Rinder, director and chief curator of the Berkeley Museum and Pacific Film Archive. The five nominees, Nami Yokoyama, Motoyuki Daifu, Ryuichi Ishikawa, Yuichiro Tamura, and Fujii, were each awarded $8,900 in prize money as well as funding from Nissan to create new artworks. Their work has been on display in a show at the BankART Studio NYK in Yokohama since September 16, coinciding with this year’s Yokohama Triennale. After nearly two weeks, during which time visitors to the exhibition were allowed to vote on the artworks displayed, Yokoyama was chosen as this year’s Audience Award winner. LESS

October 13, 2017

The Italian Copenhagen-based art historian, curator, and critic Diana Baldon has been named director of the Fondazione Modena Arti Visive, which was founded by the city of Modena and the Cassa di Risparmio Foundation on October 3. The arts organization brings together three of the city’s cultural institutions: the Galleria Civica di Modena, the Fondazione Fotografia Modena, and the Museo della Figurina.

Baldon first joined the Fondazione Fotografia Modena on June 1. Previously, she was director of Malmö Konsthall and Index, the Swedish contemporary art foundation where she staged solo exhibitions by Nina Beier, Goshka Macuga, Ad Reinhardt, Lili Reynaud-Dewar, and Heimo Zobernig, among others. Prior to her appointments in Sweden, she worked at the Academy of Fine Arts Vienna as curator-in-residence and as a member of its teaching staff.

The Fondazione Modena Arti Visive aims to strengthen the individual identities of the three institutions while presenting an exhibition program that showcases the twenty-first century art practices of various disciplines and promotes the organizations’ collections of contemporary art.

October 13, 2017

The Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, China, has pulled its “This Is Africa” exhibit, which featured photographs of Africans shown side-by-side with images of animals, after it received complaints that the section was racist, Russell Goldman and Adam Wu of the New York Times report.

The offending works included a photograph of a young boy, who appears to be yelling, next to a howling chimpanzee, and a man and a lion who are both bearing their teeth.

While the images were created by award-winning photographer Yu Huiping, who is vice chairman of the Hubei Photographers Association, curator Wang Yuejun said that it was his decision to juxtapose the portraits of Africans with photographs of the continent’s fauna.

“The target of the exhibition is mainly a Chinese audience,” Wang said in a statement. He added that comparisons between people and animals is common in China, and in some cases it’s even considered a compliment since many people believe in the Chinese zodiac as well as proverbs, which often refer to the animal kingdom. Wang was made aware of the racist implications of the exhibit after several African visitors to the museum complained, and to “show respect for our African friends’ opinions” the works were taken down. The show, which was supposed to end this week, was viewed by more than 170,000 people. LESS

October 13, 2017

The Walker Art Center in Minneapolis announced that it has successfully fundraised $78 million in support of its efforts to renovate its campus, grow its endowment, and acquire artworks for its collections.

According to the institution, more than 330 donors, including individual patrons, corporations, foundations, and government agencies contributed, allowing it to surpass its goal of raising $75 million. Margaret and Angus Wurtele provided the lead $20 million gift to the campaign, the largest single donation in the institution’s history.

Raised from the private sector, $66 million funded the landscape of the the five-acre greenspace adjacent to the Walker, known as the Wurtele Upper Garden; the new main entrance and restaurant on Vineland Place; and the renovation of the entire facade of its iconic 1971 building. The monies were also used to strengthen the institution’s operating endowment. $10 million, raised from public bonding support and the Mississippi Watershed Management Organization, supported the overhaul of the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. The reopening of the garden had sparked backlash earlier this year when the American Indian community protested the inclusion of Scaffold, a large-scale sculpture by Sam Durant. After meeting with the Dakota Nation about the controversial piece, institution decided to dismantle the work.