Doug Aitken Receives Inaugural $100,000 Frontier Art Prize

Artist Doug Aitken has received the inaugural $100,000 Frontier Art Prize, presented through Le Laboratoire and the VIA Art Fund. The artist will be honored for his award on October 18 at the Picasso Museum in Paris, in conjunction with the opening of the FIAC art fair. He will also take part in the first World Frontiers Forum, which will be held this year at Le Laboratoire in Cambridge, Massachusetts, from October 1 to October 3.

The prize “recognizes artistic expression to critically question the way we live and think, now and in the future, at the creative crossroads of art and science; and biology, ecology, chemistry, architecture, food, communications, transportation, medicine, biotechnology, design, space exploration, artificial intelligence and physics,” according to the sponsors of the prize. Bridgitt Evans, the VIA Art Fund president and founder, said, “As an artist and filmmaker Doug Aitken epitomizes the radical, pioneering spirit that we hope to celebrate with this award. Doug’s ambitious artistic endeavors encourage us to imagine the future while simultaneously slowing us down to critically rethink our present.”

For a 2006 Critics’ Pick of the artist’s show at the Aspen Art Museum, Catherine Taft said of Aitken’s conspiracy, 1998, “a sequential work formed by four aerial shots [depicting] a tight circle of figures set against a white void,” that “this simple, quiet cycle documents a Situationist-inspired icebreaker that Aitken orchestrated in an Alps snowfield in order to reconnect a group of estranged French art students. By intentionally withholding such subplot or backstory, Aitken shrewdly thwarts not only narrative but also weighty conceptualism.”

Alex Greenberger of Artnews writes that the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation and the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts are working with playwright and Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda—who is serving as a representative of the Hispanic Federation Relief Effort—by giving a $300,000 grant to El Serrucho: Hurricane Maria Emergency Fund, an organization overseen by Beta-Local, a cultural nonprofit that helps artists and arts institutions throughout the US. It will take the funds to create a new batch of artist grants to help those affected by the storm. Beta-Local’s codirector, Sofía Gallisá Muriente, said, “This is a defining moment for our country and our cultural scene, and we want to do all we can to foster its continued development because we know cultural agents will be invaluable in this recovery process.” In a recent interview with artforum.com, Gallisá Muriente stressed how such a devastating event requires “international solidarity” for a successful recovery: “In a place with deep preexisting economic challenges, a diverse and vibrant cultural scene persisted thanks to people’s solidarity and generosity and without any major institutional support or market viability. Hurricane Maria is a serious threat to our intellectual and artistic production, and will inevitably be a turning point in our history.”

Kathy Halbreich, the new executive director of the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation, underlined Gallisá Muriente’s sentiments by saying: “When something unsettles our field as urgently as Hurricane Maria did to the thriving artists’ community in Puerto Rico, prompt and collaborative action can make a real difference to people’s sense of immediate security as well as their ability to imagine a productive future.”

The forty-fourth edition of FIAC, the Foire Internationale d’Art Contemporain, will take place in Paris from October 19 to October 22 at the Grand Palais and the Petit Palais, two palaces built for the Exposition Universelle, a world’s fair held in 1900. This year FIAC will present 193 established and emerging galleries hailing from twenty-nine countries.

Its On Site section, presenting sculptural works and installations, which can be found in the Petit Palais as well as in the garden, on the esplanade, and on Winston Churchill Avenue, will feature works by Peter Buggenhout, Vlassis Caniaris, Sheila Hicks, Otobong Nkanga, and Lisa Williamson exhibited by Laurent Godin & Konrad Fischer, Peter Kilchmann, frank elbaz, Fabienne Leclerc, and Shane Campbell, respectively.

The Outside the Walls program, an exhibition taking place at the Jardin des Tuileries, the Eugène Delacroix National Museum, and Place Vendôme was organized by a curatorial team from the Louvre Museum led by Vincent Pomarède, chief curator and director of mediation and cultural programming at the Louvre, Bernard Blistène, director of Centre Pompidou, and Jean de Loisy, president of the Palais de Tokyo.

FIAC will also present the Parades for FIAC performance festival, launched in 2016, showcasing works such as State of by Gerard & Kelly; Khamsa by Younés Rahmoun; A bras-le-corps by Dimitri Chamblas and Boris Charmatz; Rouges & Locus Solo by the Trisha Brown Dance Company; and Freedom by Maria José Arjona. A two-day conference cycle beginning Friday, October 20, held in the Grand Palais’s Conversation Room, will include panels on topics ranging from algorithmic citizenship and collective memory to digital subcultures. The eighth iteration of the Cinéphémère, a program curated by Marie Canet, will bring together a collection of international productions many of which have not been released in France, including Jean-Charles Hue’s Tijuana Tales, 2017; Anna Franceschini’s Before They break, Before They die, Movement I, 2013; Ho Tzu Nyen’s The Name, 2015, and María Teresa Hincapié’s Una cosa es una cosa, 1990. Jennifer Flay, the New Zealand-born director who first joined the fair in 2003, commented on the evolving nature of FIAC in an interview with the New York Times. “The complexion of FIAC has changed dramatically over the past ten years,” she said. “Of our total now, only thirty or forty galleries were present in 2003. It’s a total makeover.” For more on FIAC, see Linda Yablonsky’s Scene & Herd from around Paris. LESS

Works by artists such as Antony Gormley, Wolfgang Tillmans, and Tracey Emin that were sold at auction raised $2.5 million for the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire––which occurred on June 14, 2017, and took the lives of at least eighty people, including artist Khadija Saye––according to a report by Anna Codrea-Rado of the New York Times. The money collected by the Art for Grenfell auction, which took place at the Sotheby’s auction house in central London on October 16, will be divided between the 158 families who lived through the fire. Most of the survivors, still without a permanent place to live, are waiting for new homes and living in hotels.

“The Grenfell disaster has had a profound effect on all of us. We are very glad to be able to do something to help provide support to the victims,” said Harry Dalmeny, the Sotheby’s UK chairman. The idea for the sale came from Katie Heller, an art consultant, and Hamish McAlpine, a film producer. “When Grenfell happened, like everyone, I was totally incensed and upset and wanted to be able to do something,” said Heller. “We asked the families what they really needed and it was financial support.”

Courtney Donnell, a curator of twentieth-century painting and sculpture at the Art Institute of Chicago, died of complications from multiple sclerosis on September 27, writes Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. She was diagnosed with the disease in 1975.

Donnell earned her bachelor’s degree in art history at Wellesley College and her master’s degree in architectural history at New York University. She was hired by the Art Institute in 1974 as a curatorial research assistant. She rose through the ranks during her time there: In 1990, Donnell was named associate curator of twentieth-century painting and sculpture. She organized the catalogue for painter Ivan Albright’s 1997 retrospective, an exhibition which eventually traveled to New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. She also oversaw the acquisition of Alice Neel’s painting Ginny with the Yellow Hat, 1971, for the museum’s permanent collection, and became an expert on the art collector, artist, and painter Frederic Clay Bartlett, who donated Georges Seurat’s A Sunday on La Grande Jatte—1884, 1884/86, among other early modern works, to the museum in 1926.

“There was something wonderful watching Courtney, the museum professional, the human with the sense of humor, talking about famous paintings and then an hour later laughing with the donor about being pelted with acorns by a squirrel on an oak tree. It’s a wonderful dichotomy, and that was really her whole approach to life,” said John Craib-Cox, a longtime friend of Donnell’s.

The Virginia Commonwealth University has announced that it will open its new Institute for Contemporary Art (ICA) in April 2018. Designed by Steven Holl Architects, the new noncollecting contemporary arts institution will be free to the public.

“We need institutions dedicated to creative, civil, and intellectually grounded discourse now more than ever,” said ICA director Lisa Freiman. “When the ICA opens in April, it will become a platform for open dialogue and sharing perspectives. We can’t wait to welcome Richmond, VCU, and the world into the ICA and begin engaging our visitors through contemporary art and ideas.”

The university successfully completed a $37 million capital campaign in support of construction for the new 41,000-square-foot building, which will be located at the Markel Center at the intersection of Belvidere and Broad Streets. It has also launched an endowment campaign, for which it hopes to raise $12 million. The ICA will boast a thirty-three-foot-high central forum and flexible gallery spaces that will support exhibitions, performances, films, and other interdisciplinary programs.

The financially struggling Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, which announced in July that it planned to auction off some of its permanent collection through Sotheby’s in order to help finance a $20 million renovation and a $40 million endowment, is now facing backlash from members of Norman Rockwell’s family, according to Andrew Russeth of Artnews. Two of the museum’s Rockwell paintings, Shaftsbury Blacksmith Shop, 1940, and Shuffleton’s Barbershop, 1950, are headed for the auctioneer’s block. The artist donated the works to the museum himself, with the expectation that they stay with the Berkshire permanently. The Rockwells met with representatives from the office of the Massachusetts attorney general in Boston to see if there is a way to halt the sale. A spokesperson for the attorney general said, “Our office is reviewing the proposed transaction to see how it comports with applicable charities law.” In addition to the Rockwell pieces, the Berkshire Museum is also planning to sell works by Albert Bierstadt, Frederic Church, and Alexander Calder. Sotheby’s has already sent a number of the museum’s artworks on an international tour to whet the appetites of buyers.

Since the Berkshire Museum’s announcement, it has faced criticism from the American Alliance of Museums and the Norman Rockwell Museum. The Berkshire also severed its affiliation with the Smithsonian Institution as a gesture of “respect for the good relationship we have with the Smithsonian . . . because we knew the decision to deaccession art to fund an endowment would not be in compliance with the American Alliance of Museums’ guidelines for the use of proceeds,” said Van Shields, the Berkshire’s executive director.

“It’s possible that these paintings could go into a Swiss vault or a Russian oligarch’s dining room. You may never get to see them again,” said Margaret Rockwell, a representative for the family who is married to Geoffrey Rockwell, one of the artist’s grandchildren. “What is happening is that the Berkshire Museum is breaking Norman Rockwell’s trust, and the public trust at the same time, and hurting the reputation of the people of the Berkshires, and it’s a bad precedent for museums all over.”

Grace Halio of Artnews reports that Galerie Daniel Templon in Paris, which represents artists such as Franz Ackermann, Larry Bell, Saint Clair Cemin, Jonathan Messe, and Kehinde Wiley, will open a second space in the city, close to the Centre Pompidou, at Twenty-Eight rue de Grenier Saint Laraze. The gallery just celebrated its fiftieth anniversary in 2016. The French architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte, who created parts of the Museum of Islamic Art and the Louvre, is in charge of the new project.

Artforum.com contributor Sarah Moroz covered artist Chiharu Shiota’s exhibition at the gallery in a Critic’s Pick this past summer. Moroz called Shiota’s Destination, 2017, “a site-specific, room-engulfing labyrinth that has the sprawl of an uncontrollable fungus, a haywire cat’s cradle, or a webbed cathedral in red.”

Beatrix Ruf has stepped down as director of the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam, writes Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper. For the past two weeks, Ruf has been heavily criticized by the Dutch media for running her own advisory business while at the helm of the institution. The press has alleged that her company is a conflict of interest and may have interfered with her management of the museum.

Earlier this month, the Dutch paper NRC investigated Ruf’s private art-advisory firm, Currentmatters. Registered in Switzerland, the company was not included on the list of her external activities in the museum’s annual report. The business netted $513,961 during the first year of her directorship.

According to NRC, Ruf was also not transparent about donations made to the museum. It reported that a donation of six hundred works last year from German collector Thomas Borgmann was only a partial gift. In order to receive the contribution, the institution agreed to a contract stipulating that the museum had to buy an additional six works by German artist Michael Krebber, as well as an installation by Matt Mullican. Ultimately, the museum will spend $1.76 million on the donation. The paper also alleged that many of the exhibitions mounted at the museum since the beginning of Ruf’s tenure have featured a small circle of artists with ties to galleries that Ruf regularly works with.