Former Christie’s Contemporary Director to Open Upper East Side Gallery

POSTED October 19, 2017

Fernando Mignoni, a former head of the postwar and contemporary art department at Christie’s London auction house, will open a gallery on New York’s Upper East Side on October 31, Nate Freeman of Artnews reports. Located on the second floor of 960 Madison Avenue, Mignoni Gallery’s inaugural show will feature works by Donald Judd.

After working at Christie’s for about a decade, Mignoni left to join a gallery owned by his mother Elvira Gonzáles. He served as director of secondary market sales at Galería Elvira González in Madrid for ten years. The arts professional will also run an art advisory service out of the new gallery.

October 18, 2017

A group of artists and activists known as the Chinatown Art Brigade—established in 2015 by Tomie Arai, ManSee Kong, and Betty Yu—have called out what they perceive to be racism in the current exhibition at James Cohan Gallery’s Chinatown location in New York.

The show is an installation by the Berlin-based artist Omer Fast that includes video and film, including a 2016 work inspired by the life and work of German photographer August Sander. The gallery’s press release notes that the exhibition features a change in the facade and interiors of the gallery to resemble “what they were like before gentrification: the waiting room of a Chinatown business with an eclectic aesthetic.” The gallery goes on to note that the installation is meant to address the following: “In a very tense political climate, this ambiguous gesture represents a futile attempt to roll back the clock and speak about community, citizenship, and identity.”

CAB criticized the exhibition in an open letter to the gallery. It stated: “Not only does this guise have little to no bearing on the actual works being shown, the choice of visual signifiers is a racist aggression towards the community of Chinatown that James Cohan Gallery is currently gentrifying.”

It also addresses the artist’s practice in the context of Chinatown: “As a gallery representing the non U.S., non New York based artist Omer Fast, it is reprehensible that you see fit to support this exploration of ‘temporal space’ while contributing to the displacement of low income tenants and business owners in Chinatown. The artist may be heavily invested in ideas of ambivalence, ambiguity, and the theatrics of performing authenticity, but let it be known that there is no ambiguity in the critical conditions residents here are facing today.” The writers close their statement with the hashtags #RacistGallery and #JamesCohan #ShutItDown. Their letter, issued on October 2, is available in full here.

On Sunday, October 15, dozens of protesters gathered at the gallery. According to DNAinfo, CAB’s Betty Yu read the letter aloud through a megaphone inside the gallery, while attendees held signs that read: “Racist art has no business here!” and “Racism Disguised as Art.”

In response to the controversy, James Cohan Gallery made the following statement, “Omer Fast’s work provides an intentionally-uncomfortable look inward—both at himself, an immigrant to the US, and at the Gallery, a new arrival to an established neighborhood. That this work would generate such a variety of strong reactions — positive and negative, reinforces the paradox it is trying to capture. We not only take these expressions seriously, we’ve tried to honor them. People are free to draw their own conclusions about art, but they should also be given the opportunity to do so—without censorship, barriers or intimidation.”

In a statement issued by the artist, Fast said, “I’m not surprised there have been critical reactions. I completely understand people’s need to push back. . . .But I am surprised and distressed by the vitriol and name-calling. A group of protestors hanged [sic] a large poster outside the show, which accuses the gallery of representing ‘a non-US and non-New York artist.’ I expect this sort of characterization from right-wing trolls carrying tiki-torches and howling for walls to be built. I don’t expect it from left-wing activists in lower Manhattan.”

The artist’s full statement can be read here:

As part of my first exhibition at James Cohan’s Chinatown gallery, I decided to transform the facade and interior in a symbolic and temporary act of erasure. I wanted to erase the passage of time and to recreate what the space looked like before the gallery moved in almost two years ago. The tall glass facade and white-cube interior would disappear and the space would lose its more recent identity as an upscale gallery. The back spaces, where the gallery’s business takes place, were left untouched. No one working there was asked to perform or do anything different. As such, there was nothing radically transformative about this intervention since it was neither disruptive nor permanent. I’m aware how superficial such a formal transformation might seem, but I was precisely interested in this conflict between appearance and essence. As a teenage immigrant to the United States and a naturalized American, I’ve long felt the tension between appearance and essence. I know many first- and second-generation immigrants experience the same challenge: how to reconcile a foreign identity with a local one, how to connect old and new, outward facade and inner space. In the case of the intervention at James Cohan, the actual gallery is being used as an immigrant surrogate: a transplant that tries to affect an appearance and blend in, even while its essence is undeniably foreign. I suspect many of the critical reactions to my work have a lot to do with this tension between appearance and essence. I’m not surprised there have been critical reactions. I completely understand people’s need to push back. We all have unseemly baggage, racist and otherwise, that needs to be sorted through. We all overstep bounds and must shine a light on our darker hypocrisies, myself included. For good and for bad, artists do this in public. But I am surprised and distressed by the vitriol and name-calling. A group of protestors hanged [sic] a large poster outside the show, which accuses the gallery of representing “a non-US and non-New York artist.” I expect this sort of characterization from right-wing trolls carrying tiki-torches and howling for walls to be built. I don’t expect it from left-wing activists in lower Manhattan. LESS

October 18, 2017

Hayward Gallery at Southbank Centre in London has named Vincent Honoré and Cliff Lauson senior curators. Honoré will take up the post in December. Lauson, who first joined the gallery as curator in 2009, will assume his responsibilities in November. The two new positions were created after chief curator Stephanie Rosenthal stepped down last March to join the Martin-Gropius-Bau, a museum in Berlin, as director in February 2018.

Honoré is a London-based curator who has served as chief curator at the David Roberts Art Foundation since it opened in 2007. During his tenure there, Honoré curated solo shows with artists such as Fiona Banner, Huma Bhabha, and Rosemarie Trockel. He was also recently selected as the new artistic director for the thirteenth Baltic Triennial, which will kick off in May 2018. Since he joined Hayward Gallery, Lauson has curated solo exhibitions for artists such as Martin Creed, Ernesto Neto, Tracey Emin, and David Shrigley. He was previously assistant curator at Tate Modern, and he currently serves on the British Council Collection Acquisitions Advisory Group.

Following a two-year refurbishment, the gallery is preparing to reopen with an exhibition of works by Andreas Gursky on January 25, 2018.

October 18, 2017

Following a dispute over the estate of Surrealist painter Salvador Dalí, a Spanish court has ordered a woman who had previously claimed to be the illegitimate daughter of the artist to pay for the exhumation of his body, AFP reports.

A judge in Madrid had ruled that Dalí’s remains needed to be exhumed after Pilar Abel, a tarot card reader who alleged that the artist had an affair with her mother Antonia Martínez de Haro in Port Lligat, Spain, filed a lawsuit against the Spanish state and the Gala-Salvador Dalí Foundation. Gala said that Haro worked as a maid in Port Lligat, Spain, the small fishing village where Dalí and his wife Gala lived at the time. She claims she took legal action in order to be officially recognized as his offspring.

On July 20, a stone slab was removed from the artist’s tomb in the Dali Theatre and Museum in Figueres, which the artist founded in 1983. After collecting samples of his DNA, a paternity test was conducted by the National Institute of Toxicology and Forensic Sciences and the results determined that Dalí is not Abel’s biological father.

In response, the foundation issued the following statement: “This conclusion comes as no surprise to the foundation, since at no time has there been any evidence of the veracity of an alleged paternity. The foundation is pleased that this report puts an end to an absurd and artificial controversy, and that the figure of Salvador Dalí remains definitively excluded from totally groundless claims.” Had the test been positive, Abel would have been an heir to Dalí’s entire estate, which he bequeathed to the state and the foundation upon his death in 1989. Abel had tried to collect samples from Dalí’s death mask nearly a decade earlier, but the results were inconclusive. The amount that Abel is expected to pay back was not disclosed. LESS

October 18, 2017

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York announced today that Lauren A. Meserve, currently the chief investment officer, has been appointed its new senior vice president. She will succeed Suzanne Brenner, who is leaving the institution after an eighteen-year tenure to join the private bank Brown Brothers Harriman.

Meserve began working on the Met’s investment team in 2002. She was named chief investment officer alongside Brenner in 2014 and will continue to oversee the management of the museum’s $3.1 billion investment portfolio, including asset allocation, investment manager selection, and risk management.

“Lauren has been successfully managing the museum’s investment efforts together with Suzanne Brenner for many years,” said president and CEO Daniel H. Weiss. “And within that time the museum’s endowment has performed extremely well, consistently seeing returns in the top quartile. I have no doubt that Lauren will continue to maintain the museum’s exceptional standards for its investments.”

October 18, 2017

Artist Doug Aitken has received the inaugural $100,000 Frontier Art Prize, presented through Le Laboratoire and the VIA Art Fund. The artist will be honored for his award on October 18 at the Picasso Museum in Paris, in conjunction with the opening of the FIAC art fair. He will also take part in the first World Frontiers Forum, which will be held this year at Le Laboratoire in Cambridge, Massachusetts, from October 1 to October 3.

The prize “recognizes artistic expression to critically question the way we live and think, now and in the future, at the creative crossroads of art and science; and biology, ecology, chemistry, architecture, food, communications, transportation, medicine, biotechnology, design, space exploration, artificial intelligence and physics,” according to the sponsors of the prize. Bridgitt Evans, the VIA Art Fund president and founder, said, “As an artist and filmmaker Doug Aitken epitomizes the radical, pioneering spirit that we hope to celebrate with this award. Doug’s ambitious artistic endeavors encourage us to imagine the future while simultaneously slowing us down to critically rethink our present.”

For a 2006 Critics’ Pick of the artist’s show at the Aspen Art Museum, Catherine Taft said of Aitken’s conspiracy, 1998, “a sequential work formed by four aerial shots [depicting] a tight circle of figures set against a white void,” that “this simple, quiet cycle documents a Situationist-inspired icebreaker that Aitken orchestrated in an Alps snowfield in order to reconnect a group of estranged French art students. By intentionally withholding such subplot or backstory, Aitken shrewdly thwarts not only narrative but also weighty conceptualism.”

October 18, 2017

Alex Greenberger of Artnews writes that the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation and the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts are working with playwright and Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda—who is serving as a representative of the Hispanic Federation Relief Effort—by giving a $300,000 grant to El Serrucho: Hurricane Maria Emergency Fund, an organization overseen by Beta-Local, a cultural nonprofit that helps artists and arts institutions throughout the US. It will take the funds to create a new batch of artist grants to help those affected by the storm. Beta-Local’s codirector, Sofía Gallisá Muriente, said, “This is a defining moment for our country and our cultural scene, and we want to do all we can to foster its continued development because we know cultural agents will be invaluable in this recovery process.” In a recent interview with artforum.com, Gallisá Muriente stressed how such a devastating event requires “international solidarity” for a successful recovery: “In a place with deep preexisting economic challenges, a diverse and vibrant cultural scene persisted thanks to people’s solidarity and generosity and without any major institutional support or market viability. Hurricane Maria is a serious threat to our intellectual and artistic production, and will inevitably be a turning point in our history.”

Kathy Halbreich, the new executive director of the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation, underlined Gallisá Muriente’s sentiments by saying: “When something unsettles our field as urgently as Hurricane Maria did to the thriving artists’ community in Puerto Rico, prompt and collaborative action can make a real difference to people’s sense of immediate security as well as their ability to imagine a productive future.”

October 18, 2017

The forty-fourth edition of FIAC, the Foire Internationale d’Art Contemporain, will take place in Paris from October 19 to October 22 at the Grand Palais and the Petit Palais, two palaces built for the Exposition Universelle, a world’s fair held in 1900. This year FIAC will present 193 established and emerging galleries hailing from twenty-nine countries.

Its On Site section, presenting sculptural works and installations, which can be found in the Petit Palais as well as in the garden, on the esplanade, and on Winston Churchill Avenue, will feature works by Peter Buggenhout, Vlassis Caniaris, Sheila Hicks, Otobong Nkanga, and Lisa Williamson exhibited by Laurent Godin & Konrad Fischer, Peter Kilchmann, frank elbaz, Fabienne Leclerc, and Shane Campbell, respectively.

The Outside the Walls program, an exhibition taking place at the Jardin des Tuileries, the Eugène Delacroix National Museum, and Place Vendôme was organized by a curatorial team from the Louvre Museum led by Vincent Pomarède, chief curator and director of mediation and cultural programming at the Louvre, Bernard Blistène, director of Centre Pompidou, and Jean de Loisy, president of the Palais de Tokyo.

FIAC will also present the Parades for FIAC performance festival, launched in 2016, showcasing works such as State of by Gerard & Kelly; Khamsa by Younés Rahmoun; A bras-le-corps by Dimitri Chamblas and Boris Charmatz; Rouges & Locus Solo by the Trisha Brown Dance Company; and Freedom by Maria José Arjona. A two-day conference cycle beginning Friday, October 20, held in the Grand Palais’s Conversation Room, will include panels on topics ranging from algorithmic citizenship and collective memory to digital subcultures. The eighth iteration of the Cinéphémère, a program curated by Marie Canet, will bring together a collection of international productions many of which have not been released in France, including Jean-Charles Hue’s Tijuana Tales, 2017; Anna Franceschini’s Before They break, Before They die, Movement I, 2013; Ho Tzu Nyen’s The Name, 2015, and María Teresa Hincapié’s Una cosa es una cosa, 1990. Jennifer Flay, the New Zealand-born director who first joined the fair in 2003, commented on the evolving nature of FIAC in an interview with the New York Times. “The complexion of FIAC has changed dramatically over the past ten years,” she said. “Of our total now, only thirty or forty galleries were present in 2003. It’s a total makeover.” For more on FIAC, see Linda Yablonsky’s Scene & Herd from around Paris. LESS

October 17, 2017

Works by artists such as Antony Gormley, Wolfgang Tillmans, and Tracey Emin that were sold at auction raised $2.5 million for the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire––which occurred on June 14, 2017, and took the lives of at least eighty people, including artist Khadija Saye––according to a report by Anna Codrea-Rado of the New York Times. The money collected by the Art for Grenfell auction, which took place at the Sotheby’s auction house in central London on October 16, will be divided between the 158 families who lived through the fire. Most of the survivors, still without a permanent place to live, are waiting for new homes and living in hotels.

“The Grenfell disaster has had a profound effect on all of us. We are very glad to be able to do something to help provide support to the victims,” said Harry Dalmeny, the Sotheby’s UK chairman. The idea for the sale came from Katie Heller, an art consultant, and Hamish McAlpine, a film producer. “When Grenfell happened, like everyone, I was totally incensed and upset and wanted to be able to do something,” said Heller. “We asked the families what they really needed and it was financial support.”