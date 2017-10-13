Family of Henri Matisse Wins Legal Battle over Artist’s Cutouts

POSTED October 23, 2017

The Versailles Court of Appeals has ruled that a Parisian dealer must return two cutouts by Henri Matisse, worth $4.5 million, to the artist’s heirs, Vincent Noce of the Art Newspaper reports.

The family of Matisse’s youngest son, the NY gallerist Pierre Matisse, filed a lawsuit against an unnamed party for fraud and the detention of stolen goods in January 2009, after learning that the artist’s White Palm on Red and Green Snail on Blue were to be sold at an Impressionist and Modern sale at Sotheby’s in New York. The works are among hundreds that were allegedly taken from storage at the art-supply company Lefebvre-Foinet sometime after they were deposited there in 1972.

The auction house had attempted to uncover more detailed provenance information for both works. It consulted Matisse expert Wanda de Guebriant, who refused to authenticate the cutouts due to suspicions regarding Paris dealer Jérôme Le Blay’s claim that they were acquired from a friend of Josette Lefebvre, the heiress of the Lefebvre fortune, in the 1960s. According to de Guebriant, the pieces were most likely still at Pierre’s Nice apartment during this time.

After Georges Matisse, the artist’s great-grandson, wrote a letter to Sotheby’s informing it that the sellers were not the rightful owners of the works, the auction house pulled them from the sale. Rozven, a Hong Kong–based company representing the seller, then sued Georges. However, the case was dismissed in 2010. The most recent judgment called Rozven “a cover” mounted by Le Blay in order to mask the origins of the pieces. LESS

October 23, 2017

Renowned Turkish peace activist Osman Kavala, was detained Wednesday by counter-terrorist police at Atatürk Airport in Istanbul. Kavala is the chairman of Anadolu Kültür (Anatolian Culture), a nonprofit that fights for artistic rights and cultural diversity. He was returning on a flight from Gaziantep in Turkey’s Anatolia region, where he was discussing a project at the Goethe Institut, when he was arrested for unknown reasons.

“Osman Kavala has worked tirelessly to build reconciliation, dialogue and support the rule of law in Turkey. Release him from detention,” pleaded Emma Sinclair-Webb, Turkish director of the Human Rights Watch, in a tweet on Thursday.

US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in an interview with Reuters that his arrest was an example of a “very alarming trend” in Turkey. Since last year’s failed military coup, more than 50,000 people, including academics, activists, civil society leaders, human rights defenders, and journalists have been arrested and tens of thousands have been removed from government jobs.

“We have expressed to the Turkish government our concerns on many occasions about this trend. . .It remains a major concern of ours,” she told reporters in Washington, DC. Kavala is also the founder of the International Peace and Reconciliation Initiative (IPRI), which launched in 2012 to facilitate a diplomatic resolution with the Kurdish in Turkey. “France, like other European countries, regularly cooperates with Mr. Kavala, who is a regular interlocutor to our embassy. [We] will be very attentive to developments in this case,” said Agnes Romatet-Espagne, French foreign ministry spokeswoman. LESS

October 23, 2017

After being charged on fifteen counts of fraud last June, a former director at Sotheby’s is now heading to jail, according to a report by Brian Boucher at artnet. Timothy Sammons–a solicitor who set up his own art dealing business in 1995 after serving as head of the auction house’s Chinese art department–is a British citizen but was arraigned in New York State Supreme Court last Friday, where prosecutors called for a sentence of five to fifteen years in prison. Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance said the following in a statement regarding the case: “As alleged in the indictment, the defendant used his industry experience to gain the trust of prospective art sellers, then betrayed that trust by pocketing the proceeds of those sales to fund his own lavish lifestyle…Not only did victims lose millions of dollars, but many lost valuable pieces of artwork that had been in their families for generations.”

The charges have been upped to multiple counts of grand larceny in the first and second degrees, as well as one count of scheming to defraud in the first degree, all related to Sammons selling works by Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, Paul Gauguin, Amedeo Modigliani, and René Magritte on behalf of several clients and pocketing the proceeds. Several of his clients began to file lawsuits in 2015, claiming he failed to remit payments. In response, a UK high court froze all of his accounts—about $9 million in assets—confiscated his passport, and permitted him a $1,500 weekly allowance. The Manhattan DA maintains that between 2010 and 2015, Sammons, who had offices in New York and London, defrauded five victims in the US, the UK, and New Zealand. The accused also allegedly used proceeds from the sale of one victim’s art to pay other clients and used art that did not belong to him as collateral to obtain personal loans.

Glenn Hardy, Sammons’s attorney, asked the judge on Friday to allow Sammons to post bail, claiming it would be very complicated to compile the records necessary to mount his defense if he were sent to jail. The attorney also argued that Sammons—whose passport has been seized and who voluntarily turned himself in to US marshals—was not a flight risk, while pointing out that when his client was living in the UK after being released on bail there, Sammons had submitted willingly to restrictions on his travel imposed by the UK’s Insolvency Service and that those conditions had gradually been eased due to his compliance. The US judge declined to set bail though, and Sammons was taken into police custody after the arraignment. His next court date has been scheduled for November 6.

October 20, 2017

Hundreds of arts professionals have signed an open letter published Thursday, October 19, in protest of the “wave of hate, intolerance, and violence against free expression” in Brazil. In recent months, conservatives have been waging a war against cultural institutions by trying to censor and close down exhibitions, attacking museum staff members and visitors, and using social media to promote fake news and harass people who disagree with them.

The letter condemns the actions of members of right-wing groups, religious sects, and several politicians and civil servants responsible for the onslaught. “These arrogant fundamentalists refuse to give artistic works a more attentive reading, and go witch-hunting for signs of indecency, pornography and heresy,” it reads. “There is no questioning or intellectual debate, only violence and intolerance.”

The document, which as of today had more than 1,000 signatures, was written in response to a series of events that occurred over the course of this year. It specifically cites the Santander Cultural Center’s decision to end its “Queermuseu” exhibition early following allegations of pedophilia; the outcry over a nude performance that led to a petition calling for the Museum of Modern Art in São Paulo to close; and a rally against the works of Pedro Moraleida at the Palace of Arts in Belo Horizonte.

However, it also claims that artistic creativity has been threatened since 2010, when opposition against the newly elected president Dilma Rousseff, who was ousted in 2016, and Brazil’s third edition of its National Plan for Human Rights, which includes extended protections for women and the LGBTQ community, began to build. According to the 342 Artes movement, another group fighting to preserve Brazilians’ right to freedom of expression, arts institutions are being targeted because they’ve been advocating for these groups.

In conclusion, the letter urges people to mobilize in order to “defend and deepen the rights to an environment of free circulation of ideas, and denounce those who work to destroy democracy in Brazil.”

The day the letter was published, it was read aloud to the National Congress by Workers’ Party member Paulo Teixeira as well as at the opening of the exhibition “Histories of Sexuality” at the Museu du Arte de São Paulo, which recently caved to pressure from conservatives and set an over-eighteen-only age limit for admission to the show. It was also sent to several politicans and circulated through email and the messaging service called What’s App. Artist Renata Lucas told Lauren Cavalli of artforum.com that these attacks must end and called the attempts to censor the arts as “unacceptable and an imminent threat to democracy.”

Among the signatories of the letter are Clarissa Diniz, a curator at the Museu de Arte do Rio; Fernanda Brenner, curator and director of the nonprofit Pivô; Lilian Tone, a curator at the Museum of Modern Art, New York; Jorge Schwartz, professor and director of the Museu Lasar Segall; and Marcos Gallon, artistic director of the Verbo performance art festival, as well as countless artists, choreographers, professors, journalists, architects, and other cultural producers.

The letter in full is as follows:

We are artists, intellectuals and professionals from several areas, who have been speaking up in defense of democracy since 2015. Now we side with the recent initiatives against the wave of hate, intolerance and violence against free expression in the arts and in education. Hatred, intolerance and violence which have been pressed for a long time against women, LGBTQs, afro-descendant and indigenous people. We radically support freedom of speech and free flow of ideas, beliefs, information and artistic expressions. And we firmly believe in the free debate of each of these expressions. We believe, however, that it is necessary to identify the focus of these attacks on civil liberties. It became evident that right-wing militants, sects from within neo-Pentecostal churches, certain politicians with great public responsibility – but lacking republican spirit –, civil servants and bureaucrats in the judiciary sphere, the police force and public prosecutors are joining forces against artistic creations and art institutions. They are censoring exhibitions, harassing visitors and museum employees, and using social networks to demean and outrage people they disagree with. These arrogant fundamentalists refuse to give artistic works a more attentive reading, and go witch-hunting for signs of indecency, pornography and heresy. There is no questioning or intellectual debate, only violence and intolerance. That is how the reactionary and anti-democratic militias managed to abruptly shut down the exhibition Queermuseu at Santander Cultural Center in the city of Porto Alegre. In September, the police withdrew the painting Pedofilia, by Alessandra Cunha, from the Contemporary Art Museum in Campo Grande; then a local court of law banned the theatre play The Gospels According to Jesus, Queen of Heaven, by Jo Clifford, at Sesc Jundiai. It is worth mentioning that the same militias have kickstarted a campaign against the Panorama of Brazilian Art at the Museum of Modern Art in São Paulo due to the performance La Bête, by Wagner Schwartz, an attack given irresponsible support by the mayor of São Paulo João Doria. Then, a horde of fanatics led by congressman João Leite attempted to invade the Palace of Arts in Belo Horizonte aiming to destroy the works by Pedro Moraleida. We also believe that this is not about a specific assault to the artistic creativity but a phenomenon that emerged in 2010 as opposition to the National Plan for Human Rights (PNDH 3); a process that grew and was nurtured throughout the process of deposition of elected president Dilma Rousseff. Clearly, not every supporter of the presidential impeachment belong to this antidemocratic lineage. But there were violent ultraconservative activists and public agents harrassing people of diverse thinking. The same people that were responsible for the several actions, such as the distribution of anti- Dilma sexist, misogynist and offensive car stickers; the verbal assault to left- wing politicians and activists on airplanes, in restaurants and even at more sensitive places like funerals and hospital wings; and the physical assaults to people wearing red clothes. Once the impeachment was completed – in better words, a parliamentary coup arranged through the buying of congressman votes led by Eduardo Cunha – a number of social achievements that have been obtained since the 1988 Constitution are being snatched away from the Brazilian people. That is how, day-by-day, they are restraining civil, social and individual rights in Brazil, suppressing worker’s rights, threatening the freedom of education in schools, the environment protection, the same-sex union and much more. That is the body of work that results from this coup d’Etat. What we need now is to expand all democratic forces, beyond political- partisanship, ideological and religious views, to face the concrete threats to freedom and social policies already in place, in the streets, in the legislative houses, in the courts of justice and in all the available means of communication. We propose the articulation of groups amongst friends, family and work colleagues for the organization of public acts and online action in the social networks aiming to defend and deepen the rights to an environment of free circulation of ideas, and denounce those who work to destroy democracy in Brazil. LESS

October 20, 2017

Sculptor and educator Lawrence Argent, best known for his forty-foot blue bear whose two front paws rest on the glass walls of the Colorado Convention Center in Denver as it peers inside, died on October 4 at the age of sixty. Argent’s other playful, site-specific works include a colossal panda, a giant rabbit, and a stainless-steel Venus that is nearly as tall as the Statue of Liberty.

Born in Essex, England, in 1957, and raised in Melbourne, Australia, Argent graduated from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in 1983. In 1986, he graduated with a master’s degree in fine arts from the Rinehart School of Sculpture in Baltimore and continued to live in the United States. He eventually settled in Denver, Colorado, where he taught at the University of Denver for twenty-four years.

To create his large-scale works, Argent often starts using a 3D printer to produce a model of the work. He then builds a steel skeleton and uses polymer concrete, fiberglass, and other materials to cover the metal frame. According to Harrison Smith at the Washington Post, Argent was at the forefront of digital sculpture and sat on the board of the Digital Stone Project, which supports artists who want to use new technology in their practices such as robotic stone cutting.

“He really understood how combining traditional and advanced technologies could help create art that was truly moving,” Dan Jacob, the director of the Vicki Myhren Gallery at the University of Denver, said in a statement.

October 20, 2017

Artist Lara Favaretto used the sculpture she exhibited in this year’s Skulptur Projekte Münster to raise $31,400 for refugees and those facing deportation in Germany. Contributions were revealed when the work was smashed open after the show ended on October 1.

Favaretto’s Momentary Monument – The Stone, is part of a series that comments on the impermanence of monuments. A small slot on the side of the monolithic work allowed it to work as a kind of piggy bank. According to Artnews, on Thursday, October 19, the money was donated to Hilfe für Menschen in Abschiebehaft Büren e.V., a German organization that helps displaced people.

Favaretto has a second work in nearby Marl, Germany, the exhibition’s satellite location. Due to “organizational reasons” this stone will not be demolished until sometime next year.

October 20, 2017

As Northern California continues to battle wildfires, which have already blackened more than 240,000 acres, caused $1 billion in damages, and killed at least forty-two people, residents are trying to come to terms with the loss of life and property.

Glass sculptor Clifford Rainey, the chair of the Glass Program at the California College of the Arts in Oakland, lost the Mount George home and studio he shared with his partner floral designer Rachel Raiser in a Napa Valley fire. He told Charles Desmarais of the San Francisco Chronicle that he had about thirty-four large scale works he was currently work on as well as around thirty other glassworks on the premises. “Every single piece of artwork I own, I’ve had since college, was lost,” he said.

Photographer Norma I. Quintana, who was preparing to head to Puerto Rico to photograph the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, was at her Napa Valley home with her family when she was alerted to an approaching fire by a friend. Shortly after, police arrived to evacuate them. When she returned to the house everything was gone. “I just thought we would be back and never ever thought it would burn, she told the San Francisco Chronicle. “We had this house almost thirty years.” Among the possessions destroyed by the fire were Quintana’s collection of photographs, including works by Mary Ellen Mark, Sally Mann, and Graciela Iturbide.

Journalist Sam Whiting of the San Francisco Chronicle went with Iranian-born artist Boback Emad as he returned to his Santa Rosa home and studio. They discovered that Emad’s art-filled home, filled with works by Pablo Picasso, Henrí Miro, and Salvador Dali, as well as his own hot-tar paintings and aluminum mobiles were obliterated by the blaze. “I have been paralyzed the last week,” he said. “I can’t even figure out what to eat,” he told Whiting. “The worst loss is the thirty years of my sketchbooks. That’s everything I have.” While the Santa Rosa Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center, dedicated to the life and work of the creator of the beloved Peanuts comic strip was spared, the home of Schulz’s widow, Jean, burned to the ground. The Schulzes lived in the house since the 1970s, and it’s where the illustrator passed away in 2000. Their son, Craig, also lost his home, reported Keith Allen and Madison Park for CNN. The nearby museum and research center is currently closed due to power outages. “I am devastated by the loss of the home I shared with Sparky for twenty-five years,” Jean told the Washington Post, “the memories of which filled me with happiness every day.” The Di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art reported that the fires reached its grounds, but winds diverted the flames before they reached its main campus. The institution’s staff and galleries remain safe. The museum will stay closed through October 22, and it has postponed the November 4 opening of its exhibition “Be Not Sill: Living in Uncertain Times.” “Our hearts go out to all those affected by the fires and to the many individuals who are stepping up in this time of need. This is, and will continue to be, a deep wound for us all,” executive director Robert Sain said in a statement. “As di Rosa continues its commitment to being a resource for our community, we hope, in the weeks ahead, to provide a space for all to gather, rebuild, and heal from these dark days together. According to the Los Angeles Times, as of Friday, October 20, the California Fire Department has managed to contain the majority of the seven fires still burning across the state’s Northern counties. A long-awaited rainfall, which deposited an inch of rain on Thursday, has helped the firemen combat the flames. LESS

October 20, 2017

New York City’s Department of Cultural Affairs has launched three new artist-in-residence programs that will work in tandem with the city’s criminal justice system. The Department of Corrections, Department of Probation, and the Mayor’s Office to Combat Domestic Violence will each host one artist to help facilitate dialogue, encourage collaboration, and build community between the agencies and the residents they serve.

Inspired by the work of Mierle Laderman Ukeles—the city’s first unsalaried artist-in-residence who began working with the Department of Sanitation in 1977— the Public Artists in Residence (PAIR) program was first launched in 2015. Other agencies that have previously partnered with artists for PAIR include the Department for Veterans’ Services, the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, and the Administration for Children’s Services.

The open call for the three new initiatives will end on November 13. Each residency, which lasts a minimum of one year, will allow the artists to propose art projects and creative solutions for civic challenges. According to Ana Bermúdez, the Department of Probation commissioner, the artist-led projects could help reduce the odds of inmates re-offending after they’re released from prison. It’s “a great use of taxpayer dollars,” she said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. “It’s being smart on crime in a very effective way.”

October 20, 2017

The State Department has denied American-born jazz artist Alvin Queen entry into the United States. Queen, who was a dual citizen of the US and Switzerland until 2016, will now be forced to miss a Washington, DC, concert in which he was scheduled to perform in November.

While the government claims that Queen was refused entry because his fingerprints matched an FBI file from 1967, the artist said that his only run-ins with the law include a DWI charge and a minor drug offense, which both resulted in not-guilty verdicts.

“Sadly, this doesn’t surprise me one bit,” Queen said in a statement. “I’ve spent months preparing for this concert. Dozens of others are also implicated in its planning. Funny thing, I gave up my US passport to make life simpler at tax time. I never dreamed I would one day be denied entry, and with such ridiculous reasoning. I am frankly disgusted to be disrespected in this way, after a half century devoted to music.”