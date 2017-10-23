Agnieszka Polska Awarded Germany’s National Gallery Prize for Young Artists

POSTED October 24, 2017

Artist Agnieszka Polska has won Germany’s Preis der Nationalgalerie (National Gallery Prize) for young artists. The biennial award recognizes Berlin–based artists under forty-years old. While the honor does not include prize money, Polska will be given the opportunity to stage an exhibition at one of the German state museums.

Born in in Lublin, Poland, in 1985, Polska lives and works in Kraków and Berlin. At the award ceremony at the Hamburger Bahnhof Museum für Gegenwart on Friday, October 20, the jury stated, “Throughout her work, Polska ingeniously interweaves some of the most pressing issues of our time. She deftly creates a poetic and affective relationship between the visual and acoustic language of our digitally infused daily lives by using contemporary imaginary and cultural references—including scientific theories, early animation, and the utopian inclination of the avant-garde.” Polska’s upcoming exhibition will be mounted at Germany’s Nationalgalerie in the fall of 2018.

The jury comprised Zdenka Badovinac, director of the Moderna galerija, Ljubljana; Hou Hanru, artistic director of the MAXXI Museo nazionale delle arti del XXI secolo, Rome; Sheena Wagstaff, chairman of Modern and Contemporary Art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York; Sven Beckstette, curator at the Hamburger Bahnhof Museum für Gegenwart, Berlin; and Udo Kittelmann, director of the Nationalgalerie Staatliche Museen zu Berlin.

This year’s four nominees were all women—in addition to Polska, Sol Calero (Venezuela), Iman Issa (Egypt), and Jumana Manna (USA) were finalists. Previous winners of the prize include Monica Bonvicini, Omer Fast, and Cyprien Gaillar. The 2015 recipient, Anne Imhof, won the Golden Lion at this year’s Venice Biennale for her work, Faust, at the German pavilion. The $11,700 Förderpreis für Filmkunst (Prize for Film Art), was also presented at the Hamburger Bahnhof gala. It was awarded to Sandra Wollner, an Austrian, for her film The Impossible Image, 2016. LESS

October 24, 2017

Following an inquiry from Artnet regarding a complaint against one of its publishers, Artforum issued the following statement:

“It came to our attention that Knight Landesman was engaged in a close friendship with a former employee which took place well after she left Artforum in 2012. Four years after her departure, in 2016, she brought a complaint to our notice and we acted immediately to address it.

Despite the fact that she was not an employee of Artforum, we required that Mr. Landesman attend therapy, and took companywide steps to address any workplace transgressions. At no time was Artforum complicit or culpable. In fact, we took her complaint very seriously and used it as an opportunity to strengthen our policies within the workplace.

Her subsequent claim for damages, in 2017, one year after her initial complaint, appears to be unfounded, and seems to be an attempt to exploit a relationship that she herself worked hard to create and maintain. For its part, Artforum is proud of its workplace and will continue to ensure that no transgressions whatsoever will be tolerated by any of our employees, under any circumstances.

Artforum is devoted to the freedom of expression and we have no wish to silence anyone, nor will we engage in any attempts to do so.”

October 24, 2017

A museum devoted to the art and culture of the Palestinian people, the Palestine Museum US, is scheduled to open over the next few weeks in Woodbridge, Connecticut, writes Ed Stannard of the New Haven Register. The museum’s director, Faisal Saleh, who was born in Ramallah on the West Bank, hopes the institution will provide a richer sense of Palestinian culture to American audiences. “The mission of the museum is to preserve Palestinian history and celebrate the artistic achievement of Palestinians in the US and Palestine and tell the Palestinian story through art and literature and other forms of artistic expression,” said Saleh.

The Palestinian people are stateless. About 40 percent of the world’s 10.3 million Palestinians live in the West Bank of the Jordan River and the Gaza Strip, which has been occupied by Israel since the end of the Six-Day War in 1967. Though the creation of a “two-state solution” is supported by the United Nations and the US, it has yet to happen. Faisal says the nonprofit museum will not be openly political, but will expand upon a narrative of a people who have experienced a great deal of hardship over the last century. “[Palestine’s] history will be presented through photographs and art. It will not take any political posture and political position on issues.”

Judy Alperin, chief executive officer of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, also based in Woodbridge, said, “We see it as a further opportunity for us to build better friends and relationships between our two communities and maybe even more of a cultural exchange. It’s a great opportunity for us to show what’s possible . . . that we can not just peacefully coexist, living side by side, but we can extend a hand in friendship.”

October 24, 2017

In the aftermath surrounding the financial problems of Documenta 14, allegedly brought on by administrative oversights, members of Germany’s right-wing AfD party, who occupy a section of the Kassel city council (the area where the event takes place) are now suing the exhibition’s organizers—the artistic director Adam Szymczyk; Annette Kulenkampff, CEO; former mayor and board chairman Bertram Hilgen; and current board chairman and mayor Christian Geselle—for the purported “misappropriation of funds and other offenses,” according to Henri Neuendorf of Artnet. The suit was filed on October 18, even though the independent audit of the exhibition, run by PriceWaterhouseCoopers, hasn’t yet concluded (the report is expected to be published sometime next month).

“Dubious cash transactions, a huge deficit of at least $8.3 million, disproportionate demands of the artistic director, a sloppy board, as well as inadequate separation of the two venues of Kassel and Athens all require an independent investigation by the state prosecutor,” said Michael Werl, the AfD’s minority leader.

Documenta was rescued with emergency loan guarantees in September from the city of Kassel and the state of Hesse after going beyond its budget. In a press conference, the state shareholders’ representatives said that they’re not sure where the money went. The issues surrounding Documenta have caused considerable strife regarding the show’s politicization and the role of art in politics.

October 24, 2017

In the wake of the scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein—the film producer who has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by more than fifty women within the movie and fashion industries—a group of women within the Spanish film world have asked for the creation of a forum that deals with cases of sexual misconduct, reports Rocío García of El País. The announcement was made during Valladolid International Film Week, a festival that started on October 21 and runs through October 28, 2017 in Valladolid, Spain. The Spanish film academy’s board of directors has promised to look into the matter. The Association of Women Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media, also known as CIMA, created more than a decade ago, will develop a questionnaire that will be used as a guide for defining cases of sexual harassment.

In a study conducted by the Union of Actors, 60 percent of all film roles for actors thirty-five years of age and younger are given to men, while 40 percent go to women. The percentage of jobs that go to male actors increases to 67 percent between the ages of thirty-nine and forty-five. Between forty-five and sixty-four, it goes up to 70 percent. “Being an actor in Spain is complicated, but it’s much worse as an actress,” said Ana Gracia, a Spanish actress. Coral Cruz, a screenwriter who says she’s never been sexually harassed, still acknowledged that she has been pigeonholed as a writer because of her gender, and asked that her fellow female writers work to extricate themselves from the niche many of them have been forced into: “Women are able to write stories for the general public. We should not be reduced to only intimate and low-budget films. It makes it difficult for the industry to see us as an example of profitability. We have to rely on ourselves more.” Of the ten Spanish blockbusters from last year, not one had been authored by a woman.

The inequality is, alas, widespread: In a CIMA study that will be presented next month, only three films directed by women in 2016—from a pool of thirty-one films directed in Spain that year—received production assistance. And the country’s Instituto de la Cinematografía y de las Artes (The Institute of Cinematography and the Arts, an entity overseen by the Ministry of Education, Culture, and Sports) gave 27.7 percent of its funding to women working on low-budget projects or documentaries.

October 24, 2017

Nick Allen and Ben Riley-Smith of The Telegraph report that James Woolhouse, the executive vice president and chief operating officer of publishing conglomerate Condé Nast International—in charge of periodicals such as Vogue, Wired, Vanity Fair, and Glamour—sent an email on Monday, October 23, to “country presidents,” stating that the company will no longer be working with fashion photographer Terry Richardson, and that any projects already commissioned from Richardson but as of yet not published can be “killed or substituted with other material.” The directive comes in the wake of an article published on October 22 by the Sunday Times, which questions why Richardson, who has faced multiple accusations of sexually abusing and exploiting models over the years, is still being celebrated by the fashion industry.

In 2014, when the accusations against the photographer resurfaced, he published a letter in the Huffington Post defending himself and his work, specifically in regards to a 2004 exhibition at Deitch Projects in New York called “Terryworld,” along with a similarly-titled book released that year to coincide with show: “I collaborated with consenting adult women who were fully aware of the nature of the work, and as is typical with any project, everyone signed releases. I have never used an offer of work or a threat of rebuke to coerce someone into something that they did not want to do. I give everyone that I work with enough respect to view them as having ownership of their free will and making their decisions.”

Richardson has shot ad campaigns for Marc Jacobs, Yves Saint Laurent, and Tom Ford, and has worked with many celebrities, including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and Miley Cyrus. Richardson directed the music video for Cyrus’s “Wrecking Ball” song in 2013. Cyrus later went on to say that she regretted ever making the video.

October 23, 2017

Creative Time’s artistic director, Nato Thompson, will step down after a decade at the New York organization to join the recently established Philadelphia Contemporary as its first artistic director.

“We’re incredibly proud of Nato and everything we accomplished together at Creative Time,” acting executive director Alyssa Nitchun said in a statement. “This is an exciting and timely new venture, and we look forward to celebrating his work with Philadelphia Contemporary.”

Thompson began his career at Creative Time in 2007. During his tenure he worked on a variety of projects, including Pledge’s of Allegiance, 2017, a serialized commission of sixteen flags responding to the current political climate; Pedro Reyes’s Doomocracy, 2016; Kara Walker’s A Subtlety, 2014; Trevor Paglen’s The Last Pictures, 2012; and the annual Creative Time Summit.

Philadelphia Contemporary, was founded last year by Harry Philbrick, a former director of the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts. The nonprofit aims to build a non-collecting, multi-disciplinary, and sustainable art venue dedicated to contemporary art. While the organization works on finding a permanent home, it will focus on staging site-specific projects around the city. Thompson will officially assume his new role in November.

October 23, 2017

Dennis and Debra Scholl, longtime collectors and supporters of the arts in Miami, have announced that they will donate two hundred contemporary aboriginal Australian works to the following museums: the Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum at Florida International University, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno.

“These three institutions are really engaged in this area and with us,” Dennis Scholl, told Jane Wooldridge of the Miami Herald. “We want the work to be seen.” The gift includes pieces by painters such as Warlimpirrnga Tjapaltjari, Paddy Bedford, Gulumbu Yunipingu, and Nongirrnga Marawili. Ninety works will be given to both the Frost and the Nevada Museum. The Met will receive nineteen pieces.

The Scholls have been collecting aboriginal art more than twelve years ago when they began traveling frequently to Australia for their wine-making business. Dennis is currently the CEO or ArtCenter/South Florida and Debra is the board chair of the nonprofit exhibition space Locust Projects. In 2012, the couple donated three hundred contemporary artworks to Miami’s Pérez Museum. “It takes a good decade to become really engaged with a genre,” Dennis said. “Then we think to find a good institutional home for the work.”

October 23, 2017

Renowned Turkish peace activist Osman Kavala, was detained Wednesday by counter-terrorist police at Atatürk Airport in Istanbul. Kavala is the chairman of Anadolu Kültür (Anatolian Culture), a nonprofit that fights for artistic rights and cultural diversity. He was returning on a flight from Gaziantep in Turkey’s Anatolia region, where he was discussing a project at the Goethe Institut, when he was arrested for unknown reasons.

“Osman Kavala has worked tirelessly to build reconciliation, dialogue and support the rule of law in Turkey. Release him from detention,” pleaded Emma Sinclair-Webb, Turkish director of the Human Rights Watch, in a tweet on Thursday.

US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in an interview with Reuters that his arrest was an example of a “very alarming trend” in Turkey. Since last year’s failed military coup, more than 50,000 people, including academics, activists, civil society leaders, human rights defenders, and journalists have been arrested and tens of thousands have been removed from government jobs.