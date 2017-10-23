Stedelijk Museum Appoints Jan Willem Sieburgh Interim Business Director

POSTED October 25, 2017

Since Beatrix Ruf’s resignation as the Stedelijk Museum’s director, the institution has appointed Jan Willem Sieburgh as its interim business director, writes Alex Greenberger of Artnews. Ruf left the Stedelijk after it was revealed that she was running her own private art consultancy while at the helm of a major cultural nonprofit, and chose not to divulge certain details about a donation of six hundred artworks to the museum from Thomas Borgmann.

Sieburgh starts his post on November 1. He is coming to the Stedelijk from Rotterdam’s Wereldmuseum, where he is also interim director. Before that, he was the director of the Rijksmuseum and the interim director of the Troepenmuseum, both in Amsterdam. The Stedelijk has not yet announced any plans for a new director.

October 25, 2017

The Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto Canada has appointed Heidi Reitmaier, currently the director of learning and public programs at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, as its new executive director and CEO. Reitmaier will join the institution in January 2018.

“I am pleased to welcome Heidi to this key role,” said MOCA’s board of directors chair Julia Ouellette. “We set out to find someone with an excitement for how contemporary art museums can play a role on the world stage. With her experience here, in the UK and in the US, she will add an extraordinary global perspective and a track record of bringing relevance and engagement with the contemporary art, artists, and ideas of our times.”

Reitmaier will succeed the museum’s inaugural CEO Chantal Pontbriand who stepped down from the position in June of 2016, after only eight months in the role. Terry Nicholson has served as the acting CEO since July of last year.

October 25, 2017

Anna Codrea-Rado of the New York Times reports that the plans for a new Holocaust memorial in London, selected as part of an international competition, have been revealed. The design—a collaborative effort led by Ghanaian-British architect David Adjaye, the Israeli architect Rod Arad, and the landscape architecture firm of Gustafson Porter & Bowman—will feature an underground learning center beneath an elevated memorial site, and will be situated in a park near the Houses of Parliament. The aboveground portion of the work will feature twenty-three “fins” made of bronze; the spaces between them serve to function as reminders of the twenty-two countries whose Jewish communities were destroyed by the Nazis. “The complexity of the Holocaust story, including the British context, is a series of layers that have become hidden by time. Our approach to the project has been to reveal these layers and not let them remain buried under history,” said Adjaye. The opening of the memorial is planned for 2021, and will receive $66 million of public funding.

Some of the neighboring institutions and residents of the site where the memorial will be erected, however, have issues with the work. A letter was distributed to the upper house of the British Parliament and all members of the House of Lords, saying that the gardens where the memorial is to be located will “cease to be an amenity for ordinary people,” and disrupt their function as an “oasis of calm, enjoyed as a place of exercise, play, picnics, sunbathing, and dog walking.” And the Imperial War Museum, about a mile away from the area proposed for the structure, says that the new learning center might compete with their museum’s Holocaust gallery, which is scheduled to open in 2020. The museum is asking that the plans for the education center be rethought.

For more on architect David Adjaye, see the October issue of Artforum where he discusses museum architecture with senior editor Julian Rose.

October 24, 2017

Artist Agnieszka Polska has won Germany’s Preis der Nationalgalerie (National Gallery Prize) for young artists. The biennial award recognizes Berlin-based artists under forty years old. While the honor does not include prize money, recipients are given the opportunity to stage an exhibition at one of the German state museums.

Born in in Lublin, Poland, in 1985, Polska lives and works in Kraków and Berlin. At the award ceremony at the Hamburger Bahnhof Museum für Gegenwart on Friday, October 20, the jury stated, “Throughout her work, Polska ingeniously interweaves some of the most pressing issues of our time. She deftly creates a poetic and affective relationship between the visual and acoustic language of our digitally infused daily lives by using contemporary imaginary and cultural references—including scientific theories, early animation, and the utopian inclination of the avant-garde.” Polska’s upcoming exhibition will be mounted at Germany’s Nationalgalerie in the fall of 2018.

The jury included Zdenka Badovinac, director of the Moderna galerija, Ljubljana; Hou Hanru, artistic director of the MAXXI Museo nazionale delle arti del XXI secolo, Rome; Sheena Wagstaff, chair of modern and contemporary art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York; Sven Beckstette, curator at the Hamburger Bahnhof Museum für Gegenwart, Berlin; and Udo Kittelmann, director of the Nationalgalerie Staatliche Museen zu Berlin.

This year’s four nominees were all women—in addition to Polska, Sol Calero (Venezuela), Iman Issa (Egypt), and Jumana Manna (USA) were finalists. Previous winners of the prize include Monica Bonvicini, Omer Fast, and Cyprien Gaillard. The 2015 recipient, Anne Imhof, won the Golden Lion at this year’s Venice Biennale for her work Faust at the German pavilion. The $11,700 Förderpreis für Filmkunst (Prize for Film Art) was also presented at the Hamburger Bahnhof gala. It was awarded to Sandra Wollner, from Austria, for her film The Impossible Image, 2016. LESS

October 24, 2017

Following an inquiry from Artnet regarding a complaint against one of its publishers, Artforum has issued the following statement:

“It came to our attention that Knight Landesman was engaged in a close friendship with a former employee which took place well after she left Artforum in 2012. Four years after her departure, in 2016, she brought a complaint to our notice and we acted immediately to address it.

Despite the fact that she was not an employee of Artforum, we required that Mr. Landesman attend therapy, and took companywide steps to address any workplace transgressions. At no time was Artforum complicit or culpable. In fact, we took her complaint very seriously and used it as an opportunity to strengthen our policies within the workplace.

Her subsequent claim for damages, in 2017, one year after her initial complaint, appears to be unfounded, and seems to be an attempt to exploit a relationship that she herself worked hard to create and maintain. For its part, Artforum is proud of its workplace and will continue to ensure that no transgressions whatsoever will be tolerated by any of our employees, under any circumstances.

Artforum is devoted to the freedom of expression and we have no wish to silence anyone, nor will we engage in any attempts to do so.”

October 24, 2017

A museum devoted to the art and culture of the Palestinian people, the Palestine Museum US, is scheduled to open over the next few weeks in Woodbridge, Connecticut, writes Ed Stannard of the New Haven Register. The museum’s director, Faisal Saleh, who was born in Ramallah on the West Bank, hopes the institution will provide a richer sense of Palestinian culture to American audiences. “The mission of the museum is to preserve Palestinian history and celebrate the artistic achievement of Palestinians in the US and Palestine and tell the Palestinian story through art and literature and other forms of artistic expression,” said Saleh.

The Palestinian people are stateless. About 40 percent of the world’s 10.3 million Palestinians live on the West Bank of the Jordan River and the Gaza Strip, which has been occupied by Israel since the end of the Six-Day War in 1967. Though the creation of a two-state solution is supported by the United Nations and the US, it has yet to happen. Faisal says the nonprofit museum will not be openly political but will expand upon a narrative of a people who have experienced a great deal of hardship over the past century. She noted that Palestine’s “history will be presented through photographs and art. It will not take any political posture and political position on issues.”

Judy Alperin, chief executive officer of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, also based in Woodbridge, said, “We see it as a further opportunity for us to build better friends and relationships between our two communities and maybe even more of a cultural exchange. It’s a great opportunity for us to show what’s possible . . . that we can not just peacefully coexist, living side by side, but we can extend a hand in friendship.”

October 24, 2017

In the aftermath surrounding the financial problems of Documenta 14, allegedly brought on by administrative oversights, members of Germany’s right-wing AfD party who occupy a section of the city council of Kassel (the area where the event takes place) are now suing the exhibition’s organizers—the artistic director Adam Szymczyk; CEO Annette Kulenkampff; former mayor and board chair Bertram Hilgen; and current board chair and mayor Christian Geselle—for the purported “misappropriation of funds and other offenses,” according to Henri Neuendorf of Artnet. The suit was filed on October 18, even though the independent audit of the exhibition, run by PriceWaterhouseCoopers, hasn’t yet concluded (the full report is expected to be published sometime next month).

“Dubious cash transactions, a huge deficit of at least $8.3 million, disproportionate demands of the artistic director, a sloppy board, as well as inadequate separation of the two venues of Kassel and Athens all require an independent investigation by the state prosecutor,” said Michael Werl, the AfD’s minority leader.

Documenta was rescued with emergency loan guarantees in September from the city of Kassel and the state of Hesse after going beyond its budget. In a press conference, the state shareholders’ representatives said that they’re not sure where the money went. The issues surrounding Documenta have caused considerable strife regarding the show’s politicization and the role of art in politics.

October 24, 2017

In the wake of the scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein—the film producer who has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by more than fifty women within the film and fashion industries—a group of women within the Spanish film world have asked for the creation of a forum that deals with cases of sexual misconduct, reports Rocío García of El País. The announcement was made during Valladolid International Film Week, a festival that started on October 21 and runs through October 28, 2017, in Valladolid, Spain. The Spanish film academy’s board of directors has promised to look into the matter. The Association of Women Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media, also known as CIMA, created more than a decade ago, will develop a questionnaire that will be used as a guide for defining cases of sexual harassment.

In a study conducted by the Union of Actors, 60 percent of all film roles for actors thirty-five years of age and younger are given to men, while 40 percent go to women. The percentage of jobs that go to male actors increases to 67 percent between the ages of thirty-nine and forty-five. Between forty-five and sixty-four, it goes up to 70 percent. “Being an actor in Spain is complicated, but it’s much worse as an actress,” said Spanish actress Ana Gracia. Coral Cruz, a screenwriter who says she’s never been sexually harassed, still acknowledged that she has been pigeonholed as a writer because of her gender, and asked that her fellow female writers work to extricate themselves from the niche many of them have been forced into: “Women are able to write stories for the general public. We should not be reduced to only intimate and low-budget films. It makes it difficult for the industry to see us as an example of profitability. We have to rely on ourselves more.” Of the ten Spanish blockbusters from last year, not one was authored by a woman.

The inequality is widespread: In a CIMA study that will be presented next month, only three films directed by women in 2016—from a pool of thirty-one films directed in Spain that year—received production assistance. And the country’s Instituto de la Cinematografía y de las Artes (The Institute of Cinematography and the Arts, an entity overseen by the Ministry of Education, Culture, and Sports) gave only 27.7 percent of its funding to women working mainly on low-budget projects or documentaries.

October 24, 2017

Nick Allen and Ben Riley-Smith of The Telegraph report that James Woolhouse, the executive vice president and chief operating officer of publishing conglomerate Condé Nast International—in charge of such periodicals as Vogue, Wired, Vanity Fair, and Glamour—sent an e-mail on Monday, October 23, to “country presidents” stating that the company will no longer be working with fashion photographer Terry Richardson, and that any projects already commissioned from Richardson but as of yet not published can be “killed or substituted with other material.” The directive comes in the wake of an article published on October 22 by the Sunday Times that asks why Richardson, who has faced multiple accusations of sexually abusing and exploiting models over the years, is still being celebrated by the fashion industry.

In 2014, when the accusations against the photographer resurfaced, he published a letter in the Huffington Post defending himself and his work, specifically in regards to the 2004 exhibition “Terryworld” at Deitch Projects in New York and the similarly titled book released that year to coincide with show: “I collaborated with consenting adult women who were fully aware of the nature of the work, and as is typical with any project, everyone signed releases. I have never used an offer of work or a threat of rebuke to coerce someone into something that they did not want to do. I give everyone that I work with enough respect to view them as having ownership of their free will and making their decisions.”

Richardson has shot ad campaigns for Marc Jacobs, Yves Saint Laurent, and Tom Ford, and has worked with many celebrities, including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and Miley Cyrus. Richardson directed the music video for Cyrus’s song “Wrecking Ball” in 2013. Cyrus later said that she regretted making the video.