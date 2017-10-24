Ursula Johnson Wins 2017 Sobey Art Award

POSTED October 26, 2017

The Sobey Art Award, Canada’s largest contemporary art prize honoring artists under forty, has named Halifax–based Ursula Johnson as this year’s winner. She will receive $40,000. The announcement was made during a gala event held Wednesday evening at the Art Museum at the University of Toronto.

“Ursula Johnson was singled out for her strong voice, her generosity, and collaborative spirit. Through her work, she redefines traditional materials and re-imagines colonized histories,” the selection committee said in a statement.

Five artists—Raymond​ ​Boisjoly​ (West Coast and the Yukon); Jacynthe​ ​Carrier​ (Québec); Ursula​ ​Johnson​ (Atlantic); Divya​ ​Mehra​ (Prairies and the North); and Bridget​ ​Moser​ (Ontario)—representing different regions across Canada, were shortlisted for the award. The four finalists will receive $8,000, and their work will be exhibited alongside Johnson’s at the Art Museum of the University of Toronto from October 24 to December 9. ​

Born in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Johnson, said, “This gift of being the winner of the Sobey Art Award means that I will now have the tremendous opportunity to work on a larger scale and expand the reach of my work to a broader community while exploring more diversity in materials and content as well as beginning to create a network of collaborators internationally!” This was the second edition of the award to be administered by the National Gallery of Canada, who became the organizing institution for the Sobey Art Award in 2016. Former winners of the prize include​ ​David Altmejd,​ ​Daniel​ ​Barrow,​ ​Michel​ ​de​ ​Broin,​ ​Raphaëlle​ ​de​ ​Groot,​ ​Jean-Pierre​ ​Gauthier,​​ ​Nadia​ ​Myre,​ ​Annie​ ​Pootoogook,​ ​and Jeremy​ ​Shaw. LESS

October 25, 2017

After a lawsuit accusing Artforum publisher Knight Landesman of sexual misconduct was filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday, Landesman left the magazine. Following his resignation, Artforum released the following statement:

“This morning, Knight Landesman offered his resignation to the publishers of Artforum and chairman Anthony Korner accepted. In the past days, we have met with our staff and they have told us that Knight Landesman engaged in unacceptable behavior and caused a hostile work environment. We will do everything in our ability to bring our workplace in line with our editorial mission, and we will use this opportunity to transform Artforum into a place of transparency, equity, and with zero tolerance for sexual harassment of any kind. Regretfully, this behavior undermines the feminist ideals we have long strived to stand for. In response, we are creating a special task force of women at the magazine who will oversee this transformation.”

October 25, 2017

The Israel Museum in Jerusalem announced today that Ido Bruno, a professor in the Industrial Design Department at the Bezalel Academy of Arts & Design, has been appointed director. He succeeds acting director Ayelet Shiloh Tamir, who will remain at the museum as deputy director.

“Ido has devoted many years to disseminating knowledge and culture in Israel and abroad, and has a deep understanding of the Israel Museum from collaborating on past initiatives, including the renewal of the Israel Museum’s campus,” said Isaac Molho, the chair of the institution’s board of directors. “We look forward to enriching our institution with his commitment to scholarship and creative energy to reach new heights for the benefit of our visitors.”

Bruno has worked as a designer for twenty-five years and has taught at the Bezalel Academy of Arts & Design since 1993. At the Israel Museum, Bruno worked on several exhibitions, including Herod the Great: The King’s Final Journey (2013), and was a member of the design team for the museum’s three-year “Renewal Project,” completed in 2010. Bruno has served as a member on several committees of Israel’s Ministries of Culture and Education and was awarded the Minister of Culture’s Prize for Design in 2012.

October 25, 2017

Three members of the Russian punk rock band and art collective Pussy Riot stormed New York’s Trump Tower on Monday in protest of the imprisonment of Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, Jazz Monroe of Pitchfork reports. Police closed the building for at least thirty minutes after the action.

“We came to occupy Trump Tower to call attention to political prisoners,” the group said in a statement. “We believe that political prisoners and their protection are more important than the sexist bullshit that people have been focused on.”

Wearing balaclavas, Masha Alokhina and two unnamed members of the collective unfurled a banner reading “Free Sentsov” from a mezzanine at the hotel and threw pamphlets into the lobby below. A video of the demonstration was post to the group’s Facebook page, along with the accompanying text:

“Defending political prisoners is an issue that transcends borders. We are acting in solidarity against leaders like Putin, who has exercised authoritarian force and Trump, who is displaying authoritarian tendencies—because we all need to be fighting together on behalf of dissidents everywhere.” The post concludes by urging people to support advocacy and organize public actions. As artforum.com previously reported, a Russian military court sentenced Sentsov to twenty years in a prison camp in August 2015 after convicting him of terrorism. The filmmaker is an outspoken critic of the pro-Kremlin government, and had organized a number protests against Russia’s annexation of Crimea. LESS

October 25, 2017

J.M. Smucker Co., the American food manufacturing company, has pledged to donate $1.1 million to the Akron Art Museum in Ohio, the Akron Beacon Journal reports. The gift will support the institution’s endowment as well as its Free Thursdays program.

“We are proud of our long-standing partnership with the Akron Art Museum and are pleased to provide support that makes arts and culture available in our communities,” Smucker president and CEO Mark Smucker said in a statement. “We are honored to make world-class art accessible to more people.”

The donation comes on the heels of an $8 million gift from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the largest single donation in the museum’s history. The funds are being used to establish an outdoor garden, add public gathering spaces, and expand its collection of contemporary art.

October 25, 2017

The Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto Canada has appointed Heidi Reitmaier, currently the director of learning and public programs at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, as its new executive director and CEO. Reitmaier will join the institution in January 2018.

“I am pleased to welcome Heidi to this key role,” said MOCA’s board of directors chair Julia Ouellette. “We set out to find someone with an excitement for how contemporary art museums can play a role on the world stage. With her experience here, in the UK and in the US, she will add an extraordinary global perspective and a track record of bringing relevance and engagement with the contemporary art, artists, and ideas of our times.”

Reitmaier will succeed the museum’s inaugural CEO Chantal Pontbriand who stepped down from the position in June of 2016, after only eight months in the role. Terry Nicholson has served as the acting CEO since July of last year.

October 25, 2017

Since Beatrix Ruf’s resignation as the Stedelijk Museum’s director, the institution has appointed Jan Willem Sieburgh as its interim business director, writes Alex Greenberger of Artnews. Ruf left the Stedelijk after it was revealed that she was running her own private art consultancy while at the helm of a major cultural nonprofit, and chose not to divulge certain details about a donation of six hundred artworks to the museum from Thomas Borgmann.

Sieburgh starts his post on November 1. He is coming to the Stedelijk from Rotterdam’s Wereldmuseum. Before that, he was the director of the Rijksmuseum and the interim director of the Troepenmuseum, both in Amsterdam. The Stedelijk has not yet announced any plans for a new director.

October 25, 2017

Anna Codrea-Rado of the New York Times reports that the plans for a new Holocaust memorial in London, selected as part of an international competition, have been revealed. The design—a collaborative effort led by Ghanaian-British architect David Adjaye, the Israeli architect Rod Arad, and the landscape architecture firm of Gustafson Porter & Bowman—will feature an underground learning center beneath an elevated memorial site, and will be situated in a park near the Houses of Parliament. The aboveground portion of the work will feature twenty-three “fins” made of bronze; the spaces between them serve to function as reminders of the twenty-two countries whose Jewish communities were destroyed by the Nazis. “The complexity of the Holocaust story, including the British context, is a series of layers that have become hidden by time. Our approach to the project has been to reveal these layers and not let them remain buried under history,” said Adjaye. The opening of the memorial is planned for 2021, and will receive $66 million of public funding.

Some of the neighboring institutions and residents of the site where the memorial will be erected, however, have issues with the work. A letter was distributed to the upper house of the British Parliament and all members of the House of Lords, saying that the gardens where the memorial is to be located will “cease to be an amenity for ordinary people,” and disrupt their function as an “oasis of calm, enjoyed as a place of exercise, play, picnics, sunbathing, and dog walking.” And the Imperial War Museum, about a mile away from the area proposed for the structure, says that the new learning center might compete with its Holocaust gallery, which is scheduled to open in 2020. The museum is asking that the plans for the education center be rethought.

For more on architect David Adjaye, see the October issue of Artforum where he discusses museum architecture with senior editor Julian Rose.

October 24, 2017

Artist Agnieszka Polska has won Germany’s Preis der Nationalgalerie (National Gallery Prize) for young artists. The biennial award recognizes Berlin-based artists under forty years old. While the honor does not include prize money, recipients are given the opportunity to stage an exhibition at one of the German state museums.

Born in in Lublin, Poland, in 1985, Polska lives and works in Kraków and Berlin. At the award ceremony at the Hamburger Bahnhof Museum für Gegenwart on Friday, October 20, the jury stated, “Throughout her work, Polska ingeniously interweaves some of the most pressing issues of our time. She deftly creates a poetic and affective relationship between the visual and acoustic language of our digitally infused daily lives by using contemporary imaginary and cultural references—including scientific theories, early animation, and the utopian inclination of the avant-garde.” Polska’s upcoming exhibition will be mounted at Germany’s Nationalgalerie in the fall of 2018.

The jury included Zdenka Badovinac, director of the Moderna galerija, Ljubljana; Hou Hanru, artistic director of the MAXXI Museo nazionale delle arti del XXI secolo, Rome; Sheena Wagstaff, chair of modern and contemporary art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York; Sven Beckstette, curator at the Hamburger Bahnhof Museum für Gegenwart, Berlin; and Udo Kittelmann, director of the Nationalgalerie Staatliche Museen zu Berlin.