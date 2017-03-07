Arts Professionals Denounce Sexual Harassment in Open Letter

POSTED October 30, 2017

Early Monday morning, an open letter condemning sexual harassment in the art world was published on the website Not Surprised. Signed by 1,850 women, the document was drafted in response to the recent allegations of sexual misconduct against former Artforum publisher Knight Landesman, who resigned from the magazine on Wednesday, October 25.



“The resignation of one publisher from one high-profile magazine does not solve the larger, more insidious problem: an art world that upholds inherited power structures at the cost of ethical behavior,” the letter reads. “Similar abuses occur frequently and on a large scale within this industry. We have been silenced, ostracized, pathologized, dismissed as ‘overreacting,’ and threatened when we have tried to expose sexually and emotionally abusive behavior. We will be silenced no longer.”



It continues: “We will denounce those who would continue to exploit, silence, and dismiss us. Your actions will no longer be a secret, whispered amongst us for fear of ostracization, professional shunning, and recrimination. Where we see the abuse of power, we resolve to speak out, to demand that institutions and individuals address our concerns seriously, and to bring these incidents to light regardless of the perpetrator’s gender.”



Lara Atallah, Arielle Bier, Cecily Brown, Aslihan Demirtas, Johanna Fateman, Coco Fusco, Barbara Gladstone, Hannah Hoffman, Jenny Holzer, Clara Kim, Barbara Kruger, Julie Mehretu, Catherine Opie, Cindy Sherman, Emma Sulkowicz are among the signatories.



The letter reads:

We are not surprised. We are artists, arts administrators, assistants, curators, directors, editors, educators, gallerists, interns, scholars, students, writers, and more—workers of the art world—and we have been groped, undermined, harassed, infantilized, scorned, threatened, and intimidated by those in positions of power who control access to resources and opportunities. We have held our tongues, threatened by power wielded over us and promises of institutional access and career advancement. We are not surprised when curators offer exhibitions or support in exchange for sexual favors. We are not surprised when gallerists romanticize, minimize, and hide sexually abusive behavior by artists they represent. We are not surprised when a meeting with a collector or a potential patron becomes a sexual proposition. We are not surprised when we are retaliated against for not complying. We are not surprised when Knight Landesman gropes us in the art fair booth while promising he’ll help us with our career. Abuse of power comes as no surprise. This open letter stems from a group discussion about sexual harassment within our field, following the recent revelation of Knight Landesman’s sexual misconduct. The conversation has branched out further and internationally. Harder work to advance equity is often expected of and performed by women of color, trans, and gender nonconforming people. Our efficacy relies on taking this intersection very seriously and not excluding other corroborating factors that contribute to bias, exclusion, and abuse. These additional factors include, but are not limited to, gender identity, ability, religion, class, and immigration status. There is an urgent need to share our accounts of widespread sexism, unequal and inappropriate treatment, harassment and sexual misconduct, which we experience regularly, broadly, and acutely. Many institutions and individuals with power in the art world espouse the rhetoric of feminism and equity in theory, often financially benefitting from these flimsy claims of progressive politics, while preserving oppressive and harmful sexist norms in practice. Those in power ignore, excuse, or commit everyday instances of harassment and degradation, creating an environment of acceptance of and complicity in many more serious, illegal abuses of power. The resignation of one publisher from one high-profile magazine does not solve the larger, more insidious problem: an art world that upholds inherited power structures at the cost of ethical behavior. Similar abuses occur frequently and on a large scale within this industry. We have been silenced, ostracized, pathologized, dismissed as “overreacting,” and threatened when we have tried to expose sexually and emotionally abusive behavior. We will be silenced no longer. We will denounce those who would continue to exploit, silence, and dismiss us. Your actions will no longer be a secret, whispered amongst us for fear of ostracization, professional shunning, and recrimination. Where we see the abuse of power, we resolve to speak out, to demand that institutions and individuals address our concerns seriously, and to bring these incidents to light regardless of the perpetrator’s gender. We will no longer ignore the condescending remarks, the wayward hands on our bodies, the threats and intimidations thinly veiled as flirtation, or the silence from ambitious colleagues. We will not tolerate being shamed or disbelieved, and we will not tolerate the recrimination that comes with speaking out. We will not join, for those who may feel powerless so that they may point to a document that supports a safe work environment for all. We, the undersigned—those who have experienced abuse and those standing in solidarity with them—call upon art institutions, boards, and peers to consider their role in the perpetuation of different levels of sexual inequity and abuse, and how they plan to handle these issues in the future. We are too many, now, to be silenced or ignored.

With all we have experienced and witnessed, this letter should come as no surprise.

October 29, 2017

Linda Nochlin, a pioneer scholar of feminist art history whose groundbreaking 1971 essay “Why There Have Been No Great Women Artists?” prompted arts professionals to change the way art was researched and recorded, taught, and exhibited, has died at the age of eighty-six.



Born in Brooklyn, New York, on January 30, 1931, Nochlin graduated from Vassar College with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy in 1951 and earned her master’s degree in English from Columbia University in 1952. She completed her doctoral work in art history, focusing on realism and the French nineteenth-century painter Gustave Courbet, at New York University’s Institute of Fine Arts in 1963. She began working as a professor at Vassar shortly after.



In 1969, Nochlin started teaching one of the college’s first art history courses on women, “The Image of Women in the Nineteenth and Twentieth Centuries.” In an interview with Maura Reilly for Artnews, Nochlin said she was inspired to write her landmark essay after an incident that took place during a commencement ceremony at Vassar College in 1970. Dealer Richard Feigen, the owner of an eponymous gallery, told her that he wanted to show more women artists, but that he couldn’t find any good ones. “Why are there no great women artists?”, he asked. The question would serve as the cornerstone of Nochlin’s mission to expand the art historical canon by identifying societal challenges that women have faced and attempting to tear them down.





An excerpt from her essay reads: “The fact, dear sisters, is that there are no women equivalents for Michelangelo or Rembrandt, Delacroix or Cézanne, Picasso or Matisse, or even, in very recent times, for de Kooning or Warhol. . . .The fault, dear brothers, lies not in our stars, our hormones, our menstrual cycles or our empty internal spaces, but in our institutions and our education. . .everything that happens to us from the moment we enter this world of meaningful symbols, signs and signals.” While she was working on the piece, feminist art history did not yet exist. “Like all other forms of historical discourse, it had to be constructed,” Nochlin said. “New materials had to be sought out, a theoretical basis put in place, a methodology gradually developed.”



Nochlin would go on to teach at the City University of New York, Yale University, and at New York University. She is the author of numerous publications including, Bathers, Bodies, Beatuty: The Visceral Eye, 2006; Women in the 19th Century: Cateories and Contradictions, 1997; The Politics of Vision: Essays on Nineteenth-Century Art and Society, 1989; Women, Art, and Power, and Other Essays, 1988; Courbet Reconsidered, 1988; Realism and Tradition in Art, 1848–1900, 1966.



Her curatorial work includes a 1998 retrospective of Courbet's work at the Brooklyn Museum, "Women Artists: 1550 to 1950" at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, which she cocurated with Ann Sutherland Harris in 1976; and "Global Feminisms: New Directions in Contemporary Art," which she cocurated with Reilly for the Brooklyn Museum's inaugural show at the Elizabeth A. Sackler Center for Feminist Art in 2007.

October 29, 2017

Dance historian and archivist David Vaughan, best known for his archival work for the Merce Cunningham Dance Company, died on October 27, at the age of ninety-three, Dance Magazine reports.

Born in London on May 17, 1924, Vaughan began learning ballet at the age of twenty-three. After receiving a scholarship to the School of American ballet in 1950, he relocated to New York City, where he met the revolutionary American choreographer Merce Cunningham.

Vaughan worked as Cunningham’s secretary when the avant-garde dancer opened his own studio in 1959. Vaughan organized the company’s world tour in 1964 and became its first official archivist in 1976. The archival position, which at the time was unusual for a dance company, was created with a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. “He paved the way for so many of us,” Norton Owen, head of the archives at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, told Siobhan Burke in a 2015 interview.

Vaughan would continue to chronicle the company's work until it disbanded in 2012. In 2001, most of the materials he compiled over the years, including 948 reels of film and hundreds of boxes of records, manuscripts, and choreographic notes, were given to the Jerome Robbins Dance Division of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. Vaughan is also the author of Frederick Ashton and His Ballets, 1977, and Merce Cunningham: Fifty Years, 1997. Throughout the years, Vaughan also acted and danced on and off Broadway and for television, film, and cabarets as well as regional theathers across the United States. In 2015, he collaborated on the work Co.Venture with Pepper Fajans, a former personal assistant of Cunningham, and performed the piece, which explores their cross-generational friendship, in Montreal in 2015, and at the Baryshnikov Arts Center in New York the following year. He is the recipeint of numerous honors including the 2000 Congress on Research in Dance Award for outstanding leadership in dance research; a 2001 New York Dance and Performance Award ("Bessie") for sustained achievement; and a 2015 Dance Magazine Award.

October 27, 2017

On Wednesday, October 26, New York City launched an online survey asking for the public’s input about the role of public art. Mayor Bill de Blasio established the commission on City Art, Monuments, and Markers after a white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia—organized in protest of the removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee—ended in violence earlier this year. The commission will use the data collected to aid in its decision about the handling of controversial monuments.

“Responses will play a critical role in shaping the commission’s work of developing guidelines that can be applied broadly to art on city property, with the ultimate goal of putting forth a thoughtful way to promote more inclusive, welcoming public spaces for all New Yorkers,” Tom Finkelpearl, the commissioner of Cultural Affairs, said in a statement.

The survey comprises seven questions that allow residents to address specific landmarks and what role they play, what factors the city should consider when reviewing them, and how to properly convey their historical and contemporary contexts. The survey is open until November 27.

While the commission does not ask for feedback on any specific works, several have recently been targeted by protesters. People have been demanding the removal of a large monument in East Harlem. The statue honors Dr. J Marion Sims, who has been called the "father of gynecology." He is also known for performing experimental surgeries on enslaved women without their consent. During a demonstration in August, twenty-seven-year-old activist Rossanna Mercedes told the New York Daily News that "memorializing of imperialist slaveholders, murderers and torturers like J. Marion Sims is white supremacy. . . .We will no longer allow government institutions like the New York City Parks Department to passively allow symbols of oppression." More recently, protesters have defaced the Christopher Columbus statue in Central Park, by painting the explorer's hands red, and the bronze Theodore Roosevelt outside the American Museum of Natural History, by splattering a red liquid substance at its base. According to the New York Times, the Monument Removal Brigade admitted to carrying out the vandalism. "Now the statue is bleeding," the group said in a statement. "We did not make it bleed. It is bloody at its very foundation." Among the works that have already been taken down are two busts of Confederate generals that were installed at Bronx Community College and a number of plaques around Brooklyn that were dedicated to Robert E. Lee.

October 27, 2017

The Minneapolis Institute of Art (MIA) announced Thursday that it has hired London-based David Chipperfield Architects to renovate its campus. The firm will be charged with creating a master plan that will focus on enhancing visitor experience. It will also include improved parking facilities, more art storage, and additional public gathering spaces. It will spend the next twelve months surveying the museum’s needs and will present a final plan by the fall of 2018.

“This is the first step in a long-term strategy to update and improve the visitor experience in the museum and to ensure we have the infrastructure to support continued growth,” director and president Kaywin Feldman said in a statement. “Museum attendance has doubled in recent years, and we need to update our facilities to meet the new demands of our growing audience. One of the many reasons we are excited to work with David Chipperfield is that the firm understands how museums function, from back of house to the front and from the basement to the roof.”

Recent museum projects that the firm has completed include the St. Louis Art Museum; the Menil Collection, Houston; the Neues Museum, Berlin; the Royal Academy of Arts, London; Museo Jumex, Mexico City; and the Anchorage Museum.

October 27, 2017

Geneva art dealer Yves Bouvier has sold Natural Le Coultre (NLC), his family’s more than 100-year-old company that specializes in the storage, packaging, and transportation of art to the French shipping business André Chenue for an undisclosed amount, Roland Rossier of Tribune de Genève reports. André Chenue beat out a number of American buyers who bid for NLC.

The business was founded in 1859 by Etienne Natural. In 1901, after Albert-Maurice Natural partnered with Emile-Etienne Le Coultre, it became A. Natural, Le Coultre & Cie. The Bouvier family bought the company in 1983, and in 1997, Bouvier narrowed the business’s focus to the handlgin of art and sculpture. It is currently the largest tenent at the Genevea Free Ports. According to NLC director Franco Momente, the ownership transition will not result in job cuts. “We need everyone,” he said.

Bouvier is currently embroiled in legal troubles. He has been accused of overcharging Russian oligarch Dmitri Rybolovlev for several artworks by artists such as Henri Matisse, Paul Gauguin, Mark Rothko, and Leonardo da Vinci. In 2015, a Paris court also charged him with concealing the theft of two works by Pablo Picasso, which he also sold to Rybolovlev. According to the Art Newspaper, the Russian collector maintains that he was swindled out of $1 billion.

October 27, 2017

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has awarded the Seattle Art Museum a $3.5 million challenge grant in support of a new Asian Paintings Conservation Center. The grant stipulates that the institution will have to raise at least $2.5 million in matching funds over the next four years in order to endow the center.

“We are honored by this generous grant from the Mellon Foundation, and grateful for their stewardship and guidance as we’ve developed plans for the center,” SAM director and CEO Kimerly Rorschach said. “This is a significant step forward for this exciting project.” Chief conservator Nicholas Dorman added that the center will “fill a critical need for the field.”

The new facility will be part of a $45 million expansion project led by LMN Architects. The revamp will add 7,500-square-feet-of space to its Asian Art Museum to be used for exhibitions, education initiatives, and art storage as well as for updates to the 1933 building’s infrastruture.

October 27, 2017

Thanks to the scrupulous note taking of an informant for the French Resistance, researchers have confirmed that a painting from Charles Gurlitt’s trove was stolen by the Nazis. The informant, Rose Valland, was an art historian employed by the Nazis at the Jeu de Paume in Paris—where the party kept looted art. Her notes regarding the repair of the canvas helped the Gurlitt Provenance Research Project identify the work.

Titled Portrait de jeune femme assise (Portrait of a Seated Young Woman), 1850–1855, by Thomas Couture, the painting was originally owned by French-Jewish politician Georges Mandel. According to Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper, Mandel was imprisoned by the Nazis and murdered by a French militia in 1944. This painting is the sixth work from the Gurlitt collection that the German Lost Art Foundation has determined was stolen. Gurlitt’s hoard of 1,500 works, which he inherited from his father, an art dealer who worked for the Nazis, was confiscated by the German authorities in 2012. The works have since been bequeathed to Switzerland’s Bern’s Kunstmuseum.

“The fact that the researchers managed to identify this painting as Nazi loot with scholarly meticulousness and persistence shows how important it is to persevere with provenance research,” Monika Grütters, the German culture minister, said in a statement. Grütters hopes to have the painting returned to Mandel’s descendants.

October 26, 2017

We, the undersigned staff of Artforum and Bookforum, condemn the way the allegations against Knight Landesman have been handled by our publishers and repudiate the statements that have been issued to represent us so far. We are committed to gender justice and to the eradication of sexual harassment in the art community and beyond. We are now gravely aware of the work that needs to be done at our own publication, and call on the publishers to work with us to create radical and lasting change. There is much more to be said, and in the future we will be addressing these events in greater depth. Our intent right now is to state our position unequivocally.

