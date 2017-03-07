Murals Commissioned From Five Qatari Artists to Protest Embargo

POSTED October 31, 2017

Helena Halim reports at ArtAsiaPacific that five artists in Qatar have covered the facade and other surfaces of an art space in Doha called the Fire Station with murals as a protest against the diplomatic and trade embargo of Qatar by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt. The murals—by Mubarak al-Malik, Ali al-Kuwari, Dimitrije Bugarski, Thamer Mesfer, and Assil Diab—were first unveiled on September 12 as the first step of a “100 Days of Blockade” initiative, which provides a platform for Qatar-based artists to respond to the ongoing dispute. The initiative’s next phase involves placing murals on the surfaces of a “bridge, tunnel, or wall.” For this subsequent round, artists’ proposals will be judged by members of Fire Station and the Public Works Authority of Qatar.

Last June, Saudi Arabia and its allies placed the blockade on Qatar, alleging that the oil-rich country’s monarchs have sponsored terrorist organizations across the Middle East for decades. The move was partly triggered by a news report published on the website of state-run Qatar News Agency, in which the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, was quoted praising Israel and Iran, and criticizing US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy toward Iran. Though the Qatari government rushed to claim that the report was put online by hackers, shortly after its publication Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Yemen, Egypt, Bahrain, the Maldives, Mauritania, Comoros, Chad, Libya’s eastern-based government, and the self-declared Somaliland cut diplomatic relations with Qatar. Saudi Arabia and some of its allies have also demanded that Qatar shut down its state-funded broadcaster Al Jazeera and cut back ties with Tehran.

After generating controversy for their plan to auction about forty artworks from the museum’s collection in order to raise funds for its renovation and endowment, the Berkshire Museum in Massachusetts is facing a new challenge: the state attorney general’s office has submitted a legal filing that calls on a court to grant a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction so that their office can take more time to study the case and come to a final position on the matter. This latest report comes from Andrew Russeth at Artnews, but the state of Massachusetts has been reviewing the matter since last August. The filing, which claims to have “significant questions and concerns,” comes at a time that seems chiefly designed to delay the sale of the museum’s works, which is scheduled to take place on November 13 at Sotheby’s in New York.

Two of the works in the proposed group for sale are by Norman Rockwell, a fact which the artist’s family has been less than enthusiastic about. The agency cited potential evidence in its filing that nineteen of the works to be offered through Sotheby’s cannot be sold under the terms of an 1871 charter, and that the Rockwell works are protected by the intent of the artist when he donated them to the institution. The legal filing also submits that the museum board’s ambitious plan to reorient itself to focus more on science and technology-driven displays violates the museum’s founding principles and would require court approval.

William F. Lee, who is representing the museum, had this to say in a statement: “We respectfully disagree there is any further inquiry for the Attorney General to conduct before these long-scheduled sales can proceed…For more than four months, the museum has cooperated fully in providing documents and information to the Attorney General’s Office.” “Sotheby’s is fully committed to the museum’s success,” a spokesperson for the auction house noted in a statement, “and, unless a court rules otherwise, will proceed with the auctions beginning on November 13th.”

The museum and Sotheby’s have said they will be harmed if the auction does not go through, owing to costs related to marketing the work and the possibility that the art market may later soften. But the attorney general’s office says that these are “problems that were created by the Museum itself.” The state agency says that it was not notified of the Berkshire Museum board’s plan to sell works until after it had signed a contract with Sotheby’s. The museum itself has possibly already been harmed, given its recent disassociation from the Smithsonian Institution, a gesture that the Berkshire Museum made “because we knew the decision to deaccession art to fund an endowment would not be in compliance with the American Alliance of Museums’ guidelines for the use of proceeds,” according to Van Shields, the museum’s executive director. LESS

The Brooklyn Museum announced today that it has elected three new members to its board of trustees: Terrence P. Laughlin, vice chairman of the Bank of America; Susana Torruella Leval, a former director of El Museo del Barrio; and Amanda Waldron, a private equity investor and philanthropist. The institution now has a total of forty trustees.

Board chair Barbara Vogelstein said, “We are delighted to welcome Terry, Susana, and Amanda to the museum’s board. They bring a wealth of expertise, and we know they will help guide the museum to even greater heights.”

Two years before a ten-year contract was due to conclude, the future of a partnership between the British Museum and Abu Dhabi’s Zayed National Museum is in question because work has not yet started on the latter museum’s building on Saadiyat Island, according to a report by Martin Bailey in the Art Newspaper. Roslyn Sulcas at the New York Times has clarified the Art Newspaper’s initial report, which stated the deal had been terminated. The ZNM was supposed to open in 2013, but construction contracts have still not been awarded. It remains unclear whether the ZNM is merely being further delayed or if its future existence is in doubt.

The ZNM is named after Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder and first ruler from 1971 to 2004 of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The proposed site for the institution is next to the Louvre Abu Dhabi—which is preparing to open in November—and was designed by the London-based architects Foster + Partners. The BM originally signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Development & Investment Company, which is responsible for Saadiyat Island, in 2009. Under the terms of the deal, the London museum would train Emirati staff, advise on the development and operation of the museum, and provide loans. A team of around twenty staff from the UK institution have been involved for most of the period since then.

A spokeswoman for the BM says that the “development phase” of the project was concluded last March. Over the past eight years, she claimed they had “developed a close partnership” with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Tourism and Culture (DTC), adding that “the ongoing development of the collection will be undertaken by a dedicated in-house team” at the DTC.

Early Monday morning, an open letter condemning sexual harassment in the art world was published on the website Not Surprised. Signed by 1,850 people, the document was drafted in response to the recent allegations of sexual misconduct against former Artforum publisher Knight Landesman, who resigned from the magazine on Wednesday, October 25.



“The resignation of one publisher from one high-profile magazine does not solve the larger, more insidious problem: an art world that upholds inherited power structures at the cost of ethical behavior,” the letter reads. “Similar abuses occur frequently and on a large scale within this industry. We have been silenced, ostracized, pathologized, dismissed as ‘overreacting,’ and threatened when we have tried to expose sexually and emotionally abusive behavior. We will be silenced no longer.”



It continues: “We will denounce those who would continue to exploit, silence, and dismiss us. Your actions will no longer be a secret, whispered amongst us for fear of ostracization, professional shunning, and recrimination. Where we see the abuse of power, we resolve to speak out, to demand that institutions and individuals address our concerns seriously, and to bring these incidents to light regardless of the perpetrator’s gender.”



This open letter follows a statement cosigned by Artforum and Bookforum staff last Thursday.



The letter reads:

We are not surprised. We are artists, arts administrators, assistants, curators, directors, editors, educators, gallerists, interns, scholars, students, writers, and more—workers of the art world—and we have been groped, undermined, harassed, infantilized, scorned, threatened, and intimidated by those in positions of power who control access to resources and opportunities. We have held our tongues, threatened by power wielded over us and promises of institutional access and career advancement. We are not surprised when curators offer exhibitions or support in exchange for sexual favors. We are not surprised when gallerists romanticize, minimize, and hide sexually abusive behavior by artists they represent. We are not surprised when a meeting with a collector or a potential patron becomes a sexual proposition. We are not surprised when we are retaliated against for not complying. We are not surprised when Knight Landesman gropes us in the art fair booth while promising he’ll help us with our career. Abuse of power comes as no surprise. This open letter stems from a group discussion about sexual harassment within our field, following the recent revelation of Knight Landesman’s sexual misconduct. The conversation has branched out further and internationally. Harder work to advance equity is often expected of and performed by women of color, trans, and gender nonconforming people. Our efficacy relies on taking this intersection very seriously and not excluding other corroborating factors that contribute to bias, exclusion, and abuse. These additional factors include, but are not limited to, gender identity, ability, religion, class, and immigration status. There is an urgent need to share our accounts of widespread sexism, unequal and inappropriate treatment, harassment and sexual misconduct, which we experience regularly, broadly, and acutely. Many institutions and individuals with power in the art world espouse the rhetoric of feminism and equity in theory, often financially benefitting from these flimsy claims of progressive politics, while preserving oppressive and harmful sexist norms in practice. Those in power ignore, excuse, or commit everyday instances of harassment and degradation, creating an environment of acceptance of and complicity in many more serious, illegal abuses of power. The resignation of one publisher from one high-profile magazine does not solve the larger, more insidious problem: an art world that upholds inherited power structures at the cost of ethical behavior. Similar abuses occur frequently and on a large scale within this industry. We have been silenced, ostracized, pathologized, dismissed as “overreacting,” and threatened when we have tried to expose sexually and emotionally abusive behavior. We will be silenced no longer. We will denounce those who would continue to exploit, silence, and dismiss us. Your actions will no longer be a secret, whispered amongst us for fear of ostracization, professional shunning, and recrimination. Where we see the abuse of power, we resolve to speak out, to demand that institutions and individuals address our concerns seriously, and to bring these incidents to light regardless of the perpetrator’s gender. We will no longer ignore the condescending remarks, the wayward hands on our bodies, the threats and intimidations thinly veiled as flirtation, or the silence from ambitious colleagues. We will not tolerate being shamed or disbelieved, and we will not tolerate the recrimination that comes with speaking out. We will not join “task forces” to solve a problem that is perpetrated upon us. We provide a definition of sexual harassment, for those who may feel powerless so that they may point to a document that supports a safe work environment for all. We, the undersigned—those who have experienced abuse and those standing in solidarity with them—call upon art institutions, boards, and peers to consider their role in the perpetuation of different levels of sexual inequity and abuse, and how they plan to handle these issues in the future. We are too many, now, to be silenced or ignored.

With all we have experienced and witnessed, this letter should come as no surprise. This letter is dedicated to the memory of feminist art historian Linda Nochlin (1931–2017), whose activism, spirit, and pioneering writings have been an inspiration for our work. LESS

Linda Nochlin, a pioneer scholar of feminist art history whose groundbreaking 1971 essay “Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?” prompted arts professionals to change the way art was researched, recorded, taught, and exhibited, has died at the age of eighty-six.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, on January 30, 1931, Nochlin graduated from Vassar College with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy in 1951 and earned her master’s degree in English from Columbia University in 1952. She completed her doctoral work in art history, focusing on realism and the French nineteenth-century painter Gustave Courbet, at New York University’s Institute of Fine Arts in 1963. She began working as a professor at Vassar shortly after.

In 1969, Nochlin started teaching one of the college’s first art history courses on women, “The Image of Women in the Nineteenth and Twentieth Centuries.” In an interview with Maura Reilly for Artnews, Nochlin said she was inspired to write her landmark essay after an incident that took place during a commencement ceremony at Vassar College in 1970. Dealer Richard Feigen, the owner of an eponymous gallery, told her that he wanted to show more women artists, but that he couldn’t find any good ones. “Why are there no great women artists?”, he asked. The question would serve as the cornerstone of Nochlin’s mission to expand the art historical canon by identifying societal challenges that women have faced and attempting to tear them down.

An excerpt from her landmark essay reads: “The fact, dear sisters, is that there are no women equivalents for Michelangelo or Rembrandt, Delacroix or Cézanne, Picasso or Matisse, or even, in very recent times, for de Kooning or Warhol. . . .The fault, dear brothers, lies not in our stars, our hormones, our menstrual cycles or our empty internal spaces, but in our institutions and our education. . .everything that happens to us from the moment we enter this world of meaningful symbols, signs and signals.” While she was working on the piece, feminist art history did not yet exist. “Like all other forms of historical discourse, it had to be constructed,” Nochlin said. “New materials had to be sought out, a theoretical basis put in place, a methodology gradually developed.” Nochlin would go on to teach at the City University of New York, Yale University, and at New York University. She is the author of numerous publications including, Bathers, Bodies, Beatuty: The Visceral Eye, 2006; Women in the 19th Century: Categories and Contradictions, 1997; The Politics of Vision: Essays on Nineteenth-Century Art and Society, 1989; Women, Art, and Power, and Other Essays, 1988; Courbet Reconsidered, 1988; and Realism and Tradition in Art, 1848–1900, 1966. Her curatorial work includes a 1988 retrospective of Courbet’s work at the Brooklyn Museum, “Women Artists: 1550 to 1950” at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, which she cocurated with Ann Sutherland Harris in 1976; and “Global Feminisms: New Directions in Contemporary Art,” which she cocurated with Reilly for the Brooklyn Museum’s inaugural show at the Elizabeth A. Sackler Center for Feminist Art in 2007. LESS

Dance historian and archivist David Vaughan, best known for his archival work for the Merce Cunningham Dance Company, died on October 27, at the age of ninety-three, Dance Magazine reports.

Born in London on May 17, 1924, Vaughan began learning ballet at the age of twenty-three. After receiving a scholarship to the School of American Ballet in 1950, he relocated to New York City where he met the revolutionary American choreographer Merce Cunningham.

Vaughan worked as Cunningham’s secretary when the avant-garde dancer opened his own studio in 1959. Vaughan organized the company’s world tour in 1964 and became its first official archivist in 1976. The archival position, which at the time was unusual for a dance company, was created with a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. “He paved the way for so many of us,” Norton Owen, head of the archives at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, told Siobhan Burke in a 2015 interview.

Vaughan would continue to chronicle the company’s work until it disbanded in 2012. In 2001, most of the materials he compiled over the years, including 948 reels of film and hundreds of boxes of records, manuscripts, and choreographic notes, were given to the Jerome Robbins Dance Division of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. Vaughan is also the author of Frederick Ashton and His Ballets, 1977, and Merce Cunningham: Fifty Years, 1997. Throughout the years, Vaughan also acted and danced on and off Broadway and for television, film, and cabarets as well as regional theaters across the United States. In 2015, he collaborated on the work Co.Venture with Pepper Fajans, a former personal assistant of Cunningham, and performed the piece, which explores their cross-generational friendship, in Montreal in 2015 and at the Baryshnikov Arts Center in New York the following year. He is the recipient of numerous honors, including the 2000 Congress on Research in Dance Award for outstanding leadership in dance research; a 2001 New York Dance and Performance Award (“Bessie”) for sustained achievement; and a 2015 Dance Magazine Award. LESS

On Wednesday, October 26, New York City launched an online survey asking for the public’s input about the role of public art. Mayor Bill de Blasio established the commission on City Art, Monuments, and Markers after a white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia—organized in protest of the removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee—ended in violence earlier this year. The commission will use the data collected to aid in its decision about the handling of controversial monuments.

“Responses will play a critical role in shaping the commission’s work of developing guidelines that can be applied broadly to art on city property, with the ultimate goal of putting forth a thoughtful way to promote more inclusive, welcoming public spaces for all New Yorkers,” Tom Finkelpearl, the commissioner of Cultural Affairs, said in a statement.

The survey comprises seven questions that allow residents to address specific landmarks and what role they play, what factors the city should consider when reviewing them, and how to properly convey their historical and contemporary contexts. The survey is open until November 27.

While the commission does not ask for feedback on any specific works, several have recently been targeted by protesters. People have been demanding the removal of a large monument in East Harlem. The statue honors Dr. J Marion Sims, who has been called the “father of gynecology.” He is also known for performing experimental surgeries on enslaved women without their consent. During a demonstration in August, twenty-seven-year-old activist Rossanna Mercedes told the New York Daily News that “memorializing of imperialist slaveholders, murderers and torturers like J. Marion Sims is white supremacy. . . .We will no longer allow government institutions like the New York City Parks Department to passively allow symbols of oppression.” More recently, protesters have defaced the Christopher Columbus statue in Central Park, by painting the explorer’s hands red, and the bronze Theodore Roosevelt outside the American Museum of Natural History, by splattering a red liquid substance at its base. According to the New York Times, the Monument Removal Brigade admitted to carrying out the vandalism. “Now the statue is bleeding,” the group said in a statement. “We did not make it bleed. It is bloody at its very foundation.” Among the works that have already been taken down are two busts of Confederate generals that were installed at Bronx Community College and a number of plaques around Brooklyn that were dedicated to Robert E. Lee. LESS

The Minneapolis Institute of Art (MIA) announced Thursday that it has hired London-based David Chipperfield Architects to renovate its campus. The firm will be charged with creating a master plan that will focus on enhancing visitor experience. It will also include improved parking facilities, more art storage, and additional public gathering spaces. It will spend the next twelve months surveying the museum’s needs and will present a final plan by the fall of 2018.

“This is the first step in a long-term strategy to update and improve the visitor experience in the museum and to ensure we have the infrastructure to support continued growth,” director and president Kaywin Feldman said in a statement. “Museum attendance has doubled in recent years, and we need to update our facilities to meet the new demands of our growing audience. One of the many reasons we are excited to work with David Chipperfield is that the firm understands how museums function, from back of house to the front and from the basement to the roof.”

Recent museum projects that the firm has completed include the St. Louis Art Museum; the Menil Collection, Houston; the Neues Museum, Berlin; the Royal Academy of Arts, London; Museo Jumex, Mexico City; and the Anchorage Museum.