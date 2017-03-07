Wave of Cyber Crime Hits Art World

POSTED October 31, 2017

Hauser & Wirth along with London-based dealers Simon Lee, Thomas Dane, Rosenfeld Porcini, and Laura Bartlett, in addition to Tony Karman, the president of Expo Chicago, have all been targeted by hackers and had money stolen from them in the midst of transactions over artworks, according to a report in the Art Newspaper. The most common form of fraud taking place so far consists of criminals hacking into an art dealer’s email account and monitoring incoming and outgoing correspondence. When the gallery sends a PDF invoice to a client via email following a sale, the conversation is then hijacked. Posing as the gallery, hackers then send a duplicate, fraudulent invoice from the same gallery email address, with an accompanying message instructing the client to disregard the first invoice and instead wire payment to the account listed in the fake document.

Once money has been transferred to the criminals’ account, the hackers move the money in such a way as to avoid detection and then disappear. The same technique is apparently being used to intercept payments made by galleries to their artists and others. Since the hackers gain access to the gallery’s email contacts, the scam can spread quickly, with phony emails appearing to come from known sources.

The art market is particularly vulnerable to such schemes, as one anonymous American dealer quoted in the Art Newspaper’s article notes: “You can’t buy a $1m condo without three weeks of paperwork and 100 checks and balances, but art dealers and their clients will wire $1m after a single conversation.” The same dealer, whose gallery nearly lost $500,000 when one of his clients wired money to a crook—the client was able to recover the funds after the bank questioned the transfer—says he knows of many more galleries targeted by hackers. Given the timing of the cyber attack on Laura Bartlett’s business, she was actually forced to close her gallery in the aftermath. Simon Lee’s experience of this type of crime included the following account: “Our accountant received an email and invoice from someone within our company, with a message saying ‘please pay this’.” Though the sum lost by Lee’s gallery was small, he knows “people who have been taken for hundreds of thousands of pounds.” Lee now issues a standard warning about cyber fraud with every invoice and his accountant now “telephones and confirms banking instructions with clients over the phone.”

Last February, the Society of London Art Dealers issued a warning to its members about the dangers of email fraud, and it sent out the warning again three months later. In the US, the Art Dealers Association of America (ADAA) circulated its first warning on cyber-risks, including this specific type of email fraud, which it refers to as a “man-in-the-middle” scam, last year. Adam Sheffer of the gallery Cheim & Read, who is the president of the ADAA, says that he issued the alert after being approached by “high-profile American and European galleries” as well as artists who had been targeted by scammers. Although cyber-insurance policies do exist, these generally have a relatively low cap on the losses that can be claimed. Additionally, if these policies are bought by galleries, only the galleries are protected, and not their clients, who are most often the victims. The insurance industry is currently divided about the efficacy of such products. AXA Art, for instance, does not currently offer a policy that will protect against loss from this type of email fraud, according to Chris Bentley, the director of underwriting at AXA Art Northern Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific. “This is a very rapidly evolving area for the insurance market,” he noted. “It’s moving so quickly that if you renewed your policy in April rather than October, you might have a different arrangement.” He thinks that it would be more effective for galleries to adopt “a change in practice to avoid this situation happening in the first place rather than buying what is going to be potentially quite expensive insurance. Even if an insurance solution is eventually offered, it is still likely to be both limited and expensive.” LESS

Helena Halim reports at ArtAsiaPacific that five artists in Qatar have covered the facade and other surfaces of an art space in Doha called the Fire Station with murals as a protest against the diplomatic and trade embargo of Qatar by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt. The murals—by Mubarak al-Malik, Ali al-Kuwari, Dimitrije Bugarski, Thamer Mesfer, and Assil Diab—were first unveiled on September 12 as the first step of a “100 Days of Blockade” initiative, which provides a platform for Qatar-based artists to respond to the ongoing dispute. The initiative’s next phase involves placing murals on the surfaces of a “bridge, tunnel, or wall.” For this subsequent round, artists’ proposals will be judged by members of Fire Station and the Public Works Authority of Qatar.

Last June, Saudi Arabia and its allies placed the blockade on Qatar, alleging that the oil-rich country’s monarchs have sponsored terrorist organizations across the Middle East for decades. The move was partly triggered by a news report published on the website of state-run Qatar News Agency, in which the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, was quoted praising Israel and Iran, and criticizing US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy toward Iran. Though the Qatari government rushed to claim that the report was put online by hackers, shortly after its publication Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Yemen, Egypt, Bahrain, the Maldives, Mauritania, Comoros, Chad, Libya’s eastern-based government, and the self-declared Somaliland cut diplomatic relations with Qatar. Saudi Arabia and some of its allies have also demanded that Qatar shut down its state-funded broadcaster Al Jazeera and cut back ties with Tehran.

After generating controversy for their plan to auction about forty artworks from the museum’s collection in order to raise funds for its renovation and endowment, the Berkshire Museum in Massachusetts is facing a new challenge: the state attorney general’s office has submitted a legal filing that calls on a court to grant a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction so that their office can take more time to study the case and come to a final position on the matter. This latest report comes from Andrew Russeth at Artnews, but the state of Massachusetts has been reviewing the matter since last August. The filing, which claims to have “significant questions and concerns,” comes at a time that seems chiefly designed to delay the sale of the museum’s works, which is scheduled to take place on November 13 at Sotheby’s in New York.

Two of the works in the proposed group for sale are by Norman Rockwell, a fact which the artist’s family has been less than enthusiastic about. The agency cited potential evidence in its filing that nineteen of the works to be offered through Sotheby’s cannot be sold under the terms of an 1871 charter, and that the Rockwell works are protected by the intent of the artist when he donated them to the institution. The legal filing also submits that the museum board’s ambitious plan to reorient itself to focus more on science and technology-driven displays violates the museum’s founding principles and would require court approval.

William F. Lee, who is representing the museum, had this to say in a statement: “We respectfully disagree there is any further inquiry for the Attorney General to conduct before these long-scheduled sales can proceed…For more than four months, the museum has cooperated fully in providing documents and information to the Attorney General’s Office.” “Sotheby’s is fully committed to the museum’s success,” a spokesperson for the auction house noted in a statement, “and, unless a court rules otherwise, will proceed with the auctions beginning on November 13th.”

The museum and Sotheby’s have said they will be harmed if the auction does not go through, owing to costs related to marketing the work and the possibility that the art market may later soften. But the attorney general’s office says that these are “problems that were created by the Museum itself.” The state agency says that it was not notified of the Berkshire Museum board’s plan to sell works until after it had signed a contract with Sotheby’s. The museum itself has possibly already been harmed, given its recent disassociation from the Smithsonian Institution, a gesture that the Berkshire Museum made “because we knew the decision to deaccession art to fund an endowment would not be in compliance with the American Alliance of Museums’ guidelines for the use of proceeds,” according to Van Shields, the museum’s executive director. LESS

The Brooklyn Museum announced today that it has elected three new members to its board of trustees: Terrence P. Laughlin, vice chairman of the Bank of America; Susana Torruella Leval, a former director of El Museo del Barrio; and Amanda Waldron, a private equity investor and philanthropist. The institution now has a total of forty trustees.

Board chair Barbara Vogelstein said, “We are delighted to welcome Terry, Susana, and Amanda to the museum’s board. They bring a wealth of expertise, and we know they will help guide the museum to even greater heights.”

Two years before a ten-year contract was due to conclude, the future of a partnership between the British Museum and Abu Dhabi’s Zayed National Museum is in question because work has not yet started on the latter museum’s building on Saadiyat Island, according to a report by Martin Bailey in the Art Newspaper. Roslyn Sulcas at the New York Times has clarified the Art Newspaper’s initial report, which stated the deal had been terminated. The ZNM was supposed to open in 2013, but construction contracts have still not been awarded. It remains unclear whether the ZNM is merely being further delayed or if its future existence is in doubt.

The ZNM is named after Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder and first ruler from 1971 to 2004 of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The proposed site for the institution is next to the Louvre Abu Dhabi—which is preparing to open in November—and was designed by the London-based architects Foster + Partners. The BM originally signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Development & Investment Company, which is responsible for Saadiyat Island, in 2009. Under the terms of the deal, the London museum would train Emirati staff, advise on the development and operation of the museum, and provide loans. A team of around twenty staff from the UK institution have been involved for most of the period since then.

A spokeswoman for the BM says that the “development phase” of the project was concluded last March. Over the past eight years, she claimed they had “developed a close partnership” with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Tourism and Culture (DTC), adding that “the ongoing development of the collection will be undertaken by a dedicated in-house team” at the DTC.

Early Monday morning, an open letter condemning sexual harassment in the art world was published on the website Not Surprised. Signed by 1,850 people, the document was drafted in response to the recent allegations of sexual misconduct against former Artforum publisher Knight Landesman, who resigned from the magazine on Wednesday, October 25.



“The resignation of one publisher from one high-profile magazine does not solve the larger, more insidious problem: an art world that upholds inherited power structures at the cost of ethical behavior,” the letter reads. “Similar abuses occur frequently and on a large scale within this industry. We have been silenced, ostracized, pathologized, dismissed as ‘overreacting,’ and threatened when we have tried to expose sexually and emotionally abusive behavior. We will be silenced no longer.”



It continues: “We will denounce those who would continue to exploit, silence, and dismiss us. Your actions will no longer be a secret, whispered amongst us for fear of ostracization, professional shunning, and recrimination. Where we see the abuse of power, we resolve to speak out, to demand that institutions and individuals address our concerns seriously, and to bring these incidents to light regardless of the perpetrator’s gender.”



This open letter follows a statement cosigned by Artforum and Bookforum staff last Thursday.



The letter reads:

We are not surprised. We are artists, arts administrators, assistants, curators, directors, editors, educators, gallerists, interns, scholars, students, writers, and more—workers of the art world—and we have been groped, undermined, harassed, infantilized, scorned, threatened, and intimidated by those in positions of power who control access to resources and opportunities. We have held our tongues, threatened by power wielded over us and promises of institutional access and career advancement. We are not surprised when curators offer exhibitions or support in exchange for sexual favors. We are not surprised when gallerists romanticize, minimize, and hide sexually abusive behavior by artists they represent. We are not surprised when a meeting with a collector or a potential patron becomes a sexual proposition. We are not surprised when we are retaliated against for not complying. We are not surprised when Knight Landesman gropes us in the art fair booth while promising he’ll help us with our career. Abuse of power comes as no surprise. This open letter stems from a group discussion about sexual harassment within our field, following the recent revelation of Knight Landesman’s sexual misconduct. The conversation has branched out further and internationally. Harder work to advance equity is often expected of and performed by women of color, trans, and gender nonconforming people. Our efficacy relies on taking this intersection very seriously and not excluding other corroborating factors that contribute to bias, exclusion, and abuse. These additional factors include, but are not limited to, gender identity, ability, religion, class, and immigration status. There is an urgent need to share our accounts of widespread sexism, unequal and inappropriate treatment, harassment and sexual misconduct, which we experience regularly, broadly, and acutely. Many institutions and individuals with power in the art world espouse the rhetoric of feminism and equity in theory, often financially benefitting from these flimsy claims of progressive politics, while preserving oppressive and harmful sexist norms in practice. Those in power ignore, excuse, or commit everyday instances of harassment and degradation, creating an environment of acceptance of and complicity in many more serious, illegal abuses of power. The resignation of one publisher from one high-profile magazine does not solve the larger, more insidious problem: an art world that upholds inherited power structures at the cost of ethical behavior. Similar abuses occur frequently and on a large scale within this industry. We have been silenced, ostracized, pathologized, dismissed as “overreacting,” and threatened when we have tried to expose sexually and emotionally abusive behavior. We will be silenced no longer. We will denounce those who would continue to exploit, silence, and dismiss us. Your actions will no longer be a secret, whispered amongst us for fear of ostracization, professional shunning, and recrimination. Where we see the abuse of power, we resolve to speak out, to demand that institutions and individuals address our concerns seriously, and to bring these incidents to light regardless of the perpetrator’s gender. We will no longer ignore the condescending remarks, the wayward hands on our bodies, the threats and intimidations thinly veiled as flirtation, or the silence from ambitious colleagues. We will not tolerate being shamed or disbelieved, and we will not tolerate the recrimination that comes with speaking out. We will not join “task forces” to solve a problem that is perpetrated upon us. We provide a definition of sexual harassment, for those who may feel powerless so that they may point to a document that supports a safe work environment for all. We, the undersigned—those who have experienced abuse and those standing in solidarity with them—call upon art institutions, boards, and peers to consider their role in the perpetuation of different levels of sexual inequity and abuse, and how they plan to handle these issues in the future. We are too many, now, to be silenced or ignored.

With all we have experienced and witnessed, this letter should come as no surprise. This letter is dedicated to the memory of feminist art historian Linda Nochlin (1931–2017), whose activism, spirit, and pioneering writings have been an inspiration for our work. LESS

Linda Nochlin, a pioneer scholar of feminist art history whose groundbreaking 1971 essay “Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?” prompted arts professionals to change the way art was researched, recorded, taught, and exhibited, has died at the age of eighty-six.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, on January 30, 1931, Nochlin graduated from Vassar College with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy in 1951 and earned her master’s degree in English from Columbia University in 1952. She completed her doctoral work in art history, focusing on realism and the French nineteenth-century painter Gustave Courbet, at New York University’s Institute of Fine Arts in 1963. She began working as a professor at Vassar shortly after.

In 1969, Nochlin started teaching one of the college’s first art history courses on women, “The Image of Women in the Nineteenth and Twentieth Centuries.” In an interview with Maura Reilly for Artnews, Nochlin said she was inspired to write her landmark essay after an incident that took place during a commencement ceremony at Vassar College in 1970. Dealer Richard Feigen, the owner of an eponymous gallery, told her that he wanted to show more women artists, but that he couldn’t find any good ones. “Why are there no great women artists?”, he asked. The question would serve as the cornerstone of Nochlin’s mission to expand the art historical canon by identifying societal challenges that women have faced and attempting to tear them down.

An excerpt from her landmark essay reads: “The fact, dear sisters, is that there are no women equivalents for Michelangelo or Rembrandt, Delacroix or Cézanne, Picasso or Matisse, or even, in very recent times, for de Kooning or Warhol. . . .The fault, dear brothers, lies not in our stars, our hormones, our menstrual cycles or our empty internal spaces, but in our institutions and our education. . .everything that happens to us from the moment we enter this world of meaningful symbols, signs and signals.” While she was working on the piece, feminist art history did not yet exist. “Like all other forms of historical discourse, it had to be constructed,” Nochlin said. “New materials had to be sought out, a theoretical basis put in place, a methodology gradually developed.” Nochlin would go on to teach at the City University of New York, Yale University, and at New York University. She is the author of numerous publications including, Bathers, Bodies, Beatuty: The Visceral Eye, 2006; Women in the 19th Century: Categories and Contradictions, 1997; The Politics of Vision: Essays on Nineteenth-Century Art and Society, 1989; Women, Art, and Power, and Other Essays, 1988; Courbet Reconsidered, 1988; and Realism and Tradition in Art, 1848–1900, 1966. Her curatorial work includes a 1988 retrospective of Courbet’s work at the Brooklyn Museum, “Women Artists: 1550 to 1950” at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, which she cocurated with Ann Sutherland Harris in 1976; and “Global Feminisms: New Directions in Contemporary Art,” which she cocurated with Reilly for the Brooklyn Museum’s inaugural show at the Elizabeth A. Sackler Center for Feminist Art in 2007. LESS

Dance historian and archivist David Vaughan, best known for his archival work for the Merce Cunningham Dance Company, died on October 27, at the age of ninety-three, Dance Magazine reports.

Born in London on May 17, 1924, Vaughan began learning ballet at the age of twenty-three. After receiving a scholarship to the School of American Ballet in 1950, he relocated to New York City where he met the revolutionary American choreographer Merce Cunningham.

Vaughan worked as Cunningham’s secretary when the avant-garde dancer opened his own studio in 1959. Vaughan organized the company’s world tour in 1964 and became its first official archivist in 1976. The archival position, which at the time was unusual for a dance company, was created with a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. “He paved the way for so many of us,” Norton Owen, head of the archives at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, told Siobhan Burke in a 2015 interview.

Vaughan would continue to chronicle the company’s work until it disbanded in 2012. In 2001, most of the materials he compiled over the years, including 948 reels of film and hundreds of boxes of records, manuscripts, and choreographic notes, were given to the Jerome Robbins Dance Division of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. Vaughan is also the author of Frederick Ashton and His Ballets, 1977, and Merce Cunningham: Fifty Years, 1997. Throughout the years, Vaughan also acted and danced on and off Broadway and for television, film, and cabarets as well as regional theaters across the United States. In 2015, he collaborated on the work Co.Venture with Pepper Fajans, a former personal assistant of Cunningham, and performed the piece, which explores their cross-generational friendship, in Montreal in 2015 and at the Baryshnikov Arts Center in New York the following year. He is the recipient of numerous honors, including the 2000 Congress on Research in Dance Award for outstanding leadership in dance research; a 2001 New York Dance and Performance Award (“Bessie”) for sustained achievement; and a 2015 Dance Magazine Award. LESS

On Wednesday, October 26, New York City launched an online survey asking for the public’s input about the role of public art. Mayor Bill de Blasio established the commission on City Art, Monuments, and Markers after a white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia—organized in protest of the removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee—ended in violence earlier this year. The commission will use the data collected to aid in its decision about the handling of controversial monuments.

“Responses will play a critical role in shaping the commission’s work of developing guidelines that can be applied broadly to art on city property, with the ultimate goal of putting forth a thoughtful way to promote more inclusive, welcoming public spaces for all New Yorkers,” Tom Finkelpearl, the commissioner of Cultural Affairs, said in a statement.

The survey comprises seven questions that allow residents to address specific landmarks and what role they play, what factors the city should consider when reviewing them, and how to properly convey their historical and contemporary contexts. The survey is open until November 27.