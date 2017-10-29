Richard Hambleton (1952–2017)

POSTED November 1, 2017

Street artist Richard Hamilton, who creatively came of age in the downtown New York art scene of the late 1970s and early 1980s, has died, according to Daniel Maurer of Bedford and Bowery. He passed away on October 29, 2017.

Hambleton was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, and graduated from the Vancouver School of Art. The artist became well-known for a series of body outlines in chalk—the kind one sees traced on the ground in fictional crime scene investigations for television shows—spattered with fake blood. The figures, part of a larger project called Image Mass Murder, 1976–78, appeared in more than thirteen cities in and outside of the US, including New York, Montreal, and San Francisco. His series of “Shadowman” figures—life-sized, expressionistic silhouettes of mystery people painted in black—brought him even more notoriety, and eventually became hallmarks of the artist’s oeuvre. In fact, a documentary about the artist’s life and work, Shadowman (2017), directed by Oren Jacoby, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last April. A selection of his work can also be seen at the Museum of Modern Art’s “Club 57: Film, Performance, and Art in the East Village, 1978–1983,” which opened on October 31 and runs until April 1, 2018.

“In the early eighties Richard’s work was part of all our identities,” wrote art historian Alan W. Moore in a Facebook post after Hambleton’s death. “As we went about our endless business, his lurking shadow-men reminded us that we were part of a community, part of something exciting and dangerous. They spoke to the nocturnal realm we inhabited. The figures designated our spaces, they marked our terrain, and they reminded us of our common goals—to take risks for our art.”

Adrian Cheng’s K11 Art Foundation, which supports the development and distribution of Chinese contemporary art, has announced a series of new appointments.

May Xue Mei has been made the organization’s new director of education and institutional relations as well as the assistant general manager of K11. She will be responsible for bolstering K11’s international presence while driving its outreach, branding, and strategic planning. She will also oversee every art-related project for K11 sites throughout Northern China. May Xue Mei was formerly the CEO of the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing.

Venus Lau Sau Yee will now be the artistic director of the K11 Art Foundation and the assistant general manager of K11. She will be in charge of shaping the foundation’s programming, content-building, and the realization of numerous K11 projects. She will also be in charge of all art-related assignments in Southern China. Before K11, Venus Lau Sau Yee was the artistic director of the OCT Contemporary Art Terminal in Shenzhen and a consulting curator at the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing.

Joining the women are Jeannie Wu, who has been made the acting cultural manager of the K11 Art Foundation, and Jilly Ding, who is now K11’s head of research and acquisitions.

Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper reports that Leo Xu, who will be closing his six-year-old Leo Xu Projects space in Shanghai, has just been named codirector—with Jennifer Yum—of David Zwirner’s new Hong Kong gallery, scheduled to open on January 27, 2018.

At his project space, Xu exhibited established artists such as Wolfgang Tillmans and Danh Vō (which marked their debuts in China), while championing artists at the beginning of their careers, including Xu Wenkai and Pixy Liao.

Xu says he is excited to join Zwirner for its “three-dimensional program, its roster of artists, and its innovative and sophisticated approach to the market.” The owner of the Shanghai gallery Bank, Mathieu Borysevicz, says that Xu “charted a place for smaller local sensibilities to thrive amongst the old bastion of China's hitherto big boy scene. Now he enters the next phase in the industry’s metamorphosis.”

David Velasco has been named editor in chief of Artforum. Velasco first joined Artforum as an editorial assistant for artforum.com in 2005 and became the site’s editor in 2008. The January issue will mark the beginning of his tenure. Velasco succeeds Michelle Kuo, who tendered her resignation on October 18.

Velasco has written frequently for artforum.com, Artforum, and Bookforum, contributing columns and features on artists including Sarah Michelson, Michele Abeles, Yve Laris Cohen, Anne Imhof, and Ann Liv Young, as well as works such as A. K. Burns and A. L. Steiner’s Community Action Center and, recently, a series of conversations with contributing editor Bruce Hainley. In 2016, he initiated “Modern Dance,” a series of books published by the Museum of Modern Art. Three volumes have been produced: Ralph Lemon (2016), edited by Thomas Lax; Boris Charmatz (2017), edited by Ana Janevski; and Sarah Michelson (2017), edited by Velasco himself. He is currently at work on an introduction to a new collection of material from the artist David Wojnarowicz, to be published next year by Semiotext(e).

“This is a time of intense, radical reconfiguration in the world,” Velasco said in a statement. “It is essential that we all rise to the challenge, and I will do everything I can to cultivate and protect the conditions for intellectual honesty and integrity that make this great magazine so essential—which also means an absolute commitment to fighting harassment and discrimination of any kind. It is the only way forward.”

The Bienal de São Paulo has announced that it will change its curatorial model for its thirty-third edition. Opening in September 2018, “Affective Affinities” will consist of seven separate exhibitions. Curator Gabriel Pérez-Barreiro proposed dividing the biennial in order to showcase the different ways “artists articulate and understand their communities.”

Seven artists were invited to serve on the biennial’s curatorial team: Alejandro Cesarco, Antonio Ballester, Claudia Fontes, Karin Mamma Andersson, Sofia Borges, Waltercio Caldas, and Wura-Natasha Ogunji. They will each curate an exhibition exploring themes such as the history of abstraction, the relationship between art and narrative, and the African diaspora.

“By engaging directly with the artist, this model privileges process and affinity in dialogue with a long tradition of artists acting as curators,” Pérez-Barreiro said in a statement. He will also organize several solo shows in addition to the seven exhibitions.

The title of the show references Mário Pedrosa’s thesis “On the Affective Nature of Form in the Work of Art” (1949) as well as Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s concept of the elective affinities. “I am inspired by Pedrosa’s commitment to the diversity of artistic languages, his conviction that art is an expression of freedom and experimentation, his faith in the artist, and the social and transformative role that art can play by expanding sensibility,” Pérez-Barreiro explained. LESS

The Studio Museum in Harlem, New York, has selected Simone Leigh as the winner of the 2017 Joyce Alexander Wein Artist Prize, an annual award that recognizes African American artists. She will receive $50,000.

The New York–based artist describes her practice as an object-based ongoing exploration of black female subjectivity. Her works—sculptures, videos, and installations—often reflect her interest in African art, ethnographic research, feminism, and performance. Several of Leigh’s sculptures are currently on view in the New Museum’s exhibition “Trigger: Gender as a Tool and a Weapon,” which closes in January 2018.

Leigh received the prize at the Studio Museum’s gala honoring architect David Adjaye, who is leading the design of the institution’s new building, on Monday, October 30. Previous recipients of the prize include Derrick Adams, Njideka Akunyili Crosby, Trenton Doyle Hancock, and Lorna Simpson. For more on Simone Leigh, see her 500 Words from 2015 on artforum.com.

Hauser & Wirth, London-based dealers Simon Lee, Thomas Dane, Rosenfeld Porcini, and Laura Bartlett, and Tony Karman, the president of Expo Chicago, have all been targeted by hackers or had money stolen from them in the midst of transactions over artworks, according to a report in the Art Newspaper. The most common form of fraud so far consists of criminals hacking into an art dealer’s e-mail account and monitoring incoming and outgoing correspondence. When the gallery sends a PDF invoice to a client via e-mail following a sale, the conversation is then hijacked. Posing as the gallery, hackers then send a duplicate, fraudulent invoice from the same gallery e-mail address with an accompanying message instructing the client to disregard the first invoice and instead wire payment to the account listed in the fake document.

Once money has been transferred to the criminals’ account, the hackers move the money in such a way as to avoid detection and then they disappear. The same technique is apparently being used to intercept payments made by galleries to their artists and others. Since the hackers gain access to the gallery’s email contacts, the scam can spread quickly, with phony e-mails appearing to come from known sources.

The art market is particularly vulnerable to such schemes, as one anonymous American dealer quoted in the Art Newspaper’s article notes: “You can’t buy a $1 million condo without three weeks of paperwork and one hundred checks and balances, but art dealers and their clients will wire $1 million after a single conversation.” The same dealer, whose gallery nearly lost $500,000 when one of his clients wired money to a crook—the client was able to recover the funds after the bank questioned the transfer—says he knows of many more galleries targeted by hackers. Due to the timing of the cyber attack, Laura Bartlett was forced to close her business. Simon Lee’s experience of this type of crime included the following account: “Our accountant received an e-mail and invoice from someone within our company, with a message saying ‘please pay this.’” Though the sum lost by Lee’s gallery was small, he knows “people who have been taken for hundreds of thousands of pounds.” Lee now issues a standard warning about cyber fraud with every invoice and his accountant now “telephones and confirms banking instructions with clients over the phone.”

Last February, the Society of London Art Dealers issued a warning to its members about the dangers of e-mail fraud, and it sent out the warning again three months later. Last year in the US, the Art Dealers Association of America (ADAA) circulated its first warning on cyber-risks, including this specific type of e-mail fraud, which it refers to as a “man-in-the-middle” scam. Adam Sheffer of the gallery Cheim & Read, who is the president of the ADAA, says that he issued the alert after being approached by “high-profile American and European galleries” as well as artists who had been targeted by scammers. Although cyber-insurance policies do exist, these generally have a relatively low cap on the losses that can be claimed. Additionally, if these policies are bought by galleries, only the galleries are protected, not their clients, who are most often the victims. The insurance industry is currently divided about the efficacy of such products. AXA Art, for instance, does not currently offer a policy that will protect against loss from this type of e-mail fraud, according to Chris Bentley, the director of underwriting at AXA Art Northern Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. “This is a very rapidly evolving area for the insurance market,” he noted. “It’s moving so quickly that if you renewed your policy in April rather than October, you might have a different arrangement.” He thinks that it would be more effective for galleries to adopt “a change in practice to avoid this situation happening in the first place rather than buying what is going to be potentially quite expensive insurance. Even if an insurance solution is eventually offered, it is still likely to be both limited and expensive.” LESS

Helena Halim reports at ArtAsiaPacific that five artists in Qatar have covered the facade and other surfaces of an art space in Doha called the Fire Station with murals as a protest against the diplomatic and trade embargo of Qatar by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt. The murals—by Mubarak al-Malik, Ali al-Kuwari, Dimitrije Bugarski, Thamer Mesfer, and Assil Diab—were first unveiled on September 12 as the first step of a “100 Days of Blockade” initiative, which provides a platform for Qatar-based artists to respond to the ongoing dispute. The initiative’s next phase involves placing murals on the surfaces of a “bridge, tunnel, or wall.” For this subsequent round, artists’ proposals will be judged by members of Fire Station and the Public Works Authority of Qatar.

Last June, Saudi Arabia and its allies placed the blockade on Qatar, alleging that the oil-rich country’s monarchs have sponsored terrorist organizations across the Middle East for decades. The move was partly prompted by a news report published on the website of the state-run Qatar News Agency, in which the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, was quoted praising Israel and Iran, and criticizing US president Donald Trump’s foreign policy toward Iran. Though the Qatari government rushed to claim that the report was put online by hackers, shortly after its publication Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Yemen, Egypt, Bahrain, the Maldives, Mauritania, Comoros, Chad, Libya’s eastern-based government, and the self-declared Somaliland cut diplomatic relations with Qatar. Saudi Arabia and some of its allies have also demanded that Qatar shut down its state-funded broadcaster Al Jazeera and cut back ties with Tehran.

After generating controversy for their plan to auction about forty artworks from the museum’s collection in order to raise funds for its renovation and endowment, the Berkshire Museum in Massachusetts is facing a new challenge: The state attorney general’s office has submitted a legal filing that calls on a court to grant a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction so that its office can take more time to study the case and come to a final position on the matter. This latest report comes from Andrew Russeth at Artnews, but the state of Massachusetts has been reviewing the matter since last August. The filing, which claims to have “significant questions and concerns,” comes at a time that seems chiefly designed to delay the sale of the museum’s works, which is scheduled to take place on November 13 at Sotheby’s in New York.

Two of the works in the proposed group for sale are by Norman Rockwell, a fact which the artist’s family has been less than enthusiastic about. The attorney general’s office cited potential evidence in its filing that nineteen of the works to be offered through Sotheby’s cannot be sold under the terms of an 1871 charter, and that the Rockwell works are protected by the intent of the artist when he donated them to the institution. The legal filing also submits that the museum board’s ambitious plan to reorient itself to focus more on science and technology-driven displays violates the museum’s founding principles and would require court approval.

William F. Lee, who is representing the museum, said in a statement: “We respectfully disagree there is any further inquiry for the Attorney General to conduct before these long-scheduled sales can proceed . . . For more than four months, the museum has cooperated fully in providing documents and information to the Attorney General’s Office.” A spokesperson for the auction house noted, “Sotheby’s is fully committed to the museum’s success, and, unless a court rules otherwise, will proceed with the auctions beginning on November 13th.”