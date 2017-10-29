Photographs Stolen from MoMA PS1

POSTED November 1, 2017

Jeanmarie Evelly of dnainfo.com reports that two photographs were stolen from MoMA PS1 in Queens, New York. The works were estimated to be worth $100,000. Klaus Biesenbach, the institution’s director, noticed the pieces were missing when he arrived at the museum around 11 AM on Monday, October 30.

According to the police, there were no signs of a break in at the museum, and the building’s alarm wasn’t triggered. Citing the ongoing criminal investigation, a MoMA PS1 spokesperson declined to comment. The titles of the works were not disclosed.

The Dia Art Foundation in New York announced that it has received a significant gift from patrons Nathalie and Charles de Gunzburg. The donation will be used to endow the institution’s directorship.

Nathalie de Gunzburg first joined Dia’s board of trustees in 2004. She has served as chairman since 2006, and was a member of the search committee that selected Jessica Morgan to lead the museum. “This gift is about supporting Dia’s long-term sustainability, celebrating its outstanding accomplishments, and honoring Jessica Morgan’s innovative leadership,” Nathalie said. “Since her arrival in 2015, she has advanced Dia’s mission, pushing the institution to the forefront of the global conversation on contemporary art.”

Adrian Cheng’s K11 Art Foundation, which supports the development and distribution of Chinese contemporary art, has announced a series of new appointments.

May Xue Mei has been made the organization’s new director of education and institutional relations as well as the assistant general manager of K11. She will be responsible for bolstering K11’s international presence while driving its outreach, branding, and strategic planning. She will also oversee every art-related project for K11 sites throughout Northern China. May Xue Mei was formerly the CEO of the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing.

Venus Lau Sau Yee will now be the artistic director of the K11 Art Foundation and the assistant general manager of K11. She will be in charge of shaping the foundation’s programming, content-building, and the realization of numerous K11 projects. She will also be in charge of all art-related assignments in Southern China. Before K11, Venus Lau Sau Yee was the artistic director of the OCT Contemporary Art Terminal in Shenzhen and a consulting curator at the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing.

Joining the women are Jeannie Wu, who has been made the acting cultural manager of the K11 Art Foundation, and Jilly Ding, who is now K11’s head of research and acquisitions.

David Velasco has been named editor in chief of Artforum. Velasco first joined Artforum as an editorial assistant for artforum.com in 2005 and became the site’s editor in 2008. The January issue will mark the beginning of his tenure. Velasco succeeds Michelle Kuo, who tendered her resignation on October 18.

Velasco has written frequently for artforum.com, Artforum, and Bookforum, contributing columns and features on artists including Sarah Michelson, Michele Abeles, Yve Laris Cohen, Anne Imhof, and Ann Liv Young, as well as works such as A. K. Burns and A. L. Steiner’s Community Action Center and, recently, a series of conversations with contributing editor Bruce Hainley. In 2016, he initiated “Modern Dance,” a series of books published by the Museum of Modern Art. Three volumes have been produced: Ralph Lemon (2016), edited by Thomas Lax; Boris Charmatz (2017), edited by Ana Janevski; and Sarah Michelson (2017), edited by Velasco himself. He is currently at work on an introduction to a new collection of material from the artist David Wojnarowicz, to be published next year by Semiotext(e).

“This is a time of intense, radical reconfiguration in the world,” Velasco said in a statement. “It is essential that we all rise to the challenge, and I will do everything I can to cultivate and protect the conditions for intellectual honesty and integrity that make this great magazine so essential—which also means an absolute commitment to fighting harassment and discrimination of any kind. It is the only way forward.”

Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper reports that Leo Xu, who will be closing his six-year-old Leo Xu Projects space in Shanghai, has just been named codirector—with Jennifer Yum—of David Zwirner’s new Hong Kong gallery, scheduled to open on January 27, 2018.

At his project space, Xu exhibited established artists such as Wolfgang Tillmans and Danh Vō (which marked their debuts in China), while championing artists at the beginning of their careers, including Xu Wenkai and Pixy Liao.

Xu says he is excited to join Zwirner for its “three-dimensional program, its roster of artists, and its innovative and sophisticated approach to the market.” The owner of the Shanghai gallery Bank, Mathieu Borysevicz, says that Xu “charted a place for smaller local sensibilities to thrive amongst the old bastion of China's hitherto big boy scene. Now he enters the next phase in the industry’s metamorphosis.”

We, the undersigned contributing editors of Artforum, stand with the magazine’s current and former staff in condemning the publishers’ handling of the allegation of Knight Landesman’s sexual misconduct—as reflected in their original statement, from October 24, denigrating the actions of the woman who first brought this situation to light, as “an attempt to exploit a relationship that she herself worked hard to create and maintain.” Both the alleged behavior and the response to it are deplorable. We are united in our belief that everyone should be able to live and work free from all forms of unwanted contact, intimidation, or coercion for any reason, whether rooted in gender, sex, race, ethnicity, nationality, age, weight, ability, or class. Indeed, our engagement with the magazine has been predicated on a shared investment in this fundamental principle, as emblematized by Michelle Kuo’s recent principled resignation as editor. We express our deep respect for her decision as well as our full support for David Velasco, who is taking her place in this contentious and uncertain time. In the weeks and months to come, we expect the magazine’s publishers both to assume responsibility and to take all action necessary, in coordination with the staff, to ensure a transparent, equitable professional environment free of harassment and discrimination. Given the magazine’s history and longstanding commitments, Artforum’s communities of writers and readers deserve no less.

Jan Avgikos

Daniel Birnbaum

Yve-Alain Bois

Dennis Cooper

Huey Copeland

Thomas Crow

David Frankel

Tim Griffin

Joan Kee

John Kelsey

Donald Kuspit

Rhonda Lieberman

Greil Marcus

James Meyer

Molly Nesbit

Hans Ulrich Obrist

Ida Panicelli

John Rajchman

David Rimanelli

Katy Siegel

Amy Taubin

Tom Vanderbilt

Anne M. Wagner

Street artist Richard Hamilton, who creatively came of age in the downtown New York art scene of the late 1970s and early 1980s, has died, according to Daniel Maurer of Bedford and Bowery. He passed away on October 29, 2017.

Hambleton was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, and graduated from the Vancouver School of Art. The artist became well-known for a series of body outlines in chalk—the kind one sees traced on the ground in fictional crime scene investigations for television shows—spattered with fake blood. The figures, part of a larger project called Image Mass Murder, 1976–78, appeared in more than thirteen cities in and outside of the US, including New York, Montreal, and San Francisco. His series of “Shadowman” figures—life-sized, expressionistic silhouettes of mystery people painted in black—brought him even more notoriety, and eventually became hallmarks of the artist’s oeuvre. In fact, a documentary about the artist’s life and work, Shadowman (2017), directed by Oren Jacoby, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last April. A selection of his work can also be seen at the Museum of Modern Art’s “Club 57: Film, Performance, and Art in the East Village, 1978–1983,” which opened on October 31 and runs until April 1, 2018.

“In the early eighties Richard’s work was part of all our identities,” wrote art historian Alan W. Moore in a Facebook post after Hambleton’s death. “As we went about our endless business, his lurking shadow-men reminded us that we were part of a community, part of something exciting and dangerous. They spoke to the nocturnal realm we inhabited. The figures designated our spaces, they marked our terrain, and they reminded us of our common goals—to take risks for our art.”

The Bienal de São Paulo has announced that it will change its curatorial model for its thirty-third edition. Opening in September 2018, “Affective Affinities” will consist of seven separate exhibitions. Curator Gabriel Pérez-Barreiro proposed dividing the biennial in order to showcase the different ways “artists articulate and understand their communities.”

Seven artists were invited to serve on the biennial’s curatorial team: Alejandro Cesarco, Antonio Ballester, Claudia Fontes, Karin Mamma Andersson, Sofia Borges, Waltercio Caldas, and Wura-Natasha Ogunji. They will each curate an exhibition exploring themes such as the history of abstraction, the relationship between art and narrative, and the African diaspora.

“By engaging directly with the artist, this model privileges process and affinity in dialogue with a long tradition of artists acting as curators,” Pérez-Barreiro said in a statement. He will also organize several solo shows in addition to the seven exhibitions.

The title of the show references Mário Pedrosa’s thesis “On the Affective Nature of Form in the Work of Art” (1949) as well as Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s concept of the elective affinities. “I am inspired by Pedrosa’s commitment to the diversity of artistic languages, his conviction that art is an expression of freedom and experimentation, his faith in the artist, and the social and transformative role that art can play by expanding sensibility,” Pérez-Barreiro explained. LESS

The Studio Museum in Harlem, New York, has selected Simone Leigh as the winner of the 2017 Joyce Alexander Wein Artist Prize, an annual award that recognizes African American artists. She will receive $50,000.

The New York–based artist describes her practice as an object-based ongoing exploration of black female subjectivity. Her works—sculptures, videos, and installations—often reflect her interest in African art, ethnographic research, feminism, and performance. Several of Leigh’s sculptures are currently on view in the New Museum’s exhibition “Trigger: Gender as a Tool and a Weapon,” which closes in January 2018.

Leigh received the prize at the Studio Museum’s gala honoring architect David Adjaye, who is leading the design of the institution’s new building, on Monday, October 30. Previous recipients of the prize include Derrick Adams, Njideka Akunyili Crosby, Trenton Doyle Hancock, and Lorna Simpson. For more on Simone Leigh, see her 500 Words from 2015 on artforum.com.