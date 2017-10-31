Former Studio Assistant Charged with Stealing Artist’s Works

POSTED November 2, 2017

A former assistant of painter Sean Scully has been arrested for allegedly stealing the artist’s works, Colin Moynihan of the New York Times reports. Arturo Rucci was arraigned in a Manhattan district court on Friday and was charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

Scully first alerted the police about the possible theft of his works after Bonhams contacted him about one of his works in early September. The auction house wanted the artist to confirm details about the work before it went under the hammer in an upcoming auction. The piece looked similar to other works by Scully, but according to the artist, “the composition was off.”

Following an investigation, Scully suspects that Rucci took around half a million dollars worth of artworks from his Manhattan storage space. German-born Rucci worked for Scully from 2005 to 2010. After taking paid leave, he returned to Scully’s employment in 2011, but was dismissed that year. Rucci’s works have been shown at the Mixed Greens gallery in Chelsea.

The piece, which Bonhams had contacted Scully about, was described as a 1985 triptych comprising three oil and linen canvases measured at approximately 28 by 76 by 3 inches each. One of the work’s stretcher bars was also signed “Scully.” The artist told the New York Times, “Those were three small stolen fragments” that someone had “arranged them into a triptych and invented a provenance meant to fool Bonhams.” LESS

November 2, 2017

Eyebeam, an arts and technology incubator established by John S. Johnson nearly twenty years ago, is relocating from Sunset Park to Bushwick, Claire Voon of Hyperallergic reports. The nonprofit, which describes itself as “a place to think creatively about how technology was transforming our society,” collaborates with artists and hosts a residency program, education initiatives, and other public programming.

The organization recently launched a Kickstarter campaign in an effort to crowdfund $15,000 in support of transforming its new 6,000-square-foot space at 199 Cook Street into a sustainable home that will engage with society through technology and art and organize and serve as an active hub for the creative community. As of Thursday, November 2, it has raised $3681.

Prior to moving to Sunset Park, Eyebeam operated in Chelsea for seventeen years. Its new space on the ground floor of a three-story development was built with artists’ needs in mind. The nonprofit’s residents, American Artist, BUFU, Stephanie Dinkins, and Dhruv Mehtora, will move into the building tomorrow. The organization will open its doors to the public on November 30.

November 2, 2017

Phillips has announced the appointment of Ken Yeh as senior vice president and senior international specialist of twentieth century and contemporary art. He joins the auction house from Acquavella Galleries in New York, where as a director for four years he led the gallery’s business and client development in Asia. Previously, Yeh served as chairman of Christie’s Asia.

“We are extremely pleased that Ken is joining our team,” said Phillips CEO Edward Dolman. “A long-time specialist in twentieth-century art, he is among the most respected and talented experts in the art world and will be a transformative addition to our team. With his significant experience and passion for engaging with collectors and colleagues—and his intimate knowledge of the global art scene—Ken will help us develop our expanding Asian client base.”

November 2, 2017

The Art Dealers Association of America Foundation (ADAA) has awarded the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, Connecticut; the Eskenazi Museum of Art at Indiana University; the Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center at Vassar College, New York; and the Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University, Georgia, grants in support of upcoming exhibitions.

“The ADAA Foundation was established as a way for the nation’s leading art galleries to support scholarship and research beyond the work they do with artists, museums, and collectors every day,” said Dorsey Waxter, president of the ADAA Foundation. “We are proud to expand the grant program in 2017 to support institutions around the country who are making meaningful contributions to art historical scholarship. All of the selected exhibitions provide new insight on both lesser-known and renowned artists and art historical movements, and we cannot wait to see them come to fruition.”

Following the Foundation’s recent sale of Alexander Calder’s The Clove, the grants program was expanded to focus on the nation’s art museum community. Art museums from around the country with annual operating budgets under $5 million dollars were invited to apply for grants for between $10,000 and $15,000 to advance the development of new exhibitions and research.

The exhibitions receiving funding include “Through a Glass, Darkly: Allegory and Faith in Netherlandish Prints from Lucas van Leyden to Rembrandt,” which will be on view at the Michael C. Carlos Museum from August 31, 2019 to December 1, 2019; “The Domestic Plane” at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, which comprises five curatorial projects, “Objects Like Us,” “Jessi Reaves: Kitchen Arrangement,” “On Edge,” “Almost Everything on the Table: the Smallish Explanatory Sculptures of Tucker Nicholas,” and “Handheld,” that will be on view from May 20, 2018 through January 13, 2019; “Stuart Davis and the Modernist Mural: Swing Landscape in Context,” at the Eskenazi Museum of Art from August 2020 to December 2020; and “Past Time: Geology in European and American Art,” which will be on view at the Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center from September 21, 2018 to December 9, 2018. LESS

November 2, 2017

El Museo del Barrio in New York has announced that it will close its exhibition galleries and theater for the next several months while the institution undergoes renovations. Beginning November 6, its galleries will be closed to the public through early summer of 2018, and its theater will be closed through the fall of 2018.

The institution will upgrade its heating and air-conditioning systems and is planning to build a new glass entryway. Modifications to its theater include a new mechanized lift for its orchestra pit and updated lighting equipment. The theater’s murals will also be restored.

El Museo’s education initiatives and other public programs will not be interrupted. The museum is partnering with other New York institutions to present off-site exhibitions while the construction work takes place. In January and February 2018, El Museo will stage a show featuring work by Latino graduates of the School of Visual Arts’s master of fine arts program at the SVA Chelsea Gallery. It will also mount an exhibition focusing on the pattern and decoration movement at the Longwood Arts Project, Hostos Community College in the Bronx, opening in April.

“We are confident that the planned renovations and upgrades will enable El Museo del Barrio to provide visitors an improved experience and ultimately address its structural needs as a growing museum,” Patrick Charpenel, the executive director, told Colin Moynihan of the New York Times. “As a part of a city-owned building, these proposed upgrades have been in the pipeline for some time, and we are excited for the expanded opportunities in exhibition and rentals that these improvements will bring.” LESS

November 1, 2017

Jeanmarie Evelly of dnainfo.com reports that two photographs were stolen from MoMA PS1 in Queens, New York. The institution discovered that the works, estimated to be worth $100,000, were missing on Monday, October 30.

According to the police, there were no signs of a break in at the museum, and the building’s alarm wasn’t triggered. Citing the ongoing criminal investigation, a MoMA PS1 spokesperson declined to comment. The titles of the works were not disclosed.

November 1, 2017

The Dia Art Foundation in New York announced that it has received a significant gift from patrons Nathalie and Charles de Gunzburg. The donation will be used to endow the institution’s directorship.

Nathalie de Gunzburg first joined Dia’s board of trustees in 2004. She has served as chairman since 2006, and was a member of the search committee that selected Jessica Morgan to lead the museum. “This gift is about supporting Dia’s long-term sustainability, celebrating its outstanding accomplishments, and honoring Jessica Morgan’s innovative leadership,” Nathalie said. “Since her arrival in 2015, she has advanced Dia’s mission, pushing the institution to the forefront of the global conversation on contemporary art.”

November 1, 2017

Adrian Cheng’s K11 Art Foundation, which supports the development and distribution of Chinese contemporary art, has announced a series of new appointments.

May Xue Mei has been made the organization’s new director of education and institutional relations as well as the assistant general manager of K11. She will be responsible for bolstering K11’s international presence while driving its outreach, branding, and strategic planning. She will also oversee every art-related project for K11 sites throughout Northern China. May Xue Mei was formerly the CEO of the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing.

Venus Lau Sau Yee will now be the artistic director of the K11 Art Foundation and the assistant general manager of K11. She will be in charge of shaping the foundation’s programming, content-building, and the realization of numerous K11 projects. She will also be in charge of all art-related assignments in Southern China. Before K11, Venus Lau Sau Yee was the artistic director of the OCT Contemporary Art Terminal in Shenzhen and a consulting curator at the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing.

Joining the women are Jeannie Wu, who has been made the acting cultural manager of the K11 Art Foundation, and Jilly Ding, who is now K11’s head of research and acquisitions.

November 1, 2017

David Velasco has been named editor in chief of Artforum. Velasco first joined Artforum as an editorial assistant for artforum.com in 2005 and became the site’s editor in 2008. The January issue will mark the beginning of his tenure. Velasco succeeds Michelle Kuo, who tendered her resignation on October 18.

Velasco has written frequently for artforum.com, Artforum, and Bookforum, contributing columns and features on artists including Sarah Michelson, Michele Abeles, Yve Laris Cohen, Anne Imhof, and Ann Liv Young, as well as works such as A. K. Burns and A. L. Steiner’s Community Action Center and, recently, a series of conversations with contributing editor Bruce Hainley. In 2016, he initiated “Modern Dance,” a series of books published by the Museum of Modern Art. Three volumes have been produced: Ralph Lemon (2016), edited by Thomas Lax; Boris Charmatz (2017), edited by Ana Janevski; and Sarah Michelson (2017), edited by Velasco himself. He is currently at work on an introduction to a new collection of material from the artist David Wojnarowicz, to be published next year by Semiotext(e).

“This is a time of intense, radical reconfiguration in the world,” Velasco said in a statement. “It is essential that we all rise to the challenge, and I will do everything I can to cultivate and protect the conditions for intellectual honesty and integrity that make this great magazine so essential—which also means an absolute commitment to fighting harassment and discrimination of any kind. It is the only way forward.”