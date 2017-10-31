Center for Curatorial Leadership Announces 2018 Fellows

POSTED November 3, 2017

The Center for Curatorial Leadership in New York has selected twelve curators to participate in its annual fellowship program for 2018. The incoming class of fellows include Jose Carlos Diaz, the chief curator of the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh; Jodi Hauptman, senior curator of the Department of Drawings and Prints at the Museum of Modern Art in New York; and Mia Locks, co-curator of the 2017 Whitney Biennial.

“The 2018 cohort exemplifies a commitment to scholarly excellence, collaborative thinking, and inclusive practices within museums and the visual arts,” CCL said in a statement. In January, the fellows will take two weeks of classes at the center before starting residencies with directors of museums across the United States. They will also contribute to the development of the organization’s Diversity Mentoring Initiative, which aims to increase diversity in the arts.

The eleventh fellowship class is as follows:

Nora Burnett Abrams, Curator, Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, Denver, CO Kelly Baum, Cynthia Hazen Polsky and Leon Polsky Curator of Contemporary, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, NY Jose Carlos Diaz, Chief Curator, The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh, PA Alison Ferris, Senior Curator, Des Moines Art Center, Des Moines, IA Rita Gonzalez, Curator and Acting Department Head, Contemporary Art, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Los Angeles, CA Jodi Hauptman, Senior Curator, Department of Drawings and Prints, The Museum of Modern Art, New York, NY Lauren Haynes, Curator, Contemporary Art, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, AR Ethan Lasser, Theodore E. Stebbins Jr. Curator of American Art and Head, Division of European and American Art, Harvard Art Museums, Cambridge, MA Soyoung Lee, Curator, Department of Asian Art, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, NY Victoria Sancho Lobis, Prince Trust Curator, Department of Prints and Drawings, Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago, IL Mia Locks, Independent curator, New York, NY Elizabeth Siegel, Curator of Photography, Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago, IL LESS

November 3, 2017

The Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) has elected Gregory C. Ferrero as president of its board and has named Alia Tutor as a new trustee. Ferrero is a manager of a domestic and Latin American wealth management business in Florida. He succeeds Jeff Krinsky, who served as president for three years. Under Krinsky’s leadership, the museum acquired a number of significant acquisitions, created new endowments, integrated new technology, and welcomed its one-millionth visitor.

“The PAMM family is thrilled to have Greg Ferrero as its new president,” said Aaron Podhurst, chair of PAMM’s board of trustees. “Greg is a trusted advisor to some of the wealthiest families in the world. He has always been dedicated to helping the community as a volunteer. His dedication to the arts will help PAMM and all of the cultural institutions as they work together to make South Florida a better place to live.”

Tutor is a philanthropist and humanitarian, who established the Alia Tutor Chair in Reproductive Medicine at University of Southern California. She is also a member of several boards including the Southern California regional board of directors for UNICEF, the board of trustees for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, and the board of trustees of the Aspen Music Festival and School.

November 3, 2017

The Brooklyn Museum has announced the appointment of Margarita Karasoulas as the institution's new assistant curator of American art. Karasoulas has previously held curatorial positions at the Delaware Art Museum, Bruce Museum, and Amon Carter Museum of American Art. Most recently, she curated “Electric Paris” (2016) at the Bruce Museum and “The Puzzling World of John Sloan” (2015) at the Delaware Art Museum. Karasoulas is currently a Ph.D. candidate in the department of art history at the University of Delaware and specializes in nineteenth- and early twentieth-century American art.

November 3, 2017

The Art League Houston has announced that executive director Kheli R. Willetts is stepping down after only five months at the organization, |glasstire.com/2017/11/01/art-league-houston-executive-director-kheli-r-willetts-steps-down/|Glasstire| reports. Willetts was hired to lead the institution in May, and she began her tenure on June 1. She succeeded Michael Peranteau, who resigned after five years.

Prior to joining the Art League Houston, Willetts was an independent arts consultant in Houston. In the fall of 2016 she was named the inaugural director of the Houston Museum of African American Culture, but left the post after less than a year. Previously she served as the executive director of the Community Folk Art Center at Syracuse University in New York as well as a professor who taught the practice of African American art history and film in the university’s department of African American studies.

November 2, 2017

A former assistant of painter Sean Scully has been arrested for allegedly stealing the artist’s works, Colin Moynihan of the New York Times reports. Arturo Rucci was arraigned in a Manhattan district court on Friday and was charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

Scully first alerted the police about the possible theft of his works after Bonhams contacted him about one of his works in early September. The auction house wanted the artist to confirm details about the work before it went under the hammer in an upcoming auction. The piece looked similar to other works by Scully, but according to the artist, “the composition was off.”

Following an investigation, Scully suspects that Rucci took around half a million dollars worth of artworks from his Manhattan storage space. German-born Rucci worked for Scully from 2005 to 2010. After taking paid leave, he returned to Scully’s employment in 2011, but was dismissed that year. Rucci’s works have been shown at the Mixed Greens gallery in Chelsea.

The piece, which Bonhams had contacted Scully about, was described as a 1985 triptych comprising three oil and linen canvases measured at approximately 28 by 76 by 3 inches each. One of the work’s stretcher bars was also signed “Scully.” The artist told the New York Times, “Those were three small stolen fragments” that someone had “arranged them into a triptych and invented a provenance meant to fool Bonhams.” LESS

November 2, 2017

Eyebeam, an arts and technology incubator established by John S. Johnson nearly twenty years ago, is relocating from Sunset Park to Bushwick, Claire Voon of Hyperallergic reports. The nonprofit, which describes itself as “a place to think creatively about how technology was transforming our society,” collaborates with artists and hosts a residency program, education initiatives, and other public programming.

The organization recently launched a Kickstarter campaign in an effort to crowdfund $15,000 in support of transforming its new 6,000-square-foot space at 199 Cook Street into a sustainable home that will engage with society through technology and art and organize and serve as an active hub for the creative community. As of Thursday, November 2, it has raised $3681.

Prior to moving to Sunset Park, Eyebeam operated in Chelsea for seventeen years. Its new space on the ground floor of a three-story development was built with artists’ needs in mind. The nonprofit’s residents, American Artist, BUFU, Stephanie Dinkins, and Dhruv Mehtora, will move into the building tomorrow. The organization will open its doors to the public on November 30.

November 2, 2017

Phillips has announced the appointment of Ken Yeh as senior vice president and senior international specialist of twentieth century and contemporary art. He joins the auction house from Acquavella Galleries in New York, where as a director for four years he led the gallery’s business and client development in Asia. Previously, Yeh served as chairman of Christie’s Asia.

“We are extremely pleased that Ken is joining our team,” said Phillips CEO Edward Dolman. “A long-time specialist in twentieth-century art, he is among the most respected and talented experts in the art world and will be a transformative addition to our team. With his significant experience and passion for engaging with collectors and colleagues—and his intimate knowledge of the global art scene—Ken will help us develop our expanding Asian client base.”

November 2, 2017

The Art Dealers Association of America Foundation (ADAA) has awarded the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, Connecticut; the Eskenazi Museum of Art at Indiana University; the Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center at Vassar College, New York; and the Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University, Georgia, grants in support of upcoming exhibitions.

“The ADAA Foundation was established as a way for the nation’s leading art galleries to support scholarship and research beyond the work they do with artists, museums, and collectors every day,” said Dorsey Waxter, president of the ADAA Foundation. “We are proud to expand the grant program in 2017 to support institutions around the country who are making meaningful contributions to art historical scholarship. All of the selected exhibitions provide new insight on both lesser-known and renowned artists and art historical movements, and we cannot wait to see them come to fruition.”

Following the Foundation’s recent sale of Alexander Calder’s The Clove, the grants program was expanded to focus on the nation’s art museum community. Art museums from around the country with annual operating budgets under $5 million dollars were invited to apply for grants for between $10,000 and $15,000 to advance the development of new exhibitions and research.

The exhibitions receiving funding include “Through a Glass, Darkly: Allegory and Faith in Netherlandish Prints from Lucas van Leyden to Rembrandt,” which will be on view at the Michael C. Carlos Museum from August 31, 2019 to December 1, 2019; “The Domestic Plane” at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, which comprises five curatorial projects, “Objects Like Us,” “Jessi Reaves: Kitchen Arrangement,” “On Edge,” “Almost Everything on the Table: the Smallish Explanatory Sculptures of Tucker Nicholas,” and “Handheld,” that will be on view from May 20, 2018 through January 13, 2019; “Stuart Davis and the Modernist Mural: Swing Landscape in Context,” at the Eskenazi Museum of Art from August 2020 to December 2020; and “Past Time: Geology in European and American Art,” which will be on view at the Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center from September 21, 2018 to December 9, 2018. LESS

November 2, 2017

El Museo del Barrio in New York has announced that it will close its exhibition galleries and theater for the next several months while the institution undergoes renovations. Beginning November 6, its galleries will be closed to the public through early summer of 2018, and its theater will be closed through the fall of 2018.

The institution will upgrade its heating and air-conditioning systems and is planning to build a new glass entryway. Modifications to its theater include a new mechanized lift for its orchestra pit and updated lighting equipment. The theater’s murals will also be restored.

El Museo’s education initiatives and other public programs will not be interrupted. The museum is partnering with other New York institutions to present off-site exhibitions while the construction work takes place. In January and February 2018, El Museo will stage a show featuring work by Latino graduates of the School of Visual Arts’s master of fine arts program at the SVA Chelsea Gallery. It will also mount an exhibition focusing on the pattern and decoration movement at the Longwood Arts Project, Hostos Community College in the Bronx, opening in April.