Nazi-Looted Old Master Painting Restored to Heirs by Lord Mayor of London

POSTED November 6, 2017

The Lord Mayor of London today returned a Dutch old-master work, which was looted from the Netherlands during World War II, to the daughter of J.H. Smidt van Gelder, the latter of whom was the director of the children’s hospital in Arnhem during the Battle of Arnhem, according to a report by Catherine Hickley in the Art Newspaper.

The painting, titled The Oyster Meal by Jacob Ochtervelt and dated around 1664–65, has been on display at the Mansion House in London, the Lord Mayor’s official residence, for nearly thirty years. It was one of fourteen paintings that J.H. Smidt van Gelder stored in a bank vault for safekeeping during the war, but the works were looted in January 1945 when the Nazis ransacked the town after British troops were forced to retreat in the Battle of Arnhem. The Oyster Meal is one of six works his family was not able to track down after the war. Van Gelder’s daughter, Charlotte Bischoff van Heemskerck, received the painting at a ceremony at Mansion House today with the Lord Mayor, Dr. Andrew Parmley Alderman.

The Commission for Looted Art in Europe has documented the history of the painting since 1945: It was acquired by the property developer and entrepreneur Harold Samuel in 1971, and was one of eighty-four works he bequeathed to the City of London Corporation in 1987, on the condition that they be shown permanently in Mansion House. Samuel’s daughters agreed to waive the condition so that The Oyster Meal could be returned to Bischoff van Heemskerck.

November 3, 2017

Queer|Art, the New York–based nonprofit established in 2009 to support the LGBTQ community, has teamed up with HBO to launch its first annual Queer|Art|Prize. Photographer Catherine Opie and multimedia artist Reina Gossett were recognized for their work addressing queer culture at a ceremony at Manhattan’s Hudson Mercantile on Thursday night. Both artists will receive $10,000.

Opie was honored with a Sustained Achievement award. Born in Sandusky, Ohio, in 1961, Opie uses her practice to explore the many facets of queer American identity and community. After receiving the prize, she addressed the crowd, saying, “‘Sustainable achievement’ right now is an interesting thing to think about in our life. After thirty years of making work in relationship to my own identity as a lesbian, or radical dyke, so to speak, sustainable achievement should be thought about not in terms of myself as an artist, but what we all can do to sustain visibility within our own community.”

She continued, “We’ve had a horrendous year of Trump and his administration—we are looking at more hate crimes than we would’ve imagined we would witness right after getting the right to get married, and some sense of equality. When I think about Sustainable Achievement, I think, ‘It’s great, I’ve worked really hard, I’ve achieved, and I’m glad I’m being recognized for it,’ but then I also feel that our work isn’t done whatsoever . . . I want to raise a glass for us to continue to sustain the ability to have visibility within our communities, for us to teach our teenagers that it’s safe to come out, for us to work together not only as artists but as activists to continue in this movement that we all gathered for in the beginning of the AIDS crisis and that we need to carry forward.”

Gossett won the Recent Work award. She was selected for her animated short film The Personal Things, 2016, a tribute to trans activist Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, which was released on Trans Day of Resilience/Remember. Finalists for the Recent Work award, honoring specific projects made or debuted since the beginning of 2016, included Yance Ford for his documentary film Strong Island, 2017; photographer and House of LaBeija dancer Kia LaBeija for her Self Portraits, 2016–17; and Sarah Schulman for her 2016 book Conflict Is Not Abuse. While onstage at the ceremony, Gossett said, “Queer art to me is about really centering the people and the voices that are most vulnerable, the people who history often forgets. Whenever we get a chance to say, ‘Actually, your voice matters—actually, not only does your voice matter, but you’re part of the reason why we’re here today looking so fabulous’—that is a thing to celebrate.” LESS

November 3, 2017

The Cleveland Museum of Art has announced a new strategic plan that will serve as a road map for the institution to follow over the next ten years. Dubbed “Making Art Matter: A Strategic Framework for Our Second Century,” the plan aims to acquire $1 billion worth of art through donations and purchases, grow the museum’s endowment from $750 million to $1.25 billion, and increase attendance from its average of 630,000 visitors per year to one million.

“Since the conclusion of our centennial late last year, the museum’s trustees and staff have been engaged in a rigorous strategic planning process, with extensive input from both volunteers and its community partners,” director and president William M. Griswold said. “The result is an ambitious plan that will position the museum for a second century of growth. The plan will support the creation of transformative experiences through art, advancing new and existing audiences’ understanding and appreciation of the museum’s truly extraordinary collection.”

The museum will also work toward diversifying its audience, doubling community support to $15 million per year by expanding membership and annual giving, and extending its reach by partnering with the Case Reserve University to establish an arts institute.

“Over the next ten years, we will explore new approaches to the acquisition, presentation, and interpretation of the museum’s collection, we will maximize the impact of our extended campus, and we will create new ways to engage with the museum, in order that we may make art meaningful to an ever larger and more diverse public,” Griswold said. LESS

November 3, 2017

MCA Denver has announced that is working to raise $18 million to renovate its ten-year-old David Adjaye–designed building, expand its programming, launch a civic art initiative, and bolster the museum’s endowment, John Wenzel of the Denver Post reports.

The institution launched the fundraising campaign several months ago and has already secured $13 million, about 72 percent of its goal. A lead gift of $5 million was donated by board chair Mike Fries, the CEO of Liberty Global, and his wife, Michelle.

Since MCA Denver’s attendance has doubled since 2014—it has welcomed more than 75,000 visitors this past year, the majority of whom were between the ages of eighteen and thirty-four—its renovations will include additional space for teen programming and other public events to cater to its audience, as well as a new performance stage on its roof and an upgraded entrance and reception area.

“We’re focused on events, and that’s what the younger generation wants: To know what’s everybody doing this weekend, or even tonight,” director Adam Lerner said. “We’ve created programs that mix our traditional exhibition program with dynamic events that allow us to connect to people’s lifestyles.” LESS

November 3, 2017

The Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) has elected Gregory C. Ferrero as president of its board and named Alia Tutor as a new trustee. Ferrero is a manager of a domestic and Latin American wealth management business in Florida. He succeeds Jeff Krinsky, who served as president for three years. Under Krinsky’s leadership, the museum acquired a number of significant works, created new endowments, integrated new technology, and welcomed its millionth visitor.

“The PAMM family is thrilled to have Greg Ferrero as its new president,” said Aaron Podhurst, chair of PAMM’s board of trustees. “Greg is a trusted advisor to some of the wealthiest families in the world. He has always been dedicated to helping the community as a volunteer. His dedication to the arts will help PAMM and all of the cultural institutions as they work together to make South Florida a better place to live.”

Tutor is a philanthropist and humanitarian, and established the Alia Tutor Chair in Reproductive Medicine at University of Southern California. She is also a member of several boards, including the Southern California regional board of directors for UNICEF, the board of trustees for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, and the board of trustees of the Aspen Music Festival and School.

November 3, 2017

The Brooklyn Museum has announced the appointment of Margarita Karasoulas as its new assistant curator of American art. Karasoulas has previously held curatorial positions at the Delaware Art Museum, the Bruce Museum, and Amon Carter Museum of American Art. Most recently, she curated “Electric Paris” (2016) at the Bruce Museum and “The Puzzling World of John Sloan” (2015) at the Delaware Art Museum. Karasoulas is currently a Ph.D. candidate in the department of art history at the University of Delaware and specializes in nineteenth- and early twentieth-century American art.

November 3, 2017

The Art League Houston has announced that executive director Kheli R. Willetts is stepping down after only five months at the organization, |glasstire.com/2017/11/01/art-league-houston-executive-director-kheli-r-willetts-steps-down/|Glasstire| reports. Willetts was hired to lead the institution in May, and she began her tenure on June 1. She succeeded Michael Peranteau, who resigned after five years.

Prior to joining the Art League Houston, Willetts was an independent arts consultant in Houston. In the fall of 2016, she was named the inaugural director of the Houston Museum of African American Culture but left the post after less than a year. Previously, she served as the executive director of the Community Folk Art Center at Syracuse University in New York as well as a professor in the university’s department of African American studies, focusing on the practice of African American art history and film.

November 3, 2017

The Center for Curatorial Leadership in New York has selected twelve curators to participate in its annual fellowship program for 2018. The incoming class of fellows includes Jose Carlos Diaz, the chief curator of the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh; Jodi Hauptman, senior curator of the Department of Drawings and Prints at the Museum of Modern Art in New York; and Mia Locks, cocurator of the 2017 Whitney Biennial.

“The 2018 cohort exemplifies a commitment to scholarly excellence, collaborative thinking, and inclusive practices within museums and the visual arts,” the center said in a statement. In January, the fellows will take two weeks of classes at the center before starting residencies with directors of museums across the United States. They will also contribute to the development of the organization’s Diversity Mentoring Initiative, which aims to increase diversity in the arts.

The eleventh fellowship class is as follows:

Nora Burnett Abrams, Curator, Museum of Contemporary Art Denver Kelly Baum, Cynthia Hazen Polsky and Leon Polsky Curator of Contemporary Art, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York Jose Carlos Diaz, Chief Curator, The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh Alison Ferris, Senior Curator, Des Moines Art Center Rita Gonzalez, Curator and Acting Department Head, Contemporary Art, Los Angeles County Museum of Art Jodi Hauptman, Senior Curator, Department of Drawings and Prints, The Museum of Modern Art, New York Lauren Haynes, Curator, Contemporary Art, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, AR Ethan Lasser, Theodore E. Stebbins Jr. Curator of American Art and Head, Division of European and American Art, Harvard Art Museums, Cambridge, MA Soyoung Lee, Curator, Department of Asian Art, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York Victoria Sancho Lobis, Prince Trust Curator, Department of Prints and Drawings, Art Institute of Chicago Mia Locks, Independent curator, New York Elizabeth Siegel, Curator of Photography, Art Institute of Chicago LESS

November 2, 2017

A former assistant of painter Sean Scully has been arrested for allegedly stealing the artist’s works, Colin Moynihan of the New York Times reports. Arturo Rucci was arraigned in a Manhattan district court on Friday and was charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

Scully first alerted the police about the possible theft of his works after Bonhams contacted him about one of his pieces in early September. The auction house wanted the artist to confirm details about the painting before it went under the hammer in an upcoming auction. The piece looked similar to other works by Scully, but according to the artist, “the composition was off.”

Following an investigation, Scully suspects that Rucci took around half a million dollars worth of artworks from his Manhattan storage space. German-born Rucci worked for Scully from 2005 to 2010. After taking paid leave, he returned to Scully’s employment in 2011 but was dismissed that year. Rucci’s works have been shown at the Mixed Greens gallery in Chelsea.