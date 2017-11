Performance Space 122 to Reopen Its East Village Space in January

POSTED November 6, 2017

Performance Space 122, the performance, theater, and dance space established in 1980, has announced that after six years of renovations it will reopen its East Village home in January, Joshua Barone of the New York Times reports. The final iteration of its annual performance festival Coil, opening January 10, 2018, will inaugurate the space.

The nonprofit’s director Jenny Schlenzka, a former Museum of Modern Art and MoMA PS1 curator who was appointed to lead the organization earlier this year, said that the Coil festival would end because there won’t be the same need for it once PS122 returns to its permanent home. “We are eager to spread our programming over the entire year,” she said.

Located at 150 First Avenue, in a former school that was built in 1894, the interior of the performance hub was in need of an overhaul. Supported by the New York City’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Department of Design and Construction, the renovations will include larger custom-designed theater spaces that will span two stories.

Since its founding, PS122 has supported artists known for taking creative risks in their practices. Over the years it has showcased works by Penny Arcade, Big Dance Theater, Tim Etchells, Karen Finley, Spalding Gray, Maria Hassabi, Ishmael Houston-Jones, Taylor Mac, Meredith Monk, and Okwui Okpokwasili, among others. LESS

The Sharjah Art Foundation announced today that it has appointed Zoe Butt, Omar Kholeif, and Claire Tancons as curators of the Fourteenth Sharjah Biennial, opening in March 2019. Titled “Leaving the Echo Chamber,” the exhibition will ask participating artists to question the possibilities for producing art when material culture is under threat from forces such as human destruction and climate change. Each curator will organize separate exhibitions that will address today’s “echo chamber” of information and history.

“Contemporary life is dominated by competing information and fluctuating histories—a reality that raises important questions about the trajectory of contemporary art, as well as the conditions in which it is made,” said Hoor Al Qasimi, president and director of the Sharjah Art Foundation. “Butt, Kholeif, and Tancons bring incredibly different perspectives to these questions, and together represent the complexity of challenges faced by today’s artists and society as a whole. The aim of the Biennial is to deepen the context of these questions through thought-provoking and often experiential works of art.”

Butt, the artistic director of the Factory Contemporary Arts Center in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, will curate “Journey Beyond the Arrow,” which will explore the movement of humanity and the tools that have enabled, and hindered, its survival. Kholeif, the senior curator and director of global initiatives at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, will curate “Making New Time,” which will examine time as a unit of singular and collective experience. Tancons, the curator of the Origins Season of the National Sawdust in New York, 2017–18, will curate “Look for Me All Around You,” which challenges structures of looking, learning, and feeling and grapples with conditions of dispossession, diaspora, and fugitivity.

The Art Dealers Association of America has announced the appointment of its new executive director, Maureen Bray. Bray brings over twenty years of gallery experience to her new role, having served in leadership positions at three ADAA member galleries and participating in the Art Show for over fifteen years. As a director at David Nolan Gallery since 2014, Bray helped manage the gallery’s artist roster and programming as well as overseeing numerous museum acquisitions and cocurating the 2015 exhibition, “The Confident Line: George Grosz, Andy Warhol, Wardell Milan.” Bray currently serves on the organizing committee for the 2018 edition of the Art Show, and was involved in the ADAA’s website redesign in 2014.

Prior to David Nolan Gallery, Bray was a director at Sean Kelly Gallery for seven years during the gallery’s expansion and move to Hudson Yards in 2012. Bray began her career at C&M Arts, where she worked for ten years and advanced to the position of director of exhibitions. During her tenure there, the gallery mounted such major scholarly exhibitions as “Jeff Koons: Highlights of 25 Years,” “Tom Wesselmann: The Sixties,” and “Yves Klein: A Career Survey.”

Bray will succeed Linda Blumberg who will step down in December, after eleven years at the helm of the organization. Blumberg will continue to work at ADAA in an advisory capacity and will support its upcoming edition of the Art Show, opening February 28, 2018.

The Lord Mayor of London today returned a Dutch old-master work, which was looted from the Netherlands during World War II, to the daughter of J.H. Smidt van Gelder, the latter of whom was the director of the children’s hospital in Arnhem during the Battle of Arnhem, according to a report by Catherine Hickley in the Art Newspaper.

The painting, titled The Oyster Meal by Jacob Ochtervelt and dated around 1664–65, has been on display at the Mansion House in London, the Lord Mayor’s official residence, for nearly thirty years. It was one of fourteen paintings that J.H. Smidt van Gelder stored in a bank vault for safekeeping during the war, but the works were looted in January 1945 when the Nazis ransacked the town after British troops were forced to retreat in the Battle of Arnhem. The Oyster Meal is one of six works his family was not able to track down after the war. Van Gelder’s daughter, Charlotte Bischoff van Heemskerck, received the painting at a ceremony at Mansion House today with the Lord Mayor, Dr. Andrew Parmley Alderman.

The Commission for Looted Art in Europe has documented the history of the painting since 1945: It was acquired by the property developer and entrepreneur Harold Samuel in 1971, and was one of eighty-four works he bequeathed to the City of London Corporation in 1987, on the condition that they be shown permanently in Mansion House. Samuel’s daughters agreed to waive the condition so that The Oyster Meal could be returned to Bischoff van Heemskerck.

Queer|Art, the New York–based nonprofit established in 2009 to support the LGBTQ community, has teamed up with HBO to launch its first annual Queer|Art|Prize. Photographer Catherine Opie and multimedia artist Reina Gossett were recognized for their work addressing queer culture at a ceremony at Manhattan’s Hudson Mercantile on Thursday night. Both artists will receive $10,000.

Opie was honored with a Sustained Achievement award. Born in Sandusky, Ohio, in 1961, Opie uses her practice to explore the many facets of queer American identity and community. After receiving the prize, she addressed the crowd, saying, “‘Sustainable achievement’ right now is an interesting thing to think about in our life. After thirty years of making work in relationship to my own identity as a lesbian, or radical dyke, so to speak, sustainable achievement should be thought about not in terms of myself as an artist, but what we all can do to sustain visibility within our own community.”

She continued, “We’ve had a horrendous year of Trump and his administration—we are looking at more hate crimes than we would’ve imagined we would witness right after getting the right to get married, and some sense of equality. When I think about Sustainable Achievement, I think, ‘It’s great, I’ve worked really hard, I’ve achieved, and I’m glad I’m being recognized for it,’ but then I also feel that our work isn’t done whatsoever . . . I want to raise a glass for us to continue to sustain the ability to have visibility within our communities, for us to teach our teenagers that it’s safe to come out, for us to work together not only as artists but as activists to continue in this movement that we all gathered for in the beginning of the AIDS crisis and that we need to carry forward.”

Gossett won the Recent Work award. She was selected for her animated short film The Personal Things, 2016, a tribute to trans activist Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, which was released on Trans Day of Resilience/Remember. Finalists for the Recent Work award, honoring specific projects made or debuted since the beginning of 2016, included Yance Ford for his documentary film Strong Island, 2017; photographer and House of LaBeija dancer Kia LaBeija for her Self Portraits, 2016–17; and Sarah Schulman for her 2016 book Conflict Is Not Abuse. While onstage at the ceremony, Gossett said, “Queer art to me is about really centering the people and the voices that are most vulnerable, the people who history often forgets. Whenever we get a chance to say, ‘Actually, your voice matters—actually, not only does your voice matter, but you’re part of the reason why we’re here today looking so fabulous’—that is a thing to celebrate.” LESS

The Cleveland Museum of Art has announced a new strategic plan that will serve as a road map for the institution to follow over the next ten years. Dubbed “Making Art Matter: A Strategic Framework for Our Second Century,” the plan aims to acquire $1 billion worth of art through donations and purchases, grow the museum’s endowment from $750 million to $1.25 billion, and increase attendance from its average of 630,000 visitors per year to one million.

“Since the conclusion of our centennial late last year, the museum’s trustees and staff have been engaged in a rigorous strategic planning process, with extensive input from both volunteers and its community partners,” director and president William M. Griswold said. “The result is an ambitious plan that will position the museum for a second century of growth. The plan will support the creation of transformative experiences through art, advancing new and existing audiences’ understanding and appreciation of the museum’s truly extraordinary collection.”

The museum will also work toward diversifying its audience, doubling community support to $15 million per year by expanding membership and annual giving, and extending its reach by partnering with the Case Reserve University to establish an arts institute.

“Over the next ten years, we will explore new approaches to the acquisition, presentation, and interpretation of the museum’s collection, we will maximize the impact of our extended campus, and we will create new ways to engage with the museum, in order that we may make art meaningful to an ever larger and more diverse public,” Griswold said. LESS

MCA Denver has announced that is working to raise $18 million to renovate its ten-year-old David Adjaye–designed building, expand its programming, launch a civic art initiative, and bolster the museum’s endowment, John Wenzel of the Denver Post reports.

The institution launched the fundraising campaign several months ago and has already secured $13 million, about 72 percent of its goal. A lead gift of $5 million was donated by board chair Mike Fries, the CEO of Liberty Global, and his wife, Michelle.

Since MCA Denver’s attendance has doubled since 2014—it has welcomed more than 75,000 visitors this past year, the majority of whom were between the ages of eighteen and thirty-four—its renovations will include additional space for teen programming and other public events to cater to its audience, as well as a new performance stage on its roof and an upgraded entrance and reception area.

“We’re focused on events, and that’s what the younger generation wants: To know what’s everybody doing this weekend, or even tonight,” director Adam Lerner said. “We’ve created programs that mix our traditional exhibition program with dynamic events that allow us to connect to people’s lifestyles.” LESS

The Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) has elected Gregory C. Ferrero as president of its board and named Alia Tutor as a new trustee. Ferrero is a manager of a domestic and Latin American wealth management business in Florida. He succeeds Jeff Krinsky, who served as president for three years. Under Krinsky’s leadership, the museum acquired a number of significant works, created new endowments, integrated new technology, and welcomed its millionth visitor.

“The PAMM family is thrilled to have Greg Ferrero as its new president,” said Aaron Podhurst, chair of PAMM’s board of trustees. “Greg is a trusted advisor to some of the wealthiest families in the world. He has always been dedicated to helping the community as a volunteer. His dedication to the arts will help PAMM and all of the cultural institutions as they work together to make South Florida a better place to live.”

Tutor is a philanthropist and humanitarian, and established the Alia Tutor Chair in Reproductive Medicine at University of Southern California. She is also a member of several boards, including the Southern California regional board of directors for UNICEF, the board of trustees for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, and the board of trustees of the Aspen Music Festival and School.

The Brooklyn Museum has announced the appointment of Margarita Karasoulas as its new assistant curator of American art. Karasoulas has previously held curatorial positions at the Delaware Art Museum, the Bruce Museum, and Amon Carter Museum of American Art. Most recently, she curated “Electric Paris” (2016) at the Bruce Museum and “The Puzzling World of John Sloan” (2015) at the Delaware Art Museum. Karasoulas is currently a Ph.D. candidate in the department of art history at the University of Delaware and specializes in nineteenth- and early twentieth-century American art.