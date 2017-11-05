Citizens of Oslo Asked for Help in Locating City’s Missing Artworks

POSTED November 7, 2017

The city of Oslo is asking its citizens to help locate about 1,600 missing artworks, writes José da Silva of the Art Newspaper. The works, however, have not been recorded as being stolen—they’ve just been classified as “not found.” Among the misplaced items are a small painting of cherries by Inger Munch (Edvard’s sister), painter Christian Krohg’s portrait of the writer Jonas Lie, and a woodcut by Nikolai Astrup. The Norwegian tabloid Dagbladet even set up a webpage with a list of all the disappeared pieces from the City of Oslo Art Collection.

Oslo’s art collection was founded in 1946 and is made up of more than 19,000 items. Works are on display in nearly 1,000 sites throughout city, including nursing homes, schools, and fire stations.

Julie Sherborn, a marketing and media specialist, has been named the Art Newspaper’s new chief executive, the publication reports. “I am pleased to be joining the team at the Art Newspaper. The brand is a vital and trusted connector in the international arts world. Its principles, expressed in its solid journalism, are needed more than ever as we develop in a multichannel environment,” said Sherborn.

Sherborn has a long history of expanding various media brands, especially throughout Asia, including editions of the fashion and lifestyle monthlies Cosmopolitan and Harper’s Bazaar. She also oversaw the Asian outpost of Hubert Burda Media, where she was in control of digital integration, business expansion, and revamping the company’s interests in areas such as Hong Kong, Thailand, and India.

Telfar, the fashion brand founded by Telfar Clemens in 2005, is the recipient of this year’s $400,000 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award, reports Stef Yotka of Vogue. Runners up Becca McCharen-Tran of the label Chromat and Ahlem Manai-Platt of Ahlem have been awarded $150,000 each.

Clemens has collaborated with artists and companies such as Ryan Trecartin, the DIS art collective, fast food burger chain White Castle, and the clothing store Century 21. “It’s not for you—it’s for everyone,” says the brand of its philosophy on its website.

The Chicago grantmaking organization 3Arts announced today that it will award $330,000 to nearly one hundred artists at a ceremony that will take place at the Mid-America Club, on November 6. In recognition of Chicago-based women artists, artists of color, and artists with disabilities working in the performing, teaching, and visual arts sectors, the nonprofit has selected ten artists who will receive $25,000: Alejandro T. Acierto, Tirtza Even, Ayriole Frost, Mabel Kwan, Will Liverman, Tara Mallen, Teresa McNeal, Ginger Lane Meida, Marcela Muñoz, and Juan-Carlos Perez. In addition, eighty-three artists were named as recipients of $1,000 grants as part of 3Arts’s new Make a Wave program, a peer-to-peer giving initiative for which awardees from last year were able to choose this year’s honorees.

“To say it is a privilege to award this many artists in a single year is a woeful understatement; it’s really a dream come true,” said Esther Grisham Grimm, executive director of 3Arts. “Ten years ago, we hoped that one day we would be able to do something like Make a Wave, and we kept that idea afloat until we could figure out how to make it happen. I can’t tell you how excited we are to have turned the reins over to all of the past 3Arts awardees to select the Make a Wave artists and to make that early dream of ours a reality in our anniversary year. I think doing more of what we do is the best possible way to celebrate ten years of supporting Chicago artists.”

Since its founding in 2007, 3Arts has helped artists by providing cash awards, project funding, residency fellowships, and professional development in support of the advancement of their careers. The organization has given more than $2.5 million to over five hundred artists over the years.

The 2017 recipients of the Make A Wave initiative are:

Dance Artists

Rachel Bunting

Keyierra Collins

Leina`ala Dietmeyer

Jenn Freeman | Po’Chop,

Yoshinojo Fujima

Sarah Cullen Fuller

J'Sun Howard

Kevin Iega Jeff

Anita Fillmore Kenney

Erin Kilmurray

Stephanie Paul

Amaniyea Payne

Ricky Ruiz

Darling Shear Squire

Meghann Wilkinson

Sara Zalek Music Artists

Renee Baker

Ivelisse Diaz

Lional “Brother El” Freeman

Deidre Huckabay

Ramah Jihan Malebranche

Alexandra Olsavsky

Jennifer Ortiz

Nikki Patin

Evaristo “Tito” Rodriguez

James Sanders

Rae Chardonnay Taylor

Eddie Taylor Jr.

Arianne Urban

Ayanna Woods

Sadie Woods Teaching Artists

Keaton Bell

Devin Cain

Ricardo Gamboa

Eric J. Garcia

Nicole Marroquin

Allison Marie Spicer

Michael Covenant Watson

A.J. Wester Theater Artists

Anna Bahow

J. Nicole Brooks

Lili-Anne Brown

Rinska Carrasco

Sydney Chatman

Kurt Chiang

Richard Costes

Jessie Fisher

Kirsten Fitzgerald

Emjoy Gavino

Isaac Gomez

Daniel Kyri

Kelly O'Sullivan

Christine Pascual

Ericka Ratcliff

Karen Rodriguez

BrittneyLove Smith

Vanessa Valliere

Mary Williamson

Jay Worthington Visual Artists

Carris Adams

Rozalinda Borcilâ

Bethany Collins

Lauren Deutsch

Stephen Flemister

Kenyatta Forbes

Krista Franklin

Cameron Harvey

Sonja Henderson

Sam Kirk

Blake Lenoir

Nicole Malcolm

Yvette Mayorga

Christian Ortiz

Susannah Papish

David Richards

Josh Rios

Kellie Romany

Anna Soltys

Edra Soto

Eric Von Haynes

Rhonda Wheatley

Danièle Wilmouth

Debra Yepa-Pappan

The Sharjah Art Foundation announced today that it has appointed Zoe Butt, Omar Kholeif, and Claire Tancons as curators of the Fourteenth Sharjah Biennial, opening in March 2019. Titled “Leaving the Echo Chamber,” the exhibition will ask participating artists to question the possibilities for producing art when material culture is under threat from forces such as human destruction and climate change. Each curator will organize separate exhibitions that will address today’s “echo chamber” of information and history.

“Contemporary life is dominated by competing information and fluctuating histories—a reality that raises important questions about the trajectory of contemporary art, as well as the conditions in which it is made,” said Hoor Al Qasimi, president and director of the Sharjah Art Foundation. “Butt, Kholeif, and Tancons bring incredibly different perspectives to these questions, and together represent the complexity of challenges faced by today’s artists and society as a whole. The aim of the Biennial is to deepen the context of these questions through thought-provoking and often experiential works of art.”

Butt, the artistic director of the Factory Contemporary Arts Center in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, will curate “Journey Beyond the Arrow,” which will explore the movement of humanity and the tools that have enabled, and hindered, its survival. Kholeif, the senior curator and director of global initiatives at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, will curate “Making New Time,” which will examine time as a unit of singular and collective experience. Tancons, the curator of the Origins Season of the National Sawdust in New York, 2017–18, will curate “Look for Me All Around You,” which challenges structures of looking, learning, and feeling and grapples with conditions of dispossession, diaspora, and fugitivity.

Performance Space 122, the performance, theater, and dance space established in 1980, has announced that after six years of renovations it will reopen its East Village home in January, Joshua Barone of the New York Times reports. The final iteration of its annual performance festival Coil, opening January 10, 2018, will inaugurate the space.

The nonprofit’s director Jenny Schlenzka, a former Museum of Modern Art and MoMA PS1 curator who was appointed to lead the organization earlier this year, said that the Coil festival would end because there won’t be the same need for it once PS122 returns to its permanent home. “We are eager to spread our programming over the entire year,” she said.

Located at 150 First Avenue, in a former school that was built in 1894, the interior of the performance hub was in need of an overhaul. Supported by the New York City’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Department of Design and Construction, the renovations will include larger custom-designed theater spaces that will span two stories.

Since its founding, PS122 has supported artists known for taking creative risks in their practices. Over the years it has showcased works by Penny Arcade, Big Dance Theater, Tim Etchells, Karen Finley, Spalding Gray, Maria Hassabi, Ishmael Houston-Jones, Taylor Mac, Meredith Monk, and Okwui Okpokwasili, among others.

The Art Dealers Association of America has announced the appointment of its new executive director, Maureen Bray. Bray brings over twenty years of gallery experience to her new role, having served in leadership positions at three ADAA member galleries and participating in the Art Show for over fifteen years. As a director at David Nolan Gallery since 2014, Bray helped manage the gallery’s artist roster and programming as well as overseeing numerous museum acquisitions and cocurating the 2015 exhibition, “The Confident Line: George Grosz, Andy Warhol, Wardell Milan.” Bray currently serves on the organizing committee for the 2018 edition of the Art Show, and was involved in the ADAA’s website redesign in 2014.

Prior to David Nolan Gallery, Bray was a director at Sean Kelly Gallery for seven years during the gallery’s expansion and move to Hudson Yards in 2012. Bray began her career at C&M Arts, where she worked for ten years and advanced to the position of director of exhibitions. During her tenure there, the gallery mounted such major scholarly exhibitions as “Jeff Koons: Highlights of 25 Years,” “Tom Wesselmann: The Sixties,” and “Yves Klein: A Career Survey.”

Bray will succeed Linda Blumberg who will step down in December, after eleven years at the helm of the organization. Blumberg will continue to work at ADAA in an advisory capacity and will support its upcoming edition of the Art Show, opening February 28, 2018.

Andrew Parmley Alderman, the Lord Mayor of London, today returned a Dutch old-master work, which was looted from the Netherlands during World War II, to the daughter of J.H. Smidt van Gelder, who served as director of the children’s hospital in Arnhem during the Battle of Arnhem, Catherine Hickley reports in the Art Newspaper.

The painting, titled The Oyster Meal by Jacob Ochtervelt and dated around 1664–65, has been on display at the Mansion House in London, the Lord Mayor’s official residence, for nearly thirty years. It was one of fourteen paintings that J.H. Smidt van Gelder stored in a bank vault for safekeeping during the war, but the works were looted in January 1945 when the Nazis ransacked the town after British troops were forced to retreat in the Battle of Arnhem. The Oyster Meal is one of six works his family was not able to track down after the war. Van Gelder’s daughter, Charlotte Bischoff van Heemskerck, received the painting at a ceremony at Mansion House today with the Lord Mayor.

The Commission for Looted Art in Europe has documented the history of the painting since 1945. It was acquired by property developer and entrepreneur Harold Samuel in 1971, and was one of eighty-four works he bequeathed to the City of London Corporation in 1987, on the condition that they be shown permanently in Mansion House. Samuel’s daughters agreed to waive the condition so that The Oyster Meal could be returned to Bischoff van Heemskerck.

Queer|Art, the New York–based nonprofit established in 2009 to support the LGBTQ community, has teamed up with HBO to launch its first annual Queer|Art|Prize. Photographer Catherine Opie and multimedia artist Reina Gossett were recognized for their work addressing queer culture at a ceremony at Manhattan’s Hudson Mercantile on Thursday night. Both artists will receive $10,000.

Opie was honored with a Sustained Achievement award. Born in Sandusky, Ohio, in 1961, Opie uses her practice to explore the many facets of queer American identity and community. After receiving the prize, she addressed the crowd, saying, “‘Sustainable achievement’ right now is an interesting thing to think about in our life. After thirty years of making work in relationship to my own identity as a lesbian, or radical dyke, so to speak, sustainable achievement should be thought about not in terms of myself as an artist, but what we all can do to sustain visibility within our own community.”

She continued, “We’ve had a horrendous year of Trump and his administration—we are looking at more hate crimes than we would’ve imagined we would witness right after getting the right to get married, and some sense of equality. When I think about Sustainable Achievement, I think, ‘It’s great, I’ve worked really hard, I’ve achieved, and I’m glad I’m being recognized for it,’ but then I also feel that our work isn’t done whatsoever . . . I want to raise a glass for us to continue to sustain the ability to have visibility within our communities, for us to teach our teenagers that it’s safe to come out, for us to work together not only as artists but as activists to continue in this movement that we all gathered for in the beginning of the AIDS crisis and that we need to carry forward.”