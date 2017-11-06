Mel Rosenthal (1940–2017)

POSTED November 7, 2017

Mel Rosenthal, a documentary photographer who traveled all over the world to places such as Cuba, Nicaragua, and Tanzania—but became well known for capturing gritty images of life in the South Bronx, his childhood home—passed away on October 30, writes Neil Genzlinger of the New York Times. He died from complications of dementia.

Rosenthal graduated from City College in 1961 and received a Ph.D. in 1967 from the University of Connecticut in English literature and American studies. Though he became enamored of photography when he was an exchange student in Rome, it was Michelangelo Antonioni’s 1966 film, Blow-Up, about a fashion photographer in Swinging London, that really alerted him to his true calling.

After teaching for a number of years at Vassar College, the artist went to work as a medical photographer at a Tanzanian hospital. He then came back to New York in 1975 for a job at Empire State College in the Bronx, where he ended up working for thirty-six years. It was his return to the borough of his youth—and seeing how dramatically it had changed—that pushed Rosenthal to create In the South Bronx of America, a book of photos published in 2000.

Rosenthal had been in numerous exhibitions during his lifetime. Among them: “A Community of Many Worlds: Arab Americans in New York,” which opened at the Museum of the City of New York in 2002, not too long after the September 11 attacks, and “Refugee: The Newest New Yorkers,” a traveling exhibition that Times critic Holland Cotter reviewed when it was at the Balch Institute for Ethnic Studies in Philadelphia in 2001. Said Cotter of the show: “The American dream is still alive here; so are the conflicts it entails as contrasting cultures and values abruptly meet, and people struggle to adapt to a new present while maintaining a hold on what’s treasurable in the past. The dynamic is endlessly fascinating, and Mr. Rosenthal is an alert, patient, receptive artist and observer.”

November 7, 2017

Beatrix Ruf, the former director of the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam, who resigned from the position after a Dutch newspaper reported that she was running a private art consultancy that brought in considerable sums of money, claims she stepped down from her post over a “misunderstanding,” writes Nina Siegal of the New York Times. Ruf says that the museum’s board approved all of her activities at the Stedelijk, and that reports of a conflict of interest are untrue. She began her directorship there in 2014.

Currentmatters, Ruf’s art advisory business, which she also started in 2014, earned about $1 million, which she claims was a parting bonus from a previous employer, Michael Ringier, the Swiss art collector and publisher, for work that had been completed prior to her time at the Stedelijk. Ringier paid off the bonus in installments during 2015 and 2016. This, of course, raised concerns as to whether her job at a public art institution—for which she was paid about $130,000 annually—would be negatively affected by the interests of her private clientele (people at the helm of prestigious institutions such as the Stedelijk can dramatically alter the market value of artists they choose to work with).

When the Times tried getting a statement from the museum about the situation, Madeleine de Cock Buning, the acting chairwoman of the Stedelijk’s supervisory board, said that two independent investigations have already been launched regarding the matter. She added, “We have decided not to answer questions of the media while the investigations are going on.” Mark Reutter, a board chairman at the Stedelijk when Ruf was on staff, said that her contract gave her permission to work as an art consultant on the side. As the Stedelijk is classified as a kunsthalle, it has no collection of its own and doesn’t buy art, so, according to Reutter, there was no potential conflict of interest.

But Jo Houben, the director of the nonprofit Culture+Entrepreneurship, which set up a code of ethics for arts professionals who work in the Netherlands, said any additional projects that benefit an individual instead of the institution they’re employed by go against the code. “But,” he said, “there’s a big difference if the board allowed her to do that and they knew what was happening. If the supervisory board allowed the director to do something, and it turns out to be not a good choice, then the board may have to resign.” LESS

November 7, 2017

Artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara was detained by the Cuban authorities on Monday, November 6, and is currently being held at the police station located at Cuba and Chaćon Streets in Old Havana. According to Cubanet, Alcántara was arrested just hours prior to a press conference he planned to hold on the alternative Havana biennial, slated to open in May 2018. He began organizing the exhibition after the Thirteenth Bienal de la Habana was postponed due to budgetary concerns following the destruction caused by Hurricane Irma.

Otero’s partner, the curator Yanelys Nuñez Leyva, was also taken into custody but was released after questioning. According to Leyva, the investigation is tied to their involvement with the biennial, and Alcántara’s arrest is an attempt to undermine the event. Alcántara was allegedly suspected of being in possession of illegally acquired materials. Witnesses confirmed that members of the State Security police force were seen searching the artist’s studio. According to Diario de Cuba, Alcántara was transferred to the Vivac detention center on Tuesday, and on Friday, November 10, he is scheduled to appear in the Municipal Court of Old Havana.

In an article published in the Havana Times, Leyva wrote: “The suspension of the Biennial that was planned to take place from October 5 until November 5, 2018, has alarmed many artists, both in and outside of Cuba . . . Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara, bewildered like many of us with this situation, has already launched an appeal on Facebook, the social network, to demand that this Biennial take place, with the participation and collaboration of every artist who has expressed interest.”

November 7, 2017

On November 3, the Los Angeles Times published a statement saying that the paper was blocked from advance screenings of Walt Disney Company–produced and –distributed films due to the periodical’s investigations of the conglomerate’s problematic financial relationship with the city of Anaheim, California, where Disneyland Park and other Disney-affiliated businesses are located.

In response to the ban, a public statement has been released by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, the New York Film Critics Circle, the Boston Society of Film Critics, and the National Society of Film, denouncing Disney’s gesture. The organizations declare that they “have voted to disqualify Disney’s films from year-end awards consideration until said blackout is publicly rescinded.”

The letter, in full, appears below:

A STATEMENT FROM THE LOS ANGELES FILM CRITICS ASSOCIATION,

THE NEW YORK FILM CRITICS CIRCLE, THE BOSTON SOCIETY OF FILM CRITICS AND THE NATIONAL SOCIETY OF FILM CRITICS Nov. 7, 2017 — The members of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, the New York Film Critics Circle, the Boston Society of Film Critics and the National Society of Film Critics jointly denounce the Walt Disney Company’s media blackout of the Los Angeles Times. Furthermore, all four critics’ organizations have voted to disqualify Disney’s films from year-end awards consideration until said blackout is publicly rescinded. On Nov. 3, The Times published a statement that its writers and editors had been blocked from attending advance screenings of Disney films, in response to The Times’ news coverage of Disney’s business arrangements with the City of Anaheim. Disney’s actions, which include an indefinite ban on any interaction with The Times, are antithetical to the principles of a free press and set a dangerous precedent in a time of already heightened hostility toward journalists. It is admittedly extraordinary for a critics’ group, let alone four critics’ groups, to take any action that might penalize film artists for decisions beyond their control. But Disney brought forth this action when it chose to punish The Times’ journalists rather than express its disagreement with a business story via ongoing public discussion. Disney’s response should gravely concern all who believe in the importance of a free press, artists included. The New York Film Critics Circle will vote on its annual awards Thursday, Nov. 30; the Los Angeles Film Critics Association will vote Sunday, Dec. 3; the Boston Society of Film Critics will vote Sunday, Dec. 10; and the National Society of Film Critics will vote Saturday, Jan. 6. Claudia Puig, President, Los Angeles Film Critics Association: claudiapuig2@gmail.com Eric Kohn, Chair, New York Film Critics Circle: eric@indiewire.com Tom Meek, President, Boston Society of Film Critics: thom3@aol.com Liz Weis, Executive Director, National Society of Film Critics: NSFCmail@gmail.com LESS

November 7, 2017

The city of Oslo is asking its citizens to help locate about sixteen hundred missing artworks, writes José da Silva of the Art Newspaper. The works, however, have not been recorded as stolen but instead been classified as “not found.” Among them are a small painting of cherries by Inger Munch (Edvard’s sister), painter Christian Krohg’s portrait of the writer Jonas Lie, and a woodcut by Nikolai Astrup. The Norwegian tabloid Dagbladet even set up a webpage with a list of all the pieces that have disappeared from the City of Oslo Art Collection.

Oslo’s art collection was founded in 1946 and is made up of more than nineteen thousand items. Works are on display in nearly one thousand sites throughout city, including nursing homes, schools, and fire stations.

November 7, 2017

Julie Sherborn, a marketing and media specialist, has been named the Art Newspaper’s new chief executive, the publication reports. “I am pleased to be joining the team at the Art Newspaper. The brand is a vital and trusted connector in the international arts world. Its principles, expressed in its solid journalism, are needed more than ever as we develop in a multichannel environment,” said Sherborn.

Sherborn has a long history of expanding various media brands, especially throughout Asia, including editions of the fashion and lifestyle monthlies Cosmopolitan and Harper’s Bazaar. She also oversaw the Asian outpost of Hubert Burda Media, where she was in control of digital integration, business expansion, and revamping the company’s interests in areas such as Hong Kong, Thailand, and India.

November 7, 2017

Telfar, the fashion brand founded by Telfar Clemens in 2005, is the recipient of this year’s $400,000 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award, reports Stef Yotka of Vogue. Runners-up Becca McCharen-Tran of the label Chromat and Ahlem Manai-Platt of Ahlem have been awarded $150,000 each.

Clemens has collaborated with artists and companies such as Ryan Trecartin, the DIS art collective, the fast-food burger chain White Castle, and the clothing store Century 21. “It’s not for you—it’s for everyone,” says the brand of its philosophy on its website.

November 6, 2017

The Chicago grant-making organization 3Arts announced that today, November 6, it will award $330,000 to nearly one hundred artists at a ceremony held at the Mid-America Club. In recognition of Chicago-based women artists, artists of color, and artists with disabilities working in the performing, teaching, and visual arts sectors, the nonprofit has selected ten artists who will receive $25,000: Alejandro T. Acierto, Tirtza Even, Ayriole Frost, Mabel Kwan, Will Liverman, Tara Mallen, Teresa McNeal, Ginger Lane Meida, Marcela Muñoz, and Juan-Carlos Perez. In addition, eighty-three artists will receive $1,000 grants as part of its new Make a Wave program, a peer-to-peer giving initiative in which awardees from the previous year choose this current year’s honorees.

“To say it is a privilege to award this many artists in a single year is a woeful understatement; it’s really a dream come true,” said Esther Grisham Grimm, executive director of 3Arts. “Ten years ago, we hoped that one day we would be able to do something like Make a Wave, and we kept that idea afloat until we could figure out how to make it happen. I can’t tell you how excited we are to have turned the reins over to all of the past 3Arts awardees to select the Make a Wave artists and to make that early dream of ours a reality in our anniversary year. I think doing more of what we do is the best possible way to celebrate ten years of supporting Chicago artists.”

Since its founding in 2007, 3Arts has helped artists by providing cash awards, project funding, residency fellowships, and professional development in support of the advancement of their careers. The organization has given more than $2.5 million to more than five hundred artists over the years.

The 2017 recipients of the Make A Wave initiative are:

Dance Artists

Rachel Bunting

Keyierra Collins

Leina`ala Dietmeyer

Jenn Freeman | Po’Chop,

Yoshinojo Fujima

Sarah Cullen Fuller

J’Sun Howard

Kevin Iega Jeff

Anita Fillmore Kenney

Erin Kilmurray

Stephanie Paul

Amaniyea Payne

Ricky Ruiz

Darling Shear Squire

Meghann Wilkinson

Sara Zalek Music Artists

Renee Baker

Ivelisse Diaz

Lional “Brother El” Freeman

Deidre Huckabay

Ramah Jihan Malebranche

Alexandra Olsavsky

Jennifer Ortiz

Nikki Patin

Evaristo “Tito” Rodriguez

James Sanders

Rae Chardonnay Taylor

Eddie Taylor Jr.

Arianne Urban

Ayanna Woods

Sadie Woods Teaching Artists

Keaton Bell

Devin Cain

Ricardo Gamboa

Eric J. Garcia

Nicole Marroquin

Allison Marie Spicer

Michael Covenant Watson

A. J. Wester Theater Artists

Anna Bahow

J. Nicole Brooks

Lili-Anne Brown

Rinska Carrasco

Sydney Chatman

Kurt Chiang

Richard Costes

Jessie Fisher

Kirsten Fitzgerald

Emjoy Gavino

Isaac Gomez

Daniel Kyri

Kelly O'Sullivan

Christine Pascual

Ericka Ratcliff

Karen Rodriguez

BrittneyLove Smith

Vanessa Valliere

Mary Williamson

Jay Worthington Visual Artists

Carris Adams

Rozalinda Borcilâ

Bethany Collins

Lauren Deutsch

Stephen Flemister

Kenyatta Forbes

Krista Franklin

Cameron Harvey

Sonja Henderson

Sam Kirk

Blake Lenoir

Nicole Malcolm

Yvette Mayorga

Christian Ortiz

Susannah Papish

David Richards

Josh Rios

Kellie Romany

Anna Soltys

Edra Soto

Eric Von Haynes

Rhonda Wheatley

Danièle Wilmouth

Debra Yepa-Pappan LESS

November 6, 2017

The Sharjah Art Foundation announced today that it has appointed Zoe Butt, Omar Kholeif, and Claire Tancons as curators of the Fourteenth Sharjah Biennial, opening in March 2019. Titled “Leaving the Echo Chamber,” the exhibition will ask participating artists to question the possibilities for producing art when material culture is under threat from forces such as human destruction and climate change. Each curator will organize separate exhibitions that will address today’s “echo chamber” of information and history.

“Contemporary life is dominated by competing information and fluctuating histories—a reality that raises important questions about the trajectory of contemporary art, as well as the conditions in which it is made,” said Hoor Al Qasimi, president and director of the Sharjah Art Foundation. “Butt, Kholeif, and Tancons bring incredibly different perspectives to these questions, and together represent the complexity of challenges faced by today’s artists and society as a whole. The aim of the Biennial is to deepen the context of these questions through thought-provoking and often experiential works of art.”

Butt, the artistic director of the Factory Contemporary Arts Center in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, will curate “Journey Beyond the Arrow,” which will explore the movement of humanity and the tools that have enabled, and hindered, its survival. Kholeif, the senior curator and director of global initiatives at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, will curate “Making New Time,” which will examine time as a unit of singular and collective experience. Tancons, the curator of the Origins Season of the National Sawdust in New York, 2017–18, will curate “Look for Me All Around You,” which challenges structures of looking, learning, and feeling, and grapples with conditions of dispossession, diaspora, and fugitivity.