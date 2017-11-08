Bastian Family Gifts Collection to German City of Chemnitz

POSTED November 9, 2017

The Bastian family, Berlin-based collectors and gallerists, has donated its significant collection of artworks to the public collections of the southeastern German city of Chemnitz, Monopol reports.

The gift includes more than two hundred paintings, drawings, watercolors, collages, prints, installations, and photographs by artists such as Joseph Beuys, David R. L. Jones, Pablo Picasso, Robert Rauschenberg, Gerhard Richter, Luc Tuymans, Cy Twombly, Andy Warhol, and Wim Wenders.

Dealer Heiner Bastian, a former assistant to Joseph Beuys, first collaborated with the Chemnitz Art Collections on the 2002 exhibition “Picasso et les femmes,” and he has continued to assist the museum with securing loans ever since. The Bastian family’s collection will be on view in the exhibition “Hommage à Ingrid Mössinger,” opening November 12.

"The donation is a stroke of luck," the museum's director, Ingrid Mössing, told the German Press Agency. She added that many artists who were previously not part of the collection will now be included. "With this donation, renowned collector Heiner Bastian, his wife Céline, and his son Aeneas, honor the museum, their own work, and the city of Chemnitz."

Benjamin Genocchio has been removed from his post as director of the Armory Show over allegations of sexual harassment that were reported earlier today in the New York Times. The allegations stem from his time as the editor of Artnet News in 2015.

Nate Freeman of Artnews writes that a statement from the Armory’s communications department has been released. It reads: “The Armory Show seeks to maintain a respectful workplace and prohibits harassment or discrimination of any kind. After allegations were made against Mr. Genocchio in the spring of 2017, we immediately followed our procedures and initiated an investigation using outside counsel. We concluded that Mr. Genocchio’s conduct did not rise to the level of sexual harassment. We have only recently learned of the allegations related to Mr. Genocchio’s previous employment. At this time, Deputy Director Nicole Berry has assumed the role of Executive Director of The Armory Show. Nicole and the entire Armory team are committed to producing a very successful fair in March 2018.”

Dieter Roelstraete has been named the next curator of the University of Chicago’s Neubauer Collegium for Culture and Society, which explores new ways to approach complex questions through faculty research projects, a global fellowship program, and exhibitions. He will take up the post on November 10. Prior to joining the institution, Roelstraete served on the curatorial team that organized documenta 14.

“Dieter is one of the most creative and thoughtful curators at work today,” said Jonathan Lear, the director of the Neubauer Collegium. “His work exemplifies how artistic expression and humanistic research can meld together and support each other. I am looking forward to working with him, and I am eager to see how he’ll make use of the freedom our gallery affords.”

Roelstraete has previously worked as senior curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago from 2012 to 2015. During his tenure, Roelstraete organized a number of exhibitions including “The Way of the Shovel: Art as Archaeology” (2015), “The Freedom Principle: Experiments in Art and Music 1965 to Now” (2015), and “Kerry James Marshall: Mastry” (2016).” From 2003 to 2011, Roelstraete was a curator at the Museum van Hedendaagse Kunst Antwerpen.

"After spending three years working on what is effectively the largest art exhibition in the world—a hugely complex and impossibly expansive affair—I am excited to start working in a much more concentrated, in-depth fashion," Roelstraete said. "Curating in a beautiful, humanly sized space at the University of Chicago will both allow and require that. I am a long-standing advocate for the idea of art as a form of research and knowledge production, and I cannot think of a more welcoming home to further develop these intuitions in concert with the great minds that people the wilds of Hyde Park."

Anonymous artist Horge was arrested and charged with public offense to religion for putting up satirical posters at various bus stops throughout Rome, Italy during the summer, Christine Ro of Hyperallergic reports. The artist may be fined up to $5,800 and may face a maximum of two years in prison if he is found guilty of the crime.

Among the offending posters are Horge’s “Ecce homo erectus,” which features an image of Jesus with an erection as he stands next to and lays his hand on the head of a kneeling child, and his collaborator doublewhY’s “Immacolata conception in vitro,” which depicts two women holding a baby while one of them flips off the viewer. doublewhY has not been identified.

Horge, who prefers the term “subvertiser” to artist, created the poster in response to the recent sexual abuse allegations against Cardinal Pell. As the third highest-ranking Vatican official, Pell is the most senior representative of the Catholic church to be accused of sexual misconduct. He denies any wrongdoing.

While organizations such as Italy's Union of Rationalist Atheists and Agnostics are campaigning to abolish Italy's blasphemy laws, they are still being sporadically enforced. According to Horge, the police were urged to take action by right-wing politician Fabrizio Ghera, who called for the transportation official in charge of advertising to step down shortly after the posters appeared.

Creative Capital, the New York–based nonprofit that supports artists experimenting in their fields through funding, counsel and career development services, and free programming, has announced today that Jane Brown, Michelle Coffey, Hasan Elahi, Bill Foulkes, and Penny Lane have joined its board of directors.

“These new members bring to the organization their relentless and visionary advocacy for artists, a deep commitment to the intersection of art and social justice, and a shared vision of the importance of investing in artists as catalysts for change,” said Suzy Delvalle, Creative Capital president and executive director. The organization’s board of directors now has a total of twenty-four members.

As president of the Robert W. Deutsch Foundation, Brown has created the Ruby’s Artist Grants program in support of local arts start-ups. She also established the Baltimore Arts Realty Corporation to develop 60,000-square-feet of space for the arts in the city. Coffey serves as executive director to the Lambent Foundation. Previously, she was the director of the Starry Night Fund and senior philanthropic advisor at the Tides Foundation. Elahi is an artist who often focuses on issues of surveillance, privacy, migration, citizen, technology, and the challenges of borders in his works. He is also currently an associate professor of art at the University of Maryland. Foulkes is a strategic planning and marketing consultant, entrepreneur, and a faculty member at the Rhode Island School of Design. Lane is a director whose film NUTS! On the special jury prize at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival. She also writes regularly for Filmmaker Magazine, was recently admitted into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The newly formed Holt-Smithson Foundation has announced the appointment of Lisa Le Feuvre as its first executive director. Through public service, the foundation will strive to increase awareness of artists Nancy Holt and Robert Smithson’s creative legacies.

“Lisa Le Feuvre brings the perfect combination of scholarship and experience, and a passion for creative inquiry that is consistent with the spirit of Holt and Smithson," said board president Matthew Coolidge, the founder of the Center for Land Use Development in Los Angeles.

Le Feuvre joins the foundation from the Henry Moore Institute in the United Kingdom—the research arm of the Henry Moore Foundation—where she has served as head of sculpture studies since 2010. She has previously held curatorial roles at London’s National Maritime Museum, the Serpentine Gallery, and Tate Britain. She is currently a member of the 2018 Turner Prize Selection Committee and is a non-executive director of Book Works.

The foundation's endowment draws from both Holt and Smithson's estates. Currently based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the organization aims to honor the artists' methods of exploring mankind's relationship to the planet. Both Holt and Smithson produced numerous works large-scale environmental works. Holt is perhaps best known for her Sun Tunnels, 1973–76, in the Great Basin Desert, Utah, and Dark Star Park, 1970–84, in Arlington County, Virginia. Smithson's well known earthworks include his Spiral Jetty, 1970, in Great Salt Lake, Utah, which was recently made a state landmark; Broken Circle/Spiral Hill, 1971, in Emmen, The Netherlands; and Amarillo Ramp, 1973, in Amarillo, Texas.

The National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, has announced that director Earl “Rusty” Powell will retire in 2019 after more than twenty-five years at the museum. Powell is the institution’s longest serving director, and is only the fourth director to lead the museum in its seventy-six-year history.

Under Powell’s leadership, the National Gallery expanded both its West and East buildings, added the Sculpture Garden, grew its permanent collection, successfully completed numerous fundraising campaigns, and increased its public education initiatives.

“Thanks to the trustees of the National Gallery of Art, I have been privileged to helm a period of extraordinary growth,” Powell said. “For several years I had the honor of working closely with Paul Mellon, whose unparalleled contributions to the Gallery and the nation’s cultural life live on in infinite ways. I also wish to acknowledge with gratitude all of the Gallery’s trustees past and present and to express my profound appreciation for the service of the Gallery’s presidents with whom I am honored to have worked closely: Bob Smith, Vicki Sant, and now Rick Beinecke. Their leadership, support, and friendship have made my years as director a true pleasure.”

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Missouri, announced today that it has acquired eight-hundred photographs that span 190 years. The institution was able to add the works to its collection after it received a $10 million gift from the Hall Family Foundation.

The works, which were produced by nearly 150 artists, include an 1826 print by JosephNicéphore Niépce, who is often credited as the inventor of photography and a pioneer of the field, as well as works by Dorothea Lange, W. Eugene Smith, Robert Frank, Diane Arbus, Cindy Sherman, Ellsworth Kelly, Carrie Mae Weems, and Thomas Struth, among many others.

Around one hundred of the photographs will be on view this spring in exhibition “The Big Picture: A Transformative Gift from the Hall Family Foundation,” opening on April 27, 2018. The show will coincide with the foundation’s seventy-fifth anniversary.

Donald J. Hall, Jr., the current CEO of Hallmark, became a trustee of the museum in 2016. His father, Don Hall—the head of the Hall Family Foundation and former Hallmark president and CEO—served as a trustee to the Nelson-Atkins for more than three decades. The Hallmark company helped grow the museum’s photography holdings signficantly by gifting its entire collection of 6,500 works to the institution in 2005. LESS

The Museum of Arts and Design in New York is launching a new annual $50,000 award. The Burke Prize will recognize artists working in and advancing the disciplines that shaped the American studio craft movement. Eligible applicants include United States–based artists under the age of forty-five, who work with glass, fiber, clay, metals, or wood.

“The Burke Prize is an important and remarkable gift to American craft," Shannon R. Stratton, MAD’s chief curator, said. “Not only does an unrestricted prize of this magnitude help sustain an artist’s practice, allowing for experimentation and growth, but it also makes a powerful statement about the continued importance of these artistic disciplines.” The winner of the inaugural Burke Prize will be announced in the fall of 2018.