Nominees Speak Out Against Problematic Aspects of Berlin’s Nationalgalerie Prize

POSTED November 10, 2017

The four shortlisted artists for this year’s Berlin Nationalgalerie Prize have issued a statement regarding their concerns about the award’s practices. Sol Calero, Iman Issa, Jumana Manna, and Agnieszka Polska noted that the prize focused too much on their nationalities and gender rather than their art, did not include a monetary prize, and placed more emphasis on the sponsors than the artists during the award ceremony.

“We believe that all exhibitions, including the exhibitions of the shortlisted nominees, should include an artist fee. Furthermore, artist talks, panels or public discussions should also include fees. Artists contribute greatly to the prestige of this prize, and their labour, like all forms of labour, needs to be compensated proportionately,” the statement reads.

It also denounces the prize’s “use of diversity as a public relations tool.” The artists declare that commitments to diversity need to be visible throughout every level of an organization or institution and should not just be highlighted at high profile events.

The artists urge the museum, its sponsors, and all relevant stakeholders, including past nominees, to engage in conversation about the issues they laid out and how they could improve the prize for the next group of artists.

The Preis der Nationalgalerie is a biennial award that honors Berlin-based artists under forty years of age. Agnieszka Polska was named the winner of this year's prize in a ceremony on October 20. Previous recipients of the prize include Omer Fast, Cyprien Gaillard, and Anne Imhof.

The complete statement is as follows:

As the four shortlisted nominees of the Preis der Nationalgalerie, we have decided to release a joint statement concerning our experience. Our statement is a means to highlight and recommend changes to three problematic aspects of the prize, which we find indicative of broader and growing trends in the art field and therefore deserving of a public ear. I. The Preis der Nationalgalerie, hosted by the Hamburger Bahnhof - Museum für Gegenwart – Berlin, is a joint venture between the Nationalgalerie of the Staatliche Museen and Freunde der Nationalgalerie, with BMW as its main sponsor. We take, at face value, the intention of this prize to be to support and give voice to serious artistic positions and practices based in Germany. With this in mind, we have been troubled by the constant emphasis, in press releases and public speeches, on our gender and nationalities, rather than the content of our work. It is clear to us that in a more egalitarian world the fact of our gender and national origin would be barely noticed. Having it constantly emphasised can only be indicative of how far we are from such an egalitarian world. Furthermore, the self-congratulatory use of diversity as a public relations tool risks masking the very serious systemic inequalities, which continue to persist at all levels of our field. We would like to stress that commitments to diversity in gender, race and experience need to be built into the everyday operations of institutions and organizations rather than celebrated occasionally at high profile events. II. The award ceremony of The Preis der Nationalgalerie seemed to be more of a celebration of the sponsors and institutions than a moment to engage with the artists and their works. The award was announced at the end of numerous speeches and performances, in what can only be described as a great unveiling. A solution to this would be to announce the winner prior to the ceremony and let the ceremony be a chance to celebrate and give voice to the winning artist and engage with their practice. Some conventions, that might function in the corporate and entertainment industries, seem out of place when applied to the field of art. The award does not need to be structured in a manner that implies a sense of competition between people who are not in fact competing. Structuring it in this manner results in the fabrication of obstacles to solidarity, collectivity and mutual support among artists. III. We believe that all exhibitions, including the exhibitions of the shortlisted nominees, should include an artist fee. Furthermore, artist talks, panels or public discussions should also include fees. Artists contribute greatly to the prestige of this prize, and their labour, like all forms of labour, needs to be compensated proportionately. The fact that the Preis der Nationalgalerie does not have a monetary value, and that the exhibitions and public talks of its nominees do not include fees, means that artists are rewarded only by the promise of exposure. There is an unspoken assumption that the participants are likely to be remunerated by the market as a result of being nominated or winning the prize. As artists, we know this is not always the case. The logic of artists working for exposure feeds directly into the normalization of the unregulated pay structures ubiquitous in the art field, as well as into the expansion of the power of the commercial sector over all aspects of the field. Lastly, we welcome discussion on these issues from the museum, its friends and sponsors and all relevant stakeholders, including past nominees, in the hope that together we can improve the situation for future iterations of the prize. We hope that this discussion might be useful as a model for considering other similar events in the field of art. Sol Calero, Iman Issa, Jumana Manna and Agnieszka Polska LESS

November 10, 2017

Jane Kallir, the codirector of the Galerie St. Etienne in New York and a renowned expert on Austrian Expressionism, has announced that she is establishing a nonprofit organization dedicated to the development of catalogue raisonnés and related art research.

The Kallir Research Institute, which is named after Kallir’s late grandfather, Otto Kallir, a champion of the works of Egon Schiele, Gustav Klimt, Richard Gerstl, and other Expressionists, will be housed at the Galerie St. Etienne, located at 24 West Fifty-Seventh Street. Kallir made the announced the initiative at the opening of the Egon Schiele Symposium at the Leopold Museum in Vienna on Thursday, November 9.

“At a time when rising art prices have greatly magnified the economic ramifications of forgeries, it is very important to have a reliable and readily accessible means of identifying authentic art works,” Kallir said. “In addition, the digital format allows us to include much more related information about provenance, collectors, and exhibitions, as well as links to original documents.”





The institute’s initial focus will be the publication of a digital catalogue raisonné of Egon Schiele’s works. The first catalogue of Schiele’s oils was written in 1930 by Otto Kallir and was updated in 1966. Jane Kallir supplemented her grandfather’s work on the paintings with new entries on roughly three thousand watercolors, drawings, prints, and sculptures in an updated version of the catalogue raisonné that was released in 1990 and in 1998. The newest edition of the work is expected to be completed on October 31, 2018, the one-hundredth anniversary of the artist’s death, and will be published on the institute’s website. The institute also plans to prepare digital updates of Otto Kallir’s catalogues raisonnés on Austrian artists Richard Gerstl and Grandma Moses. Gerstl was recently the subject of exhibitions at the Schirn Kunsthalle in Frankfurt and the Neue Galerie in New York. Only seventy of his works have survived the artist’s suicide in 1908 at the age of twenty-five. Otto Kallir’s Grandma Moses catalogue raisonné will also be expanded. Since it was published in 1973, several hundred works have been discovered or attributed to the artist. LESS

November 9, 2017

The Jane Voorhees Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers University in New Jersey announced today that it has received a donation of 17,300 works of Soviet nonconformist art—the largest single gift in its history. The collection is valued at $34 million. Donated by Nancy Ruyle and Norton Dodge, the works are by more than one thousand artists and date from 1956—the same year that Nikita Khruschev gave a “secret speech” to the Twentieth Party Congress, denouncing Stalinism and initiating a cultural thaw—through 1991—the end of the Mikhail Gorbachev era.

The gift “makes the museum the world’s principal site for studying and exhibiting the most vital, diverse, and daring strains of art produced throughout the USSR over four decades,” Thomas Sokolowski, director of the Zimmerli, and Nevin Kessler, president of the Rutgers University Foundation, said in a statement. These works join 4,000 other Soviet nonconformist works that Nancy Ruyle Dodge and her late husband gave to the institution in 1991.

“My husband Norton and I felt it was our mission to bring to light these remarkable works that had been consigned to obscurity, and to honor artists of exceptional talent who had been suppressed and defamed,” Nancy Ruyle Dodge said. We entrusted Rutgers with an initial gift from the collection because we believed the university deeply understood our goals and had both the scholarly resources and the institutional will to realize our purpose. Now, more than a quarter of a century later, I know our confidence was well placed. I am very pleased to donate the collection in its entirety to Rutgers, as the best and only place for it to reside.”

In addition to the works, the museum also received an endowment of $10 million from the Avenir Foundation. This is the second endowment gift to the Zimmerli from the foundation. A selection of the Dodge’s holdings is currently on view in the museum’s exhibition “Commemorating the Russian Revolution, 1917/2017,” which will run through February 18, 2018. LESS

November 9, 2017

The Studio Museum in Harlem announced today that Allison Janae Hamilton, Tschabalala Self, and Sable Elyse Smith will be its 2018 artists in residence. Since the institution is planning to close next year in order to break ground on its new home, designed by Adjaye Associates, the artists will work from studios located in a street-level space at 429 West One-Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Street.

“Our artist-in-residence program has been at the heart of this institution’s mission since our founding in 1968,” director and chief curator Thelma Golden said. “It is the embodiment of our commitment to supporting emerging artists of African descent, and is at the center of our work to bring artists together with the Harlem community. I am thrilled that Allison, Tschabalala, and Sable—three outstanding artists, each of whom has already developed her own distinctive practice—will be with us during our anniversary year, at the beginning of an exciting transition.”

Former artists in residence include David Hammons, Kerry James Marshall, Julie Mehretu, and Kehinde Wiley. Works by Hamilton and Smith are currently on view at the museum in the exhibition “Fictions,” which highlights the use of narrative in works by artists of African descent. Self’s work was recently showcased in the Studio Museum show “A Constellation” (2015–16).

November 9, 2017

The J. Paul Getty Trust announced today that it has been gifted $5 million from philanthropists John E. Bryson and Louise Henry Bryson. The monies will be used to establish a newly endowed fund supporting the work of the Getty Conservation Institute.

“As the former chair of the Getty board of trustees and a founding member of the GCI Council, Louise Bryson knows firsthand the critical work that the GCI undertakes to advance the field of cultural heritage conservation,” said Maria Hummer-Tuttle, the current chair of the Getty’s board of trustees. Getty president and CEO Jame Cuno added that “we simply can’t do everything we’d like to do without significant gifts like this one from the Brysons.”

Louise Bryson has had a thiry-four-year career in the media industry, serving as president of distribution for Lifetime Television, executive vice president and general manager of Lifetime Movies, and senior vice president at FX Networks. John Bryson has served as the US Commerce Secretary under former president Barack Obama and was a member of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Advisory Group on energy and climate change. Earlier in his career, he helped found the Natural Resources Defense Council and led Edison International for nearly twenty years.

“John and I are deeply committed to the mission of the Getty, and passionate about the work of the Getty Conservation Institute in particular,” said Lousie Bryson. “We are pleased to make this gift to allow the GCI to pursue its conservation work in a world where cultural heritage is increasingly at risk.” LESS

November 9, 2017

Dieter Roelstraete has been named the next curator of the University of Chicago’s Neubauer Collegium for Culture and Society, which explores new ways to approach complex questions through faculty research projects, a global fellowship program, and exhibitions. He will take up the post on November 10. Prior to joining the institution, Roelstraete served on the curatorial team that organized documenta 14.

“Dieter is one of the most creative and thoughtful curators at work today,” said Jonathan Lear, the director of the Neubauer Collegium. “His work exemplifies how artistic expression and humanistic research can meld together and support each other. I am looking forward to working with him, and I am eager to see how he’ll make use of the freedom our gallery affords.”

Roelstraete has previously worked as senior curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago from 2012 to 2015. During his tenure, Roelstraete organized a number of exhibitions including “The Way of the Shovel: Art as Archaeology” (2015), “The Freedom Principle: Experiments in Art and Music 1965 to Now” (2015), and “Kerry James Marshall: Mastry” (2016).” From 2003 to 2011, Roelstraete was a curator at the Museum van Hedendaagse Kunst Antwerpen.

“After spending three years working on what is effectively the largest art exhibition in the world—a hugely complex and impossibly expansive affair—I am excited to start working in a much more concentrated, in-depth fashion,” Roelstraete said. “Curating in a beautiful, humanly sized space at the University of Chicago will both allow and require that. I am a long-standing advocate for the idea of art as a form of research and knowledge production, and I cannot think of a more welcoming home to further develop these intuitions in concert with the great minds that people the wilds of Hyde Park.” LESS

November 9, 2017

Benjamin Genocchio has been removed from his post as director of the Armory Show over allegations of sexual harassment that were reported earlier today in the New York Times. The allegations stem from his time as the editor of Artnet News in 2015.

Nate Freeman of Artnews writes that a statement from the Armory’s communications department has been released. It reads: “The Armory Show seeks to maintain a respectful workplace and prohibits harassment or discrimination of any kind. After allegations were made against Mr. Genocchio in the spring of 2017, we immediately followed our procedures and initiated an investigation using outside counsel. We concluded that Mr. Genocchio’s conduct did not rise to the level of sexual harassment. We have only recently learned of the allegations related to Mr. Genocchio’s previous employment. At this time, Deputy Director Nicole Berry has assumed the role of Executive Director of The Armory Show. Nicole and the entire Armory team are committed to producing a very successful fair in March 2018.”

November 9, 2017

Anonymous artist Horge was arrested and charged with public offense to religion for putting up satirical posters at various bus stops throughout Rome, Italy during the summer, Christine Ro of Hyperallergic reports. The artist may be fined up to $5,800 and may face a maximum of two years in prison if he is found guilty of the crime.

Among the offending posters are Horge’s “Ecce homo erectus,” which features an image of Jesus with an erection as he stands next to and lays his hand on the head of a kneeling child, and his collaborator doublewhY’s “Immacolata conception in vitro,” which depicts two women holding a baby while one of them flips off the viewer. doublewhY has not been identified.

Horge, who prefers the term “subvertiser” to artist, created the poster in response to the recent sexual abuse allegations against Cardinal Pell. As the third highest-ranking Vatican official, Pell is the most senior representative of the Catholic church to be accused of sexual misconduct. He denies any wrongdoing.

While organizations such as Italy’s Union of Rationalist Atheists and Agnostics are campaigning to abolish Italy’s blasphemy laws, they are still being sporadically enforced. According to Horge, the police were urged to take action by right-wing politician Fabrizio Ghera, who called for the transportation official in charge of advertising to step down shortly after the posters appeared. LESS

November 9, 2017

Creative Capital, the New York–based nonprofit that supports artists experimenting in their fields through funding, counsel and career development services, and free programming, has announced today that Jane Brown, Michelle Coffey, Hasan Elahi, Bill Foulkes, and Penny Lane have joined its board of directors.

“These new members bring to the organization their relentless and visionary advocacy for artists, a deep commitment to the intersection of art and social justice, and a shared vision of the importance of investing in artists as catalysts for change,” said Suzy Delvalle, Creative Capital president and executive director. The organization’s board of directors now has a total of twenty-four members.

As president of the Robert W. Deutsch Foundation, Brown has created the Ruby’s Artist Grants program in support of local arts start-ups. She also established the Baltimore Arts Realty Corporation to develop 60,000-square-feet of space for the arts in the city. Coffey serves as executive director to the Lambent Foundation. Previously, she was the director of the Starry Night Fund and senior philanthropic advisor at the Tides Foundation. Elahi is an artist who often focuses on issues of surveillance, privacy, migration, citizen, technology, and the challenges of borders in his works. He is also currently an associate professor of art at the University of Maryland. Foulkes is a strategic planning and marketing consultant, entrepreneur, and a faculty member at the Rhode Island School of Design. Lane is a director whose film NUTS! On the special jury prize at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival. She also writes regularly for Filmmaker Magazine, was recently admitted into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.