Shannon Michael Cane (1974–2017)

POSTED November 11, 2017

Curator and editor Shannon Michael Cane has died. He was the founder of the queer art and culture zine They Shoot Homos Don’t They?, and the fairs and editions curator for Printed Matter, a New York nonprofit devoted to the collection and distribution of artists’ books and ephemera. He became a part of the organization in 2008.

“Shannon was a huge supporter of the arts with a deep commitment to artists’ books and Printed Matter,” said the institution in a statement, “and was greatly admired throughout our extended community. We will remember him for his intelligence and depth of knowledge, his tireless commitment, as well as his warmth, caring, humor, and irreverence. We are devastated by his passing, and we will miss him profoundly.”

November 10, 2017

Karl Katz, an arts professional who helped shape museums across the United States and Israel, has died in Manhattan on Wednesday, November 8, at the age of eighty-eight, Sam Roberts of the New York Times reports.

Born in Brooklyn on October 22, 1929, Katz was inspired to study art history after he attended a 90-minute lecture by art historian Meyer Schapiro, and would earn his bachelor’s degree in art history and Semitic studies as well as his master’s degree in fine arts and archaeology from Columbia University in New York. He would go on to complete his doctoral thesis, which focused on early Hebrew manuscripts from Yemen, but did not receive a Ph.D. since he refused to study German after the Holocaust, and therefore, did not fulfill his language requirement.

Throughout his career, Katz would become an educator, curator, filmmaker, and archeologist, who would lead a number of prominent cultural institutions. He was first recruited by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in 1953 to work as an educator during its exhibition “From the Land of the Bible.” He would then travel to Israel to work on excavations and serve as the founding curator of the Israel Museum. He returned to New York in 1968 to direct the Jewish Museum and joined the Metropolitan Museum of Art as chairman for special projects in 1971. He would also serve as the inaugural director of the museum’s office of film and television from 1980 to 1991.

Katz left the Met to create the Muse Film and Television, a nonprofit organization that produces arts-related films. In the 1970s, Katz suggested to the International Center for Photography founder Cornell Capa that his institution needed a museum. Capa opened the center’s first museum in 1974. Katz would also help plan a number of institutions including the Museum of the Jewish Diaspora in Tel Aviv, the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles, and the Kiasman Museum of Contemporary Art in Helsinki. LESS

November 10, 2017

The Terra Foundation for American Art announced that it has awarded several new grants in support of education and exhibition programs related to Art Design Chicago, a city-wide initiative organized by the foundation that will explore Chicago’s art and design legacy throughout 2018. Among them is a $100,000 grant for the Center for Urban Education at DePaul University. The funds will be used to enable schools in low-income neighborhoods to make field trips to a range of cultural organizations participating in Art Design Chicago, offer professional development for teachers, and provide educational materials for students.

“We are particularly excited to spearhead and support a program that will engage young people in Chicago’s long legacy of creativity and innovation,” said Amy Zinck, executive vice president of the Terra Foundation. “The exhibitions and programs of Art Design Chicago highlight the incredible diversity and accomplishments of artists and designers, who have lived and worked across Chicago’s many neighborhoods. It is equally important to support access to these programs for students, teachers, and families, and to spark engagement and dialogue about the role Chicago’s creative communities have played in shaping our city—a conversation we hope will continue well beyond next year.”

Other grant recipients include the DePaul Art Museum in support of the upcoming exhibition “Barbara Jones-Hogu: Resist, Relate, Unite 1968-1975” and the Rebuild Foundation for its show “A Johnson Publishing Story,” which is being organized by Theaster Gates.

November 10, 2017

On Tuesday, November 7, a Brooklyn jury found that a New York real estate developer broke the law when he whitewashed the graffiti art on the exterior of the 5Pointz complex in Queens in November 2013. If the presiding judge, Frederick Block, agrees with the jury’s verdict, the ruling could set a precedent for providing legal protections to street artists.

“The advisory verdict from the jury—after four years of stress and pain—is a big step for visual artist rights in this country and all over the world,” Marie Flageul, one of the artists who tried to save the 5Pointz graffiti, said in an interview with Hyperallergic. “The message sent by the jury is that the whitewash of our artwork was a cruel and spiteful act.”

While 5Pointz owner Jerry Wolkoff had allowed artists to paint on the Long Island City buildings for more than twenty years, transforming the complex into a tourist destination, he claims he had been clear about his plans to eventually tear the buildings down.

Eric Baum, the lawyer representing the twenty-one artists who joined a lawsuit against Wolkoff, argued that Wolkoff violated the Visual Artists Rights Act (VARA) when he destroyed the works, and that he was required to give them ninety-days notice before he painted over the murals. In response, Wolkoff’s lawyer, David Ebert, declared that VARA is unrelated to the case because it protects artworks, not property. However, if the judge agrees with the jury’s determination, Wolkoff may be ordered to pay the artists damages. LESS

November 10, 2017

The four shortlisted artists for this year’s Berlin Nationalgalerie Prize have issued a statement regarding their concerns about the award’s practices. Sol Calero, Iman Issa, Jumana Manna, and Agnieszka Polska noted that the prize focused too much on their nationalities and gender rather than their art, did not include a monetary prize, and placed more emphasis on the sponsors than the artists during the award ceremony.

“We believe that all exhibitions, including the exhibitions of the shortlisted nominees, should include an artist fee. Furthermore, artist talks, panels or public discussions should also include fees. Artists contribute greatly to the prestige of this prize, and their labour, like all forms of labour, needs to be compensated proportionately,” the statement reads.

It also denounces the prize’s “use of diversity as a public relations tool.” The artists declare that commitments to diversity need to be visible throughout every level of an organization or institution and should not just be highlighted at high profile events.

The artists urge the museum, its sponsors, and all relevant stakeholders, including past nominees, to engage in conversation about the issues they laid out and how they could improve the prize for the next group of artists.

The Preis der Nationalgalerie is a biennial award that honors Berlin-based artists under forty years of age. Agnieszka Polska was named the winner of this year's prize in a ceremony on October 20. Previous recipients of the prize include Omer Fast, Cyprien Gaillard, and Anne Imhof.

The complete statement is as follows:

As the four shortlisted nominees of the Preis der Nationalgalerie, we have decided to release a joint statement concerning our experience. Our statement is a means to highlight and recommend changes to three problematic aspects of the prize, which we find indicative of broader and growing trends in the art field and therefore deserving of a public ear. I. The Preis der Nationalgalerie, hosted by the Hamburger Bahnhof - Museum für Gegenwart – Berlin, is a joint venture between the Nationalgalerie of the Staatliche Museen and Freunde der Nationalgalerie, with BMW as its main sponsor. We take, at face value, the intention of this prize to be to support and give voice to serious artistic positions and practices based in Germany. With this in mind, we have been troubled by the constant emphasis, in press releases and public speeches, on our gender and nationalities, rather than the content of our work. It is clear to us that in a more egalitarian world the fact of our gender and national origin would be barely noticed. Having it constantly emphasised can only be indicative of how far we are from such an egalitarian world. Furthermore, the self-congratulatory use of diversity as a public relations tool risks masking the very serious systemic inequalities, which continue to persist at all levels of our field. We would like to stress that commitments to diversity in gender, race and experience need to be built into the everyday operations of institutions and organizations rather than celebrated occasionally at high profile events. II. The award ceremony of The Preis der Nationalgalerie seemed to be more of a celebration of the sponsors and institutions than a moment to engage with the artists and their works. The award was announced at the end of numerous speeches and performances, in what can only be described as a great unveiling. A solution to this would be to announce the winner prior to the ceremony and let the ceremony be a chance to celebrate and give voice to the winning artist and engage with their practice. Some conventions, that might function in the corporate and entertainment industries, seem out of place when applied to the field of art. The award does not need to be structured in a manner that implies a sense of competition between people who are not in fact competing. Structuring it in this manner results in the fabrication of obstacles to solidarity, collectivity and mutual support among artists. III. We believe that all exhibitions, including the exhibitions of the shortlisted nominees, should include an artist fee. Furthermore, artist talks, panels or public discussions should also include fees. Artists contribute greatly to the prestige of this prize, and their labour, like all forms of labour, needs to be compensated proportionately. The fact that the Preis der Nationalgalerie does not have a monetary value, and that the exhibitions and public talks of its nominees do not include fees, means that artists are rewarded only by the promise of exposure. There is an unspoken assumption that the participants are likely to be remunerated by the market as a result of being nominated or winning the prize. As artists, we know this is not always the case. The logic of artists working for exposure feeds directly into the normalization of the unregulated pay structures ubiquitous in the art field, as well as into the expansion of the power of the commercial sector over all aspects of the field. Lastly, we welcome discussion on these issues from the museum, its friends and sponsors and all relevant stakeholders, including past nominees, in the hope that together we can improve the situation for future iterations of the prize. We hope that this discussion might be useful as a model for considering other similar events in the field of art. Sol Calero, Iman Issa, Jumana Manna and Agnieszka Polska LESS

November 10, 2017

Jane Kallir, the codirector of the Galerie St. Etienne in New York and a renowned expert on Austrian Expressionism, has announced that she is establishing a nonprofit organization dedicated to the development of catalogue raisonnés and related art research.

The Kallir Research Institute, which is named after Kallir’s late grandfather, Otto Kallir, a champion of the works of Egon Schiele, Gustav Klimt, Richard Gerstl, and other Expressionists, will be housed at the Galerie St. Etienne, located at 24 West Fifty-Seventh Street. Kallir made the announced the initiative at the opening of the Egon Schiele Symposium at the Leopold Museum in Vienna on Thursday, November 9.

“At a time when rising art prices have greatly magnified the economic ramifications of forgeries, it is very important to have a reliable and readily accessible means of identifying authentic art works,” Kallir said. “In addition, the digital format allows us to include much more related information about provenance, collectors, and exhibitions, as well as links to original documents.”





The institute’s initial focus will be the publication of a digital catalogue raisonné of Egon Schiele’s works. The first catalogue of Schiele’s oils was written in 1930 by Otto Kallir and was updated in 1966. Jane Kallir supplemented her grandfather’s work on the paintings with new entries on roughly three thousand watercolors, drawings, prints, and sculptures in an updated version of the catalogue raisonné that was released in 1990 and in 1998. The newest edition of the work is expected to be completed on October 31, 2018, the one-hundredth anniversary of the artist’s death, and will be published on the institute’s website. The institute also plans to prepare digital updates of Otto Kallir’s catalogues raisonnés on Austrian artists Richard Gerstl and Grandma Moses. Gerstl was recently the subject of exhibitions at the Schirn Kunsthalle in Frankfurt and the Neue Galerie in New York. Only seventy of his works have survived the artist’s suicide in 1908 at the age of twenty-five. Otto Kallir’s Grandma Moses catalogue raisonné will also be expanded. Since it was published in 1973, several hundred works have been discovered or attributed to the artist. LESS

November 9, 2017

The Jane Voorhees Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers University in New Jersey announced today that it has received a donation of 17,300 works of Soviet nonconformist art—the largest single gift in its history. The collection is valued at $34 million. Donated by Nancy Ruyle and Norton Dodge, the works are by more than one thousand artists and date from 1956—the same year that Nikita Khruschev gave a “secret speech” to the Twentieth Party Congress, denouncing Stalinism and initiating a cultural thaw—through 1991—the end of the Mikhail Gorbachev era.

The gift “makes the museum the world’s principal site for studying and exhibiting the most vital, diverse, and daring strains of art produced throughout the USSR over four decades,” Thomas Sokolowski, director of the Zimmerli, and Nevin Kessler, president of the Rutgers University Foundation, said in a statement. These works join 4,000 other Soviet nonconformist works that Nancy Ruyle Dodge and her late husband gave to the institution in 1991.

“My husband Norton and I felt it was our mission to bring to light these remarkable works that had been consigned to obscurity, and to honor artists of exceptional talent who had been suppressed and defamed,” Nancy Ruyle Dodge said. We entrusted Rutgers with an initial gift from the collection because we believed the university deeply understood our goals and had both the scholarly resources and the institutional will to realize our purpose. Now, more than a quarter of a century later, I know our confidence was well placed. I am very pleased to donate the collection in its entirety to Rutgers, as the best and only place for it to reside.”

In addition to the works, the museum also received an endowment of $10 million from the Avenir Foundation. This is the second endowment gift to the Zimmerli from the foundation. A selection of the Dodge’s holdings is currently on view in the museum’s exhibition “Commemorating the Russian Revolution, 1917/2017,” which will run through February 18, 2018. LESS

November 9, 2017

The Studio Museum in Harlem announced today that Allison Janae Hamilton, Tschabalala Self, and Sable Elyse Smith will be its 2018 artists in residence. Since the institution is planning to close next year in order to break ground on its new home, designed by Adjaye Associates, the artists will work from studios located in a street-level space at 429 West One-Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Street.

“Our artist-in-residence program has been at the heart of this institution’s mission since our founding in 1968,” director and chief curator Thelma Golden said. “It is the embodiment of our commitment to supporting emerging artists of African descent, and is at the center of our work to bring artists together with the Harlem community. I am thrilled that Allison, Tschabalala, and Sable—three outstanding artists, each of whom has already developed her own distinctive practice—will be with us during our anniversary year, at the beginning of an exciting transition.”

Former artists in residence include David Hammons, Kerry James Marshall, Julie Mehretu, and Kehinde Wiley. Works by Hamilton and Smith are currently on view at the museum in the exhibition “Fictions,” which highlights the use of narrative in works by artists of African descent. Self’s work was recently showcased in the Studio Museum show “A Constellation” (2015–16).

November 9, 2017

The J. Paul Getty Trust announced today that it has been gifted $5 million from philanthropists John E. Bryson and Louise Henry Bryson. The monies will be used to establish a newly endowed fund supporting the work of the Getty Conservation Institute.

“As the former chair of the Getty board of trustees and a founding member of the GCI Council, Louise Bryson knows firsthand the critical work that the GCI undertakes to advance the field of cultural heritage conservation,” said Maria Hummer-Tuttle, the current chair of the Getty’s board of trustees. Getty president and CEO Jame Cuno added that “we simply can’t do everything we’d like to do without significant gifts like this one from the Brysons.”

Louise Bryson has had a thiry-four-year career in the media industry, serving as president of distribution for Lifetime Television, executive vice president and general manager of Lifetime Movies, and senior vice president at FX Networks. John Bryson has served as the US Commerce Secretary under former president Barack Obama and was a member of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Advisory Group on energy and climate change. Earlier in his career, he helped found the Natural Resources Defense Council and led Edison International for nearly twenty years.