Thief Returns Stolen Photographs to MoMA PS1

POSTED November 13, 2017

Two Carolee Schneemann photographs valued at $105,000 that were taken from MoMA PS1 in Long Island City, New York, have been returned, Alison Fox of AM New York reports. The museum discovered that the works had been mailed back to the institution on November 3, four days after they were stolen.

Through the course of its investigation, the New York City police department discovered that a young woman is connected to the theft. A video recorded at a shipping store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, captured footage of her with the photographs. She was wearing dark clothing, a hat, and glasses, and appears to be in her twenties. The NYPD has asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the woman who is wanted for questioning.

The photographs were part of the institution’s exhibition “Carolee Schneemann: Kinetic Painting,” which is on view until March 11, 2018. According to the police, when MoMA PS1 employees realized the works were missing on October 30, there was no sign of a break in at the museum and no alarm had been triggered.

November 13, 2017

The Rema Hort Mann Foundation, a New York–based organization that supports cancer patients as well as emerging artists, has announced that eight artists were selected to receive $10,000 grants for their critical work and commitment to advancing contemporary art: Allison Janae Hamilton, Antone Konst, Diamond Stingily, Dylan Vandenhoeck, Grace Metzler, Maia Ruth Lee, Matthew Schrader, and Sable Elyse Smith.

Since 1996, the foundation has recognized emerging artists working in the greater New York City area with its metropolitan area. The jury that selected the 2017 grantees comprised Gary Carrion-Murayari, a curator at New Museum in New York; Susan Hort, cofounder of the Rema Hort Mann Foundation; David Humphrey, an artist and professor at Columbia University; Jane Panetta, an associate curator at the Whitney Museum of American Art; and Erin Somerville, deputy director and curator of White Columns.

A ceremony celebrating the artists will be held at the foundation’s annual Buy What You Love Benefit on Thursday, November 16.

November 13, 2017

Two Swiss journalists, who were in Abu Dhabi to report on the opening of the Louvre, were detained for two days and interrogated about their coverage of migrant workers in the United Arab Emirates, Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper reports.

Journalist Serge Enderlin and cameraman Jon Bjorgvinsson were taken into police custody on Thursday, November 9, after they made a trip to an air market in Mussafah where they documented migrant workers. The journalists were blindfolded while being transported to separate holding facilities and then were interrogated for up to ten hours at a time.

“All we wanted to do was put the opening of the Louvre in a wider context–as a flip-side to the glitz of the museum we wanted to show the migrant workers who actually built it,” Enderlin told Al Jazeera in an interview. Both men work for the Swiss broadcaster RTS and were accredited members of the press team approved to cover the opening of the new institution. They had filmed at its opening ceremonies and had interviewed French architect Jean Nouvel.

While they weren’t hurt during their detainment, Bjorgvinsson said, “We were separated, our phones and watches confiscated and were put in total isolation.” Enderlin claimed that he was forced to provide his passcode to his phone and that they both had to sign confessions, which they couldn't read since the documents were in Arabic. They were released on Saturday night, but the officers did not return their equipment, including cameras, computers, and hardrives. In response to the arrests, Pascal Cretan, director general of RTS, condemned the press freedom violations against the journalists” on Twitter, and the channel’s news editor Bernard Rappaz expressed in a series of tweets that support for investigative journalism, in “these times of so-called free information and real fake news,” is “more indespensible than ever.” LESS

November 13, 2017

After a Massachusetts judge issued a twenty-five-page decision last week ruling that the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, could move forward with its plan to sell forty works from its collection, the Massachusetts Appeals Court passed an injunction blocking the auction, which was expected to go ahead today at Sotheby’s, Colin Moynihan reports in the New York Times.

On Friday, November 10, the office of the Massachusetts attorney general asked the court for an injunction postponing the sale, which it said would violate various trusts and restrictions related to how the works must be handled. The attorney general, Maura Healey, was seeking additional time to evaluate the museum’s plan. The office joined the sons of artist Norman Rockwell and a number of former and current museum members as plaintiffs in two lawsuits that claim that the museum’s deaccession of the works is unethical.

The Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, has faced backlash since it first announced that it would auction off a number of artworks, including a few Rockwell paintings gifted to the museum by the artist, last summer. The motivation behind this unusual initiative is to secure its finances—it’s been operating with a one-million-dollar annual deficit over the last couple of years—and to raise funds for the institution’s endowment and renovation costs. It has been criticized over this move by many members of the arts community, including the American Alliance of Museums, the Association of Art Museum Directors, and the Association of Art Museum Curators, and has even ended its affiliation with the Smithsonian Institution because of the controversy.

In its decision, the appellate court declared that allowing the sale created more of a risk than stopping it. The ruling specifically prohibits the museum “from selling, auctioning or otherwise disposing of any of the artworks that have been listed for auction.” The new injunction will expire on December 11, but the court added that the attorney general’s office may move to extend it. Among the works headed to the auction were two Rockwell’s Shuffleton’s Barbershop, 1950, which Sotheby’s said the artist created for the cover of an issue of the Saturday Evening Post that year, as well as Blacksmith’s Boy—Heel and Toe (Shaftsbury Blacksmith Shop), 1940. The works were expected to fetch an estimated $20 to $20 million and $7 million to $10 million respectively. Other works that would have been on the block are The White Dress, 1921, by Thomas Wilmer Dewing; Hunter in Winter Wood, 1860, by George Henry Durrie; and Connecticut River Valley, Claremont, New Hampshire, 1868, by Albert Bierstadt. Officials from the museum and from Sotheby’s said they were disappointed by the decision. LESS

November 13, 2017

The New Museum has announced the list of artists that will be exhibited in its upcoming triennial “Songs for Sabotage,” on view from February 13 to May 27, 2018. Filling four floors of the museum, the fourth iteration of the show is cocurated by Gary Carrion-Murayari, Kraus Family Curator at the New Museum, and Alex Gartenfeld, founding deputy director and chief curator at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami.

Bringing together works across multiple mediums by approximately thirty artists from nineteen countries, the exhibition, according to the press release, “questions how individuals and collectives around the world might effectively address the connection of images and culture to the forces that structure our society” and “amounts to a call for action, an active engagement, and an interference in political and social structures urgently requiring them.” Presenting new and recent work, the majority of pieces included will be by artists who are exhibiting in the United States for the first time.

The full list of artists is as follows:

Cian Dayrit Violet Dennison Tomm El-Saieh Janiva Ellis Claudia Martínez Garay Haroon Gunn-Salie Matthew Angelo Harrison Tiril Hasselknippe Inhabitants (Pedro Neves Marques and Mariana Silva) KERNEL (Pegy Zali, Petros Moris and Theodoros Giannakis) Manolis D. Lemos Zhenya Machneva Chemu Ng’ok Gresham Tapiwa Nyaude Daniela Ortiz Lydia Ourahmane Hardeep Pandhal Dalton Paula Julia Phillips Wong Ping Anupam Roy Manuel Solano Diamond Stingily Song Ta Wilmer Wilson IV Shen Xin LESS

November 11, 2017

Curator and editor Shannon Michael Cane has died. He was the founder of the queer art and culture zine They Shoot Homos Don’t They?, and the fairs and editions curator for Printed Matter, a New York nonprofit devoted to the collection and distribution of artists’ books and ephemera.

Cane became a part of the organization in 2008. In addition to putting together the Printed Matter Art Book Fairs in New York and Los Angeles, he curated and produced its fundraising editions, produced several of its artist book publications, and curated a number of exhibitions for the space.

“Shelley and I join with the Printed Matter family and the entire artist publications community in mourning the sudden and devastating loss of our friend and colleague Shannon Michael Cane,” said Phil Aarons, Printed Matter board chair. “His unparalleled passionate commitment to helping artists bring their printed materials to the public was crucial to Printed Matter and so many others. Vibrant, fearless, and larger than life, he will be profoundly missed.”

“Shannon was a truly remarkable being, full of vitality and charisma, tough, warm, irreverent, funny, kind, sassy, and generous. He had a tremendous presence in Printed Matter and its extended community and we are devastated by his loss. We will do our best to keep his energy and his spirit alive,” said Max Schumann, Printed Matter’s executive director.

November 10, 2017

Karl Katz, an arts professional who helped shape museums across the United States and Israel, has died in Manhattan on Wednesday, November 8, at the age of eighty-eight, Sam Roberts of the New York Times reports.

Born in Brooklyn on October 22, 1929, Katz was inspired to study art history after he attended a 90-minute lecture by art historian Meyer Schapiro, and would earn his bachelor’s degree in art history and Semitic studies as well as his master’s degree in fine arts and archaeology from Columbia University in New York. He would go on to complete his doctoral thesis, which focused on early Hebrew manuscripts from Yemen, but did not receive a Ph.D. since he refused to study German after the Holocaust, and therefore, did not fulfill his language requirement.

Throughout his career, Katz would become an educator, curator, filmmaker, and archeologist, who would lead a number of prominent cultural institutions. He was first recruited by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in 1953 to work as an educator during its exhibition “From the Land of the Bible.” He would then travel to Israel to work on excavations and serve as the founding curator of the Israel Museum. He returned to New York in 1968 to direct the Jewish Museum and joined the Metropolitan Museum of Art as chairman for special projects in 1971. He would also serve as the inaugural director of the museum’s office of film and television from 1980 to 1991.

Katz left the Met to create the Muse Film and Television, a nonprofit organization that produces arts-related films. In the 1970s, Katz suggested to the International Center for Photography founder Cornell Capa that his institution needed a museum. Capa opened the center’s first museum in 1974. Katz would also help plan a number of institutions including the Museum of the Jewish Diaspora in Tel Aviv, the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles, and the Kiasman Museum of Contemporary Art in Helsinki. LESS

November 10, 2017

The Nahmad family is once again battling over Amedeo Modigliani’s Seated Man with a Cane, 1918, worth an estimated $25 million. A New York appellate court ruled on November 2, that Phillip Maestracci—the grandson of Parisian art dealer Oscar Stettiner—can proceed with his 2015 lawsuit to reclaim the work, which was ostensibly taken from his grandfather by the Nazis.

Maestracci first sued dealer Helly Nahmad and his eponymous Manhattan gallery over the painting in 2011. Maestracci initially withdrew his lawsuit after the Nahmads informed him that the painting was actually owned by the International Art Center (IAC), in Panama.

In 2014, Maestracci filed a second complaint in state court and named both IAC and David Nahmad, Helly’s father as defendants, but it was dismissed by a lower court after Maestracci couldn’t prove he was the representative of Stettiner’s estate. The controversy was revived when the Panama Papers were leaked in 2016, and it was revealed that the Nahmads have owned IAC since 1995.

According to the Nahmad family, Maestracci’s lawsuit is not valid since the statute of limitations in France and Switzerland, where the painting is being stored, has expired. Citing the recently enacted Holocaust Expropriated Art Recovery (HEAR) Act, the appellate court disagreed. The new law states that the statute of limitations to recover Nazi-looted works is six years from the date the plaintiff discovers the whereabouts of the work in question, and Maestracci is within the deadline. LESS

November 10, 2017

The Terra Foundation for American Art announced that it has awarded several new grants in support of education and exhibition programs related to Art Design Chicago, a city-wide initiative organized by the foundation that will explore Chicago’s art and design legacy throughout 2018. Among them is a $100,000 grant for the Center for Urban Education at DePaul University. The funds will be used to enable schools in low-income neighborhoods to make field trips to a range of cultural organizations participating in Art Design Chicago, offer professional development for teachers, and provide educational materials for students.

“We are particularly excited to spearhead and support a program that will engage young people in Chicago’s long legacy of creativity and innovation,” said Amy Zinck, executive vice president of the Terra Foundation. “The exhibitions and programs of Art Design Chicago highlight the incredible diversity and accomplishments of artists and designers, who have lived and worked across Chicago’s many neighborhoods. It is equally important to support access to these programs for students, teachers, and families, and to spark engagement and dialogue about the role Chicago’s creative communities have played in shaping our city—a conversation we hope will continue well beyond next year.”

Other grant recipients include the DePaul Art Museum in support of the upcoming exhibition “Barbara Jones-Hogu: Resist, Relate, Unite 1968-1975” and the Rebuild Foundation for its show “A Johnson Publishing Story,” which is being organized by Theaster Gates.