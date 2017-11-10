Olga Viso Steps Down as Executive Director of Walker Art Center in Minneapolis

POSTED November 14, 2017

The board of trustees of the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota has announced that Olga Viso is stepping down from her post as the institution’s executive director. The board will create a search committee for a new executive director.

“We are grateful for Olga's leadership and celebrate her significant contributions to the Walker Art Center during the past ten years,” said Monica Nassif, board president. “She led the organization through a major capital campaign to fund the vision and redesign of our entire campus, including the new Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. In addition, she championed experimental and underrepresented artists throughout her tenure, while bringing many noteworthy exhibitions to the Walker, such as “Merce Cunningham: Common Time, International Pop,” and groundbreaking exhibitions like “Adios Utopia: Dreams and Deceptions in Cuban Art Since 1950,” one of the most comprehensive exhibitions of Cuban art to be organized in the US in decades and currently on view. We wish her well for her next career opportunity. As we look beyond this transition, the Walker Board is focused on fully activating the new campus, proceeding as a global artistic leader, continuing our commitments to be a more inclusive organization, and being responsive to community perspectives and political realities of this time."

Viso and the artist Sam Durant faced a great deal of backlash from the Dakota Nation and other members of the American Indian community earlier this year over the installation of Durant’s piece Scaffold, 2012, in the Walker’s Sculpture Garden: a two-story work partially inspired by the gallows where thirty-eight Dakotas were hanged in Mankato in 1862—the largest mass execution in US history. Viso and Durant apologized to the Dakota people for not consulting them about the sculpture and worked with the tribe on a solution as to what needed to happen with Scaffold. Over a series of talks, Dakota elders decided to dismantle the work and bury its pieces in an undisclosed location.

November 14, 2017

The Joan Mitchell Foundation has announced that twenty-five artists have received unrestricted Painters & Sculptors grants of $25,000 each. The grand total of funds given out for the 2017 cycle is $625,000. The current recipients represent a wide range of artistic practices and demographics. They range in age from twenty-seven to sixty-two and come from twelve states throughout the US. Also, 80 percent of the grantees identify as nonwhite.

“In a time when artists’ voices are so crucial for the health of our society, but unrestricted grant funding is so scarce, the Foundation’s Painters & Sculptors Grants provide essential resources to a wide spectrum of today’s working artists,” said Christa Blatchford, the chief executive officer of the Joan Mitchell Foundation. “Our vision, rooted in Joan Mitchell’s generous embrace of other artists, is to provide the necessary supports for artists to continue to innovate in their practices and create ambitious new work that inspires, engages, and fosters dialogue, as an important element of community-building. We look forward to continuing our relationships with the exceptional artists who are receiving grants this year.”

This year’s grant recipients are:

Leonardo Benzant, Richmond Hill, NY Ruth Buentello, San Antonio, TX Colin Chase, Ulster County, NY Pamela Council, Bronx, NY Solomon Enos, Honolulu, HI Jes Fan, Brooklyn, NY Ana Fernandez, San Antonio, TX jonathan paul gillette, New York, NY Salvador Jiménez-Flores, Boston, MA Sonya Kelliher-Combs, Anchorage, AK Riva Lehrer, Chicago, IL Joel Longnecker, Red Hook, NY Michi Meko, Atlanta, GA Drew Michael, Anchorage, AK Arcmanoro Niles, Brooklyn, NY Pat Phillips, Pineville, LA Lucy Puls, Berkeley, CA Analia Segal, Brooklyn, NY Rodrigo Valenzuela, Culver City, CA Derrick Velasquez, Denver, CO Michael Wang, New York, NY Dwayne Wilcox, Rapid City, SD Amanda Williams, Chicago, IL Antoine Williams, Greensboro, NC Jenifer K. Wofford, San Francisco, CA LESS

November 14, 2017

ArtDaily reports that the McNay Art Museum in San Antonio, Texas has received the art collection of John M. Parker Jr., a gift that contains more than 160 pieces of art (paintings, sculptures, photographs, prints, and drawings) from seventy-four artists, including Zoe Leonard, Frank Stella, Alice Aycock, Robert Rauschenberg, and Donald Judd. “John Parker is a very sophisticated collector. His gift exemplifies the McNay’s commitment to artistic excellence and community impact. He now joins a group of collectors who were inspired by the legacy of our founder, Marion Koogler McNay, and through their own very generous spirits have enriched the collection of the first modern art museum in Texas,” said Richard Aste, the museum’s director.

“John M. Parker Jr. was introduced to art collecting at the McNay in the 1980s. He spent the following decades collecting contemporary art in a thoughtful, diligent, and prescient way,” said Lyle Williams, the McNay’s curator of prints and drawings. “His donation of masterpieces of Minimal printmaking and Conceptual German art is among the most important gifts in the McNay’s history.”

November 14, 2017

A painting by Franz von Stuck, Portrait zweier junger damen (Portrait of two young girls), n.d.—which was stolen from Munich’s Führerbau, the Nazi party’s headquarters, on April 30, 1945, the day Adolf Hitler killed himself—is being put up for sale by the Cologne auction house Van Ham, writes Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper. The painting was meant for the collection of the Führermuseum in Linz, an art museum planned for Hitler’s hometown that was never erected. The work was taken after crowds raided the Führerbau on the day Hitler died.

The painting is being auctioned off on November 17, and is estimated to be worth as much as $35,000. Its provenance is listed as being from a private collection in Cologne. Markus Eisenbeis, the managing director and owner of Van Ham, said “We deliberately didn’t give the full provenance. I don’t want to attract a kind of public that is interested because of its provenance.” But the piece is still listed on the German Historical Museum’s register of art taken in by the Linz Special Commission. Legally, it is considered property of the German government, since it is the Nazi regime’s successor. The German government, however, does not want to claim the painting.

Further research shows that the Stuck picture was acquired from Walter Schnabel of Wiesbaden in 1944. Jacqueline Bessé, a spokeswoman for Germany’s Federal Office for Central Services and Unresolved Property Issues, says that Schnabel was not Jewish. Though Van Ham’s investigations did not reveal any new information about the previous owners of the Stuck, it cannot safely determine that the painting wasn’t looted from a Jewish family. “My view is that the government should intervene and purchase the painting at a moderate price, then do the provenance research. They shouldn’t just act as though it has nothing to do with them,” said Stephan Klingen of the Central Institute for Art History, a German art-historical research organization.

November 13, 2017

During the VIP opening of the midcareer survey of Laura Owens at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York on Wednesday, November 8, protestors gathered outside of the institution and in its galleries, Benjamin Sutton of Hyperallergic reports.

The activists contend that the Los Angeles–based nonprofit 356 S. Mission Rd. is unwelcome in the downtown area adjacent to the Boyle Heights neighborhood.

Established in 2012 by Owens, Gavin Brown, and Wendy Yao, the founder of Ooga Booga bookstore, the arts space is one of several institutions that have been targeted by activists who argue that they will cause property values within the neighborhood to rise, forcing out the working-class community.

This is the latest in a wave of actions organized to protest artists and arts organizations that activists believe are complicit in gentrification. 356 S. Mission Rd. recently decided to cancel an event it intended to host at its space last month, featuring writers Chris Kraus and Artforum contributing editor Bruce Hainley, after members of the groups promised to disrupt it. For more than a year, galleries around Boyle Heights have been targeted by protesters, and vandalized. As a result of the “constant attacks,” the arts nonprofit PSSST decided to close its doors earlier this year. LESS

November 13, 2017

Two Carolee Schneemann photographs valued at $105,000 that were taken from MoMA PS1 in Long Island City, New York, have been returned, Alison Fox of AM New York reports. The museum discovered that the works had been mailed back to the institution on November 3, four days after they were stolen.

Through the course of its investigation, the New York City police department discovered that a young woman is connected to the theft. A video recorded at a shipping store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, captured footage of her with the photographs. She was wearing dark clothing, a hat, and glasses, and appears to be in her twenties. The NYPD has asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the woman who is wanted for questioning.

The photographs were part of the institution’s exhibition “Carolee Schneemann: Kinetic Painting,” which is on view until March 11, 2018. According to the police, when MoMA PS1 employees realized the works were missing on October 30, there was no sign of a break in at the museum and no alarm had been triggered.

November 13, 2017

The Rema Hort Mann Foundation, a New York–based organization that supports cancer patients as well as emerging artists, has announced that eight artists were selected to receive $10,000 grants for their critical work and commitment to advancing contemporary art: Allison Janae Hamilton, Antone Konst, Diamond Stingily, Dylan Vandenhoeck, Grace Metzler, Maia Ruth Lee, Matthew Schrader, and Sable Elyse Smith.

Since 1996, the foundation has recognized emerging artists working in the greater New York City area with its metropolitan area. The jury that selected the 2017 grantees comprised Gary Carrion-Murayari, a curator at New Museum in New York; Susan Hort, cofounder of the Rema Hort Mann Foundation; David Humphrey, an artist and professor at Columbia University; Jane Panetta, an associate curator at the Whitney Museum of American Art; and Erin Somerville, deputy director and curator of White Columns.

A ceremony celebrating the artists will be held at the foundation’s annual Buy What You Love Benefit on Thursday, November 16.

November 13, 2017

Two Swiss journalists, who were in Abu Dhabi to report on the opening of the Louvre, were detained for two days and interrogated about their coverage of migrant workers in the United Arab Emirates, Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper reports.

Journalist Serge Enderlin and cameraman Jon Bjorgvinsson were taken into police custody on Thursday, November 9, after they made a trip to an air market in Mussafah where they documented migrant workers. The journalists were blindfolded while being transported to separate holding facilities and then were interrogated for up to ten hours at a time.

“All we wanted to do was put the opening of the Louvre in a wider context–as a flip-side to the glitz of the museum we wanted to show the migrant workers who actually built it,” Enderlin told Al Jazeera in an interview. Both men work for the Swiss broadcaster RTS and were accredited members of the press team approved to cover the opening of the new institution. They had filmed at its opening ceremonies and had interviewed French architect Jean Nouvel.

While they weren’t hurt during their detainment, Bjorgvinsson said, “We were separated, our phones and watches confiscated and were put in total isolation.” Enderlin claimed that he was forced to provide his passcode to his phone and that they both had to sign confessions, which they couldn't read since the documents were in Arabic. They were released on Saturday night, but the officers did not return their equipment, including cameras, computers, and hardrives. In response to the arrests, Pascal Cretan, director general of RTS, condemned the press freedom violations against the journalists” on Twitter, and the channel’s news editor Bernard Rappaz expressed in a series of tweets that support for investigative journalism, in “these times of so-called free information and real fake news,” is “more indespensible than ever.” LESS

November 13, 2017

After a Massachusetts judge issued a twenty-five-page decision last week ruling that the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, could move forward with its plan to sell forty works from its collection, the Massachusetts Appeals Court passed an injunction blocking the auction, which was expected to go ahead today at Sotheby’s, Colin Moynihan reports in the New York Times.

On Friday, November 10, the office of the Massachusetts attorney general asked the court for an injunction postponing the sale, which it said would violate various trusts and restrictions related to how the works must be handled. The attorney general, Maura Healey, was seeking additional time to evaluate the museum’s plan. The office joined the sons of artist Norman Rockwell and a number of former and current museum members as plaintiffs in two lawsuits that claim that the museum’s deaccession of the works is unethical.

The Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, has faced backlash since it first announced that it would auction off a number of artworks, including a few Rockwell paintings gifted to the museum by the artist, last summer. The motivation behind this unusual initiative is to secure its finances—it’s been operating with a one-million-dollar annual deficit over the last couple of years—and to raise funds for the institution’s endowment and renovation costs. It has been criticized over this move by many members of the arts community, including the American Alliance of Museums, the Association of Art Museum Directors, and the Association of Art Museum Curators, and has even ended its affiliation with the Smithsonian Institution because of the controversy.