Kerstin Brätsch Wins $65,000 Edvard Munch Award for 2017

Artist Kerstin Brätsch is the 2017 recipient of the $65,000 Edvard Munch Award, given out by the Edvard Munch Museum in Oslo, Norway. In addition to the cash prize, Brätsch will stage a solo exhibition at the Munch Museum and be provided a residency in conjunction with Edvard Munch’s Oslo studio. The jury for this year’s prize was made up of curators Alfred Pacquement, Massimiliano Gioni, Kathy Halbreich, Joanna Mytkowska, and Simon Sheikh. Munch Museum director Stein Olav Henrichsen appointed the jury.

“Playing with artistic alter egos and collaborative pseudonyms, Kerstin Brätsch raises critical questions of subjectivity in a time in which identity is constantly being challenged and reshaped through the digital communication of our hypermediated reality,” said the prize’s jurors in a statement. “Painting is at the core of Brätsch’s work, but she approaches the tradition of the medium through elaborate use of a variety of media spanning from drawing, photography, graphic design and sculpture to performance, video and installation. In her work different modernist myths and beliefs are evoked and transformed, as she revisits the history of abstraction from a feminist perspective, sparking a joyful criticism of notions of originality, authorship, spirituality and purity.”

For more information about the artist, see Daniela Stöppel’s text on Brätsch from the September 2017 issue of Artforum (Brätsch’s work also graced that month’s cover).

Darsie Alexander has been appointed the Susan and Elihu Rose chief curator at the Jewish Museum in New York. She is currently the executive director of the Katonah Museum of Art, and has previously held curatorial roles at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, the Baltimore Museum of Art, and the Museum of Modern Art in New York. She will begin her job at the Jewish Museum on March 20, 2018.

“Darsie has the leadership qualities and range of experience that we were looking for in a chief curator,” said Claudia Gould, the museum’s Helen Goldsmith Menschel director. “I am confident that she will work with our curatorial team to create dynamic exhibitions that reflect the diversity of Jewish culture and identity.”

“The Jewish Museum has a remarkable collection that includes contemporary art, historical objects, material culture, and Jewish ceremonial art. This combination allows for a lively dialogue between culturally diverse works related to Jewish identity and the groundbreaking work of artists who have shaped art history in profound ways. It will be a privilege to advance the curatorial vision of the Museum's distinct mission,” said Alexander.

Ballroom Marfa in Texas announced today that Laura Copelin was named executive director. Copelin first joined the nonprofit as associate curator in 2014 and has served as its interim director since April 2017.

“Laura’s curatorial vision is already setting new standards for Ballroom’s programming; combining a keen eye with a deep understanding of the social, political, and environmental issues that are driving the conversation in our culture today,” Fairfax Dorn, the artistic director and cofounder of Ballroom Marfa, said in a statement.

Copelin organized the arts space’s group exhibition “Tierra. Sangre. Oro.,” which is on view until March 18, 2018, with artist Rafa Esparza, and she is currently curating the upcoming exhibition “Hyperobjects” in collaboration with Timothy Morton, opening April 13, 2018. She has also helped realize the 2016 Marfa/Dialogues/Houston symposium and the following exhibitions: “Sam Falls” (2015), “Äppärät” (2015), “After Effect” (2016), and “Strange Attractor” (2017).

The artist Laura Owens has released an official statement about the art space 356 S. Mission Rd. in Los Angeles. It comes in the wake of a recent protest of her midcareer survey at the Whitney Museum of American Art in which activists called attention to the complicity of Mission Rd. with forces of gentrification.

Owens’s statement is in full below:

356 Mission Rd. opened in January 2013 as a temporary space for art and community activities in Los Angeles. Since opening, the space has held over 300 free events, including exhibitions, lectures, concerts, readings, performances, talks and conferences, workshops and other activities by a diverse group of practitioners from Los Angeles and elsewhere. In addition to the exhibition and event program, we host workshops for kids and make available other facilities that are used by artists and members of the community, all free of charge. We have actively fundraised for local causes as well as donated our space, time, energy and resources to them. These include REACH LA, The Smell, Proyecto Pastoral, ACLU and Kitten Rescue, with 100% of the proceeds received from suggested donations going to these nonprofits. I rented 356 as an exhibition-making experiment in 2012, as I had no gallery or forthcoming shows in LA and wanted to make a project in my hometown. My intention was to use the space as a studio to make a new body of work and then open it to the public after the paintings were finished, so that the production and display of the work were not tied to a gallery calendar. What eventually became 356 Mission was formed in collaboration with Ooga Booga founder Wendy Yao, who started her independent Chinatown bookstore in 2004, and gallerist Gavin Brown, who has worked with me since 1996. We signed a one-year lease with the sole intention of hosting free events and activities during my exhibition 12 Paintings. After we realized there were more artists looking for places to present their work, we decided to extend our lease and keep the space open to host other exhibitions and events. The area and community surrounding 356 Mission is one about which I care deeply. I moved to Los Angeles in 1992 and lived and worked near Mission Road. I have continued to live and work on the east side of LA for the last 25 years, throughout which time I have taught at several local universities and served on the committees of various nonprofits. The area where 356 is located is zoned light industrial, and historically artists rented spaces there long before I rented my first studio nearby in 1992. Before we leased 356 in 2012, the property was used as storage for the owner’s business, which is still the case in the adjacent buildings. Prior to that it was storage space for pianos. There has never been residential housing in the light industrial zoned area. According to current zoning, it cannot be repurposed for housing. We do not own the space, and we pay market rent, nor have any relationships with developers. Everyone who works at 356 Mission is paid a fair wage and has been offered health care—except for the founders, who have never been compensated for their work with the space. We employ eight staff members and several part-time employees, some of whom are Boyle Heights residents. Because our goal is not to make profit but instead to sustain and expand programming, there has always been an annual deficit that we have covered personally. In February of 2017 for the first time a few protestors came to an event we hosted, falsely implying that the space is linked to developers and is directly responsible for the displacement of low income residents. I respect people’s right to protest in a safe and non-violent manner and to have their voices heard. While we disagreed with their rhetoric and accusations, we shared the goal to create a more just housing market. LA has an urgent housing crisis that is facing many communities, and Boyle Heights is particularly vulnerable to rising rents and inequity. The relationship between art and gentrification is an urgent issue for the art community to discuss and should be further explored thoughtfully and respectfully between artists, civic leaders, and most importantly the residents of the neighborhood. I believe we need to press local government, landlords and developers to make policy changes that protect and shelter all Angelenos. Affordable housing is a human right, and Angelenos need all the support that we can get to battle the housing crisis. We assumed that we shared some of these goals with the protestors, and hoped to work with them to address this issue in Boyle Heights. After refusing to engage in a dialogue, the protestors increased their aggressive techniques, by distributing further false information about us on anonymous social media accounts and bullying and threatening our staff and presenters, including people who are themselves part of vulnerable communities. We do things in public; we have an address; we have a phone number; we are open to criticism; and we welcome discussion. This has made us vulnerable to anonymous insults and death threats left on our voicemail. Prior to this initial protest we had made many requests for a direct meeting with the group since July of 2016. After many months of repeatedly saying they could not meet with us, they agreed to meet in May 2017. We hoped to find common ground to work toward the issues facing our community, but all of our ideas, such as working together on community land buy backs, campaigning for specific policy changes, providing laundromat services and sponsoring workshops for kids were rejected. The protestors clearly stated instead that their only demands were that we immediately terminate our activities, dissolve 356 Mission and hand over the keys to them for unspecified purposes. They insisted that any further meeting would only be premised on our agreeing to these demands. We have asked ourselves many times if closing 356 and abandoning our lease would stabilize rent prices or help stop developers from changing the neighborhood and raising rents further. After much inquiry, research and discussion, we have always come back to the conclusion that breaking our lease and leaving would not help solve the housing crisis or slow development. The issue is extremely complex and multi-layered, and doesn’t solely rest on the existence or absence of galleries. Neighborhoods such as Highland Park, Glassell Park, Echo Park and Silverlake have all recently gentrified without similar art scenes. Large-scale redevelopment plans for Boyle Heights—such as the 2009 Metro Line extension, 6th Street Bridge revitalization plans and USC Biotech Corridor proposal—were already underway well before we signed the lease on Mission Road. I believe in the work we do and in all of the artists, musicians, performers and writers who have presented their work at 356. Boyle Heights has long been a place of cultural and artistic production, and 356 is only a very small and relatively recent addition to this amazing community of artists. We have met with many of our neighbors and it is a diverse community with varying perspectives on how to approach the looming issues of the housing crisis and displacement. Alongside the protesters’ demands to close, we have also heard the voices of artists, community groups, families, and individuals in the area who want 356 to remain open. In addition to urgent basic needs and facilities, people in all neighborhoods, of all ethnicities and classes, benefit from quality education and art. We do not believe that access to one should sacrifice the other in a healthy and thriving society. I have always been and remain committed to engaging in productive dialogue that results in effective actions to battle the issues facing our communities. –Laura Owens LESS

The board of trustees of the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis has announced that Olga Viso is stepping down from her post as the institution’s executive director. The board will create a search committee for a new executive director.

“We are grateful for Olga’s leadership and celebrate her significant contributions to the Walker Art Center during the past ten years,” said Monica Nassif, board president. “She led the organization through a major capital campaign to fund the vision and redesign of our entire campus, including the new Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. In addition, she championed experimental and underrepresented artists throughout her tenure, while bringing many noteworthy exhibitions to the Walker, such as ‘Merce Cunningham: Common Time, International Pop,’ and groundbreaking exhibitions like ‘Adios Utopia: Dreams and Deceptions in Cuban Art Since 1950,’ one of the most comprehensive exhibitions of Cuban art to be organized in the US in decades and currently on view. We wish her well for her next career opportunity. As we look beyond this transition, the Walker Board is focused on fully activating the new campus, proceeding as a global artistic leader, continuing our commitments to be a more inclusive organization, and being responsive to community perspectives and political realities of this time."

Viso and the artist Sam Durant faced a great deal of backlash from the Dakota Nation and other members of the American Indian community earlier this year over the installation in the Walker’s Sculpture Garden of Durant’s Scaffold, 2012, a two-story work partially inspired by the gallows where thirty-eight Dakotas were hanged in Mankato in 1862—the largest mass execution in US history. Viso and Durant apologized to the Dakota people for not consulting them about the sculpture and worked with the tribe on a solution for Scaffold. Over a series of talks, Dakota elders decided to dismantle the work and bury its pieces in an undisclosed location.

The Joan Mitchell Foundation has announced that twenty-five artists have received unrestricted Painters & Sculptors grants of $25,000 each. The grand total of funds awarded for the 2017 cycle is $625,000. The recipients represent a wide range of artistic practices and demographics. They range in age from twenty-seven to sixty-two and come from twelve states throughout the United States. Eighty percent of the grantees identify as nonwhite.

“In a time when artists’ voices are so crucial for the health of our society, but unrestricted grant funding is so scarce, the Foundation’s Painters & Sculptors Grants provide essential resources to a wide spectrum of today’s working artists,” said Christa Blatchford, the chief executive officer of the Joan Mitchell Foundation. “Our vision, rooted in Joan Mitchell’s generous embrace of other artists, is to provide the necessary supports for artists to continue to innovate in their practices and create ambitious new work that inspires, engages, and fosters dialogue, as an important element of community-building. We look forward to continuing our relationships with the exceptional artists who are receiving grants this year.”

This year’s grant recipients are:

Leonardo Benzant, Richmond Hill, NY

Ruth Buentello, San Antonio

Colin Chase, Ulster County, NY

Pamela Council, Bronx, NY

Solomon Enos, Honolulu, HI

Jes Fan, Brooklyn, NY

Ana Fernandez, San Antonio

jonathan paul gillette, New York

Salvador Jiménez-Flores, Boston

Sonya Kelliher-Combs, Anchorage

Riva Lehrer, Chicago

Joel Longnecker, Red Hook, NY

Michi Meko, Atlanta

Drew Michael, Anchorage

Arcmanoro Niles, Brooklyn, NY

Pat Phillips, Pineville, LA

Lucy Puls, Berkeley, CA

Analia Segal, Brooklyn, NY

Rodrigo Valenzuela, Culver City, CA

Derrick Velasquez, Denver

Michael Wang, New York

Dwayne Wilcox, Rapid City, SD

Amanda Williams, Chicago

Antoine Williams, Greensboro, NC

Jenifer K. Wofford, San Francisco LESS

ArtDaily reports that the McNay Art Museum in San Antonio, Texas, has received the art collection of John M. Parker Jr., a gift of more than 160 pieces of art (paintings, sculptures, photographs, prints, and drawings) by seventy-four artists, including Zoe Leonard, Frank Stella, Alice Aycock, Robert Rauschenberg, and Donald Judd. “John Parker is a very sophisticated collector. His gift exemplifies the McNay’s commitment to artistic excellence and community impact. He now joins a group of collectors who were inspired by the legacy of our founder, Marion Koogler McNay, and through their own very generous spirits have enriched the collection of the first modern art museum in Texas,” said Richard Aste, the museum’s director.

“John M. Parker Jr. was introduced to art collecting at the McNay in the 1980s. He spent the following decades collecting contemporary art in a thoughtful, diligent, and prescient way,” said Lyle Williams, the McNay’s curator of prints and drawings. “His donation of masterpieces of Minimal printmaking and Conceptual German art is among the most important gifts in the McNay’s history.”

An undated painting by Franz von Stuck, Portrait zweier junger damen (Portrait of Two Young Girls)––which was stolen from Munich’s Führerbau, the Nazi party’s headquarters, on April 30, 1945, the day Adolf Hitler killed himself––is being put up for sale by the Cologne auction house Van Ham, writes Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper. The painting was meant for the collection of the Führermuseum in Linz, an art museum planned for Hitler’s hometown that was never erected. The work was taken after crowds raided the Führerbau the day Hitler died.

The painting, estimated to be worth as much as $35,000, will be auctioned off on November 17. Its provenance is listed as being from a private collection in Cologne. Markus Eisenbeis, the managing director and owner of Van Ham, said, “We deliberately didn’t give the full provenance. I don’t want to attract a kind of public that is interested because of its provenance.” But the piece is still listed on the German Historical Museum’s register of art taken in by the Linz Special Commission. Legally, it is considered property of the German government, since it is the Nazi regime’s successor. The German government, however, does not want to claim the painting.

Further research shows that the Stuck picture was acquired from Walter Schnabel of Wiesbaden in 1944. Jacqueline Bessé, a spokeswoman for Germany’s Federal Office for Central Services and Unresolved Property Issues, says that Schnabel was not Jewish. Though Van Ham’s investigations did not reveal any new information about the previous owners of the work, it cannot safely determine that the painting wasn’t looted from a Jewish family. “My view is that the government should intervene and purchase the painting at a moderate price, then do the provenance research. They shouldn’t just act as though it has nothing to do with them,” said Stephan Klingen of the Central Institute for Art History, a German art-historical research organization.

During the VIP opening of the midcareer survey of Laura Owens at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York on Wednesday, November 8, protesters gathered outside the institution and in its galleries, Benjamin Sutton of Hyperallergic reports.

The activists contend that the Los Angeles–based nonprofit 356 S. Mission Rd is unwelcome in the downtown area adjacent to the Boyle Heights neighborhood. Established in 2012 by Owens, Gavin Brown, and Wendy Yao, the founder of Ooga Booga bookstore, the arts space is one of several institutions that have been targeted by activists who argue that they will cause property values within the neighborhood to rise, forcing out working-class communities.