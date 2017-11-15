Marina Abramović Responds to Backlash over Crowdfunding Her Performance Art Institute

POSTED November 15, 2017

Following Marina Abramović’s announcement that she was abandoning her plans to establish an institute of performance art in the Hudson River Valley in New York, the artist has come under fire for failing to return money that she had raised through a Kickstarter campaign in support of the project.

On November 12, the New York Post featured the artist on the cover of its Sunday edition with a headline that read, “Art of the ‘Steal.’” The article questions what the artist did with $2.2 million in donations.

In response, Abramović said that more than $1.1 million were her own contributions. She also issued an open statement explaining where the funds went and denouncing the publication’s report. “I reject the New York Post’s allegations of theft,” she wrote. “The Kickstarter funds were directed for the purpose intended. Over the last four years, the original vision of the Institute evolved and I am proud of this work.”

Launched in 2013, the Kickstarter successfully raised $661,452. However, as stated on the project page, the campaign was only meant to cover the first phase of the project: the design. Once the company deducted its administrative fees, Abramović used the remaining $596, 667 to commission schematic designs from Rem Koolhaus’s OMA. Dubbed the Marina Abramović Institute for the Preservation of Performance Art, the venue was meant to be a place where artists could create experimental works and where audiences could participate in and learn about performance art. Abramović officially confirmed that the project was dead during an event at the Serpentine Gallery in London last month. Her complete statement is as follows: On November 12, 2017 the New York Post published a front page story about me in the Sunday edition with the headline “The Art of the Steal.” Normally I wouldn’t care what was written in a tabloid newspaper, but the allegations are so false, libelous and in every way untrue that I must address them. The article claims that I raised 2.2 million dollars for my institute since 2011 which is not true. In fact the majority of those funds were direct contributions of my own money which I earned as an artist. I contributed over 1.1 million dollars in cash donations to the institute on top of what I spent to buy the building which I donated to MAI in 2013. The Kickstarter campaign accounts for $661,452. After Kickstarter’s administrative fee, the amount we received from the campaign was $596,667. The Kickstarter was created to fund schematic designs by OMA New York for the building in Hudson, NY. The bill we received from the firm for this specific design work was $655,167.10. We used the Kickstarter funds to pay OMA New York’s design fee. The New York Post article also claims that we did not reward all of our Kickstarter backers. As reported by ArtNet on November 7, 2017, the only people that did not receive their rewards are the ones that did not respond to our requests for information. We welcome those backers that did not receive what they deserved to contact the institute directly via Kickstarter or on our website. When we received the proposal from OMA New York, we were overwhelmed by the originality and beauty of the project. However, they informed us that the project cost would exceed 31 million dollars. We looked for a cost effective solution together with OMA New York and a consultant but the building had many issues to make it work within a manageable budget. The board of MAI decided to cancel the building project and to focus our efforts on bringing our projects to people around the world. To date, MAI has partnered with many institutions and artists internationally. We have presented 13 art experiences in 12 countries the majority of which were free of entrance and open to the public. The events have been attended by over 675,000 people. Most importantly, wherever we go, we strive to foster emerging performance artists and create a platform for their work while also engaging the broader public in participatory exercises from the Abramović Method. I reject the New York Post’s allegations of theft. The Kickstarter funds were directed for the purpose intended. Over the last four years, the original vision of the Institute evolved and I am proud of this work. Marina Abramović LESS

The Art for Justice Fund, founded by philanthropist and longtime arts patron Agnes Gund earlier this year, announced today that it will award $22 million in its first round of grants to arts and criminal justice organizations working to fight mass incarceration in the United States.

Among the thirty programs that will receive grants ranging from $100,000 to $7.5 million are Color of Change, Legal Services for Prisoners with Children, and Alliance for Safety and Justice. Arts organizations that were awarded grants include the Philadelphia Mural Arts Advocates, the Arizona University Poetry Center, the National Book Foundation, and the Actors’ Gang.

All of the recipients that were nominated for awards strive to advance one or more of the key objectives of the Art for Social Justice Fund, which is committed to reforming prosecutorial and bail practices; repealing excessive prison sentences; improving pathways to education and employment for former inmates; supporting artists and writers producing work on the injustices of mass incarceration; and investing in arts initiatives and other projects as a means of crime prevention.

In order to launch the fund, Gund sold a beloved Roy Lichtenstein painting, Masterpiece, 1962, from her private collection in January. The piece raised $165 million at auction—one of the highest known bids for a work of art. She donated $100 million of the proceeds to the fund and challenged other collectors to follow her example. “My hope is that the work supported by the Art for Justice Fund will help create a groundswell that drives reforms well beyond these specific programs,” said Agnes Gund. “The problem of mass incarceration touches every community across the country, and we need to work together to find creative solutions to build a better, safer future for all our children.” The fund, established in partnership with the Ford Foundation and the Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, is a five-year initiative that will continue to support organizations that combat mass incarceration through policy as well as community engagement. To date, nearly thirty donors, including Jo Carole Lauder, Clarence Otis, Jr. and Jacqueline Bradley, and Laurie Tisch, have added to Gund’s founding gift for the Art for Justice Fund. The next round of grant awards will be annoucned in spring 2018. The complete list of grant recipients is as follows: Prosecution and Bail Reform

The late artist Rosemarie Koczy, author of the three-volume memoir I Weave You A Shroud (2009–13), which detailed her life in German concentration camps during the Holocaust, allegedly faked her life story, according to Annalisa Quinn of the New York Times. A group of German archivists this past summer were gathering information for an upcoming exhibition of the artist’s work at the Kunsthalle Recklinghausen when they discovered records stating that her family was not Jewish, but Roman Catholic, along with detailed lists of Jews who were taken to concentration camps without the artist’s family name appearing on any of them. “The pictures are very impressive, and very dramatic, because the theme of her pictures is death and pain and fright. But her life, I’m sorry, it’s a fake,” said Matthias Kordes, the lead archivist on the project, of the artist and her work.

But composer Louis Pelosi, the artist’s widower, said the claims aren’t true, and that the records found by Kordes and his team were the result of a religious conversion by Koczy’s family to protect themselves from the Nazis. In her memoir, the artist said she had siblings who spent time with her in the camps, but that they did not have the same memories of those days that she had: “They have rejected me because they don’t want to admit the Holocaust,” wrote Koczy.

Apparently the artist, who struggled with depression and tried taking her own life on several occasions, was always worried that her accounts of torture and victimization would somehow never fully be believed, especially in light of Binjamin Wilkomirski’s book Fragments (1996), an Auschwitz memoir that was fabricated. The Guggenheim, which has some pieces by the artist in its collection, made a statement about the artist related to the allegations: “There are no current plans to exhibit the works. We actively update information about artworks in our collection and will consider this new research as it develops.” But a spokesperson for the Yad Vashem, a Holocaust museum in Jerusalem that also has some of her pieces as a part of its holdings, said, “Regardless of Koczy’s contested status as a survivor,” her art is “a response to the Holocaust and continue to be relevant to our collection which is where they shall remain.”

Darsie Alexander has been appointed the Susan and Elihu Rose Chief Curator at the Jewish Museum in New York. She is currently the executive director of the Katonah Museum of Art, and has previously held curatorial roles at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, the Baltimore Museum of Art, and the Museum of Modern Art in New York. She will begin her job at the Jewish Museum on March 20, 2018.

“Darsie has the leadership qualities and range of experience that we were looking for in a chief curator,” said Claudia Gould, the museum’s director. “I am confident that she will work with our curatorial team to create dynamic exhibitions that reflect the diversity of Jewish culture and identity.”

“The Jewish Museum has a remarkable collection that includes contemporary art, historical objects, material culture, and Jewish ceremonial art. This combination allows for a lively dialogue between culturally diverse works related to Jewish identity and the groundbreaking work of artists who have shaped art history in profound ways. It will be a privilege to advance the curatorial vision of the Museum's distinct mission,” said Alexander.

Artist Kerstin Brätsch is the 2017 recipient of the $65,000 Edvard Munch Award, given out by the Edvard Munch Museum in Oslo, Norway. In addition to the cash prize, Brätsch will stage a solo exhibition at the Munch Museum and be provided a residency in conjunction with Edvard Munch’s Oslo studio. The jury for this year’s prize was made up of curators Alfred Pacquement, Massimiliano Gioni, Kathy Halbreich, Joanna Mytkowska, and Simon Sheikh. Munch Museum director Stein Olav Henrichsen appointed the jury.

“Playing with artistic alter egos and collaborative pseudonyms, Kerstin Brätsch raises critical questions of subjectivity in a time in which identity is constantly being challenged and reshaped through the digital communication of our hypermediated reality,” said the prize’s jurors in a statement. “Painting is at the core of Brätsch’s work, but she approaches the tradition of the medium through elaborate use of a variety of media spanning from drawing, photography, graphic design and sculpture to performance, video and installation. In her work different modernist myths and beliefs are evoked and transformed, as she revisits the history of abstraction from a feminist perspective, sparking a joyful criticism of notions of originality, authorship, spirituality and purity.”

For more information about the artist, see Daniela Stöppel’s text on Brätsch from the September 2017 issue of Artforum (Brätsch’s work also graced that month’s cover).

Ballroom Marfa in Texas announced today that Laura Copelin was named executive director. Copelin first joined the nonprofit as associate curator in 2014 and has served as its interim director since April 2017.

“Laura’s curatorial vision is already setting new standards for Ballroom’s programming; combining a keen eye with a deep understanding of the social, political, and environmental issues that are driving the conversation in our culture today,” Fairfax Dorn, the artistic director and cofounder of Ballroom Marfa, said in a statement.

Copelin organized the arts space’s group exhibition “Tierra. Sangre. Oro.,” which is on view until March 18, 2018, with artist Rafa Esparza, and she is currently curating the upcoming exhibition “Hyperobjects” in collaboration with Timothy Morton, opening April 13, 2018. She has also helped realize the 2016 Marfa/Dialogues/Houston symposium and the following exhibitions: “Sam Falls” (2015), “Äppärät” (2015), “After Effect” (2016), and “Strange Attractor” (2017).

The artist Laura Owens has released an official statement about the art space 356 S. Mission Rd. in Los Angeles. It comes in the wake of a recent protest of her midcareer survey at the Whitney Museum of American Art in which activists called attention to the complicity of Mission Rd. with forces of gentrification.

Owens’s statement is in full below:

356 Mission Rd. opened in January 2013 as a temporary space for art and community activities in Los Angeles. Since opening, the space has held over 300 free events, including exhibitions, lectures, concerts, readings, performances, talks and conferences, workshops and other activities by a diverse group of practitioners from Los Angeles and elsewhere. In addition to the exhibition and event program, we host workshops for kids and make available other facilities that are used by artists and members of the community, all free of charge. We have actively fundraised for local causes as well as donated our space, time, energy and resources to them. These include REACH LA, The Smell, Proyecto Pastoral, ACLU and Kitten Rescue, with 100% of the proceeds received from suggested donations going to these nonprofits. I rented 356 as an exhibition-making experiment in 2012, as I had no gallery or forthcoming shows in LA and wanted to make a project in my hometown. My intention was to use the space as a studio to make a new body of work and then open it to the public after the paintings were finished, so that the production and display of the work were not tied to a gallery calendar. What eventually became 356 Mission was formed in collaboration with Ooga Booga founder Wendy Yao, who started her independent Chinatown bookstore in 2004, and gallerist Gavin Brown, who has worked with me since 1996. We signed a one-year lease with the sole intention of hosting free events and activities during my exhibition 12 Paintings. After we realized there were more artists looking for places to present their work, we decided to extend our lease and keep the space open to host other exhibitions and events. The area and community surrounding 356 Mission is one about which I care deeply. I moved to Los Angeles in 1992 and lived and worked near Mission Road. I have continued to live and work on the east side of LA for the last 25 years, throughout which time I have taught at several local universities and served on the committees of various nonprofits. The area where 356 is located is zoned light industrial, and historically artists rented spaces there long before I rented my first studio nearby in 1992. Before we leased 356 in 2012, the property was used as storage for the owner’s business, which is still the case in the adjacent buildings. Prior to that it was storage space for pianos. There has never been residential housing in the light industrial zoned area. According to current zoning, it cannot be repurposed for housing. We do not own the space, and we pay market rent, nor have any relationships with developers. Everyone who works at 356 Mission is paid a fair wage and has been offered health care—except for the founders, who have never been compensated for their work with the space. We employ eight staff members and several part-time employees, some of whom are Boyle Heights residents. Because our goal is not to make profit but instead to sustain and expand programming, there has always been an annual deficit that we have covered personally. In February of 2017 for the first time a few protestors came to an event we hosted, falsely implying that the space is linked to developers and is directly responsible for the displacement of low income residents. I respect people’s right to protest in a safe and non-violent manner and to have their voices heard. While we disagreed with their rhetoric and accusations, we shared the goal to create a more just housing market. LA has an urgent housing crisis that is facing many communities, and Boyle Heights is particularly vulnerable to rising rents and inequity. The relationship between art and gentrification is an urgent issue for the art community to discuss and should be further explored thoughtfully and respectfully between artists, civic leaders, and most importantly the residents of the neighborhood. I believe we need to press local government, landlords and developers to make policy changes that protect and shelter all Angelenos. Affordable housing is a human right, and Angelenos need all the support that we can get to battle the housing crisis. We assumed that we shared some of these goals with the protestors, and hoped to work with them to address this issue in Boyle Heights. After refusing to engage in a dialogue, the protestors increased their aggressive techniques, by distributing further false information about us on anonymous social media accounts and bullying and threatening our staff and presenters, including people who are themselves part of vulnerable communities. We do things in public; we have an address; we have a phone number; we are open to criticism; and we welcome discussion. This has made us vulnerable to anonymous insults and death threats left on our voicemail. Prior to this initial protest we had made many requests for a direct meeting with the group since July of 2016. After many months of repeatedly saying they could not meet with us, they agreed to meet in May 2017. We hoped to find common ground to work toward the issues facing our community, but all of our ideas, such as working together on community land buy backs, campaigning for specific policy changes, providing laundromat services and sponsoring workshops for kids were rejected. The protestors clearly stated instead that their only demands were that we immediately terminate our activities, dissolve 356 Mission and hand over the keys to them for unspecified purposes. They insisted that any further meeting would only be premised on our agreeing to these demands. We have asked ourselves many times if closing 356 and abandoning our lease would stabilize rent prices or help stop developers from changing the neighborhood and raising rents further. After much inquiry, research and discussion, we have always come back to the conclusion that breaking our lease and leaving would not help solve the housing crisis or slow development. The issue is extremely complex and multi-layered, and doesn’t solely rest on the existence or absence of galleries. Neighborhoods such as Highland Park, Glassell Park, Echo Park and Silverlake have all recently gentrified without similar art scenes. Large-scale redevelopment plans for Boyle Heights—such as the 2009 Metro Line extension, 6th Street Bridge revitalization plans and USC Biotech Corridor proposal—were already underway well before we signed the lease on Mission Road. I believe in the work we do and in all of the artists, musicians, performers and writers who have presented their work at 356. Boyle Heights has long been a place of cultural and artistic production, and 356 is only a very small and relatively recent addition to this amazing community of artists. We have met with many of our neighbors and it is a diverse community with varying perspectives on how to approach the looming issues of the housing crisis and displacement. Alongside the protesters’ demands to close, we have also heard the voices of artists, community groups, families, and individuals in the area who want 356 to remain open. In addition to urgent basic needs and facilities, people in all neighborhoods, of all ethnicities and classes, benefit from quality education and art. We do not believe that access to one should sacrifice the other in a healthy and thriving society. I have always been and remain committed to engaging in productive dialogue that results in effective actions to battle the issues facing our communities. –Laura Owens LESS

The board of trustees of the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis has announced that Olga Viso is stepping down from her post as the institution’s executive director. The board will create a search committee for a new executive director.

“We are grateful for Olga’s leadership and celebrate her significant contributions to the Walker Art Center during the past ten years,” said Monica Nassif, board president. “She led the organization through a major capital campaign to fund the vision and redesign of our entire campus, including the new Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. In addition, she championed experimental and underrepresented artists throughout her tenure, while bringing many noteworthy exhibitions to the Walker, such as ‘Merce Cunningham: Common Time, International Pop,’ and groundbreaking exhibitions like ‘Adios Utopia: Dreams and Deceptions in Cuban Art Since 1950,’ one of the most comprehensive exhibitions of Cuban art to be organized in the US in decades and currently on view. We wish her well for her next career opportunity. As we look beyond this transition, the Walker Board is focused on fully activating the new campus, proceeding as a global artistic leader, continuing our commitments to be a more inclusive organization, and being responsive to community perspectives and political realities of this time."

Viso and the artist Sam Durant faced a great deal of backlash from the Dakota Nation and other members of the American Indian community earlier this year over the installation in the Walker’s Sculpture Garden of Durant’s Scaffold, 2012, a two-story work partially inspired by the gallows where thirty-eight Dakotas were hanged in Mankato in 1862—the largest mass execution in US history. Viso and Durant apologized to the Dakota people for not consulting them about the sculpture and worked with the tribe on a solution for Scaffold. Over a series of talks, Dakota elders decided to dismantle the work and bury its pieces in an undisclosed location.

The Joan Mitchell Foundation has announced that twenty-five artists have received unrestricted Painters & Sculptors grants of $25,000 each. The grand total of funds awarded for the 2017 cycle is $625,000. The recipients represent a wide range of artistic practices and demographics. They range in age from twenty-seven to sixty-two and come from twelve states throughout the United States. Eighty percent of the grantees identify as nonwhite.

“In a time when artists’ voices are so crucial for the health of our society, but unrestricted grant funding is so scarce, the Foundation’s Painters & Sculptors Grants provide essential resources to a wide spectrum of today’s working artists,” said Christa Blatchford, the chief executive officer of the Joan Mitchell Foundation. “Our vision, rooted in Joan Mitchell’s generous embrace of other artists, is to provide the necessary supports for artists to continue to innovate in their practices and create ambitious new work that inspires, engages, and fosters dialogue, as an important element of community-building. We look forward to continuing our relationships with the exceptional artists who are receiving grants this year.”

