 

news

POSTED November 16, 2017

Zona Maco Names Tania Ragasol as Artistic Director and Marisol Barbosa as Managing Director

Tania Ragasol and Marisol Barbosa.

The Mexico City–based contemporary art fair Zona Maco has announced two new appointments: independent curator Tania Ragasol was made the organization’s new artistic director and Marisol Barbosa, the fair’s coordinator, has been promoted to managing director.

“Since the beginning of my career I have combined curatorship, editing, production and management across multidisciplinary projects,” Ragasol said. “I am enthusiastic about joining Zona Maco’s team because I know that my experience as artistic director will enrich my practice and will allow me to provide my experience and knowledge to a well-established project which is already consolidated but continues growing and contributing to the cultural scene of our country.”

Previously, Ragasol has served as content director at Catapulta, a social enterprise that works to empower potential young agents of change in Mexico; the manager of the visual arts programming for the British Council’s dual year of the United Kingdom and Mexico, “UKMX2015”; and director of the Mexico City contemporary art institution Casa Vecina. She succeeds Daniel Garza Usabiaga who stepped down after two years in the role.

LATEST NEWS

November 16, 2017

Leonardo da Vinci Painting Shatters Auction Records after Selling for $450.3 Million

Leonardo da Vinci, Salvator Mundi (Savoir of the World), ca. 1500.

At Christie’s postwar and contemporary art evening auction at Rockefellar Center in New York on Wednesday, November 15, the most anticipated artwork of the night, a 500-year-old painting by Leonardo da Vinci, made history when it sold for $450.3 million—the highest price ever paid for an artwork.

Purchased by an anonymous client who was on the phone with Christie’s department head Alex Rotter, the work far surpassed the previous record for the most expensive artwork ever sold at auction, Pablo Picasso’s The Women of Algiers, which netted $179.4 million at Christie’s in 2015.

Titled Salvator Mundi (Saviour of the World), the oil is the only known painting by the Renaissance master to be owned by a private collector. In a massive marketing campaign in the days leading up to the auction, Christie’s called the work “the last da Vinci.”

► MORE
November 15, 2017

Agnes Gund’s Art for Justice Fund Awards $22 Million in First Round of Grants

Agnes Gund.

The Art for Justice Fund, founded by philanthropist and longtime arts patron Agnes Gund earlier this year, announced today that it will award $22 million in its first round of grants to arts and criminal justice organizations working to fight mass incarceration in the United States.

Among the thirty programs that will receive grants ranging from $100,000 to $7.5 million are Color of Change, Legal Services for Prisoners with Children, and Alliance for Safety and Justice. Arts organizations that were awarded grants include the Philadelphia Mural Arts Advocates, the Arizona University Poetry Center, the National Book Foundation, and the Actors’ Gang.

All of the recipients that were nominated for awards strive to advance one or more of the key objectives of the Art for Social Justice Fund, which is committed to reforming prosecutorial and bail practices; repealing excessive prison sentences; improving pathways to education and employment for former inmates; supporting artists and writers producing work on the injustices of mass incarceration; and investing in arts initiatives and other projects as a means of crime prevention.

► MORE
November 15, 2017

Marina Abramović Responds to Backlash over Crowdfunding Her Performance Art Institute

Design rendering of the Marina Abramović Institute for the Preservation of Performance Art.

Following Marina Abramović’s announcement that she was abandoning her plans to establish an institute of performance art in the Hudson River Valley in New York, the artist has come under fire for failing to return money that she had raised through a Kickstarter campaign in support of the project.

On November 12, the New York Post featured the artist on the cover of its Sunday edition with a headline that read, “Art of the ‘Steal’.” The article questions what the artist did with $2.2 million in donations.

In response, Abramović said that more than $1.1 million were her own contributions. She also issued an open statement explaining where the funds went and denouncing the publication’s report. “I reject the New York Post’s allegations of theft,” she wrote. “The Kickstarter funds were directed for the purpose intended. Over the last four years, the original vision of the Institute evolved and I am proud of this work.”

► MORE
November 15, 2017

Artist’s Memoir of Life During Holocaust Allegedly Fake

Rosemarie Koczy. Photo: Emmanuel Yashchin.

The late artist Rosemarie Koczy, author of the three-volume memoir I Weave You A Shroud (2009–13), which detailed her life in German concentration camps during the Holocaust, allegedly faked her life story, according to Annalisa Quinn of the New York Times. A group of German archivists this past summer were gathering information for an upcoming exhibition of the artist’s work at the Kunsthalle Recklinghausen when they discovered records stating that her family was not Jewish, but Roman Catholic, along with detailed lists of Jews who were taken to concentration camps without the artist’s family name appearing on any of them. “The pictures are very impressive, and very dramatic, because the theme of her pictures is death and pain and fright. But her life, I’m sorry, it’s a fake,” said Matthias Kordes, the lead archivist on the project, of the artist and her work.

But composer Louis Pelosi, the artist’s widower, said the claims aren’t true, and that the records found by Kordes and his team were the result of a religious conversion by Koczy’s family to protect themselves from the Nazis. In her memoir, the artist said she had siblings who spent time with her in the camps, but that they did not have the same memories of those days that she had: “They have rejected me because they don’t want to admit the Holocaust,” wrote Koczy.

Apparently the artist, who struggled with depression and tried taking her own life on several occasions, was always worried that her accounts of torture and victimization would somehow never fully be believed, especially in light of Binjamin Wilkomirski’s book Fragments (1996), an Auschwitz memoir that was fabricated. The Guggenheim, which has some pieces by the artist in its collection, made a statement about the artist related to the allegations: “There are no current plans to exhibit the works. We actively update information about artworks in our collection and will consider this new research as it develops.” But a spokesperson for the Yad Vashem, a Holocaust museum in Jerusalem that also has some of her pieces as a part of its holdings, said, “Regardless of Koczy’s contested status as a survivor,” her art is “a response to the Holocaust and continue to be relevant to our collection which is where they shall remain.”

November 15, 2017

Darsie Alexander Appointed Chief Curator at New York’s Jewish Museum

Darsie Alexander

Darsie Alexander has been appointed the Susan and Elihu Rose Chief Curator at the Jewish Museum in New York. She is currently the executive director of the Katonah Museum of Art, and has previously held curatorial roles at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, the Baltimore Museum of Art, and the Museum of Modern Art in New York. She will begin her job at the Jewish Museum on March 20, 2018.

“Darsie has the leadership qualities and range of experience that we were looking for in a chief curator,” said Claudia Gould, the museum’s director. “I am confident that she will work with our curatorial team to create dynamic exhibitions that reflect the diversity of Jewish culture and identity.”

“The Jewish Museum has a remarkable collection that includes contemporary art, historical objects, material culture, and Jewish ceremonial art. This combination allows for a lively dialogue between culturally diverse works related to Jewish identity and the groundbreaking work of artists who have shaped art history in profound ways. It will be a privilege to advance the curatorial vision of the Museum's distinct mission,” said Alexander.

November 15, 2017

Kerstin Brätsch Wins $65,000 Edvard Munch Award for 2017

Kerstin Brätsch. Photo: Readsreads.info.

Artist Kerstin Brätsch is the 2017 recipient of the $65,000 Edvard Munch Award, given out by the Edvard Munch Museum in Oslo, Norway. In addition to the cash prize, Brätsch will stage a solo exhibition at the Munch Museum and be provided a residency in conjunction with Edvard Munch’s Oslo studio. The jury for this year’s prize was made up of curators Alfred Pacquement, Massimiliano Gioni, Kathy Halbreich, Joanna Mytkowska, and Simon Sheikh. Munch Museum director Stein Olav Henrichsen appointed the jury.

“Playing with artistic alter egos and collaborative pseudonyms, Kerstin Brätsch raises critical questions of subjectivity in a time in which identity is constantly being challenged and reshaped through the digital communication of our hypermediated reality,” said the prize’s jurors in a statement. “Painting is at the core of Brätsch’s work, but she approaches the tradition of the medium through elaborate use of a variety of media spanning from drawing, photography, graphic design and sculpture to performance, video and installation. In her work different modernist myths and beliefs are evoked and transformed, as she revisits the history of abstraction from a feminist perspective, sparking a joyful criticism of notions of originality, authorship, spirituality and purity.”

For more information about the artist, see Daniela Stöppel’s text on Brätsch from the September 2017 issue of Artforum (Brätsch’s work also graced that month’s cover).

November 14, 2017

Ballroom Marfa Appoints Laura Copelin as Executive Director

Ballroom Marfa in Texas announced today that Laura Copelin was named executive director. Copelin first joined the nonprofit as associate curator in 2014 and has served as its interim director since April 2017.

“Laura’s curatorial vision is already setting new standards for Ballroom’s programming; combining a keen eye with a deep understanding of the social, political, and environmental issues that are driving the conversation in our culture today,” Fairfax Dorn, the artistic director and cofounder of Ballroom Marfa, said in a statement.

Copelin organized the arts space’s group exhibition “Tierra. Sangre. Oro.,” which is on view until March 18, 2018, with artist Rafa Esparza, and she is currently curating the upcoming exhibition “Hyperobjects” in collaboration with Timothy Morton, opening April 13, 2018. She has also helped realize the 2016 Marfa/Dialogues/Houston symposium and the following exhibitions: “Sam Falls” (2015), “Äppärät” (2015), “After Effect” (2016), and “Strange Attractor” (2017).

November 14, 2017

Laura Owens Responds to Protests of 356 S. Mission Rd.

The artist Laura Owens has released an official statement about the art space 356 S. Mission Rd. in Los Angeles. It comes in the wake of a recent protest of her midcareer survey at the Whitney Museum of American Art in which activists called attention to the complicity of Mission Rd. with forces of gentrification.

Owens’s statement is in full below:

► MORE
All rights reserved. artforum.com is a registered trademark of Artforum International Magazine, New York, NY