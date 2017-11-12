SITE Santa Fe Announces Curators and Theme of Its 2018 Edition

POSTED November 16, 2017

The New Mexico biennial SITE Santa Fe announced that José Luis Blondet, curator of special projects at LACMA; Candice Hopkins, an independent curator; and Ruba Katrib, curator of MoMA PS1 in New York, have been appointed the curators of its upcoming exhibition.

Dedicated to the art of the Americas, the biennial invites artists to question notions of private property, displacement, belonging, and immigration. The theme was inspired by Argentinian writer Julio Cortázar’s 1946 short story “Casa Tomada” (House Taken Over), which is about two siblings who are forced out of their long-cared-for ancestral home.

The Los Angeles–based artist Stephanie Taylor, who is known for her work exploring the relationship between sound and objects, has converted the exhibition’s press release into a song. Taylor will also transform SITE Santa Fe’s future announcements into musical melodies, which will all be performed the conclusion of the event, which will run from August 3, 2018 to January 6, 2019.

November 16, 2017

The Mexico City–based contemporary art fair Zona Maco has announced two new appointments: independent curator Tania Ragasol was made the organization’s new artistic director and Marisol Barbosa, the fair’s coordinator, has been promoted to managing director.

“Since the beginning of my career I have combined curatorship, editing, production and management across multidisciplinary projects,” Ragasol said. “I am enthusiastic about joining Zona Maco’s team because I know that my experience as artistic director will enrich my practice and will allow me to provide my experience and knowledge to a well-established project which is already consolidated but continues growing and contributing to the cultural scene of our country.”

Previously, Ragasol has served as content director at Catapulta, a social enterprise that works to empower potential young agents of change in Mexico; the manager of the visual arts programming for the British Council’s dual year of the United Kingdom and Mexico, “UKMX2015”; and director of the Mexico City contemporary art institution Casa Vecina. She succeeds Daniel Garza Usabiaga who stepped down after two years in the role.

November 16, 2017

At Christie’s postwar and contemporary art evening auction at Rockefellar Center in New York on Wednesday, November 15, the most anticipated artwork of the night, a 500-year-old painting by Leonardo da Vinci, made history when it sold for $450.3 million—the highest price ever paid for an artwork.

Purchased by an anonymous client who was on the phone with Christie’s department head Alex Rotter, the work far surpassed the previous record for the most expensive artwork ever sold at auction, Pablo Picasso’s The Women of Algiers, which netted $179.4 million at Christie’s in 2015.

Titled Salvator Mundi (Saviour of the World), the oil is the only known painting by the Renaissance master to be owned by a private collector. In a massive marketing campaign in the days leading up to the auction, Christie’s called the work “the last da Vinci.”

The painting, which was originally commissioned for the French Royal Collection, went missing for several decades before it reappeared at an estate sale in 2005. The dealers who found it sold it to Yves Bouvier, the former owner of the Geneva-based Freeport Natural Le Coultre, for around $80 million. Bouvier then notoriously resold the piece to Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev for $127.5 million. The roughly $50 million mark up prompted a legal battle between the two parties that still hasn’t been resolved. When Rybolovlev consigned the work to Christie's, it came with a $100 million guarantee from an unknown collector. Since the individual committed to buying the painting in advance, he will receive a portion of the profits from the sale. The amount netted by the work made up more than half of the total raised by the rest of the lots at the auction. The evening brought in $785.9 million with an 84 percent sell-through rate. Among the other highlights of the auction are Andy Warhol’s Sixty Last Suppers, 1986—the largest painting by the American Pop artist ever to come to auction— which sold for $60,875,000; Cy Twombly’s Untitled, 2005, from his Bacchus series, brought in $46,437,500; and Mark Rothko’s Saffron, 1957, was purchased for $32,375,000. “It’s difficult to find words after such an evening,” Christie’s CEO Guillaume Cerutti said at a press conference at the conclusion of the sale. “But certainly, this is a great moment for the art market.” LESS

November 15, 2017

The Art for Justice Fund, founded by philanthropist and longtime arts patron Agnes Gund earlier this year, announced today that it will award $22 million in its first round of grants to arts and criminal justice organizations working to fight mass incarceration in the United States.

Among the thirty programs that will receive grants ranging from $100,000 to $7.5 million are Color of Change, Legal Services for Prisoners with Children, and Alliance for Safety and Justice. Arts organizations that were awarded grants include the Philadelphia Mural Arts Advocates, the Arizona University Poetry Center, the National Book Foundation, and the Actors’ Gang.

All of the recipients that were nominated for awards strive to advance one or more of the key objectives of the Art for Social Justice Fund, which is committed to reforming prosecutorial and bail practices; repealing excessive prison sentences; improving pathways to education and employment for former inmates; supporting artists and writers producing work on the injustices of mass incarceration; and investing in arts initiatives and other projects as a means of crime prevention.

In order to launch the fund, Gund sold a beloved Roy Lichtenstein painting, Masterpiece, 1962, from her private collection in January. The piece raised $165 million at auction—one of the highest known bids for a work of art. She donated $100 million of the proceeds to the fund and challenged other collectors to follow her example. “My hope is that the work supported by the Art for Justice Fund will help create a groundswell that drives reforms well beyond these specific programs,” said Agnes Gund. “The problem of mass incarceration touches every community across the country, and we need to work together to find creative solutions to build a better, safer future for all our children.” The fund, established in partnership with the Ford Foundation and the Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, is a five-year initiative that will continue to support organizations that combat mass incarceration through policy as well as community engagement. To date, nearly thirty donors, including Jo Carole Lauder, Clarence Otis, Jr. and Jacqueline Bradley, and Laurie Tisch, have added to Gund’s founding gift for the Art for Justice Fund. The next round of grant awards will be annoucned in spring 2018. The complete list of grant recipients is as follows: Prosecution and Bail Reform

• Center for Court Innovation

• Civil Rights Corps

• Color of Change

• CUNY Institute for State and Local Governance

• Fair and Just Prosecution

• Katal Center for Health, Equity and Justice

• Pretrial Justice Initiative

• Vera Institute of Justice—More Just New York Program Sentencing Reform

• Alliance for Safety and Justice

• Californians for Safety and Justice

• Equal Justice Initiative

• Forward Justice Access to Education and Employment

• City of Detroit, Mayor’s Office

• Legal Services for Prisoners with Children

• The Opportunity Institute

• Vera Institute of Justice—Second Chance Pell Program Enabling Artists to Bear Witness

• Asian American Writers’ Workshop

• National Book Foundation

• PEN America

• Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting

• Tia Chucha’s Centro Cultural

• University of Arizona Poetry Center Arts Diversion and Prison Programs

• The Actors’ Gang

• Art 180

• Arts for Incarcerated Youth Network

• California Lawyers for the Arts

• Philadelphia Mural Arts Advocates

• Rehabilitation through the Arts

• Storycatchers Theatre

• WriteGirl LESS

November 15, 2017

Following Marina Abramović’s announcement that she was abandoning her plans to establish an institute of performance art in the Hudson River Valley in New York, the artist has come under fire for failing to return money that she had raised through a Kickstarter campaign in support of the project.

On November 12, the New York Post featured the artist on the cover of its Sunday edition with a headline that read, “Art of the ‘Steal’.” The article questions what the artist did with $2.2 million in donations.

In response, Abramović said that more than $1.1 million were her own contributions. She also issued an open statement explaining where the funds went and denouncing the publication’s report. “I reject the New York Post’s allegations of theft,” she wrote. “The Kickstarter funds were directed for the purpose intended. Over the last four years, the original vision of the Institute evolved and I am proud of this work.”

Launched in 2013, the Kickstarter successfully raised $661,452. However, as stated on the project page, the campaign was only meant to cover the first phase of the project: the design. Once the company deducted its administrative fees, Abramović used the remaining $596,667 to commission schematic designs from Rem Koolhaas’s OMA. Dubbed the Marina Abramović Institute for the Preservation of Performance Art, the venue was meant to be a place where artists could create experimental works and where audiences could participate in and learn about performance art. Abramović officially confirmed that the project was dead during an event at the Serpentine Gallery in London last month. Her complete statement is as follows: On November 12, 2017 the New York Post published a front page story about me in the Sunday edition with the headline “The Art of the Steal.” Normally I wouldn’t care what was written in a tabloid newspaper, but the allegations are so false, libelous and in every way untrue that I must address them. The article claims that I raised 2.2 million dollars for my institute since 2011 which is not true. In fact the majority of those funds were direct contributions of my own money which I earned as an artist. I contributed over 1.1 million dollars in cash donations to the institute on top of what I spent to buy the building which I donated to MAI in 2013. The Kickstarter campaign accounts for $661,452. After Kickstarter’s administrative fee, the amount we received from the campaign was $596,667. The Kickstarter was created to fund schematic designs by OMA New York for the building in Hudson, NY. The bill we received from the firm for this specific design work was $655,167.10. We used the Kickstarter funds to pay OMA New York’s design fee. The New York Post article also claims that we did not reward all of our Kickstarter backers. As reported by ArtNet on November 7, 2017, the only people that did not receive their rewards are the ones that did not respond to our requests for information. We welcome those backers that did not receive what they deserved to contact the institute directly via Kickstarter or on our website. When we received the proposal from OMA New York, we were overwhelmed by the originality and beauty of the project. However, they informed us that the project cost would exceed 31 million dollars. We looked for a cost effective solution together with OMA New York and a consultant but the building had many issues to make it work within a manageable budget. The board of MAI decided to cancel the building project and to focus our efforts on bringing our projects to people around the world. To date, MAI has partnered with many institutions and artists internationally. We have presented 13 art experiences in 12 countries the majority of which were free of entrance and open to the public. The events have been attended by over 675,000 people. Most importantly, wherever we go, we strive to foster emerging performance artists and create a platform for their work while also engaging the broader public in participatory exercises from the Abramović Method. I reject the New York Post’s allegations of theft. The Kickstarter funds were directed for the purpose intended. Over the last four years, the original vision of the Institute evolved and I am proud of this work. Marina Abramović LESS

November 15, 2017

The late artist Rosemarie Koczy, author of the three-volume memoir I Weave You A Shroud (2009–13), which detailed her life in German concentration camps during the Holocaust, allegedly faked her life story, according to Annalisa Quinn of the New York Times. A group of German archivists this past summer were gathering information for an upcoming exhibition of the artist’s work at the Kunsthalle Recklinghausen when they discovered records stating that her family was not Jewish, but Roman Catholic, along with detailed lists of Jews who were taken to concentration camps without the artist’s family name appearing on any of them. “The pictures are very impressive, and very dramatic, because the theme of her pictures is death and pain and fright. But her life, I’m sorry, it’s a fake,” said Matthias Kordes, the lead archivist on the project, of the artist and her work.

But composer Louis Pelosi, the artist’s widower, said the claims aren’t true, and that the records found by Kordes and his team were the result of a religious conversion by Koczy’s family to protect themselves from the Nazis. In her memoir, the artist said she had siblings who spent time with her in the camps, but that they did not have the same memories of those days that she had: “They have rejected me because they don’t want to admit the Holocaust,” wrote Koczy.

Apparently the artist, who struggled with depression and tried taking her own life on several occasions, was always worried that her accounts of torture and victimization would somehow never fully be believed, especially in light of Binjamin Wilkomirski’s book Fragments (1996), an Auschwitz memoir that was fabricated. The Guggenheim, which has some pieces by the artist in its collection, made a statement about the artist related to the allegations: “There are no current plans to exhibit the works. We actively update information about artworks in our collection and will consider this new research as it develops.” But a spokesperson for the Yad Vashem, a Holocaust museum in Jerusalem that also has some of her pieces as a part of its holdings, said, “Regardless of Koczy’s contested status as a survivor,” her art is “a response to the Holocaust and continue to be relevant to our collection which is where they shall remain.”

November 15, 2017

Darsie Alexander has been appointed the Susan and Elihu Rose Chief Curator at the Jewish Museum in New York. She is currently the executive director of the Katonah Museum of Art, and has previously held curatorial roles at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, the Baltimore Museum of Art, and the Museum of Modern Art in New York. She will begin her job at the Jewish Museum on March 20, 2018.

“Darsie has the leadership qualities and range of experience that we were looking for in a chief curator,” said Claudia Gould, the museum’s director. “I am confident that she will work with our curatorial team to create dynamic exhibitions that reflect the diversity of Jewish culture and identity.”

“The Jewish Museum has a remarkable collection that includes contemporary art, historical objects, material culture, and Jewish ceremonial art. This combination allows for a lively dialogue between culturally diverse works related to Jewish identity and the groundbreaking work of artists who have shaped art history in profound ways. It will be a privilege to advance the curatorial vision of the Museum's distinct mission,” said Alexander.

November 15, 2017

Artist Kerstin Brätsch is the 2017 recipient of the $65,000 Edvard Munch Award, given out by the Edvard Munch Museum in Oslo, Norway. In addition to the cash prize, Brätsch will stage a solo exhibition at the Munch Museum and be provided a residency in conjunction with Edvard Munch’s Oslo studio. The jury for this year’s prize was made up of curators Alfred Pacquement, Massimiliano Gioni, Kathy Halbreich, Joanna Mytkowska, and Simon Sheikh. Munch Museum director Stein Olav Henrichsen appointed the jury.

“Playing with artistic alter egos and collaborative pseudonyms, Kerstin Brätsch raises critical questions of subjectivity in a time in which identity is constantly being challenged and reshaped through the digital communication of our hypermediated reality,” said the prize’s jurors in a statement. “Painting is at the core of Brätsch’s work, but she approaches the tradition of the medium through elaborate use of a variety of media spanning from drawing, photography, graphic design and sculpture to performance, video and installation. In her work different modernist myths and beliefs are evoked and transformed, as she revisits the history of abstraction from a feminist perspective, sparking a joyful criticism of notions of originality, authorship, spirituality and purity.”

For more information about the artist, see Daniela Stöppel’s text on Brätsch from the September 2017 issue of Artforum (Brätsch’s work also graced that month’s cover).

November 14, 2017

Ballroom Marfa in Texas announced today that Laura Copelin was named executive director. Copelin first joined the nonprofit as associate curator in 2014 and has served as its interim director since April 2017.

“Laura’s curatorial vision is already setting new standards for Ballroom’s programming; combining a keen eye with a deep understanding of the social, political, and environmental issues that are driving the conversation in our culture today,” Fairfax Dorn, the artistic director and cofounder of Ballroom Marfa, said in a statement.

Copelin organized the arts space’s group exhibition “Tierra. Sangre. Oro.,” which is on view until March 18, 2018, with artist Rafa Esparza, and she is currently curating the upcoming exhibition “Hyperobjects” in collaboration with Timothy Morton, opening April 13, 2018. She has also helped realize the 2016 Marfa/Dialogues/Houston symposium and the following exhibitions: “Sam Falls” (2015), “Äppärät” (2015), “After Effect” (2016), and “Strange Attractor” (2017).