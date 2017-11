Clark Ashton and Michi Meko Win Fifth Artadia Atlanta Awards

POSTED November 17, 2017

Artadia has announced that Clark Ashton and Michi Meko are the winners of the 2017 Atlanta Artadia Awards. They will each receive a $10,000 unrestricted prize. This is Artadia’s fifth year celebrating artists who live in the greater Atlanta area.

“Both choices for this year’s Artadia awards in Atlanta support individuals who concern themselves with object-making, commentary, and the idiosyncrasies and cracks between the art world and the real world,” juror Teresa Bramlette Reeves, director of curatorial affairs at the Zuckerman Museum of Art in Georgia, said.

Artadia is a national non-profit organization that works to advance careers of visual artists by providing unrestricted, merit-based awards. Since 1999, Artadia has awarded over $3 million to more than three hundred artists in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

November 17, 2017

The Postwar and Contemporary Art Evening Sale at Sotheby’s on Thursday night raised $310.2 million, selling all but three of its seventy-two lots. With a 95.8 percent sell-through rate, the auction’s results landed between its low estimate of $250.4 million and its high estimate of $343.4 million.

The star of the night was a Francis Bacon triptych, Three Studies of George Dyer, 1966, which sold for $36.8 million, followed by Andy Warhol’s Mao, 1972, which sailed over its low estimate of $30 million, securing $32.4 million. Other highlights include Lynette Yiadom Boakye’s The Hours Behind You, 2011, which set a new record for the artist after it sold for $1.58 million, nearly four times its high estimate; Roy Lichtenstein’s Female Head, 1977, which netted $24.5 million; and a Laura Owens work, which shattered her previous auction record of $336,500, securing $1.75 million. The piece will be loaned to the Whiney Museum of American Art in New York for its current retrospective on the artist.

In an unconventional move, not unlike Christie’s decision to include an old master work in its contemporary art evening sale on Wednesday—the rare Leonardo da Vinci painting shocked, bringing in $450.3 million and setting a new record for the highest amount ever paid for an artwork—the auction house included what it called “another great Italian export:” a racecar. The 2001 Ferrari was driven by Michael Schumacher who won the Monaco Grand Prix that same year. The car fetched $7.5 million, $2 million more than its estimate.

November 17, 2017

While the Phillips 20th Century and Contemporary Art Evening Sale may not have had a shot at beating Christie’s record-smashing $785.9 million haul Wednesday night—which it owed to a rare Leonardo da Vinci painting that sold for $450.3 million—the auction netted a solid $113.8 million, surpassing last year’s total of $111.2 million.

With a 96 percent sell through rate, the Thursday night sale started strong with Pablo Picasso’s work on paper Portrait de femme endormie III, 1946, sparking a bidding war that ended with the work selling for $9.3 million, nearly nine times its estimate.

Peter Doig’s Red House, 1995–96, led the sale, selling for $21.2 million, which was within its estimate of $18 million to $22 million. The collector who consigned the work had previously bought the piece at Christie’s London in October 2008 for only $3.17 million.

Highlights of the night also include Cy Twombly’s Untitled, 2004, which exchanged hands for $7.52 million, as well as a Carmen Herrera work, Untitled (Orange and Black), 1956, which raked in $1.17 million, and Hélio Oiticica’s P 31 Parangolé, cape 24, Escrerbuto, 1972, which sold for $615,0000, setting new records for both artists. LESS

November 16, 2017

Patrick Nagatani, who contended with the nuclear legacy of the United States through his work as a photographer, died of colon cancer on October 27 at his home in New Mexico, Sam Roberts of the New York Times reports. Nagatani’s family members were among the Japanese-Americans who were interned by the United States during World War II. He was born in Chicago on August 19, 1945, shortly after the bombing of Hiroshima.

Originally from Hiroshima, Nagatani’s parents were held in separate detention camps in California after the US declared war on Japan in 1941. They met in an early-release program in Chicago, and eventually returned to California where Nagatani’s paternal family had a farm. In a 2007 video interview for the University of New Mexico—where Nagatani worked as a photography professor—he spoke of the impact interment had on his grandfather: “It broke him, it just broke his physical psychological being. My grandfather left the country and went back to Japan and died a drunk.” Nagatani later described his usage of explosions and pollution in his “Nuclear Enchantment” series as a reminder of the “spiritual poverty of the technical age.”

While Nagatani was never technically trained in photography, he was first encouraged to pick up a camera by a Santa Monica Community College instructor when he was thirty-one years old and has worked in the medium ever since. Previously, he had earned his MFA at the University of California, Los Angeles, where he flushed out the ominous themes, including the history of atomic weapons and their capacity for destruction, that would thread his life’s work. After graduating he worked in Hollywood where he made special-effects models for films like Blade Runner and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. A documentary about his life and legacy titled, Patrick Nagatani: Living in the Story, is to be released next year.

November 16, 2017

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York announced today that it has received a landmark gift of $80 million from trustee Florence Irving and her late husband, Herbert Irving. The bequest is the largest financial gift the museum has received in recent history. The funds will establish an unrestricted art acquisitions endowment fund as well as several endowment funds for the department of Asian art.

“The Irvings have been inspirational donors in building the museum’s collections and galleries of Asian art since 1987,” president and CEO Daniel H. Weiss said. “This additional gift is truly transformative for the Met, and will ensure that the legacy of scholarship, programming, and collection-building they have been so instrumental in building will continue to thrive.”

In recognition of the Irvings’ support over the last thirty years, the Met designated the Florence and Herbert Irving Asian Wing in 2004. In 2015, the couple donated their collection of more than 1,200 works of art to the museum’s department of Asian art, and in 2011, they endowed the position of the Florence and Herbert Irving Curator of the Arts of South and Southeast Asia, which is currently held by John Guy.

In addition to the gift to the museum, the Irving family also announced that it will give $700 million jointly to Columbia University and the NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital for cancer research and care. LESS

November 16, 2017

The New Mexico biennial SITE Santa Fe announced that José Luis Blondet, curator of special projects at LACMA; Candice Hopkins, an independent curator; and Ruba Katrib, curator of MoMA PS1 in New York, have been appointed the curators of its upcoming exhibition.

Dedicated to the art of the Americas, the biennial invites artists to question notions of private property, displacement, belonging, and immigration. The theme was inspired by Argentinian writer Julio Cortázar’s 1946 short story “Casa Tomada” (House Taken Over), which is about two siblings who are forced out of their long-cared-for ancestral home.

The Los Angeles–based artist Stephanie Taylor, who is known for her work exploring the relationship between sound and objects, has converted the exhibition’s press release into a song. Taylor will also transform SITE Santa Fe’s future announcements into musical melodies, which will all be performed the conclusion of the event, which will run from August 3, 2018 to January 6, 2019.

November 16, 2017

The Mexico City–based contemporary art fair Zona Maco has announced two new appointments: independent curator Tania Ragasol was made the organization’s new artistic director and Marisol Barbosa, the fair’s coordinator, has been promoted to managing director.

“Since the beginning of my career I have combined curatorship, editing, production and management across multidisciplinary projects,” Ragasol said. “I am enthusiastic about joining Zona Maco’s team because I know that my experience as artistic director will enrich my practice and will allow me to provide my experience and knowledge to a well-established project which is already consolidated but continues growing and contributing to the cultural scene of our country.”

Previously, Ragasol has served as content director at Catapulta, a social enterprise that works to empower potential young agents of change in Mexico; the manager of the visual arts programming for the British Council’s dual year of the United Kingdom and Mexico, “UKMX2015”; and director of the Mexico City contemporary art institution Casa Vecina. She succeeds Daniel Garza Usabiaga who stepped down after two years in the role.

November 16, 2017

At Christie’s postwar and contemporary art evening auction at Rockefellar Center in New York on Wednesday, November 15, the most anticipated artwork of the night, a 500-year-old painting by Leonardo da Vinci, made history when it sold for $450.3 million—the highest price ever paid for an artwork.

Purchased by an anonymous client who was on the phone with Christie’s department head Alex Rotter, the work far surpassed the previous record for the most expensive artwork ever sold at auction, Pablo Picasso’s The Women of Algiers, which netted $179.4 million at Christie’s in 2015.

Titled Salvator Mundi (Saviour of the World), the oil is the only known painting by the Renaissance master to be owned by a private collector. In a massive marketing campaign in the days leading up to the auction, Christie’s called the work “the last da Vinci.”

The painting, which was originally commissioned for the French Royal Collection, went missing for several decades before it reappeared at an estate sale in 2005. The dealers who found it sold it to Yves Bouvier, the former owner of the Geneva-based Freeport Natural Le Coultre, for around $80 million. Bouvier then notoriously resold the piece to Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev for $127.5 million. The roughly $50 million mark up prompted a legal battle between the two parties that still hasn’t been resolved. When Rybolovlev consigned the work to Christie's, it came with a $100 million guarantee from an unknown collector. Since the individual committed to buying the painting in advance, he will receive a portion of the profits from the sale. The amount netted by the work made up more than half of the total raised by the rest of the lots at the auction. The evening brought in $785.9 million with an 84 percent sell-through rate. Among the other highlights of the auction are Andy Warhol’s Sixty Last Suppers, 1986—the largest painting by the American Pop artist ever to come to auction— which sold for $60,875,000; Cy Twombly’s Untitled, 2005, from his Bacchus series, brought in $46,437,500; and Mark Rothko’s Saffron, 1957, was purchased for $32,375,000. “It’s difficult to find words after such an evening,” Christie’s CEO Guillaume Cerutti said at a press conference at the conclusion of the sale. “But certainly, this is a great moment for the art market.” LESS

November 15, 2017

The Art for Justice Fund, founded by philanthropist and longtime arts patron Agnes Gund earlier this year, announced today that it will award $22 million in its first round of grants to arts and criminal justice organizations working to fight mass incarceration in the United States.

Among the thirty programs that will receive grants ranging from $100,000 to $7.5 million are Color of Change, Legal Services for Prisoners with Children, and Alliance for Safety and Justice. Arts organizations that were awarded grants include the Philadelphia Mural Arts Advocates, the Arizona University Poetry Center, the National Book Foundation, and the Actors’ Gang.

All of the recipients that were nominated for awards strive to advance one or more of the key objectives of the Art for Social Justice Fund, which is committed to reforming prosecutorial and bail practices; repealing excessive prison sentences; improving pathways to education and employment for former inmates; supporting artists and writers producing work on the injustices of mass incarceration; and investing in arts initiatives and other projects as a means of crime prevention.