Phillips 20th Century and Contemporary Art Evening Sale Totals $113.9 Million

POSTED November 17, 2017

While the Phillips 20th Century and Contemporary Art Evening Sale may not have had a shot at beating Christie’s record-smashing $785.9 million haul Wednesday night—which it owed to a rare Leonardo da Vinci painting that sold for $450.3 million—the auction netted a solid $113.8 million, surpassing last year’s total of $111.2 million.

With a 96 percent sell through rate, the Thursday night sale started strong with Pablo Picasso’s work on paper Portrait de femme endormie III, 1946, sparking a bidding war that ended with the work selling for $9.3 million, nearly nine times its estimate.

Peter Doig’s Red House, 1995–96, led the sale, selling for $21.2 million, which was within its estimate of $18 million to $22 million. The collector who consigned the work had previously bought the piece at Christie’s London in October 2008 for only $3.17 million.

Highlights of the night also include Cy Twombly’s Untitled, 2004, which exchanged hands for $7.52 million, as well as a Carmen Herrera work, Untitled (Orange and Black), 1956, which raked in $1.17 million, and Hélio Oiticica’s P 31 Parangolé, cape 24, Escrerbuto, 1972, which sold for $615,0000, setting new records for both artists. LESS

November 16, 2017

Patrick Nagatani, who contended with the nuclear legacy of the United States through his work as a photographer, died of colon cancer on October 27 at his home in New Mexico, Sam Roberts of the New York Times reports. Nagatani’s family members were among the Japanese-Americans who were interned by the United States during World War II. He was born in Chicago on August 19, 1945, shortly after the bombing of Hiroshima.

Originally from Hiroshima, Nagatani’s parents were held in separate detention camps in California after the US declared war on Japan in 1941. They met in an early-release program in Chicago, and eventually returned to California where Nagatani’s paternal family had a farm. In a 2007 video interview for the University of New Mexico—where Nagatani worked as a photography professor—he spoke of the impact interment had on his grandfather: “It broke him, it just broke his physical psychological being. My grandfather left the country and went back to Japan and died a drunk.” Nagatani later described his usage of explosions and pollution in his “Nuclear Enchantment” series as a reminder of the “spiritual poverty of the technical age.”

While Nagatani was never technically trained in photography, he was first encouraged to pick up a camera by a Santa Monica Community College instructor when he was thirty-one years old and has worked in the medium ever since. Previously, he had earned his MFA at the University of California, Los Angeles, where he flushed out the ominous themes, including the history of atomic weapons and their capacity for destruction, that would thread his life’s work. After graduating he worked in Hollywood where he made special-effects models for films like Blade Runner and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. A documentary about his life and legacy titled, Patrick Nagatani: Living in the Story, is to be released next year.

November 16, 2017

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York announced today that it has received a landmark gift of $80 million from trustee Florence Irving and her late husband, Herbert Irving. The bequest is the largest financial gift the museum has received in recent history. The funds will establish an unrestricted art acquisitions endowment fund as well as several endowment funds for the department of Asian art.

“The Irvings have been inspirational donors in building the museum’s collections and galleries of Asian art since 1987,” president and CEO Daniel H. Weiss said. “This additional gift is truly transformative for the Met, and will ensure that the legacy of scholarship, programming, and collection-building they have been so instrumental in building will continue to thrive.”

In recognition of the Irvings’ support over the last thirty years, the Met designated the Florence and Herbert Irving Asian Wing in 2004. In 2015, the couple donated their collection of more than 1,200 works of art to the museum’s department of Asian art, and in 2011, they endowed the position of the Florence and Herbert Irving Curator of the Arts of South and Southeast Asia, which is currently held by John Guy.

In addition to the gift to the museum, the Irving family also announced that it will give $700 million jointly to Columbia University and the NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital for cancer research and care. LESS

November 16, 2017

The New Mexico biennial SITE Santa Fe announced that José Luis Blondet, curator of special projects at LACMA; Candice Hopkins, an independent curator; and Ruba Katrib, curator of MoMA PS1 in New York, have been appointed the curators of its upcoming exhibition.

Dedicated to the art of the Americas, the biennial invites artists to question notions of private property, displacement, belonging, and immigration. The theme was inspired by Argentinian writer Julio Cortázar’s 1946 short story “Casa Tomada” (House Taken Over), which is about two siblings who are forced out of their long-cared-for ancestral home.

The Los Angeles–based artist Stephanie Taylor, who is known for her work exploring the relationship between sound and objects, has converted the exhibition’s press release into a song. Taylor will also transform SITE Santa Fe’s future announcements into musical melodies, which will all be performed the conclusion of the event, which will run from August 3, 2018 to January 6, 2019.

November 16, 2017

The Mexico City–based contemporary art fair Zona Maco has announced two new appointments: independent curator Tania Ragasol was made the organization’s new artistic director and Marisol Barbosa, the fair’s coordinator, has been promoted to managing director.

“Since the beginning of my career I have combined curatorship, editing, production and management across multidisciplinary projects,” Ragasol said. “I am enthusiastic about joining Zona Maco’s team because I know that my experience as artistic director will enrich my practice and will allow me to provide my experience and knowledge to a well-established project which is already consolidated but continues growing and contributing to the cultural scene of our country.”

Previously, Ragasol has served as content director at Catapulta, a social enterprise that works to empower potential young agents of change in Mexico; the manager of the visual arts programming for the British Council’s dual year of the United Kingdom and Mexico, “UKMX2015”; and director of the Mexico City contemporary art institution Casa Vecina. She succeeds Daniel Garza Usabiaga who stepped down after two years in the role.

November 16, 2017

At Christie’s postwar and contemporary art evening auction at Rockefellar Center in New York on Wednesday, November 15, the most anticipated artwork of the night, a 500-year-old painting by Leonardo da Vinci, made history when it sold for $450.3 million—the highest price ever paid for an artwork.

Purchased by an anonymous client who was on the phone with Christie’s department head Alex Rotter, the work far surpassed the previous record for the most expensive artwork ever sold at auction, Pablo Picasso’s The Women of Algiers, which netted $179.4 million at Christie’s in 2015.

Titled Salvator Mundi (Saviour of the World), the oil is the only known painting by the Renaissance master to be owned by a private collector. In a massive marketing campaign in the days leading up to the auction, Christie’s called the work “the last da Vinci.”

The painting, which was originally commissioned for the French Royal Collection, went missing for several decades before it reappeared at an estate sale in 2005. The dealers who found it sold it to Yves Bouvier, the former owner of the Geneva-based Freeport Natural Le Coultre, for around $80 million. Bouvier then notoriously resold the piece to Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev for $127.5 million. The roughly $50 million mark up prompted a legal battle between the two parties that still hasn’t been resolved. When Rybolovlev consigned the work to Christie's, it came with a $100 million guarantee from an unknown collector. Since the individual committed to buying the painting in advance, he will receive a portion of the profits from the sale. The amount netted by the work made up more than half of the total raised by the rest of the lots at the auction. The evening brought in $785.9 million with an 84 percent sell-through rate. Among the other highlights of the auction are Andy Warhol’s Sixty Last Suppers, 1986—the largest painting by the American Pop artist ever to come to auction— which sold for $60,875,000; Cy Twombly’s Untitled, 2005, from his Bacchus series, brought in $46,437,500; and Mark Rothko’s Saffron, 1957, was purchased for $32,375,000. “It’s difficult to find words after such an evening,” Christie’s CEO Guillaume Cerutti said at a press conference at the conclusion of the sale. “But certainly, this is a great moment for the art market.” LESS

November 15, 2017

The Art for Justice Fund, founded by philanthropist and longtime arts patron Agnes Gund earlier this year, announced today that it will award $22 million in its first round of grants to arts and criminal justice organizations working to fight mass incarceration in the United States.

Among the thirty programs that will receive grants ranging from $100,000 to $7.5 million are Color of Change, Legal Services for Prisoners with Children, and Alliance for Safety and Justice. Arts organizations that were awarded grants include the Philadelphia Mural Arts Advocates, the Arizona University Poetry Center, the National Book Foundation, and the Actors’ Gang.

All of the recipients that were nominated for awards strive to advance one or more of the key objectives of the Art for Social Justice Fund, which is committed to reforming prosecutorial and bail practices; repealing excessive prison sentences; improving pathways to education and employment for former inmates; supporting artists and writers producing work on the injustices of mass incarceration; and investing in arts initiatives and other projects as a means of crime prevention.

In order to launch the fund, Gund sold a beloved Roy Lichtenstein painting, Masterpiece, 1962, from her private collection in January. The piece raised $165 million at auction—one of the highest known bids for a work of art. She donated $100 million of the proceeds to the fund and challenged other collectors to follow her example. “My hope is that the work supported by the Art for Justice Fund will help create a groundswell that drives reforms well beyond these specific programs,” said Agnes Gund. “The problem of mass incarceration touches every community across the country, and we need to work together to find creative solutions to build a better, safer future for all our children.” The fund, established in partnership with the Ford Foundation and the Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, is a five-year initiative that will continue to support organizations that combat mass incarceration through policy as well as community engagement. To date, nearly thirty donors, including Jo Carole Lauder, Clarence Otis, Jr. and Jacqueline Bradley, and Laurie Tisch, have added to Gund’s founding gift for the Art for Justice Fund. The next round of grant awards will be annoucned in spring 2018. The complete list of grant recipients is as follows: Prosecution and Bail Reform

November 15, 2017

Following Marina Abramović’s announcement that she was abandoning her plans to establish an institute of performance art in the Hudson River Valley in New York, the artist has come under fire for failing to return money that she had raised through a Kickstarter campaign in support of the project.

On November 12, the New York Post featured the artist on the cover of its Sunday edition with a headline that read, “Art of the ‘Steal’.” The article questions what the artist did with $2.2 million in donations.

In response, Abramović said that more than $1.1 million were her own contributions. She also issued an open statement explaining where the funds went and denouncing the publication’s report. “I reject the New York Post’s allegations of theft,” she wrote. “The Kickstarter funds were directed for the purpose intended. Over the last four years, the original vision of the Institute evolved and I am proud of this work.”

Launched in 2013, the Kickstarter successfully raised $661,452. However, as stated on the project page, the campaign was only meant to cover the first phase of the project: the design. Once the company deducted its administrative fees, Abramović used the remaining $596,667 to commission schematic designs from Rem Koolhaas’s OMA. Dubbed the Marina Abramović Institute for the Preservation of Performance Art, the venue was meant to be a place where artists could create experimental works and where audiences could participate in and learn about performance art. Abramović officially confirmed that the project was dead during an event at the Serpentine Gallery in London last month. Her complete statement is as follows: On November 12, 2017 the New York Post published a front page story about me in the Sunday edition with the headline “The Art of the Steal.” Normally I wouldn’t care what was written in a tabloid newspaper, but the allegations are so false, libelous and in every way untrue that I must address them. The article claims that I raised 2.2 million dollars for my institute since 2011 which is not true. In fact the majority of those funds were direct contributions of my own money which I earned as an artist. I contributed over 1.1 million dollars in cash donations to the institute on top of what I spent to buy the building which I donated to MAI in 2013. The Kickstarter campaign accounts for $661,452. After Kickstarter’s administrative fee, the amount we received from the campaign was $596,667. The Kickstarter was created to fund schematic designs by OMA New York for the building in Hudson, NY. The bill we received from the firm for this specific design work was $655,167.10. We used the Kickstarter funds to pay OMA New York’s design fee. The New York Post article also claims that we did not reward all of our Kickstarter backers. As reported by ArtNet on November 7, 2017, the only people that did not receive their rewards are the ones that did not respond to our requests for information. We welcome those backers that did not receive what they deserved to contact the institute directly via Kickstarter or on our website. When we received the proposal from OMA New York, we were overwhelmed by the originality and beauty of the project. However, they informed us that the project cost would exceed 31 million dollars. We looked for a cost effective solution together with OMA New York and a consultant but the building had many issues to make it work within a manageable budget. The board of MAI decided to cancel the building project and to focus our efforts on bringing our projects to people around the world. To date, MAI has partnered with many institutions and artists internationally. We have presented 13 art experiences in 12 countries the majority of which were free of entrance and open to the public. The events have been attended by over 675,000 people. Most importantly, wherever we go, we strive to foster emerging performance artists and create a platform for their work while also engaging the broader public in participatory exercises from the Abramović Method. I reject the New York Post’s allegations of theft. The Kickstarter funds were directed for the purpose intended. Over the last four years, the original vision of the Institute evolved and I am proud of this work. Marina Abramović LESS

November 15, 2017

The late artist Rosemarie Koczy, author of the three-volume memoir I Weave You A Shroud (2009–13), which detailed her life in German concentration camps during the Holocaust, allegedly faked her life story, according to Annalisa Quinn of the New York Times. A group of German archivists this past summer were gathering information for an upcoming exhibition of the artist’s work at the Kunsthalle Recklinghausen when they discovered records stating that her family was not Jewish, but Roman Catholic, along with detailed lists of Jews who were taken to concentration camps without the artist’s family name appearing on any of them. “The pictures are very impressive, and very dramatic, because the theme of her pictures is death and pain and fright. But her life, I’m sorry, it’s a fake,” said Matthias Kordes, the lead archivist on the project, of the artist and her work.

But composer Louis Pelosi, the artist’s widower, said the claims aren’t true, and that the records found by Kordes and his team were the result of a religious conversion by Koczy’s family to protect themselves from the Nazis. In her memoir, the artist said she had siblings who spent time with her in the camps, but that they did not have the same memories of those days that she had: “They have rejected me because they don’t want to admit the Holocaust,” wrote Koczy.

Apparently the artist, who struggled with depression and tried taking her own life on several occasions, was always worried that her accounts of torture and victimization would somehow never fully be believed, especially in light of Binjamin Wilkomirski’s book Fragments (1996), an Auschwitz memoir that was fabricated. The Guggenheim, which has some pieces by the artist in its collection, made a statement about the artist related to the allegations: “There are no current plans to exhibit the works. We actively update information about artworks in our collection and will consider this new research as it develops.” But a spokesperson for the Yad Vashem, a Holocaust museum in Jerusalem that also has some of her pieces as a part of its holdings, said, “Regardless of Koczy’s contested status as a survivor,” her art is “a response to the Holocaust and continue to be relevant to our collection which is where they shall remain.”