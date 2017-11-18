Artistic Director of Documenta 14 Criticizes Handling of Exhibition’s Audit Report

POSTED November 21, 2017

According to PriceWaterhouseCoopers, or PwC, the professional services firm hired to do an independent audit of Documenta 14 over its deficit of $8.3 million, the beleaguered quinquennial exhibition went overbudget because of the additional site for the show in Athens, Greece, writes Hili Perlson of Artnet. PwC reviewed the full report at a board meeting for the exhibition’s shareholders and parent company on November 15. It states that the show would’ve made a profit had Athens never been a part of the equation. Adam Szymczyk, the artistic director of Documenta 14, claims that PwC’s findings were not shared with him or Annette Kulenkampff, the CEO of documenta gGmbH. He only found out about it through the news media.

Szymczyk is upset over the way the meeting was orchestrated, and wondered if giving the board the full report in advance was a good idea: “You can’t study and analyze a complex multi-page document with financial details during the same meeting, you should debate it,” he said in an email to Artnet. He also said the board made up the controversy surrounding the exhibition, calling it a “controlled scandal” because Bertram Hilgen, the former mayor of Kassel (the city where the exhibition is held) and Documenta’s board chair, has been “constantly publicly attacked and defamed . . . without a clear and solid reason.” Szymczyk also feels faulting Athens for the show’s problems is a matter of convenient scapegoating: “I think blaming ‘Athens’ for the trouble is an easy political excuse, opening the way to limiting the autonomy of any future documenta [exhibitions] through managerial ‘adjustments,’ thus undermining the fundamental premise of the project—its autonomy.”

Despite all these problems, Szymczyk defended the show. In a recent interview with Monopol Magazin, the curator said: “If anyone thinks my Documenta was a failure, I think that’s fine too—I have no problems with failure, an exhibition should reveal the conditions of its creation and not just be ‘a success’.”

November 21, 2017

Write on Art is a new prize—sponsored by the Paul Mellon Centre for Studies in British Art and the arts charity, Art UK—aimed at keeping young people throughout the United Kingdom engaged with art history by writing about it, reports Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper. The initiative comes a year after the art history A-level was dropped from the national curriculum by the Assessment and Qualifications Alliance exam board (but Pearson, another board, created a new A-level for art history, which started in September).

Those who want to enter the competition are asked to “choose a work from the Art UK website, and persuade readers to take a closer look.” There will be two categories for the award based on age: one for fifteen- to sixteen-year-olds, and another for seventeen- to eighteen-year-olds. The deadline for submission is February 26, 2018. Winners will receive a cash prize of about $660.

Among those jurying the prize are Jackie Wullschlager, an art critic at the Financial Times; Gabriele Finaldi, the director of the National Gallery in London; and the artist Jeremy Deller, who said: “Art history is the study of power, politics, identity and humanity and we should be doing all we can, with projects like this, to get as many young people as possible excited by art history and involved in it.”

November 21, 2017

Hans-Jürgen Papier, a former president of Germany’s constitutional court and a professor, has been appointed the new president of the country’s advisory panel on Nazi-looted art, writes Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper. Papier replaces Jutta Limbach, who died last year.

Papier provides “great experience in handling complex issues” and the well-honed legal skills necessary to “strengthen the work of the advisory panel in both the national and international context,” said the German Culture Minister, Monika Grütters. Founded in 2003, the commission oversees claims where museums and claimants cannot agree on a settlement.

November 20, 2017

Artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara was released from police custody on Thursday, November 10, after he paid $1,000 bail, Cubanet reports. He was accused of illegally receiving construction materials, including bags of cement and sand, at his home in Old Havana. The date of his upcoming trial has yet to be determined.

Otero Alcántara was arrested by authorities on November 6, only a few hours before he was expected to hold a press conference on the alternative Havana biennial, which he began organizing after the thirteenth edition of the state-sponsored Bienal de la Habana was canceled due to a lack of funds because of Hurricane Irma. His partner Yanelys Nuñez Leyva had also been detained but was released a few hours later.

An online petition demanding that the artist be freed immediately was launched by Tania Bruguera on November 8. Signed by nearly five hundred people, the document alleged that the Cuban government has a history of shutting down cultural events that benefit locals while ensuring that venues popular with foreign tourists remain open.

After the artist was transferred to Vivac penitentiary center, located on the outskirts of Havana, he was subjected to a series of interrogations. He also said that he was not allowed to make a phone call and was not provided with basic hygenic supplies such as toothpaste and soap.

In a statement published by Havana Times, Yanelis Nuñz Leyva thanked everyone who participated in the campaign that fought for Otero Alcántara’s release and stated that they were committed to planning the alternative biennial, which is slated to open in May 2018.

November 20, 2017

Performa, the New York–based performance art biennial, announced that artist Kemang Wa Lehulere has won the fourth edition of the Malcolm McLaren Award. Presented last night at the conclusion of Performa 17, the prize recognizes artists who stage “an innovative and thought-provoking performance” during the course of the exhibition. South African vocalist Vuyo Sotashe accepted the award on the artist’s behalf.

“Performa 17 has been an utterly exhilarating biennial,” founder and chief curator RoseLee Goldberg said. Every work has been a powerful call to activism through the most visually dazzling means, showing us how artists use their extraordinary talent as probes to consciousness. We are all better human beings for the work that we have experienced.”

The award was established in 2011 to honor its namesake, Malcolm McLaren. Wa Lehulere received the prize for his work I Cut My Skin to Liberate the Splinter, 2017. Performed at the Connelly Theater, the piece comprised found objects, which served as musical instruments that performers played while acting out movements from children’s games. It also included a song composed by the artist. Past recipients of the award include Ragnar Kjartansson, Ryan McNamara, and Edgar Arceneaux.

November 20, 2017

A week after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan described empowering gay people as being “against the values of our nation,” Kareem Shaheen reports in the Guardian that human rights groups are condemning a ban on LGBTI events in the Turkish capital as illegal and discriminatory. The Ankara governor’s office released a statement yesterday which declared it was imposing a ban on all LGBTI cultural events until further notice, citing threats to “public order” and the fear of “provoking reactions within certain segments of society.” The scope of the restriction extends to films, plays, exhibitions, panels, and other events in an effort to protect “public order and public health and morals.” The office’s announcement comes just days after the government also prevented a festival on German-language gay films from taking place in the city.

This prohibitive measure is only the latest development in a series of attempts by the president’s Justice and Development (AK) party to curtail the activities of Turkey’s LGBTI rights movement. The annual Istanbul gay pride parade was canceled for the third year in a row this year, on security grounds, and last week Erdoğan condemned his main political opposition bloc, the Republican People’s party (CHP), for a plan that would supposedly introduce a “gay quota” for employees in a local municipality.

“There can be no legitimate or legal grounds for such a wholesale ban that touches the core of rights,” said Pembe Hayat and Kaos GL, two Ankara-based LGBTI organizations, in a statement following the announcement of the measure, adding that the general and open-ended nature of the ban risks “criminalizing LGBTI existence.” Their statement went on to add: “With this announcement the civil administration is endangering public safety by turning LGBTIs and civil society organizations, who are an important part of the public, into targets instead of fulfilling its duty to ensure public security.”

Homosexuality was legalized in the Ottoman empire during the mid-nineteenth century and has been legal since the creation of the modern Turkish republic in 1923. However, LGBTI individuals in the country frequently complain of being subject to a range of mistreatment, including harassment, abuse, and rape as well as general animosity. LESS

November 20, 2017

The Henri Cartier-Bresson Foundation in Paris is relocating from the Montparnasse district to a larger space in the Marais, and has appointed François Hébel as its managing director, according to a report by Anna Sansom in the Art Newspaper. Agnès Sire, the director of the foundation since 2004, now focuses on the organization’s artistic direction and curating exhibitions. Hébel will join the foundation this month. His past accomplishments include serving as the director of Magnum Photos in Paris and, most recently, he was the director of Les Rencontres d’Arles photography festival and the director of Foto/Industria, the Italian photography fair in Bologna.

The foundation’s new space on Rue des Archives, not far from the Centre Pompidou and the Musée National Picasso, is due to open next October. The nearly 3,000-square-foot building is a converted garage and has more floor space than the institution’s previous digs, enabling the foundation to create a larger space for research and double their number of annual exhibitions from three to six. In addition to hosting exhibitions of photographer Cartier-Bresson’s work, the space will also present contemporary photographers. The first show at the Marais location will focus on Martine Franck, the Belgian documentary photographer who cofounded the foundation.

November 20, 2017

Gavin Delahunty, the senior curator of contemporary art at the Dallas Museum of Art, resigned on Saturday, November 18, citing accusations of “inappropriate behavior.” In a statement released by the museum, Delahunty said: “Today I am announcing my resignation as the Hoffman Family Senior Curator of Contemporary Art at the Dallas Museum of Art, effective immediately. I am aware of allegations regarding my inappropriate behavior, and I do not want them to be a distraction to the Museum or to my colleagues. I offer my deepest apologies to those who have been affected by my behavior. I will be taking this time to spend with my family.”

Commenting on Delahunty and his abrupt departure, former museum director Maxwell Anderson, who led the institution from 2012 to 2015, told Dallas News that, “Gavin elevated the DMA’s stature in the art world considerably, and his departure will be a great loss. But in the end it’s how we live our lives that matters most, and he now has to address that.”

Before Delahunty joined the museum in 2014, he served as the head of exhibitions and displays at Tate Liverpool from 2010 to 2014. During his tenure at the Dallas museum, Delahunty spearheaded the exhibition “Jackson Pollock: Blind Spots” (2015–16) and organized “Truth: 24 Frames Per Second,” which is currently on view until January 28, 2018.

November 20, 2017

Bernardo de Mello Paz, the businessman who established the Inhotim Institute in Rio de Janeiro—the largest outdoor art museum in Latin America—received a prison sentence of nine years and three months for money laundering, reports Amanda Nogueira for the Brazilian daily newspaper Folha de São P_a_ulo. The contemporary art collector’s sister, Maria Virgínia de Mello Paz, was also found guilty of the crime and was given five years and three months under house arrest.

While federal judge Camila Franco e Silva Velano determined the sentences in September, the prosecutor’s office only made the ruling public on Thursday, November 16. Paz and his sister had allegedly illegally transferred funds from the overseas account of Horizontes Ltda, which managed at least $95 million in donations made to the Inhotim Institute, to a number of the businesses that made up his conglomerate Itaminas, comprising twenty-nine mine and steel companies, in 2007 and 2008.

Paz then sold the conglomerate, which was allegedly around $400 million in debt, to a Chinese company in 2010. Marcelo Leonardo, the attorney representing the Paz family, who called the court’s ruling “unfair,” has already filed an appeal.