Documenta CEO Annette Kulenkampff Steps Down

POSTED November 27, 2017

Documenta CEO Annette Kulenkampff has resigned from her post one year before her contract ends, Catherine Hickely of the Art Newspaper reports. The announcement follows a controversy over the quinquennial exhibition’s finances—its fourteenth edition is facing a deficit of $8.3 million.

According to the city of Kassel, Kulenkampff will stay on until June 1, 2018 and work on “creating important structural conditions for a successful Documenta 15.” She will also help search for an artistic director for its next iteration in 2022. Commenting on her departure, the city said that her decision to leave the exhibition was “a mutual agreement.”

Following the conclusion of Documenta 14—the first exhibition ever to be held across two cities, Athens and Kassel—its parent company Documenta gGmbH announced that it would implement new organizational, personnel, and financial structures to help ensure the success of its future editions. The primary source of this year’s overspending was attributed to its expansion to Athens. Between the months of January and July, Documenta recorded a loss of about $6.4 million.

After the exhibition’s audit report was released earlier this month, artistic director Adam Szymczyk criticized how the report was handled—he first learned of its findings from the media—and defended the curatorial vision for the show: “I think blaming ‘Athens’ for the trouble is an easy political excuse, opening the way to limiting the autonomy of any future documenta [exhibitions] through managerial ‘adjustments,’ thus undermining the fundamental premise of the project—its autonomy.” LESS

November 27, 2017

The Bergen Kunsthall in Norway has appointed art historian Axel Wieder as its new director. Wieder joins the institution from Index at the Swedish Contemporary Art Foundation in Stockholm, which he has led since 2014. He will succeed Martin Clark, who was named the director of Camden Arts Center in London earlier this year. Wieder will take up the post in February 2018.

While at Index, Wider organized a number of exhibitions, including solo shows by Simone Forti, Stephen Willats, Anna Boghiguian and Willem de Rooij, as well as group exhibitions such as “Autobiography” (2016) and “The Promise” (2017). Previously, Wieder has served as the curator of exhibitions and head of program at the Bristol contemporary art institution Arnolfini and the artistic director of Künstlerhaus Stuttgart. He also founded the specialized bookshop and presentation platform Pro qm in Berlin in 1999.

November 27, 2017

Australia’s participation in the next Venice Biennale, slated for 2019, has become engulfed in arguments and controversy about how the selection of an artist for the country’s national pavilion will be made, according to Elizabeth Fortescue in the Art Newspaper. Wealthy and influential patrons have pulled funding in protest, and top public art gallery directors have also expressed their dismay. The start of the issue came on October 28, when a new artist-selection model was announced by the Australia Council for the Arts, the government arts advisory and funding body that manages Australia’s representation in Venice.

The chairman of the council, Rupert Myer, released a statement saying that, in order to comply with the Biennale’s new rules for national participants, the council would no longer appoint an external commissioner to select the artist, and furthermore declared that the council would call for expressions of interest directly from artists. Last year, the Biennale changed its rules for countries taking part in the exhibition: commissioners for each national pavilion must work for the government organization that oversees the pavilion, though commissioners can still hire external curators to organize the artistic displays.

Responses have been fierce: Simon Mordant, a former Australian commissioner for the Biennale who led fundraising for the new, permanent Australian pavilion in the Giardini, which opened in 2015 after he provided about $1.5 million of his own money towards it, has publicly withdrawn his financial support from the country’s future participation in the Biennale. Neil and Hamish Balnaves, whose Balnaves Foundation has given more than $760,000 towards Australia’s representation at Venice in the past, have also rescinded their funding. Hamish Balnaves describes the new model announced by Myer as a “bureaucratic raffle.” The philanthropists have also complained that the Australia Council failed to consult them. Mordant claims he only found out about the changes when he approached Myer after being alerted to rumors of such, and felt alienated by such a drastic shift, noting: “I don’t have an issue with change, but I do have an issue with change without consultation…To lose the goodwill of people who’ve been involved for twenty-plus years—that’s not a smart thing to do.”

Members of the Council of Australian Art Museum Directors (CAAMD) have also entered the fray, writing to Myer and urging him to reconsider the changes while expressing the belief that the new model will fail to attract an artist at the level of someone like Tracey Moffatt, who represented the country at the last edition of Venice. The letter, dated November 3, was signed by CAAMD’s chairman, and the director of the Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art, Chris Saines. Other signatories include the directors Michael Brand (Art Gallery of New South Wales), Stefano Carboni (Art Gallery of Western Australia), Janet Carding (Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery), Elizabeth Ann Macgregor (Museum of Contemporary Art Australia), Nick Mitzevich (Art Gallery of South Australia), and Marcus Schutenko (Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory). LESS

November 24, 2017

Architect Albert C. Ledner, known for his modernist buildings that often feature playful design elements such as portholes and ashtrays, died in Manchester, New Hampshire, on November 13 at the age of ninety-three. He designed more than forty projects in New Orleans, where he was raised, as well as the three National Maritime Union buildings in New York (recognized today as the Mack Pavilion of Lenox Hill Hospital Center, Dream Downtown Hotel, and the Maritime Hotel), which incorporated details referencing the union’s nautical ties.

Born in the Bronx on January 28, 1924, Ledner graduated from the Tulane School of Architecture and then worked as an apprentice to Frank Lloyd Wright for several years. The positive press he received after he designed his first house in 1951—it was featured in House Beautiful—helped advance his career. For most of his practice, he was not part of an architectural firm, which gave him more freedom stylistically to create free-flowing spaces that were not as sober as other modernist structures. The Galatoire House in New Orleans is a perfect example of this: It combines the geometric and material tenets of modern architecture with convent windows from 1866, some of which were installed upside down.

Reusing or salvaging items was another method Ledner favored in his innovative work. For example, he was captured by a couple’s amber ashtrays and integrated them into the design of their home. Known as the Ashtray House, the building had twelve hundred of the ashtrays lining its roof. “I was really lucky, very lucky, to have clients that were very open-minded,” said Ledner in a new documentary by his daughter Catherine Ledner and nephew Roy Beeson, called Designing Life: The Modernist Architecture of Albert C. Ledner.

November 24, 2017

This year’s Hugo Boss Asia Art Award went to Hangzhou-based artist Li Ming. He was chosen through an exhibition at the Rockbund Art Museum in Shanghai, which featured the work of three other finalists: Tao Hui, Yu Ji and Robert Zhao Renhui. A $45,600 cash prize was presented to Ming in association with the honor.

“[Ming’s] oeuvre constitutes one of the most meaningful and advanced contemporary visual creations that brilliantly combine performance, video and sound,” Larys Frogier, the jury chair and director of the Rockbund, said in a statement. “His artworks have enriched the field of media and engendered a unique sensitivity of making time and space profuse with infinite possibilities of meaning.”

At the Rockbund, Ming exhibited recently commissioned pieces as well as highlights of his practice from the past three years, including his noteworthy series “Rendering the Mind,” 2017. The video work shows different perspectives within the five-star hotel Broadway Mansions in Shanghai across several screens, allowing the viewer to examine the place’s public and private memories.

November 24, 2017

Two art collectives whose work was to be featured in the first edition of the Kuala Lumpur Biennale have withdrawn from the exhibition after learning that the authorities had confiscated their piece on November 22, one day before the biennial was set to open at the National Visual Arts Gallery in Malaysia.

It was reported in several media outlets, including the Malaysian Insight and ArtAsiaPacific, that authorities arrived at the gallery with members of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Tourism and Culture and seized the work. Visitors had complained about the its inclusion in the exhibition, since it allegedly contains “elements of communism.”

The incident sparked the seven artists who created the piece—the art collective Pusat Sekitar Seni, which includes the Malaysian artists Aisyah Baharuddin, Ahmad Azrel Kilheeny, Mohamad Idham Ismail, Nurul Adeline Zainuddin, and Iltizam Iman Abd Jalil, in collaboration with the group Population Project, consisting of Isrol Triono and Selo Srie Mulyadi—to withdraw from the biennial.

However, the police now deny that the act of censorship took place and claim that the organizers of the exhibition removed the work. Titled Under Construction, the installation included a number of reading materials, drawings, and posters intended to raise awareness of environmental issues impacting Southeast Asia and propose solutions. This is not the first time the police have interfered with a contemporary art event staged in the country. In January, officers removed a Suddin Lappo painting from the National Visual Arts Gallery, since it was believed to be political commentary, but it was returned the next day. The next month, prints by the artist collective Pangrok Sulap were removed from the exhibition “Escape from the Sea” at the Japan Foundation after an anonymous complaint. In the current case, it is uncertain who was responsible for pulling the piece. City police chief Comm Datuk Mazlan Lazim told The Star that “there was no seizure. We merely advised the curator that some of the artworks are not very proper . . . It was the curator who then took down the artwork and gave them back to the artists.” Yet Aisyah Baharuddin said the artists were informed that the police ordered the piece to be taken away by the curator. She told Malay Mail Online, “This violates our rights as artists and we have decided to pull out from the KL Biennale 2017.” LESS

November 24, 2017

The European Union has announced that Britain can no loner host the European Capital of Culture in 2023. The decision comes after Britain and Hungary had previously been designated as the countries that would be honored with the title. Five cities in Britain had already submitted formal proposals for the yearlong program of cultural events: Dundee, Nottingham, Leeds, and Milton Keynes, and, in a joint proposal, Belfast, Derry, and Strabane, had prepared bids.

“We are gutted to learn that the UK will not be allowed to host the European Capital of Culture as planned in 2023 after Brexit,” the Creative Industries Federation, the national organization for the UK’s creative industries, said in a statement on Wednesday. “People are working feverishly behind the scenes to reverse this decision and the Federation stands ready to mediate between the European Commission and the UK government's Department for Digital, Culture Media and Sport on this matter.”

Only countries that are part of the European Union or the European Economic Area are eligible to be named the European Capital of Culture. Since the UK will have officially left the EU by March 29, 2019, the European Commission said that “it makes common sense to discontinue the selection process now.”

According to The Guardian, two other UK cities were previously named capitals of culture: Glasgow and Liverpool. When Liverpool was given the honor in 2008, it brought more than $980 million to the local economy after spending around $226 million. In response to the EU’s decision, Tom Watson, a member of the Labor Party, told The Guardian, “The government must now explain how they intend to ensure that Brexit does not leave us culturally isolated from Europe and how the economic and cultural benefits that accompany the European capital of culture will be maintained.” LESS

November 22, 2017

After fifteen years as director of the University of Florida’s Harn Museum of Art, Rebecca M. Nagy has announced that she will retire in the summer of 2018. Under her leadership, the museum more than doubled its permanent collection and completed several building expansions, including the addition of a new 18,000-square-foot contemporary art wing and a 26,000-square-foot wing for the exhibition, conservation, and study of Asian art.

“It has been an honor to lead the Harn through significant growth in what feels like a very short amount of time,” Nagy said. “My years here have provided challenges, rich rewards, and much joy and satisfaction. There are great things ahead for the Harn. I leave secure in the knowledge that my colleagues’ passion, energy and dedication to excellence will thrive under new leadership.”

Prior to her appointment as director of the Harn in 2002, Nagy spent seventeen years at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, where she concluded her tenure as associate director of education while also serving as curator of African art. From 1988 through 2002, she also served as an adjunct faculty member at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she was awarded her doctorate in art history in 1983. Nagy is currently an editor at the scholarly journal African Arts, and serves as a trustee of the Association of Art Museum Directors.

November 22, 2017

The Swiss gallery Karma International has announced plans to move from Kunsthalle to the Kreis 3 neighborhood in Zurich. Its new space will open with a survey of Meret Oppenheim’s works on December 14. It is also currently organizing upcoming solo shows by Simone Fattal, and Alex Becerra—who previously exhibited work in the “Hot Mess” group show at Karma’s Los Angeles outpost.

Karma’s codirector, Marina Olsen told Artnews that she hopes the move will “change energies . . . to get new inspiration, for ourselves and for the artists.” Caruso St John Architects is retrofitting the space, which will be around the same size as the previous gallery.