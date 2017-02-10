Arts Professionals Challenge UK Museums’ Right to Charge Image Reproduction Fees

POSTED November 28, 2017

Museums throughout the United Kingdom do not possess the copyright to license new photos of historic works of art in their holdings, a number of law experts say. Those comments are helping out a campaign, led by art historian Bendor Grosvenor, to prevent British museums from collecting fees over images of art that have gone out of copyright, according to Ivan Macquisten of the Art Newspaper. The campaigners say that the fees are detrimental to arts scholarship, and that UK museums should look to institutions like the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia or the Mauritshuis in The Hague for the way they’ve handled photographs of their collections (the former has distributed thousands of images from its holdings online for free use). The UK government is being asked to look into the problem, and the Tate is reviewing its policies for 2018.

“The [European] Court of Justice has made it quite clear: for a photograph to be protected by copyright, it must be original in the sense that the photographer has exercised creative choices and thereby stamped the photograph with their personal imprint,” said Lionel Bently, a professor of intellectual property law at the University of Cambridge. “A photographer who merely seeks to control light and angles to create an image of a work of art is highly unlikely to have created a copyright work.” Simon Stokes, however—a lawyer who wrote the 2001 book Art and Copyright—says that the UK’s understanding of the European ruling hasn’t proved itself airtight in the courts: “On the balance of probabilities, I would say that copyright does not apply [to museums]—but it’s not beyond doubt.” Museums can legally validate reasons for preventing people from taking high-quality images of pieces in their collections and “restricting access under special contract terms”: “In effect, they can utilize land law to set conditions of behavior on their premises and contract law to limit re-use of digital files they supply,” says Bently.

Andrea Wallace, a professor at the University of Exeter’s law school, is a specialist on the effect digital technology has had on various cultural institutions. Her research on the almost infinitely reproduced Mona Lisa—for which she could only find three free copies of, via black-and-white negatives, through the Library of Congress in Washington, DC—underlines how hard it is to get access to such material without having to pay for it. Nonetheless, as many public institutions are struggling with severe budget cuts, Wallace understands why museums need the income: “Public funds are decreasing and institutions have to maintain digital and material collections and extend access to them to the international public. That costs money. We should shift our perception of these fees away from being copyright charges, which are not transparent and can be anywhere from dozens to thousands of pounds, towards that of service-based fees, which are much smaller and reflect the actual cost of digitization.”

November 28, 2017

The Art Students League of New York announced today that Michael Rips, an attorney who specializes in artists’ rights and intellectual property law, has been named its new executive director. Rips succeeds Ira Goldberg, who retired in January 2017.

“Michael is a uniquely talented individual who understands art, artists, creativity, nonprofits, fundraising, and the law,” Art Students League board president Ellen Taylor said in a statement. “He is known and respected by many of America’s most distinguished artists and civic and cultural leaders. Having worked to successfully reinvigorate the league in recent years, we look forward to having Michael bring our institution to even greater heights.”

Prior to joining the Art Students League, Rips has been a special council in the New York office of Steptoe & Johnson, and has clerked for Supreme Court Justice William Brennan. His clients have included artists James Rosenquist and David Salle, the Queens Museum, the estate of Dan Flavin, and the Dia Art Foundation. A graduate of Princeton University, Oxford University, and George Washington University Law School, Rips writes frequently on the arts and has built an extensive collection of African and contemporary art.

According to the Art Students League, membership is the strongest it’s been in seventeen years, and the school’s endowment is at an all-time high. The 143-year-old institution is currently in the midst of celebrating the 125th anniversary of its landmark home, the American Fine Arts Society Building. LESS

November 28, 2017

Earlier this year, Art Basel sued Adidas for using the art fair’s trademark on one thousand pairs of sneakers that were given away at a promotional event during the fair’s 2016 iteration in Miami. Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper writes that the fair and its parent company, MCH Group, have reached an out-of-court settlement with the brand.

Adidas recognized that it “did not obtain a license to use the Art Basel mark for these shoes, and Adidas was not a partner with, or a sponsor of, the Art Basel show,” said the company in a statement. “Adidas regrets these actions and is pleased that the lawsuit filed by Art Basel has been settled amicably.”

An Art Basel spokesperson said the fair is “satisfied with this settlement as it demonstrates its successful endeavor to actively protect its brand against trademark infringements.” The settlement’s terms have not been made public.

November 28, 2017

Curator Jens Hoffmann has left his post as the coartistic director of FRONT International, Cleveland’s first triennial exhibition, scheduled to open next year in July. Artist, curator, and writer Michelle Grabner, who worked with Hoffmann in organizing the event, has now assumed full artistic directorship of the exhibition.

According to a statement from FRONT, “Michelle Grabner will continue to conduct artist studio visits and work collaboratively with curators at the various presenting partner institutions throughout Northeast Ohio to activate and realize a complex exhibition program.” Some of the institutions collaborating for the triennial include the Akron Art Museum, the Allen Memorial Art Museum, Oberlin College, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic, the Cleveland Institute of Art, the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Cleveland Public Library, MOCA Cleveland, SPACES, and Transformer Station. A.K. Burns, Kay Rosen, Tino Sehgal, Martine Syms, Allen Ruppersberg, and William E. Jones are among some of the artists who will be featured in the show.

FRONT International opens on July 14, 2018, and will run through September 30, 2018.

November 27, 2017

The Courtauld Institute of Art has announced that it will close its gallery for two years while it undergoes a $66 million revamp that will expand its Great Room and refurbish its first and second-floor galleries. Led by architects Witherford Watson Mann, the redevelopment, aims to improve accessibility and visitor experience. According to The Guardian, the renovation will be the biggest overhaul of the gallery since the Courtauld Institute moved into the eighteenth-century building in 1989.

Dubbed Courtauld Connects, the project was given the greenlight by the Westminister council in September. The council’s planning report states that the renovation will create more than 1,500-square-feet of space by reconfiguring existing areas. The Heritage Lottery Fund has already pledged $13 million for the first phase, which will focus on overhauling the rooms that house the permanent collection. The second phase of the project will upgrade the institution’s facilities for teaching and research.

A statement issued by the institution said, that while the gallery will close for at least two years beginning in the fall of 2018, the institute “will remain open and a thriving center for the study of art history, conservation, and curating.”

November 27, 2017

Documenta CEO Annette Kulenkampff has resigned from her post one year before her contract ends, Catherine Hickely of the Art Newspaper reports. The announcement follows a controversy over the quinquennial exhibition’s finances—its fourteenth edition is facing a deficit of $8.3 million.

According to the city of Kassel, Kulenkampff will stay on until June 1, 2018 and work on “creating important structural conditions for a successful Documenta 15.” She will also help search for an artistic director for its next iteration in 2022. Commenting on her departure, the city said that her decision to leave the exhibition was “a mutual agreement.”

Following the conclusion of Documenta 14—the first exhibition ever to be held across two cities, Athens and Kassel—its parent company Documenta gGmbH announced that it would implement new organizational, personnel, and financial structures to help ensure the success of its future editions. The primary source of this year’s overspending was attributed to its expansion to Athens. Between the months of January and July, Documenta recorded a loss of about $6.4 million.

After the exhibition’s audit report was released earlier this month, artistic director Adam Szymczyk criticized how the report was handled—he first learned of its findings from the media—and defended the curatorial vision for the show: “I think blaming ‘Athens’ for the trouble is an easy political excuse, opening the way to limiting the autonomy of any future documenta [exhibitions] through managerial ‘adjustments,’ thus undermining the fundamental premise of the project—its autonomy.” LESS

November 27, 2017

The Bergen Kunsthall in Norway has appointed art historian Axel Wieder as its new director. Wieder joins the institution from Index at the Swedish Contemporary Art Foundation in Stockholm, which he has led since 2014. He will succeed Martin Clark, who was named the director of Camden Arts Center in London earlier this year. Wieder will take up the post in February 2018.

While at Index, Wider organized a number of exhibitions, including solo shows by Simone Forti, Stephen Willats, Anna Boghiguian, and Willem de Rooij, as well as group exhibitions such as “Autobiography” (2016) and “The Promise” (2017). Previously, Wieder has served as the curator of exhibitions and head of program at the Bristol contemporary art institution Arnolfini and the artistic director of Künstlerhaus Stuttgart. He also founded the specialized bookshop and presentation platform Pro qm in Berlin in 1999.

November 27, 2017

Australia’s participation in the next Venice Biennale, slated for 2019, has become engulfed in arguments and controversy about how the selection of an artist for the country’s national pavilion will be made, according to Elizabeth Fortescue in the Art Newspaper. Wealthy and influential patrons have pulled funding in protest, and top public art gallery directors have also expressed their dismay. The start of the issue came on October 28, when a new artist-selection model was announced by the Australia Council for the Arts, the government arts advisory and funding body that manages Australia’s representation in Venice.

The chairman of the council, Rupert Myer, released a statement saying that, in order to comply with the Biennale’s new rules for national participants, the council would no longer appoint an external commissioner to select the artist, and furthermore declared that the council would call for expressions of interest directly from artists. Last year, the Biennale changed its rules for countries taking part in the exhibition: commissioners for each national pavilion must work for the government organization that oversees the pavilion, though commissioners can still hire external curators to organize the artistic displays.

Responses have been fierce: Simon Mordant, a former Australian commissioner for the Biennale who led fundraising for the new, permanent Australian pavilion in the Giardini, which opened in 2015 after he provided about $1.5 million of his own money towards it, has publicly withdrawn his financial support from the country’s future participation in the Biennale. Neil and Hamish Balnaves, whose Balnaves Foundation has given more than $760,000 towards Australia’s representation at Venice in the past, have also rescinded their funding. Hamish Balnaves describes the new model announced by Myer as a “bureaucratic raffle.” The philanthropists have also complained that the Australia Council failed to consult them. Mordant claims he only found out about the changes when he approached Myer after being alerted to rumors of such, and felt alienated by such a drastic shift, noting: “I don’t have an issue with change, but I do have an issue with change without consultation…To lose the goodwill of people who’ve been involved for twenty-plus years—that’s not a smart thing to do.”

Members of the Council of Australian Art Museum Directors (CAAMD) have also entered the fray, writing to Myer and urging him to reconsider the changes while expressing the belief that the new model will fail to attract an artist at the level of someone like Tracey Moffatt, who represented the country at the last edition of Venice. The letter, dated November 3, was signed by CAAMD’s chairman, and the director of the Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art, Chris Saines. Other signatories include the directors Michael Brand (Art Gallery of New South Wales), Stefano Carboni (Art Gallery of Western Australia), Janet Carding (Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery), Elizabeth Ann Macgregor (Museum of Contemporary Art Australia), Nick Mitzevich (Art Gallery of South Australia), and Marcus Schutenko (Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory). LESS

November 24, 2017

Architect Albert C. Ledner, known for his modernist buildings that often feature playful design elements such as portholes and ashtrays, died in Manchester, New Hampshire, on November 13 at the age of ninety-three. He designed more than forty projects in New Orleans, where he was raised, as well as the three National Maritime Union buildings in New York (recognized today as the Mack Pavilion of Lenox Hill Hospital Center, Dream Downtown Hotel, and the Maritime Hotel), which incorporated details referencing the union’s nautical ties.

Born in the Bronx on January 28, 1924, Ledner graduated from the Tulane School of Architecture and then worked as an apprentice to Frank Lloyd Wright for several years. The positive press he received after he designed his first house in 1951—it was featured in House Beautiful—helped advance his career. For most of his practice, he was not part of an architectural firm, which gave him more freedom stylistically to create free-flowing spaces that were not as sober as other modernist structures. The Galatoire House in New Orleans is a perfect example of this: It combines the geometric and material tenets of modern architecture with convent windows from 1866, some of which were installed upside down.

Reusing or salvaging items was another method Ledner favored in his innovative work. For example, he was captured by a couple’s amber ashtrays and integrated them into the design of their home. Known as the Ashtray House, the building had twelve hundred of the ashtrays lining its roof. “I was really lucky, very lucky, to have clients that were very open-minded,” said Ledner in a new documentary by his daughter Catherine Ledner and nephew Roy Beeson, called Designing Life: The Modernist Architecture of Albert C. Ledner.